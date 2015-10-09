If Trent is leaving, it would be best for him to announce it end of January or middle;

thank the fans for an incredible 20 years and then dedicate every last drop of sweat to winning the Premier and Champions League trophies this season.



There will be little rest or rotation for Trent when the business-end months arrive, equally if form dips, Bradley will step in happily, ahead of his bright future with the club.



It would be sensible to announce it himself because it will be leaked if he doesn't and that would just make things a bit more complicated in the short term. My hope is that he decides to stay and he's just trying to rinse the club for a bigger wage bump, which, of course he's entitled to and has earned. Hopefully the club can do enough to make him stay on a longer deal. If he leaves, he'd be making a mistake, that's how I feel. I can't see how a move works out for him long term. He needs the confidence, the love, the protection, the responsibility to be the player he is. I don't think he gets much of that at Madrid.Either way, as long as we manage to keep Mo and Virg, its still not a bad outcome at the end of it. Mo, in particular, will be the hardest player we have to replace, whenever that will be. You can do all the wheeling dealing and think you can replace his output by 2 or 3 players or something, but football doesn't work like that. A consistent goal scorer and creator in a single player is a unicorn. That's what he is.With Mo and Virg, we have been blessed with the best defender and the best attacker in the world right now, and they are always available. *Knocks on Wood*. That cannot be underestimated. Their fitness levels are astounding for the level they perform at. There is no one who can match that over the length of period that they have.