I can fathom why he'd want to leave I think, I reckon he'd sign a 2/3 year deal now if we hadn't won the league, and especially if we weren't looking like we might win 2 in his career.



He has completed the story at Liverpool from a tick box point of view, now it all depends on how much legacy means to him vs trying new things I guess.



I do think he'd be making the wrong decision if he does go though, especially if Virgil and Salah re-sign, and then if he wants to try Madrid in say 2027/2028 then fair enough, but football is fast moving and who's to say the opportunity ever comes around again.