I wonder if the club is having trouble adjusting to how Slot's system has changed the squad dynamics and succession planning? There's no way their modeling would have predicted Mo and VvD resurging under Slot. No way they would have predicted Nunez would be a poorer fit at CF in Slot's system than Diaz, or Gapko emerging as a better left-sided attacker than Diaz. I just wonder if their succession planning is all fucked up now and the brass are panicking a little? I don't believe for a second they are calm and confident.
If thats the case, They have had a few months to realise that those 2 players are back to their best and they should continue to lead the squad for the next 2 years at least.
Mo and VVD already have a contract, its not like they have to agree 30 pages of terms and clauses with page after page of red lines through them.
We all know that to replace those 3 will take £200m in transfer fees and take all summer to do it - meaning we spend all summer and hoping we stand still when we replace greats and hope replacements can live up to them.
Never mind focussing on areas where we need to improve the squad etc.
Its 2 areas main areas - salary and length of contract - there may be some cute things in the contract like Mos 3rd year not being as lucrative due to his age or he may want some breaks in the season etc but the bones of the contract are already in place as it is just an extension.
we must be-very far apart still.
Its silly because those 3 players in the squad will generate more money for the club (exposure, sponsorship, merchandising, prize money, leagueplacings ) making them cost effective extensions.
And the opposite will be true if they all left on frees
Its no exaggeration to state that it could be the most expensive mistakes Liverpool have ever made if it all goes horribly wrong.