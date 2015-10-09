« previous next »
Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
Reply #6280 on: Today at 08:19:21 am
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 11:42:21 pm
Interesting how Ornstein seems to think well know what Trent is doing by the end of January.

Just imagine the shit hed get if he announced he was going to Madrid with 5 months of the season left, would be a difficult situation to manage youd think.


Didnt the same thing happen with McMoneyman? Played the rest of the season for Liverpool even though his move to Madrid was confirmed.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
Reply #6281 on: Today at 08:28:36 am
Quote from: elkun on Today at 08:09:40 am
Thats the seem feeling am getting. We would probably hear something like It decided it until the last moment. I also think that celebration of his will look pretty stupid if he is leaving because it doesnt make any sense

It wouldnt look silly as it depends how you interpret it.

Bellingham did same thing and went to Madrid.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
Reply #6282 on: Today at 08:41:27 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:19:21 am

Didnt the same thing happen with McMoneyman? Played the rest of the season for Liverpool even though his move to Madrid was confirmed.

Yeah it was announced in late Jan/early Feb I think. On a Friday night weirdly and we lost at Coventry the next day. Good times.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
Reply #6283 on: Today at 08:47:11 am
If Trent is leaving, it would be best for him to announce it end of January or middle;
thank the fans for an incredible 20 years and then dedicate every last drop of sweat to winning the Premier and Champions League trophies this season.

There will be little rest or rotation for Trent when the business-end months arrive, equally if form dips, Bradley will step in happily, ahead of his bright future with the club.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
Reply #6284 on: Today at 08:54:33 am
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 08:47:11 am
If Trent is leaving, it would be best for him to announce it end of January or middle;
thank the fans for an incredible 20 years and then dedicate every last drop of sweat to winning the Premier and Champions League trophies this season.

There will be little rest or rotation for Trent when the business-end months arrive, equally if form dips, Bradley will step in happily, ahead of his bright future with the club.

I think Trent is quite a sensitive character and think his form would dip massively if he does leave and its announced in January.

Shit situation for the fans, other players and the club.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
Reply #6285 on: Today at 08:55:32 am
Don't think Trents form dips if he agrees to go, don't you all pretty much think his already going?

Been playing good so what will change?

If thats the case you'd imagine he want to lift a few more cups before end of the season

Wouldn't be surprised if he does Kobes big balls celebration next time his involved in a goal

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
Reply #6286 on: Today at 09:01:14 am
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 08:47:11 am
If Trent is leaving, it would be best for him to announce it end of January or middle;
thank the fans for an incredible 20 years and then dedicate every last drop of sweat to winning the Premier and Champions League trophies this season.

There will be little rest or rotation for Trent when the business-end months arrive, equally if form dips, Bradley will step in happily, ahead of his bright future with the club.

It would be sensible to announce it himself because it will be leaked if he doesn't and that would just make things a bit more complicated in the short term. My hope is that he decides to stay and he's just trying to rinse the club for a bigger wage bump, which, of course he's entitled to and has earned. Hopefully the club can do enough to make him stay on a longer deal. If he leaves, he'd be making a mistake, that's how I feel. I can't see how a move works out for him long term. He needs the confidence, the love, the protection, the responsibility to be the player he is. I don't think he gets much of that at Madrid.

Either way, as long as we manage to keep Mo and Virg, its still not a bad outcome at the end of it. Mo, in particular, will be the hardest player we have to replace, whenever that will be. You can do all the wheeling dealing and think you can replace his output by 2 or 3 players or something, but football doesn't work like that. A consistent goal scorer and creator in a single player is a unicorn. That's what he is.
With Mo and Virg, we have been blessed with the best defender and the best attacker in the world right now, and they are always available. *Knocks on Wood*. That cannot be underestimated. Their fitness levels are astounding for the level they perform at. There is no one who can match that over the length of period that they have.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
Reply #6287 on: Today at 09:01:53 am
Quote from: Avens Calendar on Today at 02:42:50 am
Really strange reading of this update:

[🟢] BREAKING: The feeling around Liverpool is that Mohamed Salah and Virgil Van Dijk will end up signing a new deal.

The suggestions I'm getting is that it will be two year contracts, that's what Slot and Hughes want.

[@David_Ornstein]


Mo feels differently in terms of where they are.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
Reply #6288 on: Today at 09:03:46 am
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Yesterday at 11:46:57 pm
I would hope if that was the case we agree a deal to sell him in January rather than wait until July.

My business head agrees with you, but we are a massive chance of silverware this season. Even if he decides to leave and he announces it, if his performances are still top drawer, he still plays as there are trophies to be won and then he leaves on a high.

Of course I hope he stays, along with Mo and VVD. I'd be giving the latter 2 years and a club option for a 3rd.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
Reply #6289 on: Today at 09:07:04 am
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 11:28:21 pm
Trent is more complicated hes our vice captain and at peak age ffs, what complication should there be? Its becoming clearer and clearer hes had his head turned.

I wouldn't say his head is turned, it's just a really difficult decision to make so he is taking his time with it.

I didn't think he'd go me but the report of him rejecting a 6 year deal a few years ago in favour of a 4 year deal would indicate to me he has always had his career somewhat mapped out in his head, and he might be off.

The 'what if' of playing for Real Madrid must be very tempting for someone as good as him, whether we like it or not.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
Reply #6290 on: Today at 09:11:58 am
Quote from: Avens Calendar on Today at 02:42:50 am
Really strange reading of this update:

[🟢] BREAKING: The feeling around Liverpool is that Mohamed Salah and Virgil Van Dijk will end up signing a new deal.

The suggestions I'm getting is that it will be two year contracts, that's what Slot and Hughes want.

[@David_Ornstein]

Didnt reports come out saying Mo would accept a one year extension? 2 years feels the sweet spot.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
Reply #6291 on: Today at 09:38:20 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:19:21 am

Didnt the same thing happen with McMoneyman? Played the rest of the season for Liverpool even though his move to Madrid was confirmed.

McMoneyman is harsh mate. We hadn't finished in the top two league positions for nine years (which is what you needed for a Champions League spot in those days). The year he left we finished 7th. Also the Premier League wasn't one of the top two leagues back then. He packed it in with Øyvind Leonardson and John Harkness to go play with Iker Casillies, Raul, Morientes, Hierro, Makelele and Roberto Carlos. He later played alongside Zidane, Figo and Ronaldo. Winning two Champions Leagues, scoring a volley in the final.

Sterling, Owen, Mcmanaman, Suarez, Torres, Alsono, Mascherano, Coutinho. These players didn't leave for money. They left because they wanted to play for a better football team.

Now I think Trent knows that we're a better football team than Madrid right now, but my suspicion is that he likes the idea of becoming the 'Galactio' of right backs. The mega-star global icons tend to wear Real Madrid white. I think he wants to play for the Harleem Globetrotters of football.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
Reply #6292 on: Today at 09:45:11 am
Quote from: daveymac_4 on Today at 09:38:20 am
McMoneyman is harsh mate. We hadn't finished in the top two league positions for nine years (which is what you needed for a Champions League spot in those days). The year he left we finished 7th. Also the Premier League wasn't one of the top two leagues back then. He packed it in with Øyvind Leonardson and John Harkness to go play with Iker Casillies, Raul, Morientes, Hierro, Makelele and Roberto Carlos. He later played alongside Zidane, Figo and Ronaldo. Winning two Champions Leagues, scoring a volley in the final.

Sterling, Owen, Mcmanaman, Suarez, Torres, Alsono, Mascherano, Coutinho. These players didn't leave for money. They left because they wanted to play for a better football team.

Now I think Trent knows that we're a better football team than Madrid right now, but my suspicion is that he likes the idea of becoming the 'Galactio' of right backs. The mega-star global icons tend to wear Real Madrid white. I think he wants to play for the Harleem Globetrotters of football.

I think you're spot on.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
Reply #6293 on: Today at 09:45:43 am
Quote from: redintweed on Today at 09:03:46 am
I'd be giving the latter 2 years and a club option for a 3rd.

Doesn't matter if "you'd be giving" two years with a club option of a third.. They'd simply be "refusing".

They hold all the negotiating cards here. Why would they agree to giving the club "an option for a third year"?  So in two years time the club completely controls the players fate and they have no say.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
Reply #6294 on: Today at 09:47:07 am
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 08:55:32 am
Don't think Trents form dips if he agrees to go, don't you all pretty much think his already going?

Been playing good so what will change?

If thats the case you'd imagine he want to lift a few more cups before end of the season

Wouldn't be surprised if he does Kobes big balls celebration next time his involved in a goal

If it gets announced early that he is leaving, I can see him being booed by some of our fans base. You only need to see some of the comments on twitter to know how fans feel about him potentially leaving on a free transfer.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
Reply #6295 on: Today at 09:47:16 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:28:36 am
It wouldnt look silly as it depends how you interpret it.

Bellingham did same thing and went to Madrid.
Just because he did it doesn't mean it isn't a stupid thing to do. Especially because he now acts as if it is all talk and a lot of nonsense, but I think there is some truth in it somewhere. His whole celebration makes no sense when he decides to leave. If he decides to leave, all the luck to him. I will certainly support him this season and am sad to see him leave, but he will be in the Owen and McManaman side. A fantastic player who comes from our youth, but no Steven Gerrard. In fact, you would almost say that Mcmanaman actually had a reason to leave as mentioned above or even an Owen. We weren't as good then as we are now. We are now one of the best clubs in the world and we still have a local player who wants to leave.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
Reply #6296 on: Today at 09:56:22 am
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 09:47:07 am
If it gets announced early that he is leaving, I can see him being booed by some of our fans base. You only need to see some of the comments on twitter to know how fans feel about him potentially leaving on a free transfer.

Would be a smart way to act when said player is doing his best to win us the league.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
Reply #6297 on: Today at 09:57:07 am
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 09:47:07 am
If it gets announced early that he is leaving, I can see him being booed by some of our fans base. You only need to see some of the comments on twitter to know how fans feel about him potentially leaving on a free transfer.

Doubt he does that, it'll be like Mbappe if he goes everyone will " know " but it wont be announced till the season is over.

Also remember 15 year olds on twitter aren't going to be the ones at the ground. *hopefully
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
Reply #6298 on: Today at 10:07:49 am
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 09:57:07 am
Doubt he does that, it'll be like Mbappe if he goes everyone will " know " but it wont be announced till the season is over.

Also remember 15 year olds on twitter aren't going to be the ones at the ground. *hopefully

Don't think Mbappe played very well in that interim period
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
Reply #6299 on: Today at 10:14:52 am
Whatever happens with Trent it's likely he has already made up his mind internally and knows what he's going to do.

If he does leave & it's announced at some point over the next month, the only way I see it affecting his performance is if fans in the stadium are giving him shit.

FWIW I do think it's a bit shitty for an academy product who has developed into one of the most valuable players on the planet winding down his contract and leaving on a free. But having said that, if he does decide to leave, he needs to be supported and encouraged every time he steps on the pitch until the end of the season.

We've a title to win and can't be demoralising and digging out one of our best players, potentially affecting his performances.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
Reply #6300 on: Today at 10:19:26 am
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 10:07:49 am
Don't think Mbappe played very well in that interim period

There is context though, Salah is our best player not Trent and our team is the best on the planet.

Mbappe was PSG's best and they weren't as good ever as we are right now.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
Reply #6301 on: Today at 10:22:55 am
The acceptance that Trent is going is quite sad. Dont get me wrong, I have the same feeling that hes leaving, but honestly I never imagined hed leave with the things hes said down the years, always felt like he wanted to be a one club man.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
Reply #6302 on: Today at 10:25:21 am
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Today at 10:14:52 am
Whatever happens with Trent it's likely he has already made up his mind internally and knows what he's going to do.

If he does leave & it's announced at some point over the next month, the only way I see it affecting his performance is if fans in the stadium are giving him shit.

FWIW I do think it's a bit shitty for an academy product who has developed into one of the most valuable players on the planet winding down his contract and leaving on a free. But having said that, if he does decide to leave, he needs to be supported and encouraged every time he steps on the pitch until the end of the season.

We've a title to win and can't be demoralising and digging out one of our best players, potentially affecting his performances.

That may happen though.

He will become a target for the opposition too and won't be able to pull out any 50/50 tavckles otherwise he will get shit.

It is far from ideal IF he does leave.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
Reply #6303 on: Today at 10:25:36 am
Quote from: eeekaj on Today at 10:22:55 am
The acceptance that Trent is going is quite sad. Dont get me wrong, I have the same feeling that hes leaving, but honestly I never imagined hed leave with the things hes said down the years, always felt like he wanted to be a one club man.

I don`t understand the acceptance of it either. He`s our vice captain. Very disappointing behaviour.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
Reply #6304 on: Today at 10:26:50 am
Some of the comments on here about Trent getting shit or being boo'd from the stands if he announces he's off are embarrassing and pretty out of order.  If that's how some of the match going fans feel is the right way to behave then they are supporting the wrong club. 
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
Reply #6305 on: Today at 10:28:04 am
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 10:25:36 am
I don`t understand the acceptance of it either. He`s our vice captain. Very disappointing behaviour.

Don't think anyone has accepted anything, I was talking hypothetically about his character IF he agreed to leave.

Also look at his celebration depending on your personal opinions you can take it either way.

I took it as keep talking its all bullshit but thats me.
