Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
Reply #6120 on: Today at 03:07:59 pm
Quote from: only6times on Today at 03:00:40 pm
How does anybody on here know when discussions stsrted?

No one does and it leads me into what Slot said after the match yesterday.

Inside the club, things dont change once the players can talk to other clubs. We keep having the talks and see what happens.

The outside world changes as everyone is expecting the players to instantly start talking to other clubs while were in the negotiations come January 1st.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
Reply #6121 on: Today at 03:08:42 pm
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
Reply #6122 on: Today at 03:09:53 pm
Quote from: J-Mc- on Today at 03:07:59 pm
No one does and it leads me into what Slot said after the match yesterday.

Inside the club, things dont change once the players can talk to other clubs. We keep having the talks and see what happens.

The outside world changes as everyone is expecting the players to instantly start talking to other clubs while were in the negotiations come January 1st.
January is when it can be formal. Players will talk with other clubs (via their agents) if they want to regardless of the time.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
Reply #6123 on: Today at 03:10:21 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 03:06:47 pm
So now it is discussions. Can't you find anything looser?

How about press reports from the Athletic in September that Hughes had recently introduced himself to Salah's agent but talks hadn't started?

How about reports from the AP in September that now the transfer window had closed that Hughes would turn his attention to opening talks with the three amigos?
Cool.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
Reply #6124 on: Today at 03:11:32 pm
Quote from: only6times on Today at 03:00:40 pm
How does anybody on here know when discussions stsrted?

They dont, no one knows nothing but it wont stop people making things up.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
Reply #6125 on: Today at 03:12:41 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:41:16 pm
The only winners should be flair players?  So Virgil should never win it, for example?  No defenders should?  Someone like Kante should never have been anywhere near it?

Bellingham is also a baller btw.

Van Dijk should win it, but he didn`t.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
Reply #6126 on: Today at 03:15:25 pm
Quote from: A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas on Today at 03:11:32 pm
They dont, no one knows nothing but it wont stop people making things up.

Virgil and Salah are the worst for it. Fancy them coming out and talking about it when they presumably know nothing either.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
Reply #6127 on: Today at 03:16:17 pm
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 03:12:41 pm
Van Dijk should win it, but he didn`t.

Were Yashin, Sammer, Cannavaro and Rodri flair players?
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
Reply #6128 on: Today at 03:23:20 pm
No matter what we all know about going there with the way they are and have been, whilst also not being anywhere near a fit for them (as is patently obvious) then if he goes to Real then that's his choice

The only way that it makes sense to go there is if they have given him assurances he will be playing midfield, which is not beyond the realms of possibility.

No player is bigger than the club though - that's not a twee or pathetic superfan comment, but the reality of it all. I would concentrate on keeping Virg and Mo right now and setting a proper succession plan in place for them - Trent we can cover the position more than adequately although the obvious thing to that is his skillset is tough to replace, Bradley is not too shabby a player and we will need to dip in the market for both fullback positions soon anyway so it won't be down to him alone. (If you see where I'm coming from?)

Virg and Mo need to have players there to bed in. We're already desperately short of Centre-Halves so extending Virg is essential. Mo is one of a kind and we need to have someone either step up (Doak?) or be brought in to acclimatise (Wirtz? Cherki?) and learn whilst he's here.

All said and done, if Trent stays, then bloody great (changes nothing regarding recruitment of course!) but if he goes, then he goes. No amount of teeth-gnashing or blame throwing will change it but he's the easier one to replace of the three.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
Reply #6129 on: Today at 03:23:38 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:04:01 pm
Not sure about that but there is no circumstance in which a top four battle aim should be tolerated. It should be ok, these players are gone, but we still expect you to challenge for the league. The second there is acceptance of a top four season being a really good one then its already a let down.

Considering the way they use war and peace articles as a way to fluff up their work can you definitively say they dont have the ego to think they can get away with it? I cant.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
Reply #6130 on: Today at 03:39:03 pm
https://xcancel.com/HaythamFarouk/status/1864418606483706134

This is the Egyptian journo who said Mo will sign a new deal a week or so ago. And he was at last nights game.  :D

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
Reply #6131 on: Today at 03:40:14 pm
All 3 will be signing. Everyone needs to relax. This is just the dance of getting as much blood out of the FSG stone. And blood doesnt flow freely without the dim witted temptress called Real.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
Reply #6132 on: Today at 03:44:54 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:39:03 pm
https://xcancel.com/HaythamFarouk/status/1864418606483706134

This is the Egyptian journo who said Mo will sign a new deal a week or so ago. And he was at last nights game.  :D



Didnt he actually say he should be given a new contract and paid what he wants rather than he will sign a new deal?
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
Reply #6133 on: Today at 04:13:34 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:39:03 pm
https://xcancel.com/HaythamFarouk/status/1864418606483706134

This is the Egyptian journo who said Mo will sign a new deal a week or so ago. And he was at last nights game.  :D



I did wonder.. some West Ham player I think asked for his shirt and refused and pointed at the stands. Obviously hes came back out and seen his mate journo.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
Reply #6134 on: Today at 04:28:59 pm
I wonder if the club is having trouble adjusting to how Slot's system has changed the squad dynamics and succession planning? There's no way their modeling would have predicted Mo and VvD resurging under Slot. No way they would have predicted Nunez would be a poorer fit at CF in Slot's system than Diaz, or Gapko emerging as a better left-sided attacker than Diaz. I just wonder if their succession planning is all fucked up now and the brass are panicking a little? I don't believe for a second they are calm and confident.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
Reply #6135 on: Today at 04:38:26 pm
Do you think we use Windows Vista or something, where we can only use one set of data inputs?   :D
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
Reply #6136 on: Today at 04:43:34 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:38:26 pm
Do you think we use Windows Vista or something, where we can only use one set of data inputs?   :D
No. That's the point. They'll have hundreds of thousands if not millions of new inputs pointing them in unexpected directions.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
Reply #6137 on: Today at 04:49:05 pm
Quote from: wemmick on Today at 04:28:59 pm
I wonder if the club is having trouble adjusting to how Slot's system has changed the squad dynamics and succession planning? There's no way their modeling would have predicted Mo and VvD resurging under Slot. No way they would have predicted Nunez would be a poorer fit at CF in Slot's system than Diaz, or Gapko emerging as a better left-sided attacker than Diaz. I just wonder if their succession planning is all fucked up now and the brass are panicking a little? I don't believe for a second they are calm and confident.

I haven't seen any signs of succession planning though.

Last time Edwards was here we let pretty much our entire strikeforce bar Jota get to one year left. Origi, Mane, Firmino and Salah all got down to one year. That left us signing Diaz and Nunez and then our plans were thrown into chaos with Salah staying. We then ended up bringing in Gakpo and playing him as a false 9.

Now we have done it again. We can't plan anything because we simply do not know who will be here next season and who will not. That means we can't plan and build because we don't know where our priorities lie for next summer.

We don't plan as Hughes put it we look for 'opportunistic' signings. I mean if we planned we wouldn't have added Chiesa to Diaz, Gakpo, Jota, Nunez and Salah. We wouldn't have signed Mama to add to Ali, Kelleher and Jaros. 
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
Reply #6138 on: Today at 04:52:02 pm
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
Reply #6139 on: Today at 05:02:33 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 04:49:05 pm
I haven't seen any signs of succession planning though.

Last time Edwards was here we let pretty much our entire strikeforce bar Jota get to one year left. Origi, Mane, Firmino and Salah all got down to one year. That left us signing Diaz and Nunez and then our plans were thrown into chaos with Salah staying. We then ended up bringing in Gakpo and playing him as a false 9.

Now we have done it again. We can't plan anything because we simply do not know who will be here next season and who will not. That means we can't plan and build because we don't know where our priorities lie for next summer.

We don't plan as Hughes put it we look for 'opportunistic' signings. I mean if we planned we wouldn't have added Chiesa to Diaz, Gakpo, Jota, Nunez and Salah. We wouldn't have signed Mama to add to Ali, Kelleher and Jaros.

That's a mad way to run a sporting organization. I sincerely hope we have a better planning scheme than opportunism. FSG do like venture capitalist language, though.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
Reply #6140 on: Today at 05:06:33 pm
Mamardashvili is succession planning surely?  ???
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
Reply #6141 on: Today at 05:15:20 pm
We never spend money and don't have a plan, must be the luckiest team in the world.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
Reply #6142 on: Today at 05:16:41 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 04:49:05 pm
I haven't seen any signs of succession planning though.

Last time Edwards was here we let pretty much our entire strikeforce bar Jota get to one year left. Origi, Mane, Firmino and Salah all got down to one year. That left us signing Diaz and Nunez and then our plans were thrown into chaos with Salah staying. We then ended up bringing in Gakpo and playing him as a false 9.

Now we have done it again. We can't plan anything because we simply do not know who will be here next season and who will not. That means we can't plan and build because we don't know where our priorities lie for next summer.

We don't plan as Hughes put it we look for 'opportunistic' signings. I mean if we planned we wouldn't have added Chiesa to Diaz, Gakpo, Jota, Nunez and Salah. We wouldn't have signed Mama to add to Ali, Kelleher and Jaros.

Haha, in what world can the club not plan for life with/without VVD/Salah/Trent? I usually think some of your points are around the mark but this is way off. The club can very easily be speaking to agents/players to price up their replacements in case we decide to let them go, that isnt hard and completely normal behaviour for any club, they dont have to execute those plans until its definitive. If the players stay you shelve the plans, if the players leave you execute them. If you genuinely believe that the club wont be doing that to weigh up their options youre mad.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
Reply #6143 on: Today at 05:19:57 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:01:36 pm
Trent hit pieces already by SPanish outlets.  :D

What a dreadful load of old shite. Reads like they didnt actually watch him play, just phoned Gary Neville and asked for his opinion then based the article on that.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
Reply #6144 on: Today at 05:27:50 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 03:15:25 pm
Virgil and Salah are the worst for it. Fancy them coming out and talking about it when they presumably know nothing either.
I didn't know they posted on here as that was the question asked.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
Reply #6145 on: Today at 05:47:43 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 04:49:05 pm
We can't plan anything because we simply do not know who will be here next season and who will not.

Come off it mate. I'm sure there are detailed discussions and plans for a multitude of scenarios. That's how multimillion pound operations are run.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
Reply #6146 on: Today at 05:53:42 pm
So this is my take on the 3 individual cases based on all the 'reading between the lines' information, body language, weird optic messaging, opinion pieces, hearsay and conspiracies collated from the various sources that are running discussions on our situation.

Virgil is chilling in his Christmas jamas, feet ensconced in big, fluffy faux fur slippers, watching reruns of Gavin and Stacey toking on a huge bifta and sipping a fine Brandy whilst his missus is on the phone with Mo's missus, both in histerics at the panic enveloping RAWK members as the clock ticks down to midnight tomorrow night.

In the meantime Mo is in the gym making sure his 8 pack is still functioning whilst double checking that the useless pundits have got their facts straight regarding his records and researching which ones he's likely to break next.

Simultaneously Trent is on the blower to his best buddy Judey in Madrid relaying all the up to the minute details of what Virg and Mo are doing via the secret cameras he's had installed in their gaffs so they can't scam him out of the best deal.  All the talk and lack of actual contracts has made him paranoid that he's gonna get done out of all those little extras that he's been promised by Perez when he moves.

It's wrecking his head that nobody on RAWK has been able to confirm what the actual fuck is going on and it's killing him that he might need to be the one to crack first.

Stay tuned folks this saga has many more turns to take 😜

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
Reply #6147 on: Today at 05:54:05 pm
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 05:16:41 pm
Haha, in what world can the club not plan for life with/without VVD/Salah/Trent? I usually think some of your points are around the mark but this is way off. The club can very easily be speaking to agents/players to price up their replacements in case we decide to let them go, that isnt hard and completely normal behaviour for any club, they dont have to execute those plans until its definitive. If the players stay you shelve the plans, if the players leave you execute them. If you genuinely believe that the club wont be doing that to weigh up their options youre mad.

Seems a bit much.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
Reply #6148 on: Today at 05:56:00 pm
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 05:16:41 pm
Haha, in what world can the club not plan for life with/without VVD/Salah/Trent? I usually think some of your points are around the mark but this is way off. The club can very easily be speaking to agents/players to price up their replacements in case we decide to let them go, that isnt hard and completely normal behaviour for any club, they dont have to execute those plans until its definitive. If the players stay you shelve the plans, if the players leave you execute them. If you genuinely believe that the club wont be doing that to weigh up their options youre mad.

If there are players out there we feel are good enough to replace Van Dijk and Salah, then we should sign them anyway.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
Reply #6149 on: Today at 05:56:35 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 05:54:05 pm
Seems a bit much.

That's one way to ensure people sign contract extensions
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
Reply #6150 on: Today at 05:58:12 pm
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 05:47:43 pm
Come off it mate. I'm sure there are detailed discussions and plans for a multitude of scenarios. That's how multimillion pound operations are run.

Nothing to do with this thread but its sweet you think an organizations size dictates its level of planning and competence  that isnt true at all

As for our own  we were definitely planned up the wazoo back in 2017/18  the last few years not so much
There was fuck all contingency planning when our manager/football over lord decided to leave 15 months into a 4 year contract  theyve been chasing their tale ever since

Obviously a hard punch to roll with but its really dangerous to just assume competence
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
Reply #6151 on: Today at 06:03:45 pm
As someone working closely with valuable operations I think that you definitely overestimate the level of competence or number of prepared scenarios in these entities. There are professional employed everywhere but you do make decisions on limited information as you can't control everything.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
Reply #6152 on: Today at 06:15:05 pm
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 05:16:41 pm
Haha, in what world can the club not plan for life with/without VVD/Salah/Trent? I usually think some of your points are around the mark but this is way off. The club can very easily be speaking to agents/players to price up their replacements in case we decide to let them go, that isnt hard and completely normal behaviour for any club, they dont have to execute those plans until its definitive. If the players stay you shelve the plans, if the players leave you execute them. If you genuinely believe that the club wont be doing that to weigh up their options youre mad.

So we can plan for a multitude of scenarios at the same time. We have this massive flow chart that accounts for all possibilities and offers solutions.

We sound like a fantastic organisation. So how come we went from November 2022 until summer 2024 without a permanent Sporting Director?

Whilst you are at it why was Klopp leaving and giving the club 8 months' notice being used as an excuse for not opening talks with Trent, Virg and Mo?

If we can speak to agents and set up deals months ahead then why did Hughes in his first press conference talk about opportunistic signings.?

If we have all these contingencies in place then why did we make snap decisions to sign the likes of Kabak, Davies, Melo and Chiesa?
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
Reply #6153 on: Today at 06:19:37 pm
Quote from: wemmick on Today at 04:28:59 pm
I wonder if the club is having trouble adjusting to how Slot's system has changed the squad dynamics and succession planning? There's no way their modeling would have predicted Mo and VvD resurging under Slot. No way they would have predicted Nunez would be a poorer fit at CF in Slot's system than Diaz, or Gapko emerging as a better left-sided attacker than Diaz. I just wonder if their succession planning is all fucked up now and the brass are panicking a little? I don't believe for a second they are calm and confident.

If thats the case, They have had a few months to realise that those 2 players are back to their best and they should continue to lead the squad for the next 2 years at least.

Mo and VVD already have a contract, its not like they have to agree 30 pages of terms and clauses with page after page of red lines through them.

We all know that to replace those 3 will take £200m in transfer fees and take all summer to do it - meaning we spend all summer and hoping we stand still when we replace greats and hope replacements can live up to them.

Never mind focussing on areas where we need to improve the squad etc.

Its 2 areas main areas - salary and length of contract - there may be some cute things in the contract like Mos 3rd year not being as lucrative due to his age or he may want some breaks in the season etc but the bones of the contract are already in place as it is just an extension.


we must be-very far apart still.

Its silly because those 3 players in the squad will generate more money for the club (exposure, sponsorship, merchandising, prize money, leagueplacings ) making them cost effective extensions.

And the opposite will be true if they all left on frees

Its no exaggeration to state that it could be the most expensive mistakes Liverpool have ever made if it all goes horribly wrong.



Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
Reply #6154 on: Today at 06:34:23 pm
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 05:47:43 pm
Come off it mate. I'm sure there are detailed discussions and plans for a multitude of scenarios. That's how multimillion pound operations are run.

Kabak, Davies, Melo, Chiesa and Schmadtke suggest otherwise. If we have have detailed plans then Baldrick must be coming up with these cunning plans.

Clubs with forward planning don't go into a season with 3 centrebacks. Clubs with great forward planning don't end up with Origi, Mane, Firmino and Salah's deal ending within a year of each other. Clubs with great forward planning don't end up having to replace an entire midfield in one season.

Above all clubs with great forward planning don't end up with arguably their three best players able to walk for nothing at the same time. The issue for me is if you are data-driven then you can't plan for anything. You have to wait for things to happen. Once they have happened then you can assess the data and make decisions.

Our approach is very close to lean manufacturing. Being pro-active simply isn't allowed. Data is everything that is why the people who can interpret data are the kings in FSG's world. Like lean manufacturing we let things go wrong first and then throw the kitchen sink at it. 
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
Reply #6155 on: Today at 06:42:46 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 06:34:23 pm
Kabak, Davies, Melo, Chiesa and Schmadtke suggest otherwise. If we have have detailed plans then Baldrick must be coming up with these cunning plans.

Clubs with forward planning don't go into a season with 3 centrebacks. Clubs with great forward planning don't end up with Origi, Mane, Firmino and Salah's deal ending within a year of each other. Clubs with great forward planning don't end up having to replace an entire midfield in one season.

Above all clubs with great forward planning don't end up with arguably their three best players able to walk for nothing at the same time. The issue for me is if you are data-driven then you can't plan for anything. You have to wait for things to happen. Once they have happened then you can assess the data and make decisions.

Our approach is very close to lean manufacturing. Being pro-active simply isn't allowed. Data is everything that is why the people who can interpret data are the kings in FSG's world. Like lean manufacturing we let things go wrong first and then throw the kitchen sink at it. 


It appears we are still waiting for that kitchen sink to turn up though!
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
Reply #6156 on: Today at 07:00:28 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 06:34:23 pm
Kabak, Davies, Melo, Chiesa and Schmadtke suggest otherwise. If we have have detailed plans then Baldrick must be coming up with these cunning plans.

Clubs with forward planning don't go into a season with 3 centrebacks. Clubs with great forward planning don't end up with Origi, Mane, Firmino and Salah's deal ending within a year of each other. Clubs with great forward planning don't end up having to replace an entire midfield in one season.

Above all clubs with great forward planning don't end up with arguably their three best players able to walk for nothing at the same time. The issue for me is if you are data-driven then you can't plan for anything. You have to wait for things to happen. Once they have happened then you can assess the data and make decisions.

Our approach is very close to lean manufacturing. Being pro-active simply isn't allowed. Data is everything that is why the people who can interpret data are the kings in FSG's world. Like lean manufacturing we let things go wrong first and then throw the kitchen sink at it. 
:lmao

Three duff transfers in the last 8/9 years.


:lmao


And were giving this as an example of poor planning.


:lmao

It is perhaps the greatest spell of successful signings of any club you could ever claim to mention
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
Reply #6157 on: Today at 07:03:02 pm
Quote from: Piggies in Blankies on Today at 07:00:28 pm
:lmao

Three duff transfers in the last 8/9 years.


:lmao


And were giving this as an example of poor planning.


:lmao

It is perhaps the greatest spell of successful signings of any club you could ever claim to mention

What about Stephen Caulker?
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
Reply #6158 on: Today at 07:04:04 pm
I just want to compare and contrast with genuine bad planning against what is perhaps one of the greatest success rates of any club in history.

Compare with this.

Quote
2013/14 (Moyes)
Fellaini: £30m
Mata: £35m

2014/15 (Van Gaal)
Di Maria: £70m
Shaw: £30m
Herrera: £30m
Rojo: £20m
Blind: £15m

2015/16 (Van Gaal)
Martial: £60m
Schneiderlin: £30m
Depay: £30m
Darmian: £15m
Schweinsteiger: £10m

2016/17 (Mourinho)
Pogba: £85m
Mkhitaryan: £35m
Bailly: £35m

2017/18 (Mourinho)
Lukaku: £75m
Matic: £35m
Lindelof: £30m
Sanchez: £30m

2018/19 (Mourinho/Solskjaer)
Fred: £50m
Dalot: £15m

2019/20 (Solskjaer)
Maguire: £80m
Fernandes £60m
Wan-Bissaka: £50m
James: £15m

2020/21 (Solskjaer)
Van Der Beek: £35m
Diallo: £20m
Telles: £12m
Pellistri: £7m

2021/22 (Rangnick)
Sancho: £80m
Varane: £35m
Ronaldo: £15m

2022/23 (Ten Hag
Antony: £85m
Casemiro: £65m
Martinez: £50m
Malacia: £12m

2023/24 (Ten Hag)
Hojlund: £70m
Mount: £60m
Onana: £45m
Johnny Evans: £0 
Re:
« Reply #6159 on: Today at 07:05:36 pm »
Al has been on the christmas sherry a bit too long.  :D
