No matter what we all know about going there with the way they are and have been, whilst also not being anywhere near a fit for them (as is patently obvious) then if he goes to Real then that's his choice



The only way that it makes sense to go there is if they have given him assurances he will be playing midfield, which is not beyond the realms of possibility.



No player is bigger than the club though - that's not a twee or pathetic superfan comment, but the reality of it all. I would concentrate on keeping Virg and Mo right now and setting a proper succession plan in place for them - Trent we can cover the position more than adequately although the obvious thing to that is his skillset is tough to replace, Bradley is not too shabby a player and we will need to dip in the market for both fullback positions soon anyway so it won't be down to him alone. (If you see where I'm coming from?)



Virg and Mo need to have players there to bed in. We're already desperately short of Centre-Halves so extending Virg is essential. Mo is one of a kind and we need to have someone either step up (Doak?) or be brought in to acclimatise (Wirtz? Cherki?) and learn whilst he's here.



All said and done, if Trent stays, then bloody great (changes nothing regarding recruitment of course!) but if he goes, then he goes. No amount of teeth-gnashing or blame throwing will change it but he's the easier one to replace of the three.