Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*

Reply #8400
Today at 04:55:46 am
Wonder how much chatter is going on Bluemoon regarding one of their greatest players ever also being out of contract. Yes he is 34 and had loads of injuries, but Man City are still very reliant on him.
Reply #8401
Today at 05:15:32 am
Probably not as much as on here because our player is currently the best player in the world, ever present, and on target to smash the PL record for goals and assists, whereas KDB is in visible decline and can barely stay fit.
Reply #8402
Today at 05:24:22 am
As I said, FSG will probably take the fall for this. But there really is a world where Slot could have said he wants a refresh, or all three players asking for things over the moon because they have the leverage.

Or in the case of Trent, just needing to go to Madrid for any reason, regardless of the money offered.

As far as I can tell, FSG dont inject money into the club directly, but they dont take any away either. If we keep on this track of thinking, it is also possible to conclude that they are positioning their finances for a squad overhaul without it going against any financial rules. Because recency biases aside, Father Time always wins.

Is it prudent on this latter track, considering how good the squad is playing now? I guess we dont have to look further than our next opponents for a good example of this.

If anything, we should all feel proud to have seen this team play together, just like the times we had under Klopp. Just hope the next iteration of this squad can carry on with the success this generation has had.
Reply #8403
Today at 05:59:14 am
KDB has been injury prone for a while, and is clearly on the decline. Virgil, Mo and Trent are the best players in the league. So comparing the situation just on performances alone isnt really a fair comparison, never mind its happening to three of our players at the same time.

When is the last time a big club has let their captain, vice captain and the best player in the world run down there contract to 6 months? I have never seen a situation like this happen before. It reeks of data driven, penny pinching nerds who thought Virgil and mo would be finished at the top and Trent will sign whatever is in front of him.

They didnt bet on mo having the season of his life and looking fitter than ever, same goes for Virgil.
Reply #8404
Today at 06:01:06 am
Couldn't agree more.
I still remember the dark days of Hicks & Gilette and their Leveraged Buyouts threatening the Club's very existence. Compared to those 2, FSG are near angels!

While they do not pump their own money in like the Abu Dhabi government, Abramovich or even Jack Walker, FSG has arranged our finances such that Juergen was able to sustainably build a squad strong enough to win the League and the Champions League, Anfield has been expanded, and a first-class training ground developed. Not to mention appointing the right man to take over as Manager / Head Coach.

While it is unfortunate that three of our key players are in this current contractual mess, I still think we have a good chance of renewing all three. But if things turn out differently, I still remain optimistic about the future under current ownership. Things could be a lot worse - just look at Everton and United...

Reply #8405
Today at 06:57:49 am
Exactly this.
Reply #8406
Today at 07:16:00 am
A question to people. When we first appointed Slot as manager, do you think Mo and Virgil were prepared to sign there and then? Would any player have committed without first knowing how good the manager was going to be?
Reply #8407
Today at 07:20:31 am
I don't blame players for not signing with the changeover in manager. That's just sensible. We have a fair bit of evidence now of the new manager's competence.
Reply #8408
Today at 07:26:30 am
That being the case then, all of this is probably due to a combination of events which have got us to this situation. That's all I have thought all along. Too many people are trying to blame it on one thing, when in actual fact it's never that simple
Reply #8409
Today at 07:28:55 am
And just a note of the disingenuousness of the argument method in preceding pages. Follow the following principles.

1. Focus on a small part of your opposing poster's post.
2. Take offence at said part.
3. Say that you don't need to explain yourself, if people don't understand that just goes to show they don't understand.
4. Attach any number of names/titles to the strawman you've so expertly set up.
5. If people try to get you to explain yourself, then say you have no idea what they're talking about.
Reply #8410
Today at 07:43:35 am
Why are all three now leaving ?
Reply #8411
Today at 07:48:39 am
I'm at point where I think this needs to be actively enforced and posters refusing to do so should be, after multiple refusals, be banned. The quality of discussion is so low. It's always about winning an argument, not having a discussion or debate. It's always about defending your position with seemingly no consideration given to be open to having minds changed.

No-one is smarter for these behaviours. No-one is wiser.
Reply #8412
Today at 08:00:20 am
Well said. Your posts over the last few weeks have been excellent and considered.
Reply #8413
Today at 08:10:24 am
Not always. I've lost my rag, been a bit of a prick when I shouldn't have been.
Reply #8414
Today at 08:13:48 am
I will be particularly disappointed if Trent leaves because he is a supporter of the club. However, what often gets forgotten in all of these debates is that footy is a ruthless business. If any club for one second thinks a player is not up to it then they are jettisoned sharpish. It works both ways. Arguably our greatest manager (Bob) was utterly ruthless if he thought a player wasn`t good enough or their legs were going. Bona fide club legends were sent out to pasture when Bob thought they were done.

I understand that the world has moved on a great deal since Bob, but the basic principle of clubs being ruthless has not. Now Trent is only 26 but in a few years or so if the club thought his time was done here they would sell him. Same for Mo and VVD.

I want all 3 to stay, and personally think that Trent will be feeling very torn at the moment because of his closeness to the club and area, but I am long enough in the tooth not to lose too much sleep over it. We have been here countless times before.

FWIW I think all 3 will end up staying.
