Alexander-Arnold would be foolish not to hear European giants out but he is a key part of Liverpools title challenge and their response to Spanish side shows they are up for the fightNorthern Football CorrespondentTuesday December 31 2024, 8.30pm, The TimesThe conversation between Real Madrid and Liverpool did not get as far as crunching the numbers, but Trent Alexander-Arnold can no longer be in any doubt as to just how much the Spaniards value him.That Carlo Ancelottis side were prepared to shell out a transfer fee believed to be about £20million in January for the right back, rather than simply waiting until the summer when his contract is due to expire and they could pick him up for nothing, sends out a powerful message.Perhaps it was also an opening salvo to try to destabilise Liverpool in the hope that selling him starts to look like the only option. The reaction from fans has certainly been emotional.And yet the counterpoint to that, in what is already becoming something of a saga, was Liverpools emphatic response to the Real executives who picked up the telephone to their Anfield counterparts on Tuesday.A refusal to countenance losing Alexander-Arnold in the short and also long  term because of the damage sanctioning a deal might do to their title charge showed that they too are up for the fight.The worlds biggest club, or the team that made his dreams come true? Alexander-Arnold will have to make his decision sooner rather than later.The 26-year-old has been quick to acknowledge how much he is enjoying life under Arne Slot, whose coaching and attention to detail, Alexander-Arnold believes, have improved him from a defensive perspective. That Liverpool are top of the Premier League and Champions League standings highlights the impact the Dutchman has had since succeeding Jürgen Klopp.The style with which he coaches, and the style in which we play and the identity we have got as a team is something that is there to see, Alexander-Arnold said recently.The lads have bought into it from day one. The tactics are mind-blowing as well, if Im honest. Were all enjoying it. Hes getting the best out of players. Thats all you want as a player.Yet the opportunity to go to Real and experience a different lifestyle is one which will also carry a certain appeal for a player who has already won everything he can at Liverpool, including the Premier League and Champions League.His best friend in football, Jude Bellingham, is at the Bernabeu, while Alexander-Arnold spoke recently about a desire to become the first full back to win the Ballon dOr.I want that legacy of being the greatest right back to have played football, he said. I have got to reach for the stars and thats where I believe my ceiling can go.There will be plenty who feel he can achieve that at Liverpool over the coming years with Slot at the helm, and a personal hope would be that he stays and one day becomes captain.But staying doesnt guarantee anything and Alexander-Arnold is someone who likes a challenge and to be pushed.Now that he can personally listen to Reals sales pitch, he would be foolish not to do so as he works out whether he will be best stimulated by them or Liverpool.The prevailing mood in Liverpool is that Alexander-Arnolds Real move is now a foregone conclusion, the presumption being that big clubs do not make bids for star players without some form of encouragement. The coming weeks will reveal all.It feels pertinent to offer a recap of how things got to the point whereby from Wednesday, Alexander-Arnold can legally meet with Reals power brokers to hear exactly what they have in mind for the next phase of his career.There should be no disputing that Liverpools owner, Fenway Sports Group, dropped the ball when it came to opening negotiations with him on a new deal.Given his age, discussions should have started at the end of the 2022-23 season rather than in recent months. That was a campaign in which his form fluctuated and before ending reinvented as an inverted full back who would step into midfield.If Alexander-Arnolds performances played a small part in an initial reluctance to bring his camp to the negotiating table, then instability behind the scenes would quickly complicate the landscape.Sporting director Julian Ward left in the summer of 2023 and a stop-gap in Jörg Schmadtke took over, while in November of that year Klopp informed FSG that he would leave at the end of the season.Liverpools priority for the coming months was appointing a permanent sporting director in Richard Hughes, whose first task was to pinpoint Klopps successor. Contract renewals took a back seat and understandably so given Alexander-Arnold, together with Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah who are also in the final year of their deals, would have wanted to know who was coming in. They would also have wanted to see how things panned out under Slot.Yet Van Dijk is 34 in July and Salah 33 in June and their ages mean waiting to talk terms was more understandable. Alexander-Arnold is different, not least because there is a clear suitor for him.The affable Slot could do without these headaches and as much as he insists the noise is not becoming a distraction for him, the gloomy and angry reaction among supporters to developments shows the impact of the situation.Alexander-Arnold would not blame supporters for their instinctive reaction, as he has chosen to remain silent on his future, whereas Salah, for example, has sought to weaponise fans in some respects by publicly expressing his disdain at the lack of progress on his own deal.As difficult as it may be amid Reals courtship, the focus has to be on a season of possibilities being realised. And if Liverpool are to be triumphant this season, then they will still need Alexander-Arnold.