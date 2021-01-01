Theres probably going to be a lot of this over the next few weeks.



Frankly, if Arsenal dont leak a couple of rumours that theyre looking to bid £15-20 million for Mo Salah now Saka is out for a while, just to create a bit of noise and have the club and player deny it, then you have to question what theyre playing at.



Similarly with Chelsea and Van Dijk. Or any other club wanting to try to cause a bit of extra noise around the club.



Not saying that either will go (in January at least), that any bids will actually be incoming , or that it will even work, but you have to think someone will want to try it at least.