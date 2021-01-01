« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 146 147 148 149 150 [151]   Go Down

Author Topic: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*  (Read 346442 times)

Offline DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,177
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #6000 on: Today at 09:06:53 am »
This is slightly maddening now. Yesterday Liverpool walloped West Ham. Today all the media stories are about a nothing update from Slot (in which he said he would be the one least likely to have an update for them), Salah said he didn't want to present misleading news ( and was interpreted ina misleading thereafter by the media) and a bullshit PR piece by a Madrid mouth looking to stir was presented as an 'in the know' story on TAA. Just shitty journalism designed to upset fans and create discussion to drive clicks. They can all fuck off, shitty news types
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Offline Raaphael

  • A fucking embarrassment. Hot 4 Andrew Tate. Works out so beware wokies
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,587
  • Oh yeah? Well fuck you too Greta Gerwig
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #6001 on: Today at 09:12:27 am »
Honestly I think it`s completely natural and should be expected. We have three world class players who can sign pre-contracts for other clubs in just a few days. What do people expect? This will not go away until they have signed. It`s completely our own doing.
Logged

Online Bennett

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,029
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #6002 on: Today at 09:14:49 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 09:06:43 am
Salah has been directly involved in 66% of our goals and without Van Dijk we wouldve shipped more than 17, thats for sure. These 2 decide football games, both boxes are where its really won and lost. Not in midfield.

I don't disagree but the fact remains that the only area we've attempted to rebuild, we've done so pretty brilliantly. No reason why we can't do so again.
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,874
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #6003 on: Today at 09:15:51 am »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 09:14:49 am
I don't disagree but the fact remains that the only area we've attempted to rebuild, we've done so pretty brilliantly. No reason why we can't do so again.

The geezer(s) that did the midfield rebuild arent here now. Schmadtkes work is aging like a fine wine.
Logged

Offline jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,807
  • Meh sd f
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #6004 on: Today at 09:18:40 am »
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 09:12:27 am
Honestly I think it`s completely natural and should be expected. We have three world class players who can sign pre-contracts for other clubs in just a few days. What do people expect? This will not go away until they have signed. It`s completely our own doing.
Nah, we would have plenty of rumous even if they were under long contracts. They are some of the most famous players in the world, and generate a lot of clicks. It was always like this with our top players.
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,717
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #6005 on: Today at 09:18:52 am »
If you're depressed about the situation, just think how good our wages to turnover ratio will be next season.
Logged

Online AlphaDelta

  • Creepy, geeky, recidivist hose-spotter, checking out the size of your engine as we speak......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,520
  • People's Republic of Liverpool
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #6006 on: Today at 09:20:02 am »
Nobody knows what's going on behind the scenes, but I understand the frustration in that it should all be about the quality of last nights performance, but instead its about Mo's comments.. I think no matter what he said last night, the media would have twisted it regardless.
Logged
"I ask that you believe in this team and believe that together we can achieve great things."

Online mullyred94

  • If there's a post anywhere on the forum about Nunez that I haven't responded to please PM me immediately because I'm so fucking precious about him I won't tolerate anyone having a say unless it's been approved by me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,584
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #6007 on: Today at 09:21:28 am »
Celebration might be more telling then anything to be honest
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,151
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #6008 on: Today at 09:21:43 am »
I'm a lot more relaxed about this than I thought I would be and I think that's down to the ridiculous job Slot has done since joining.

Sure, I'd love all 3 to sign but we'll be alright whatever happens.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,533
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #6009 on: Today at 09:24:43 am »
Guess who of the 3 will pull the trigger first?
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Online Antonio Chigurh

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 90
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #6010 on: Today at 09:26:05 am »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 09:14:49 am
I don't disagree but the fact remains that the only area we've attempted to rebuild,

Salah is the only forward left from our league winning squad, so we've rebuilt there too.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,726
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #6011 on: Today at 09:30:07 am »
I would love Salah to stay, but madly, given the past few months, you don't have to go back too far to see when not signing him wouldn't have seemed ridiculous.

(linking the page as there's clearly more than one poster that felt his form wasn't worth of a massive new deal)

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=335868.29240
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Dr Stu-Pid

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 790
  • ******
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #6012 on: Today at 09:36:51 am »
I'll give an alternate viewpoint (although admittedly someone else might have already said this in the last 50 pages of 'back and forth'...).

The fact that there is so much speculation and noise about the contracts in the press is actually likely taking some pressure off the rest of the team. Instead of screaming and shouting about how brilliant this team is and how huge a favourite they are to win the title, some of that is noise going towards talking about the contracts instead.

The only people who can really get distracted by the noise from the outside are Salah, Van Dijk, and Trent, and all of those are playing at a very high level and showing zero signs of the contract talks influencing their form. The fans are clearly more distracted than the players and manager, and if that gives them something to complain about (and therefore keep many of them happy) then that's a good distraction IMO.

The body language from Salah and Van Dijk really doesn't point to players who are unhappy or stuck in contract negotiations that are going nowhere, so I'm going to take that as a positive. Not sure about Trent, but personally I am more concerned about the other two anyway.
Logged

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,423
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #6013 on: Today at 09:39:58 am »
Look Arne Slot will bring a new age/new team. Give him the best start possible...

In my mind, you have to replace Salah at some point BUT
you may as well do it after TWO more league titles - with all the glory and cash that results.

The club simply have to pay up for Mo's services 25/26 and 26/27, the year after can either be a clause,
or you risk it; based on the fact Salah has been one of the best players in the club's history.

There is no universe in which Mo can be allowed to walk away this summer,
so the staff, such as Hughes simply have to get it done.

And if Trent wants to leave, we need that decision asap, so that might mean more flex on Salah's new deal.

Btw, if we can't get Virgil done on a reasonable deal, the whole lot of them need sacking, from Edwards down (Arne Slot and coaches excluded).
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,295
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #6014 on: Today at 09:41:38 am »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 09:21:28 am
Celebration might be more telling then anything to be honest

Bellingham did same thing then joined Madrid four weeks later.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Avens Calendar

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,288
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #6015 on: Today at 09:43:49 am »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 02:46:00 pm
Only matter of time now I think. Far too much noise.

Clinical, I'd genuinely recommend having a read of your most recent posts. Remembering that this is at a time where Liverpool are the best team in Europe and absolutely flying in all competitions  there isn't a single positive post to be seen. 😆

Seriously mate, if you can't find something to feel happy about in regards to Liverpool at the moment, I have to ask - what's the point? What are you getting out of any of this? If you're not enjoying it now, when will you?

Yeah, there are question marks around these contracts, I agree that it'd be brilliant to have all three wrapped up, but there has to be some kind of big picture view of things. We were the best in the world in 2019/20 and five years on we're playing like the best in the world again. Someone must have done something right in that period of time, no?
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline alonsoisared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,989
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #6016 on: Today at 09:55:58 am »
I took Trents celebration yesterday as a good sign, to be fair. And I'm a natural pessimist ;D

It would be such a huge boost to get all three signed up. An even bigger boost would be to sign a player or two on top of that to safeguard any injuries while we're in a title race...imagine that.
Logged

Online The holly and the jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,392
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #6017 on: Today at 09:56:40 am »
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 09:12:27 am
Honestly I think it`s completely natural and should be expected. We have three world class players who can sign pre-contracts for other clubs in just a few days. What do people expect? This will not go away until they have signed. It`s completely our own doing.

Negotiations aren't going to stop just because we reach the 1st of January. If anyone is seriously thinking of leaving there will already have been contact anyway.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Walshy nMe®

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,560
  • Legend
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #6018 on: Today at 09:56:48 am »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 09:55:58 am
I took Trents celebration yesterday as a good sign, to be fair. And I'm a natural pessimist ;D

It would be such a huge boost to get all three signed up. An even bigger boost would be to sign a player or two on top of that to safeguard any injuries while we're in a title race...imagine that.

Could also be copying his mate Bellingham and it's a sign to the Real hierarchy he will accept their terms....

Cos for me of all he players to have done the exact same celebration it had to be him didn't it!!
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 146 147 148 149 150 [151]   Go Up
« previous next »
 