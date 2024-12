Yes you are representing your city your people your club. He won't have that feeling at madrid. Silly boy in my opinion.



This is what it all comes down to for me. I'm not even from Liverpool but if I was a player for us I'd never want to play for anyone else, ever.It's not like we're shit & he needs a move to win trophies.He wants the money and the ability to stroll around the Bernabeu with no defensive responsibility pinging Hollywood passes to Mbappe & vinicus.How anyone who can claim of being a lifelong fan of ours can even entertain the thought of playing for another club unless they're being forced out or sold due to not being good enough is beyond me.Rat face should give him MOTM on Sunday just to force him in front of thr camera.