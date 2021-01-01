I'll give an alternate viewpoint (although admittedly someone else might have already said this in the last 50 pages of 'back and forth'...).



The fact that there is so much speculation and noise about the contracts in the press is actually likely taking some pressure off the rest of the team. Instead of screaming and shouting about how brilliant this team is and how huge a favourite they are to win the title, some of that is noise going towards talking about the contracts instead.



The only people who can really get distracted by the noise from the outside are Salah, Van Dijk, and Trent, and all of those are playing at a very high level and showing zero signs of the contract talks influencing their form. The fans are clearly more distracted than the players and manager, and if that gives them something to complain about (and therefore keep many of them happy) then that's a good distraction IMO.



The body language from Salah and Van Dijk really doesn't point to players who are unhappy or stuck in contract negotiations that are going nowhere, so I'm going to take that as a positive. Not sure about Trent, but personally I am more concerned about the other two anyway.