I am remarkably relaxed about all of this, although it would be good to have a resolution.



I'm pretty confident Mo and VVD will sign up and it's just a matter of time, neither strike me as the sort of players who would accept a 25% pay rise to uproot their lives.



Trent, I can understand the appeal of Real Madrid; he's a relatively young lad, and the shiny lights of Madrid would be something hard to turn down and lovely to experience. The other side of the coin would be him realising he would ruin his legacy here. It's a tough call to make. My gut feel is that he will go and I'm at peace with that, I can see it from his side too, though not an easy decision.



What will be will be, we've got a great chance to win big shiny trophies this year and I don't think any of this contract talk will change that, though it will perhaps impact our enjoyment of it all. Then, next season we'll either have a moderate 'restructuring' or something more substantial if VVD or Salah leaves.