[🟢] NEW: Asked to stop to clarify the celebration and what his wider plans are at the end of the season, Alexander-Arnold was only able to flash a wry smile at the request as he carried on walking.

How did some of you on here interpret Trent's celebration?



If he stays it makes all the sense in the world.If he leaves it’s really strange.If he still doesn’t know where he will be playing next season then I think it’s still a bit weird as it an action that will have people talking and speculating, and he knows that. And that goes against his ‘nothing will be played out in public’ stance.Delighted with his goal and performance and I hope we are able to tie him down, as with the others. He’s too good to allow him to leave, like the others. Without getting a fee for any of them is an extra kicker.