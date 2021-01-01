I don't say this out of fume or anything because I've said plenty of times I can understand his decision - but I think the vice captaincy should be taken away from him given our realistic chances of lifting silverware this season. If you could 100% guarantee Van Dijk doesn't become incapacitated in any way then I wouldn't bother, but you can't. So for that reason I'd make Salah vice captain on the very off chance that we win something and Van Dijk isn't there to lift it. For what it's worth, again no fume, I'd have given it to Salah in the first place.



Of course this would mean the club having to acknowledge early that he's off, and I assume they and Trent don't want it being official knowledge yet. We're grownups who understand what's happening, he's very likely off, so I think he should just front it and say I'll be signing with Madrid. I personally doubt it'll have a huge impact on performances but we just can't be doing with this until May, surely.