  Gus 1855
I am remarkably relaxed about all of this, although it would be good to have a resolution.

I'm pretty confident Mo and VVD will sign up and it's just a matter of time, neither strike me as the sort of players who would accept a 25% pay rise to uproot their lives.

Trent, I can understand the appeal of Real Madrid; he's a relatively young lad, and the shiny lights of Madrid would be something hard to turn down and lovely to experience. The other side of the coin would be him realising he would ruin his legacy here. It's a tough call to make. My gut feel is that he will go and I'm at peace with that, I can see it from his side too, though not an easy decision.

What will be will be, we've got a great chance to win big shiny trophies this year and I don't think any of this contract talk will change that, though it will perhaps impact our enjoyment of it all. Then, next season we'll either have a moderate 'restructuring' or something more substantial if VVD or Salah leaves.
It looks to me as if we have signed another 'average' player. I'll hold back my complete opinion until I see the lad play

  Gus 1855
Real Madrid have ALWAYS been about their big star attackers.

When it comes to Ballon D'or season, you think their press is going to prioritise pushing a RB over Mbappe or Vinicius to win it? Absolutely no chance. He'd have to put up a season of productively probably never seen from a RB, or even a wing back, whilst those players both flop and Real win the lot. Its such a long shot, it'd be incredible circumstances for him to even have a shot of winning it.

Yeah, Trent is a very good player and could be great, but he's never going to win the Ballon d'Or.
It looks to me as if we have signed another 'average' player. I'll hold back my complete opinion until I see the lad play

Yeah, Trent is a very good player and could be great, but he's never going to win the Ballon d'Or.

Madrid boycotted it this year because they were sulking.

Maybe he sees that and has change of heart.
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Real Madrid have ALWAYS been about their big star attackers.

When it comes to Ballon D'or season, you think their press is going to prioritise pushing a RB over Mbappe or Vinicius to win it? Absolutely no chance. He'd have to put up a season of productively probably never seen from a RB, or even a wing back, whilst those players both flop and Real win the lot. Its such a long shot, it'd be incredible circumstances for him to even have a shot of winning it.
The Ballon D'or also factors in International performance, and France/Brazil probably have a better chance of tournament success than England. Tuchel will probably utilise Trent's ability far better than Southgate ever did, but as you say - he'd have to shine more than many other star players at Real, which is almost impossible for a defender.

Going to Real from Liverpool would be like leaving your loyal and loving girlfriend for a glamour model. It'll all seem great for a while until you realise what you had before, and how shallow your choices were. Then you realise there's no going back and you're stuck with a bimbo diva who complains if you don't meet her standards, and then dumps you for another guy.
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

The optimist in me thinks Trent has already
verbally agreed to join Real in the summer, but in their desperate and immediate need for a rightback, they are pressuring him to join now with a "join now or not at all" ultimatum, which is pissing him off and making him have second thoughts.
Liverpool and England's Trent Alexander-Arnold says he wants to be the first full-back to win the Ballon d'Or and be remembered as the "greatest right-back to have played football".

No full-back has won the world player of the year award, which was first presented in 1956.

Alexander-Arnold, 26, said he would choose winning the Ballon d'Or over the World Cup.

"I believe I can," Alexander-Arnold, told Sky Sports, external. "I want to be the first full-back to ever do it.

"It's only the morning after you retire that you're able to look in the mirror and say, 'I gave it everything I got'.

"It doesn't matter how many trophies you win, or how many medals you've got. It matters what you give to the game and if you reach your full potential."



I actually think Trent has more chance of winning it as Liverpool captain lifting the CL after a 2-0 nil with 2 assists.
Would be a bit depressing to lose Trent for c.20m (according to the papers). Understandable given the contract situation, but still. Not as depressing as a free either, I suppose.
Isn't there also a certain amount of revisionism here. Things were hardly perfect last season, especially with Mo, whose form after doing his hammy at AFCON was patchy at best, and led him into public confrontation with Klopp at one point. Why would you sign a player to a massive contract who looked to be on the decline and before your new manager and backroom team had been given the opportunity of running the rule over him. That's the sort of thing United do. As far as Trent's concerned, it looks like he'd decided a while back that we were going to struggle to match City and win titles and so fluttered his eyelashes at Madrid. These decisions are made over seasons, not just months. How could anybody have known City would collapse as they have and that our new manager would Slot right in.
Here comes the media circus for the run in, there will be stories about Trent every single day now to try and distract us, my only hope is that Hughes sorts out the VVD and Salah contracts soon because I'd hate to see those 2 linked with moves away every day for the next 5 months as well.
Here comes the media circus for the run in, there will be stories about Trent every single day now to try and distract us, my only hope is that Hughes sorts out the VVD and Salah contracts soon because I'd hate to see those 2 linked with moves away every day for the next 5 months as well.

PSG looking to hit salah with 500k a week for 3years

Edit - https://www.goal.com/en-gb/lists/psg-table-shock-offer-mohamed-salah-blows-liverpool-contract-extension-proposal-out-of-water-ligue-1-giants-eye-free-transfer/blt8087e00c53830b19#cse76f6c10c67374bc
  dutchkop
And this is the underlying issue. Age catches everyone up.

People saying give them what they want when they have no idea what the demands are. Not sure any club would offer them 4 year deals on mega money.

Two years seems the sweet spot if you ask me. Plus Mo and Virgil love it here.

4 years on mega money - just got a lot easier 1 Jan.

30-50M fee & salary spread over 4 years amounts to mega money.

Hughes & co have lost most of their negotiating leverage by not getting deals done by 31/ Dec.

Now we have to pay the piper of those players still keen to play for LFC.

A huge few weeks to prevent derailing of this season.


Isn't there also a certain amount of revisionism here. Things were hardly perfect last season, especially with Mo, whose form after doing his hammy at AFCON was patchy at best, and led him into public confrontation with Klopp at one point. Why would you sign a player to a massive contract who looked to be on the decline and before your new manager and backroom team had been given the opportunity of running the rule over him. That's the sort of thing United do.

Of course there is but we don't make the decisions. Pre Summer these contract negotiations would have been completely different. But the people in charge left it until Mo was suddenly the best player in the league and maybe the world. Calculated decision that has backfired in terms of value.

If you were working in stocks and you did that you would be fired for making the wrong decision. I doubt anyone at the club will be but it is a fuck up with hindsight.

alf a pound of braeburns!

PSG looking to hit salah with 500k a week for 3years
A medal with them is almost as meaningless as winning one with City.
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

The Ballon D'or also factors in International performance, and France/Brazil probably have a better chance of tournament success than England. Tuchel will probably utilise Trent's ability far better than Southgate ever did, but as you say - he'd have to shine more than many other star players at Real, which is almost impossible for a defender.

Going to Real from Liverpool would be like leaving your loyal and loving girlfriend for a glamour model. It'll all seem great for a while until you realise what you had before, and how shallow your choices were. Then you realise there's no going back and you're stuck with a bimbo diva who complains if you don't meet her standards, and then dumps you for another guy.

Yeah very true, and lets be real the press in this country aren't going to push a black scouser as the countries top player in that respect either. If England did win a major tournament it'd very likely be Harry Kane, Bellingham, Palmer, Rice or Foden as the star player.

There's just nothing in the history of the award to suggest he'll even have a chance to win it. I admire his confidence to want to change that, nothing wrong with having it as an ambition, but if he's genuinely even using it as a consideration for where he plays his football then he's an absolute donut.
A medal with them is almost as meaningless as winning one with City.

Ill quite happily take a meaningless trophy whilst earning 500k a week
  PeterTheRed ...
Liverpool and England's Trent Alexander-Arnold says he wants to be the first full-back to win the Ballon d'Or and be remembered as the "greatest right-back to have played football".

No full-back has won the world player of the year award, which was first presented in 1956.

Alexander-Arnold, 26, said he would choose winning the Ballon d'Or over the World Cup.

"I believe I can," Alexander-Arnold, told Sky Sports, external. "I want to be the first full-back to ever do it.

"It's only the morning after you retire that you're able to look in the mirror and say, 'I gave it everything I got'.

"It doesn't matter how many trophies you win, or how many medals you've got. It matters what you give to the game and if you reach your full potential."



I actually think Trent has more chance of winning it as Liverpool captain lifting the CL after a 2-0 nil with 2 assists.

This Ballon d'Or argument is quite interesting. How many football fans actually remember that Kevin Keegan has actually won the reward as a HSV player in 1978? Very few, I'd say.

Legacy is not about the individual rewards. It is about being loved and remembered by a large group of fans around the World (and we are one large group). Jurgen understood this very well, and was very open and honest about it ...


Oh I agree.  Maldini club legend,  Raul club legend, Gerrard and Dalglish club legends.  You have to be at the club for your prime years 26-29 to get that status.  Go to sunny Spain in your 30s if you fancy experiencing a new culture.
Ill quite happily take a meaningless trophy whilst earning 500k a week

they wont give him 500/week. plus its not 500/week and meaningless trophy vs nothing. its 500/week a meaningless trophy vs probably 250 or 300/week and trophies with a city that will live you for generations, being a part of something greater than your self. if 500/week and a meaningless trophy is still the answer for you then there not much else i can say.
Ill quite happily take a meaningless trophy whilst earning 500k a week

It gets to a point surely where how much money you earn starts to not really matter

If he was that interested in going to a retirement league like France, I'd guess he'd just go to Saudi and earn probably 2/3 times that
  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
Would be a bit depressing to lose Trent for c.20m (according to the papers). Understandable given the contract situation, but still. Not as depressing as a free either, I suppose.


In a title challenging season, I would rather have Trent for 5 months than 20m in the bank we likely wouldn't spend till the summer.
What will happen to the Trent mural if he goes?
they wont give him 500/week. plus its not 500/week and meaningless trophy vs nothing. its 500/week a meaningless trophy vs probably 250 or 300/week and trophies with a city that will live you for generations, being a part of something greater than your self. if 500/week and a meaningless trophy is still the answer for you then there not much else i can say.

They probably will - £50m signing on fee spread over 5 years is close to £200k per week, then you add his usual weekly wage on top, it won't be far off
What will happen to the Trent mural if he goes?

Some of the arm chair supporters already have a plan for that.
  Slippers
You all realize that the entire purpose of Al's last 40-50 posts is to set up a straw man to blame FSG eventually. It will come full circle.


Also - is it true we are asking Trent to take a pay cut as a Liverpool fan? Thus the offer from Madrid will set him up for life. unlike the offer from the club.

How's he supposed to eat and keep a roof over his head? :'(
Liverpool and England's Trent Alexander-Arnold says he wants to be the first full-back to win the Ballon d'Or and be remembered as the "greatest right-back to have played football".

No full-back has won the world player of the year award, which was first presented in 1956.

Alexander-Arnold, 26, said he would choose winning the Ballon d'Or over the World Cup.

"I believe I can," Alexander-Arnold, told Sky Sports, external. "I want to be the first full-back to ever do it.

"It's only the morning after you retire that you're able to look in the mirror and say, 'I gave it everything I got'.

"It doesn't matter how many trophies you win, or how many medals you've got. It matters what you give to the game and if you reach your full potential."



I actually think Trent has more chance of winning it as Liverpool captain lifting the CL after a 2-0 nil with 2 assists.

You have to wonder about footballers who would prioritise inane personal awards like the Ballon d'Or over actual trophies and medals.

I can certainly understand the appeal of going to another country and a club like Real Madrid. Would prefer it to have included a transfer fee but that's our own fault - talk of destroying a legacy is just silly imo, he's just one of many footballers who play for the club (we're not taking about something like Jurgen going to manage Man City).

La Liga doesn't have the stature it had 10-15 years ago though and the dream move of Mbappe has exactly worked out yet. Could be issues for him to consider but perhaps his priorities are indeed different.

 if youre from england, who gives a flying f*** about winning La Liga titles...?! i honestly dont get it. i guess its just to throw on that madrid jersey, and say you did that. its all ego in my opinion.
  slaphead
if youre from england, who gives a flying f*** about winning La Liga titles...?! i honestly dont get it. i guess its just to throw on that madrid jersey, and say you did that. its all ego in my opinion.

Why would any of the foreign lads give a flying f**k about winning the Premier League then if that's the way of looking at things. There is the small matter of winning European Cups too like
No, I made the point that you can't dictate that our local players MUST stay with us because they grew up as fans and then turn a blind eye to us signing fans of other clubs. Fuck me a few months ago posters were slaughtering Zubimendi for staying loyal. Now Trent is getting slaughtered on the off chance he doesn't stay loyal.

The tribalism and hypocrisy is off the charts.

A lot of people simply arent thinking straight, blinded by their loyalty to LFC and expectation that players should think the same way as fans about this situation.

Ive interviewed enough top level professional sportspeople in my time (including a couple of Tour de France winners) to know they dont think like fans at all. Sport really is just a job to them. And their drive to succeed trumps everything else. Players like Gerrard and Zubimendi who show loyalty to their club are rare exceptions.

Its nothing to do with whether or not Real Madrid is a bigger club, whatever that even means. Its about Trent being tempted by the opportunity to be a legend at two clubs, not just one. (Sure, some fans will think him leaving means hell never be a Liverpool legend but to my mind he has already achieved enough with us to deserve that status.)

I still believe he hasnt yet made up his mind though, and as long as he remains a Liverpool player, he will have my support.
  • No new LFC topics
When the Balon D'or starts rightfully coming to the Prem players more often, the mindset will change.
Where is he getting abused on here?

Id say calling him a Judas counts as abuse. Especially when he hasnt yet proved himself to be a Judas.
  PeterTheRed ...
What will happen to the Trent mural if he goes?

Nothing, really. It will fade away ...
  Circa1892
When the Balon D'or starts rightfully coming to the Prem players more often, the mindset will change.

Will it? I don't remember even particualrly given a shit when Owen won it?
  killer-heels
they wont give him 500/week. plus its not 500/week and meaningless trophy vs nothing. its 500/week a meaningless trophy vs probably 250 or 300/week and trophies with a city that will live you for generations, being a part of something greater than your self. if 500/week and a meaningless trophy is still the answer for you then there not much else i can say.

Its not about having the moral high ground here. If he loses by going there then so do we by losing our best player. The idea that we have won morally is all fine until we find we cant replace him straight away.
  SMASHerano
Disappointing how long it's taking just to even get the first one those 3 extremely important players to extend. We're now into January and they can start discussing contracts with other clubs.
When the Balon D'or starts rightfully coming to the Prem players more often, the mindset will change.

I doubt many fans give a shit.
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

You called Klopp a mercenary. How can you say that about a bonafide legend of our club that ran through brick walls for us, and proved through deed that he is anything but a mercenary?

He was being ironic. These subtleties often get lost in forum discussion but it should have been clear from the context of his previous posts.
If you were TAA you can simply sit and wait and see how the season pans out and see what's what and Madrid will want him to sign a pre-contract agreement in-case he changes his mind. Business is business right, so if Madrid are offering 400k a week why would you not use that as a bargaining tool? 

I wouldn't personally announce I'm leaving in Jan and then play the rest of the season out under a cloud like Mbappe did. Part of me thinks he is enjoying the attention, much like Bellingham they like the 'chatter' around them and are attracted to the limelight and the glamour - which is clearly what Madrid offer.

VvD and Mo both have family with their kids settled and in school, why would they want to go at this stage in their lives - unless they are offered some desultory contract that they simply couldn't accept. 
This Ballon d'Or argument is quite interesting. How many football fans actually remember that Kevin Keegan has actually won the reward as a HSV player in 1978? Very few, I'd say.

Legacy is not about the individual rewards. It is about being loved and remembered by a large group of fans around the World (and we are one large group). Jurgen understood this very well, and was very open and honest about it ...




Can we retire this dumb quote from LFC discourse

First I dont think klopp said it on camera - where did the quote originally come from, do we even know he directly said it to countinho

More importantly if he did say it its cheap sales patter and a fucking stupid line

1) we dont build statutes to players  who from Klopps team is getting one built?!
2) every team no matter how big or small treats their star players like gods
3) to a players ear it basically says be a big fish in a smaller pond as youll never be a big fish there which is totally contrary to how top players think

So in summary .. he may never have said it to a player .. if he did it was factually inaccurate about what we do, factually inaccurate about what other clubs to and borderline small time
Bin it.

1) we dont build statutes to players  who from Klopps team is getting one built?!

Joel Matip

Agree with you re the quote.
I wouldn't personally announce I'm leaving in Jan and then play the rest of the season out under a cloud like Mbappe did. Part of me thinks he is enjoying the attention, much like Bellingham they like the 'chatter' around them and are attracted to the limelight and the glamour - which is clearly what Madrid offer.


Agree with this. Think Trent has boosted his own head over the past couple of years and all this Balon D'or talk just smacks of a huge ego. Doesn't matter where he plays, he's not winning one.

I'd obviously like him to stay but at this point I'll be fine with either outcome, just want a decision to be made so we can focus on football. We'll survive without him if needs be.
