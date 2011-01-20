Are VVD and Mo who clearly want to stay silly boys for letting it get this far as well?



There is one common denominator in all three players ending up in this situation. It certainly isn't the intelligence levels of the individual players.



As I said, FSG will probably take the fall for this. But there really is a world where Slot could have said he wants a refresh, or all three players asking for things over the moon because they have the leverage.Or in the case of Trent, just needing to go to Madrid for any reason, regardless of the money offered.As far as I can tell, FSG dont inject money into the club directly, but they dont take any away either. If we keep on this track of thinking, it is also possible to conclude that they are positioning their finances for a squad overhaul without it going against any financial rules. Because recency biases aside, Father Time always wins.Is it prudent on this latter track, considering how good the squad is playing now? I guess we dont have to look further than our next opponents for a good example of this.If anything, we should all feel proud to have seen this team play together, just like the times we had under Klopp. Just hope the next iteration of this squad can carry on with the success this generation has had.