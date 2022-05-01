« previous next »
Author Topic: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*  (Read 412230 times)

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #8760 on: Today at 04:46:04 pm »
Quote from: terry_macss_perm on Today at 04:45:17 pm
It would seem an easy way to bypass FFP if it was allowed. Man C could give each of their players 50% of the club in lieu of the other thing.

I think they would probably run out of club after the 2nd player.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #8761 on: Today at 04:46:08 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 04:32:10 pm
Let Hughes attend the press conference at potentially the most sensitive moment in the negotiations to heighten tensions and draw even more attention to the issue.

Or, let Slot say he doesnt discuss the subject.

Which to do? ???

Option 3 - invite the fans and pin Dicky to a giant spinning wheel attached to a lie detector, then with each wrong answer he gets pelted with a choice of cabbages. You get to ask a second question for a clean groin shot.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #8762 on: Today at 04:47:15 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 04:46:08 pm
Option 3 - invite the fans and pin Dicky to a giant spinning wheel attached to a lie detector, then with each wrong answer he gets pelted with a choice of cabbages. You get to ask a second question for a clean groin shot.
At the very least, it shouldnt be ruled out
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #8763 on: Today at 04:47:29 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 04:46:08 pm
Option 3 - invite the fans and pin Dicky to a giant spinning wheel attached to a lie detector, then with each wrong answer he gets pelted with a choice of cabbages. You get to ask a second question for a clean groin shot.

Option 4 no comment 
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #8764 on: Today at 04:50:18 pm »
Quote from: terry_macss_perm on Today at 04:45:17 pm
It would seem an easy way to bypass FFP if it was allowed. Man C could give each of their players 50% of the club in lieu of the other thing.

They could do it twice as a maximum
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #8765 on: Today at 04:51:44 pm »


Do two sections of the press conference. Indicate that Slot will not be answering questions regarding the three players. Then get Hughes to trot out the party line. We basically don't talk about contracts.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #8766 on: Today at 04:52:48 pm »
Quote from: tommy LFC on Today at 04:41:23 pm
I've just realized that Konate and Robbo have now entered the final 18 months in their contracts.

So has Kelleher which will surely affect his value in the summer.

Then you've got Diaz, Allison, Jota, Gomez, Jones, Elliott, Tsimikas and Bradley up in 2027.

Once these 3 contract are sorted either way, Hughes will still be a very busy boy!

He would sign any contract in a heartbeat because he's a supporter and local lad.......oh hold on
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #8767 on: Today at 04:53:21 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 04:51:44 pm


Do two sections of the press conference. Indicate that Slot will not be answering questions regarding the three players. Then get Hughes to trot out the party line. We basically don't talk about contracts.

Would you be making the players do the same?
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #8768 on: Today at 04:55:46 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 04:53:21 pm
Would you be making the players do the same?

They sometimes do for the CL, should Hughes be treated differently?
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #8769 on: Today at 04:55:49 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 04:51:44 pm


Do two sections of the press conference. Indicate that Slot will not be answering questions regarding the three players. Then get Hughes to trot out the party line. We basically don't talk about contracts.

Hughes is too busy for this.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #8770 on: Today at 04:56:38 pm »
Quote from: Santa couldn't find his reindeer on Today at 04:55:46 pm
They sometimes do for the CL, should Hughes be treated differently?

I don't think they talk about their contracts in the CL press conferences.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #8771 on: Today at 04:57:07 pm »
Quote from: QC on Today at 04:55:49 pm
Hughes is too busy for this.

Waggling his mouse if someone comes near his desk, then going for a piss
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #8772 on: Today at 04:57:12 pm »
Quote from: Santa couldn't find his reindeer on Today at 04:55:46 pm
They sometimes do for the CL, should Hughes be treated differently?

This thread needs locking, what the fuck are you on about? 😂
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #8773 on: Today at 04:57:15 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 04:40:57 pm
Thanks, it's definitely dark dark times for the club so nice to see some positive news this season :P

I see that you got the irony  :)
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #8774 on: Today at 04:59:57 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 04:57:12 pm
This thread needs locking, what the fuck are you on about? 😂

Sometimes players do pre match press  conferences for CL games

It was quite self explanatory, if you don't like the thread, don't read it

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #8775 on: Today at 05:00:15 pm »
Quote from: QC on Today at 04:55:49 pm
Hughes is too busy for this.

looking for a pen and the clubs official stamp?
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #8776 on: Today at 05:00:58 pm »
Quote from: Le Westalero on Today at 04:57:15 pm
I see that you got the irony  :)

I got it :)

It does seem like Van Dijk and Salah will sign and it's Alexander-Arnold that's least likely. I'd be gutted if he does leave as he's a special player but his loss, he'll win loads of stuff there but won't cement a legacy anywhere and we'll move on.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #8777 on: Today at 05:02:21 pm »
Quote from: Santa couldn't find his reindeer on Today at 04:55:46 pm
They sometimes do for the CL, should Hughes be treated differently?

Should the sports science staff be there to answer questions on injuries too?
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #8778 on: Today at 05:04:05 pm »
Quote from: Santa couldn't find his reindeer on Today at 04:59:57 pm
Sometimes players do pre match press  conferences for CL games

It was quite self explanatory, if you don't like the thread, don't read it



What's that got to do with Hughes you fucking clown? I know players do it but they're playing in the fucking game.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #8779 on: Today at 05:04:50 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 04:53:21 pm
Would you be making the players do the same?

The point is that you do the Slot conference first indicate that Hughes will be the one answering the contract situation and then that leaves Slot to talk about the actual game on Sunday.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #8780 on: Today at 05:04:55 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 05:04:05 pm
What's that got to do with Edwards you fucking clown?

Edwards?

you are getting really confused


are you delibrately trying to get the thread locked
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #8781 on: Today at 05:06:11 pm »
Quote from: Santa couldn't find his reindeer on Today at 05:04:55 pm
Edwards?

you are getting really confused

Just annoyed by the amount of clueless people talking out of their arses on this thread. Addles the brain.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #8782 on: Today at 05:06:54 pm »
Quote from: Santa couldn't find his reindeer on Today at 05:04:55 pm
Edwards?

you are getting really confused


are you delibrately trying to get the thread locked

It should be locked anyway, it's going nowhere and is a cesspit of bellendery.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #8783 on: Today at 05:07:59 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 04:40:57 pm
Thanks, it's definitely dark dark times for the club so nice to see some positive news this season :P

I think some other clubs would kill for the dark times were currently going through.  ;D
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #8784 on: Today at 05:09:06 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 05:04:50 pm
The point is that you do the Slot conference first indicate that Hughes will be the one answering the contract situation and then that leaves Slot to talk about the actual game on Sunday.

Maybe that will happen one day in English football, but it's not going to happen now. Also, if they are negotiating how exactly are they going to be able to tell us anything that's relevant, the negotiations will be confidentially done. Besides which, people won't believe a word they say anyway.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #8785 on: Today at 05:09:07 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 04:46:04 pm
I think they would probably run out of club after the 2nd player.

Im not sure they would let such technicalities stop them.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #8786 on: Today at 05:10:52 pm »
Quote from: Santa couldn't find his reindeer on Today at 04:57:07 pm
Waggling his mouse if someone comes near his desk, then going for a piss

Ill have you know hes mastered expert level on Minesweeper since he joined the club.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #8787 on: Today at 05:11:00 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 05:06:54 pm
It should be locked anyway, it's going nowhere and is a cesspit of bellendery.

You are the one getting confused and the opne swearing at people, I can think of a great way to improve this thread.

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #8788 on: Today at 05:11:18 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:00:58 pm
I got it :)

It does seem like Van Dijk and Salah will sign and it's Alexander-Arnold that's least likely. I'd be gutted if he does leave as he's a special player but his loss, he'll win loads of stuff there but won't cement a legacy anywhere and we'll move on.

Good to know  ;D it's a brilliant time to be a red but reading through this thread, it might seem that some people think we're 14th in the table and have other problems.  ::)

Besides that, totally agree with you. Mo and Virg would be essential for our success to continue and would help Arne a lot.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #8789 on: Today at 05:12:08 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 04:32:10 pm
Let Hughes attend the press conference at potentially the most sensitive moment in the negotiations to heighten tensions and draw even more attention to the issue.

Or, let Slot say he doesnt discuss the subject.

Which to do? ???

The first one right?
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #8790 on: Today at 05:12:56 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 03:47:48 pm
Trent and his brother are not dickheads - and he is entitled to look at other football clubs as his contract winds down - that is fact.

I would also suggest Trent, in his right-back role, is not the kind of transformational figure in an Arne Slot system that merits Mo Salah money, or even close.

Slot's midfield takes care of creativity as well as pressing, they are not on their arses, looking for help from their right-back. Trent is talented, a great player but we may have concluded we don't want to give him £300-400 K a week (for 4 years), or whatever the insane number actually is. He can leverage all he likes using Real Madrid but the fact may well remain that we will pay that money for a Mo Salah, or a VVD; because they are 'Best in Show' in goddamn football, and he is not that but a talented contributor.

The path to ludicrous money may only be available to Trent in Madrid. I'm actually okay with that.

I am however, only okay with Trent leaving if Liverpool have lined up everything else, and are ready to take a ruthless, ambitious shot at the transfer market as well, this month maybe but certainly this summer.

This playing down of Trent's ability in a Slot team is so straw man it barely deserves a riposte but I'll have a go. Trent came back late from the Euro's, then got injured and had his minutes managed and only now is getting to grips with how he's plays in a Slot team. The evidence of that has been in his last few games. Slot has convinced him he is a right back...with a twist. A phenomenal right back who scares teams to death. His vision, particularly regarding Salah, is off the charts. Teams have a plan for him, a right back! Yes, some teams target him as a weak link defensively. How's that gone for them? He frees up other players, again, you can't double up on both Salah and Trent without leaving gaps elsewhere. He's coming into his prime years. He's complimented Slot many times on his coaching and wants to get better. As part of a 'team' he is invaluable to it. I'm sure sure there are pretty good right backs around, Conor being one of them but none are anywhere near Trent as a footballer. If he wants to play hardball over his most important contract then I'm good with that. Mo can do it but Trent can't? I'm not saying LFC won't be a brilliant team without him, we've always discovered stars but we are a hell of a better team with him. That can surely not be in doubt? Pay him what he deserves.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #8791 on: Today at 05:14:55 pm »
Quote from: wige on Today at 04:42:55 pm
No one should be answering questions around transfer strategy, contract renewal strategy, succession planning strategy or anything like that. Any sort of released information weakens our hand. What possible value does it add?

The manager does.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #8792 on: Today at 05:21:17 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 05:12:56 pm
This playing down of Trent's ability in a Slot team is so straw man it barely deserves a riposte but I'll have a go. Trent came back late from the Euro's, then got injured and had his minutes managed and only now is getting to grips with how he's plays in a Slot team. The evidence of that has been in his last few games. Slot has convinced him he is a right back...with a twist. A phenomenal right back who scares teams to death. His vision, particularly regarding Salah, is off the charts. Teams have a plan for him, a right back! Yes, some teams target him as a weak link defensively. How's that gone for them? He frees up other players, again, you can't double up on both Salah and Trent without leaving gaps elsewhere. He's coming into his prime years. He's complimented Slot many times on his coaching and wants to get better. As part of a 'team' he is invaluable to it. I'm sure sure there are pretty good right backs around, Conor being one of them but none are anywhere near Trent as a footballer. If he wants to play hardball over his most important contract then I'm good with that. Mo can do it but Trent can't? I'm not saying LFC won't be a brilliant team without him, we've always discovered stars but we are a hell of a better team with him. That can surely not be in doubt? Pay him what he deserves.
How do you know though that we aren't offering to pay him "what he deserves"?

he might not sign even if we were to offer him £1m per week if he has made up his mind, which it looks like he has, that he wants to move on!

Hopefully he changes his mind and stays but it isn't looking good and I suspect it's nothing to do with any contract he has been offered, he just wants to move
