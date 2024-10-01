« previous next »
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #8800 on: Today at 10:35:06 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 10:33:23 pm
Paul Joyce said Liverpool had turned down an enquiry from RM.

An enquiry or a bid?  Just curious like as I haven't followed that closely
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #8801 on: Today at 10:35:15 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 10:33:55 pm
Did he say that?

It's in his social media account. Liverpool dismissed the enquiry out of hand m
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #8802 on: Today at 10:36:30 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 10:35:06 pm
An enquiry or a bid?  Just curious like as I haven't followed that closely

RM contacted LFC and asked if they could make a bid, we said no.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #8803 on: Today at 10:36:49 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 10:35:15 pm
It's in his social media account. Liverpool dismissed the enquiry out of hand m

No I mean did Trent say he would rather win the Ballon D'or than other trophies. I don't remember reading that.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #8804 on: Today at 10:37:53 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 10:36:49 pm
No I mean did Trent say he would rather win the Ballon D'or than other trophies. I don't remember reading that.

No idea, I didn't read that interview.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #8805 on: Today at 10:38:07 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 10:36:30 pm
RM contacted LFC and asked if they could make a bid, we said no.

Followed by a few choice scouse expletives I hope
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #8806 on: Today at 10:38:38 pm »
Quote from: luchodiaz on Today at 10:10:57 pm
Lacks agility and struggles a lot against players that play stop start, guys like Doku and Hudson Odoi. Lets not lie

Lads made 18 appearances 6 of them friendlies

2 in the EFL cup

So you're basically judging him on 10 games. At the age of 21


In which he's far exceeded any expectations. Not sure I've seen in those 10 games him getting razzed by such players. Maybe he did here and there but it certainly wasn't every time

It's a pretty ridiculous post
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #8807 on: Today at 10:39:09 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 10:37:53 pm
No idea, I didn't read that interview.

All I can see is that he said "It doesn't matter how many trophies you win, or how many medals you've got. It matters what you give to the game and if you reach your full potential."
That's absolutely not him saying "I'd rather win the Ballon D'or than league titles or champions leagues"
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #8808 on: Today at 10:44:25 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 10:39:09 pm
All I can see is that he said "It doesn't matter how many trophies you win, or how many medals you've got. It matters what you give to the game and if you reach your full potential."
That's absolutely not him saying "I'd rather win the Ballon D'or than league titles or champions leagues"

https://www.thisisanfield.com/2024/10/trents-ballon-dor-comments-make-jamie-carragher-think-hes-going-to-real-madrid/

The options during his Sky Sports interview were: win another Champions League; win the Ballon dOr; become Liverpool captain; or win a trophy for England.


Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #8809 on: Today at 10:44:42 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:29:49 pm
Why indeed. Im not saying he doesnt want to win another league, but its hardly fact is it? The theory that Trent is giving them encouragement is as valid as he isnt sure yet. Its odd its being completely ruled out.

I mean he did say he would rather win the Balon Dor over other proper honours.

Id suggest its an odd conclusion to think hed be so determined to go to Real Madrid that hed be willing to sacrifice a potential league title win and parade here to get there six months early, not to mention his negotiating position and therefore financial situation would also be hampered by leaving when not a free agent. It seems entirely implausible from both a rational and a human perspective. Its just not a conclusion that is equally valid.

This stinks of Real Madrid trying to bully their way to a conclusion that suits them, which Id interpret as a sign of weakness, most likely brought on by them not expecting us to be as strong as we are and fearing that impact Trents decision making, suggesting nothing is concrete between the two parties, as well as their issues at right back this season.

They could well be saying to Trent we need a right back now and if we fork out for one thats not you and it works out, then we could pull out of signing you in the summer, which forces him into a decision, but thats a different situation entirely from Trent giving them encouragement, I would suggest.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #8810 on: Today at 10:45:21 pm »
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #8811 on: Today at 10:45:30 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 08:23:10 pm
He has already made a ton of money with us. He is on £180,000 per week (£9,360,000 per season) since July 2021 ...

Wonder how many on this thread are on 1% of Trent's current salary?   He is absolutely loaded so money can't be an issue.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #8812 on: Today at 10:46:06 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 10:34:52 pm
I've been gone a good few hours, wtf happened.

Youre fine. Youve not missed out on any used tea bags, he was joking.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #8813 on: Today at 10:46:12 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 10:34:52 pm
I've been gone a good few hours, wtf happened.
Tuck in John. I just come on here as ive pretty much avoideed the thread. Saw the fish in a barrel and stick of dynamite reference an thought if anyone can sort this shit out its big JC

If you have a problem, if no one else can help, and if you can find him, maybe you can hire... the J -Team
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #8814 on: Today at 10:49:34 pm »
I hate Real Madrid.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #8815 on: Today at 10:50:37 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 10:36:49 pm
No I mean did Trent say he would rather win the Ballon D'or than other trophies. I don't remember reading that.
They asked him a World Cup or a Balon Dor and he said the latter which is only right to be honest.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #8816 on: Today at 10:50:51 pm »
Quote from: SP on Today at 08:54:05 pm
This is a starred topic. I suggest you clean up your own posts because tomorrow it's shooting fish in the barrel time.

I just cheered a post

That's a first. ;D

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #8817 on: Today at 10:52:09 pm »
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Today at 10:44:42 pm
Id suggest its an odd conclusion to think hed be so determined to go to Real Madrid that hed be willing to sacrifice a potential league title win and parade here to get there six months early, not to mention his negotiating position and therefore financial situation would also be hampered by leaving when not a free agent. It seems entirely implausible from both a rational and a human perspective. Its just not a conclusion that is equally valid.

This stinks of Real Madrid trying to bully their way to a conclusion that suits them, which Id interpret as a sign of weakness, most likely brought on by them not expecting us to be as strong as we are and fearing that impact Trents decision making, suggesting nothing is concrete between the two parties, as well as their issues at right back this season.

They could well be saying to Trent we need a right back now and if we fork out for one thats not you and it works out, then we could pull out of signing you in the summer, which forces him into a decision, but thats a different situation entirely from Trent giving them encouragement, I would suggest.

Maybe. But maybe he knows that tue prevailing wind is that fans believe he is off and that if he makes a quick getaway then he can avoid the awkwardness of half a season at Anfield. There is of course a chance that things can turn toxic towards him and by leaving now, he can avoid that.

Not saying thats what is happening, but one scenario that most fans have ruled out is that they definitely dont want a move in January. I personally think its an actual possibility.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #8818 on: Today at 10:54:42 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 10:49:34 pm
I hate Real Madrid.
Why mate. Was that ya ex birds name an all?
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #8819 on: Today at 10:58:20 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 10:54:42 pm
Why mate. Was that ya ex birds name an all?

No, she supported them  ;D
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #8820 on: Today at 11:02:16 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 10:46:12 pm
Tuck in John. I just come on here as ive pretty much avoideed the thread. Saw the fish in a barrel and stick of dynamite reference an thought if anyone can sort this shit out its big JC

If you have a problem, if no one else can help, and if you can find him, maybe you can hire... the J -Team
;D
Hey mate if SP wakes up in the morning feeling ruthless I expect posters to be popped :)
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #8821 on: Today at 11:08:32 pm »
We're cutting short Calvin Ramsay's loan, send him to Madrid.  :D
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #8822 on: Today at 11:09:11 pm »
Is Hughes on a bender with Coote?

Still no news on Virgil and Mos contracts. Has he spoken to them yet?
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #8823 on: Today at 11:11:40 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 11:08:32 pm
We're cutting short Calvin Ramsay's loan, send him to Madrid.  :D

Ramsay hasn't made the last 10 or so squads at Wigan.
Get him in v Accrington then he should be good to make the first team the rest of the season and push us on to the title  ;D
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #8824 on: Today at 11:17:57 pm »
Quote from: John C on Today at 11:02:16 pm
;D
Hey mate if SP wakes up in the morning feeling ruthless I expect posters to be popped :)
;D Im as blind to this thread as you but know the score. Id take craigs tip onboard then be down Gratey market tomorrow selling all them fish. Youd clean up ;D
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #8825 on: Today at 11:19:19 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc on Today at 11:11:40 pm
Ramsay hasn't made the last 10 or so squads at Wigan.
Get him in v Accrington then he should be good to make the first team the rest of the season and push us on to the title  ;D

Yeah Wigan has signed Josh Robinson from Arsenal so it makes sense to bring Ramsey back. 
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread (*)
« Reply #8826 on: Today at 11:22:39 pm »
https://youtu.be/Vwr3odaI5Hc?si=elX1m7NCFdPgx3WU

Quite easy to read between the lines from Bellingham's prematch CL interview and assume he knows more than he's letting on. I'm absolutely convinced Trent will go but I'd love to be proven wrong.
