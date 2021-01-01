« previous next »
Online RyanBabel19

  Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,608
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7920 on: Today at 01:43:20 pm »
Quote from: Fed up with rushing round on christmas eve man on Today at 01:40:31 pm
Oh I'm well aware peoples worst fears or whatever it is could be right. But the simple fact is they would have guessed right. Doesn't matter how much they come in saying 'oh I knew' you didn't.


If you were to torture me for my personal feeling at this moment then ok I'll play. I think Trent doesn't know himself and is probably agonising. That's why the internet noise from fans calling him this that and the other is doing my head in

I think youre spot on to be honest on both parts of that post
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,826
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7921 on: Today at 01:44:55 pm »
Quote from: le_boss on Today at 12:58:31 pm
The writing was on the wall with Trent as soon as he started going out with Iris Law
Stand up for the cause.
When its time to rock a funky joint hes on point
When its time to rock a funky jam, hes the man.
Logged

Online The holly and the jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,503
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7922 on: Today at 01:47:46 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:41:53 pm
Even if Van Dijk and Salah came out and said they offered £150k a week or just a years extension, the fans who automatically side with the club would take any press briefing the club puts out and say the players are talking shite. Likewise, if they came out and said they got a really good offer then some fans (Al) would say thats them being nice and FSG lowballed them really.

For a lot of people on here the club can do no wrong and likewise for some, the players can do no wrong.

Er no. What some of us are saying is you will never see the one hundred per cent truth but because neither the club or agent/player will share anything that doesn't make them look in the right. It happens on both sides, so how can anyone truly know where it went wrong when no one will ever be fully transparent? It might well be there have been mistakes on all sides but are you really telling me anyone will ultimately be honest. So we basically have this big mess where people accuse others of being pro-club rather than battering the club over everything, as they are convinced it's always the club's fault. Where you have money there will always be a lack of transparency from all parties.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Redric1970

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,954
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7923 on: Today at 01:48:54 pm »
Quote from: Fruity on Today at 01:38:27 pm
I agree 100%. I am not saying that what the club attempted to do had some level of sense behind it (mainly in the case of Salah and VVD) but it has backfired.

That's not Salah or VVD's fault - that is down to the club.

Absolutely this is all on the club, it was always if a player gets to the last 2 years to 18 months negotiations began but to let it get to what seems to be well under a year (according to the captain) its stupid, we are at that point now with Luke Diaz under 2 years to go and apparently not happy with the offer (all speculation I agree) so do we do the same wait until there is a few months and then let this mess happen again. We know we are not a club that spends a lot of money thats a fact but what we have always done well is we sold well and reinvested well, but that certainly doesnt seem to be the case at the moment, the club has fucked up and at a time when the only thing we should be thinking about is gloating and winning trophies because as a lure for other top players we should be top of most players lists, but this isnt covering us in glory.
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,808
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7924 on: Today at 01:49:33 pm »
Quote from: le_boss on Today at 12:58:31 pm
The writing was on the wall with Trent as soon as he started going out with Iris Law

Trent! Liverpool is fucking cold and dark and there are no shops!
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,533
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7925 on: Today at 01:51:12 pm »
Quote from: The holly and the jillc on Today at 01:47:46 pm
Er no. What some of us are saying is you will never see the one hundred per cent truth but because neither the club or agent/player will share anything that doesn't make them look in the right. It happens on both sides, so how can anyone truly know where it went wrong when no one will ever be fully transparent? It might well be there have been mistakes on all sides but are you really telling me anyone will ultimately be honest. So we basically have this big mess where people accuse others of being pro-club rather than battering the club over everything, as they are convinced it's always the club's fault. Where you have money there will always be a lack of transparency from all parties.

Ultimately the question will be answered in the summer. If we lose all three or even two of them, then what will be the expectations placed on the football club? If the answer is develop a team or build a team again and its not  to try to win the league, then quite frankly the club is to blame. Their job is to put a team on the field to win the league and they will have to do it with these players or a fuck load of transfers.
Logged

Online Fed up with rushing round on christmas eve man

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,705
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7926 on: Today at 01:51:13 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 01:43:20 pm
I think youre spot on to be honest on both parts of that post

👍🏻

Whatever goes on, at least we aren't united :D


Logged
If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly

Jurgen Klopp

Offline -Willo-

  • -the wisp-
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,504
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7927 on: Today at 01:51:20 pm »


Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 01:48:54 pm
Absolutely this is all on the club, it was always if a player gets to the last 2 years to 18 months negotiations began but to let it get to what seems to be well under a year (according to the captain) its stupid, we are at that point now with Luke Diaz under 2 years to go and apparently not happy with the offer (all speculation I agree) so do we do the same wait until there is a few months and then let this mess happen again. We know we are not a club that spends a lot of money thats a fact but what we have always done well is we sold well and reinvested well, but that certainly doesnt seem to be the case at the moment, the club has fucked up and at a time when the only thing we should be thinking about is gloating and winning trophies because as a lure for other top players we should be top of most players lists, but this isnt covering us in glory.

Negotiations would have started last year though but when Klopp announced he was leaving 2 years before he was meant to then why would any of the 3 sign a contract during those times.
Logged

Online Once in Royal Craigy DS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,404
  • YNWA
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7928 on: Today at 01:51:28 pm »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Today at 01:38:13 pm
While people are raging at Trent, FSG is getting away with murder. Three of our players can now leave as free agents in less than six months. It shouldn't happen with a Club of our size but it keeps happening.

Murder  ;D
Logged

Online sonnyred

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 487
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7929 on: Today at 01:51:41 pm »
I think whatever happens it will be sorted this month. Whether they sign here or a pre contract somehere else. Running down a contract is always a gamble when you can have a serious injury that could put you out for 12-18 months, especially for older players. That would basically end the careers of Mo and Virg. So I think it will be sorted this month one way or the other.
Logged

Online skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,434
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7930 on: Today at 01:52:39 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 01:49:33 pm
Trent! Liverpool is fucking cold and dark and there are no shops!

Mountains.  We need mountains in Merseyside.  It worked for Zubimendi.
Logged
King Kenny.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,533
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7931 on: Today at 01:53:51 pm »
Quote from: sonnyred on Today at 01:51:41 pm
I think whatever happens it will be sorted this month. Whether they sign here or a pre contract somehere else. Running down a contract is always a gamble when you can have a serious injury that could put you out for 12-18 months, especially for older players. That would basically end the careers of Mo and Virg. So I think it will be sorted this month one way or the other.

Yep you are right. Both Salah and Virgil have families and young kids to think about as well so the belief that they can carry on with the dance until May is not likely.
Logged

Online The holly and the jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,503
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7932 on: Today at 01:55:02 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:51:12 pm
Ultimately the question will be answered in the summer. If we lose all three or even two of them, then what will be the expectations placed on the football club? If the answer is develop a team or build a team again and its not  to try to win the league, then quite frankly the club is to blame. Their job is to put a team on the field to win the league and they will have to do it with these players or a fuck load of transfers.

Go your own way KH. I will continue to have faith in the players and manager who are committed. I seem to recall you were very unsure about the new manager, yet it hasn't worked out too badly has it?
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Redric1970

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,954
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7933 on: Today at 01:55:12 pm »
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 01:51:20 pm

Negotiations would have started last year though but when Klopp announced he was leaving 2 years before he was meant to then why would any of the 3 sign a contract during those times.

Virgil came out literally a couple of months ago and said there had been no talks whatsoever with regard a new contract.
Logged

Online Santa couldn't find his reindeer

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,346
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7934 on: Today at 01:55:13 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 01:49:33 pm
Trent! Liverpool is fucking cold and dark and there are no shops!

Im just a normal lad from Liverpool who's dreams came true - simpler times
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Online Eeyore

  • Might be cynical about FSG but hasn't mentioned it yet
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,473
  • JFT 97
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #7935 on: Today at 01:56:10 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 01:38:40 pm
Keeps happening ?

Can, Lallana, Clyne, Moreno, Markovic, Sturridge, Karius, Gini, Origi, Firmino, Keita, Ox, Milner. All left on free transfers.

Now we have Trent, VVD, Salah, Jaros and Phillips. Can all leave on a free this summer.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"
