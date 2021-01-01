The same as they were for this season. That the club will put out a competitive team and the manager and players will do what they can to try and win every game. I can't imagine anyone thought we'd be as good as we are coming into this season with a new manager. We don't need to panic about everything that happens with the club. People panicked when Coutinho left, they panicked when Suarez left, and when Klopp left. Things seem to be going pretty good so far. Players and managers come and go, it's not the end of the world.



But, we're not talking about all 3 of them leaving. Mo and VVD have both clearly said they want to stay and all indications are that they will sign. Trent is the only one who hasn't publicly said he wants to stay which is why there is speculation that he'll be going to Madrid.



There are a few things though. When Coutinho left and when Suarez left we received astronomical transfer fees and had the funds to replace those players. As for Klopp leaving. Yes it was a blow but it wasn't similar to Ferguson leaving United. Ferguson ran that team into the ground as his last hurrah.Klopp didn't he had rebuilt the attack. He had rebuilt the majority of the midfield and he had blooded a whole host of youngsters. He was well on the way to his Liverpool 2.0. This season has been a continuation of that. We haven't added any first 11 players and our success has come from Slot tweaking and excellent first 11.A better comparison would be losing three Coutinhos, 3 Suarezs or losing Klopp at the same time as losing multiple players. Even worse we could lose three world class players without receiving a penny in transfer fees to replace them.Then you have to look at the background. This is happening at a time when FSG have already slashed the wage bill. We have offloaded big earners like Thiago, Henderson, Fabinho, Firmino, Klopp, Matip as well as the likes of Keita, Ox and Milner. At the same time Edwards has comeback and announced that the only way we can be competitive is through a multi club operation.That to me suggests we are looking at a long term aim of growing our own players through the MCO. So without transfer fees how do we fund replacements for Trent, Virgil and Mo at the same time as FSG Football needs to fund Edwards, Ward, Marques and the acquisition of additional Football clubs.The biggest issue for me is fielding a competitive side good enough. Shouldn't we striving to be the best we can be. Shouldn't we be striving to win trophies not merely being competitive. Fielding a competitive team is what the Red Sox have done for the last three or four years. Slashed the payroll and generally been in with a shout of the players offs before ending up at the bottom of the AL East. They have had their fair share of Zubimendis talking the talk but not being able to get players across the line.