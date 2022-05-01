Trent and his brother are not dickheads - and he is entitled to look at other football clubs as his contract winds down - that is fact.



I would also suggest Trent, in his right-back role, is not the kind of transformational figure in an Arne Slot system that merits Mo Salah money, or even close.



Slot's midfield takes care of creativity as well as pressing, they are not on their arses, looking for help from their right-back. Trent is talented, a great player but we may have concluded we don't want to give him £300-400 K a week (for 4 years), or whatever the insane number actually is. He can leverage all he likes using Real Madrid but the fact may well remain that we will pay that money for a Mo Salah, or a VVD; because they are 'Best in Show' in goddamn football, and he is not that but a talented contributor.



The path to ludicrous money may only be available to Trent in Madrid. I'm actually okay with that.



I am however, only okay with Trent leaving if Liverpool have lined up everything else, and are ready to take a ruthless, ambitious shot at the transfer market as well, this month maybe but certainly this summer.



This playing down of Trent's ability in a Slot team is so straw man it barely deserves a riposte but I'll have a go. Trent came back late from the Euro's, then got injured and had his minutes managed and only now is getting to grips with how he's plays in a Slot team. The evidence of that has been in his last few games. Slot has convinced him he is a right back...with a twist. A phenomenal right back who scares teams to death. His vision, particularly regarding Salah, is off the charts. Teams have a plan for him, a right back! Yes, some teams target him as a weak link defensively. How's that gone for them? He frees up other players, again, you can't double up on both Salah and Trent without leaving gaps elsewhere. He's coming into his prime years. He's complimented Slot many times on his coaching and wants to get better. As part of a 'team' he is invaluable to it. I'm sure sure there are pretty good right backs around, Conor being one of them but none are anywhere near Trent as a footballer. If he wants to play hardball over his most important contract then I'm good with that. Mo can do it but Trent can't? I'm not saying LFC won't be a brilliant team without him, we've always discovered stars but we are a hell of a better team with him. That can surely not be in doubt? Pay him what he deserves.