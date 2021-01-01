« previous next »
He always looked most likely to leave out of the 3. Still shocking he would choose Madrid over his boyhood club.
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:55:13 pm
In 2025 may some of you touch some grass...
This lot will more likely be touching cloth Samie mate
Quote from: deanloco9 on Today at 04:17:54 pm
Richard Hughes has blood on his hands, shambolic that he has allowed this to happen especially after his disastrous start to his role. Totally negligent to allow 3 of your players to go into potential pre-contract in the same window.


Blood on his hands. Fucking drama queen  ;D
I've never thought that Trent was going to stay, pretty clear now he'll be joining Madrid. Get the other 2 sorted and we'll be fine.
Does sound more like Adios than Allez Allez Allez
At this point I just want to win the league and what will be will be. This shit could derail us this season which would be a shockingly embarrassing position to be in. Salah in particular is playing out of his skin and if he decides to move on in the next few weeks he could easily drop off not wanting to harm his next move and generally looking at life beyond this season. Same goes for the other two.

Just win the league please.
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Today at 04:19:12 pm
He always looked most likely to leave out of the 3. Still shocking he would choose Madrid over his boyhood club.

No idea why any English player would choose to join La Liga in 2024, South Americans I can slightly understand but why would any English talent want to go play in that league is silly. I can see Real Madrid fans booing him just as they've done to some of their previous players.
Quote from: Once in Royal Craigy DS on Today at 04:20:17 pm


Blood on his hands. Fucking drama queen  ;D

I wish he had said there will be blood in the streets. Maybe terror reigning from above as well.
Quote from: deanloco9 on Today at 04:17:54 pm
Richard Hughes has blood on his hands, shambolic that he has allowed this to happen especially after his disastrous start to his role. Totally negligent to allow 3 of your players to go into potential pre-contract in the same window.

I think Hughes has been a failure so far, but I don't think we can pin this on him entirely. The club should have signed the players to new contracts last season before Jurgen announced he was leaving. His departure really fucked the timeline to sign them.
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 04:02:59 pm
Anfield Sector@AnfieldSector·27m
[🟢] NEW: Sources close to Madrid state that since mid to late November, they have believed the 26-year-old has been leaning towards moving to Spain after making informal contact with the players camp.

[@TheAthleticFC]


Anfield Sector@AnfieldSector·26m
[🟢] NEW: Same sources expect Alexander-Arnold to sign a pre-contract agreement with Real Madrid in January. They say a long-term deal of at least four years and a hefty signing-on fee have been proposed.

[@TheAthleticFC]

Anfield Sector@AnfieldSector·24m
[🟢] NEW: Sources close to the situation on Merseyside have dismissed suggestions that an agreement between Trent and Madrid is close and insist that, up to this point, Trents camp have had no formal discussions with any club other than Liverpool.

[@TheAthleticFC]


Anfield Sector@AnfieldSector·24m
Replying to @AnfieldSector
They say staying at Anfield remains a possibility as he prepares to make the biggest decision of his life, both from a professional and personal perspective.

[@TheAthleticFC]

Anfield Sector@AnfieldSector·18m
[🟢] NEW: It is highly unlikely Liverpool sell Trent Alexander Arnold in January.

With Liverpool challenging for glory both domestically and in Europe at the moment, they wont want to lose their influential vice-captain mid-season, even if the prospect of him leaving for nothing in the summer is looming large.

[@TheAthleticFC]

Anfield Sector@AnfieldSector·17m
Article is from Ornstein, Pearce and Mario, so everything in there is probably quadruple verified.

What does "informal contact" even mean?!?!?!  :lmao
Quote from: J-Mc- on Today at 04:20:55 pm
Does sound more like Adios than Allez Allez Allez

It does also love this comment  ;D
Quote from: Kennys from heaven on Today at 04:23:17 pm
What does "informal contact" even mean?!?!?!  :lmao

"Tapping up"
Quote from: Kennys from heaven on Today at 04:23:17 pm
What does "informal contact" even mean?!?!?!  :lmao
A situation we'll be done for twice haven't we.
During Houllier & Klopps tenure?

I look forward to Madrids hefty fine.
Quote from: wemmick on Today at 04:23:04 pm
I think Hughes has been a failure so far, but I don't think we can pin this on him entirely. The club should have signed the players to new contracts last season before Jurgen announced he was leaving. His departure really fucked the timeline to sign them.

Very fair point! Correct me if I'm wrong but didn't we go through a period where we had no Sporting Director for a few months
A pre contract signing in January does throw up a problem for us. All the talk will be about Trent rather than a title charge.
Quote from: Kennys from heaven on Today at 04:23:17 pm
What does "informal contact" even mean?!?!?!  :lmao

Newspapers workaround of saying tapping up I think
Quote from: kvarmeismydad on Today at 04:22:03 pm
At this point I just want to win the league and what will be will be. This shit could derail us this season which would be a shockingly embarrassing position to be in. Salah in particular is playing out of his skin and if he decides to move on in the next few weeks he could easily drop off not wanting to harm his next move and generally looking at life beyond this season. Same goes for the other two.

Just win the league please.

Mo was quoted in the last post game interview saying he wants to win the league also he is in the running for balon dor I can't see him dropping off. Same with Virgil they are club legends with egos. They surely would want to finish with the title.
Quote from: Kennys from heaven on Today at 04:23:17 pm
What does "informal contact" even mean?!?!?!  :lmao
Stating that "there has been no formal contact" does not contradict that "informal contacts" took place. Like a meeting in a hotel room in Blackpool... ;)
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 04:26:12 pm
A pre contract signing in January does throw up a problem for us. All the talk will be about Trent rather than a title charge.

Will be interesting to see how the club deal with him if he has decided to run his contract down especially during a title race. He could have easily done a Coutinho, agree to stay for a few months so it didn't affect the club in the short term. This sucks if he's leaving yet I've always thought his head would be turned by them, especially now Bell is there
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 04:28:34 pm
Stating that "there has been no formal contact" does not contradict that "informal contacts" took place. Like a meeting in a hotel room in Blackpool... ;)

 ;D ;D ;D ;D
Quote from: John C on Today at 04:25:44 pm
A situation we'll be done for twice haven't we.
During Houllier & Klopps tenure?

I look forward to Madrids hefty fine.

Is right.
Quote from: John C on Today at 04:25:44 pm
A situation we'll be done for twice haven't we.
During Houllier & Klopps tenure?

I look forward to Madrids hefty fine.

I wonder how we knew Zubimendi wanted to join us. Or how Hughes was talking to Slot whilst Slot was a Feyenoord employee and Hughes worked for Bournemouth.
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:29:37 pm
I would love to meet the Madrid forum version of Al.  :D
Who has an undying hatred of Ricardo Abrazos whom he holds responsible for signing Gareth Bale, which showed poor poor planning skills down to him being Welsh and liming golf.
Quote from: deanloco9 on Today at 04:28:47 pm
Will be interesting to see how the club deal with him if he has decided to run his contract down especially during a title race. He could have easily done a Coutinho, agree to stay for a few months so it didn't affect the club in the short term. This sucks if he's leaving yet I've always thought his head would be turned by them, especially now Bell is there

They can only hope and pray that their form keeps up because there will be a backlash towards Trent, rightly so. Concern is it affects our title and Champions league challenge.
I don't say this out of fume or anything because I've said plenty of times I can understand his decision - but I think the vice captaincy should be taken away from him given our realistic chances of lifting silverware this season. If you could 100% guarantee Van Dijk doesn't become incapacitated in any way then I wouldn't bother, but you can't. So for that reason I'd make Salah vice captain on the very off chance that we win something and Van Dijk isn't there to lift it. For what it's worth, again no fume, I'd have given it to Salah in the first place.

Of course this would mean the club having to acknowledge early that he's off, and I assume they and Trent don't want it being official knowledge yet. We're grownups who understand what's happening, he's very likely off, so I think he should just front it and say I'll be signing with Madrid. I personally doubt it'll have a huge impact on performances but we just can't be doing with this until May, surely.
