Topic: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5840 on: Today at 01:35:19 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Yesterday at 06:15:33 pm
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #5841 on: Today at 01:35:20 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 01:21:14 pm
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #5842 on: Today at 01:37:21 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 01:18:42 pm
The same as they were for this season.  That the club will put out a competitive team and the manager and players will do what they can to try and win every game.  I can't imagine anyone thought we'd be as good as we are coming into this season with a new manager.  We don't need to panic about everything that happens with the club.  People panicked when Coutinho left, they panicked when Suarez left, and when Klopp left.  Things seem to be going pretty good so far.  Players and managers come and go, it's not the end of the world. 

But, we're not talking about all 3 of them leaving.  Mo and VVD have both clearly said they want to stay and all indications are that they will sign.  Trent is the only one who hasn't publicly said he wants to stay which is why there is speculation that he'll be going to Madrid. 

Nobody panicked when Coutinho left. We were shit when Suarez left. Klopp however we managed well.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5843 on: Today at 01:41:51 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 01:21:14 pm
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #5844 on: Today at 01:45:53 pm »
Quote
barry@BackseatsmanLFC·46m
Something that's gone under the radar is he shouldn't be out of contract this summer from that 2021 extension anyway. The club's precedent for every other player of that age has been 5 year deals. He signed for 4 years. Suggests this current situation is by design.

barry@BackseatsmanLFC·43m
Robbo was 5 years, Alisson was 6 years (I love him), Kelleher was 5 years, Fabinho was 5 years. All extended in the same year as Trent. The only other who was 4 years was Virgil, just off the back of an ACL injury and in his late 20s.


Ravindra Kenchappa@coachravindrak·40m
So you suggesting, this was planned by Trent or intentional?

If it is, then I see him going

barry@BackseatsmanLFC·35m
Well I don't think it was the club's idea to renew him for less time than everyone else.

That's interesting as I hadn't realised that he didn't sign a 5 year deal when he last extended his contract. Does make you wonder whether this was always going to be his last contract extension.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #5845 on: Today at 01:48:00 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 01:45:53 pm
That's interesting as I hadn't realised that he didn't sign a 5 year deal when he last extended his contract. Does make you wonder whether this was always going to be his last contract extension.

Who is this guy out of interest?
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #5846 on: Today at 01:52:18 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 01:45:53 pm
That's interesting as I hadn't realised that he didn't sign a 5 year deal when he last extended his contract. Does make you wonder whether this was always going to be his last contract extension.

Yeah but that doesnt negate the fact that the club has agency in this. It makes it look like Trent has outsmarted the club.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #5847 on: Today at 01:53:16 pm »
Quote from: The holly and the jillc on Today at 01:48:00 pm
Who is this guy out of interest?

He's pretty good with info at times in regards to Liverpool but that's not why I posted it. It's more to do with the fact Trent extension was only 4 years compared to others of a similar age to himself.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #5848 on: Today at 01:53:46 pm »
Main worry for Trent is how fickle much of their fanbase is. If his performances aren't up to scratch, they'll quickly turn on him. He'll never get the level of support he gets here. Hopefully he can deal with those expectations and everything that comes with it, if he goes.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #5849 on: Today at 01:57:46 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:37:21 pm
Nobody panicked when Coutinho left. We were shit when Suarez left. Klopp however we managed well.
That was largely down to how we spent the money, and our recruitment hit rate has improved massively since then.

It's always a risk when a key player or manager leaves, but we're in great shape to keep being successful regardless of the outcome of these contracts.

We're top of the PL, top of the CL, in the semis of the LC, and have a young squad full of potential - that's all before Arne has even bought players or had a full season under his belt.. I can only imagine the state of this thread if Arne had had a difficult start to his tenure. It all seems like a bit of a storm in teacup to me. We'll be fine.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #5850 on: Today at 01:57:52 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:52:18 pm
Yeah but that doesnt negate the fact that the club has agency in this. It makes it look like Trent has outsmarted the club.

Agree. The club should have put a five year contract in place with a minimum fee release clause actionable after 4 years.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #5851 on: Today at 01:58:05 pm »
Quote from: The holly and the jillc on Today at 12:19:53 pm
I think more fans will be wanting us to win a title than booing at Trent. At the end of the day if he isn't delivering he won't be playing will he? What's more important to you winning another title or booing at a player who may want to leave?

I've heard plenty of comments about Trent in the stands recently, there are people who are pissed off with the situation and it will turn and I think it'll be worse than McManaman if it goes that way. BUT, I don't believe he's going. I reckon this legacy and ballon d'or stuff has come from our side - the news from Curtis this week that Jurgen regularly texts made it even more so, cos we know what he's like!
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #5852 on: Today at 01:58:09 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 01:53:16 pm
He's pretty good with info at times in regards to Liverpool but that's not why I posted it. It's more to do with the fact Trent extension was only 4 years compared to others of a similar age to himself.

It might be that was always the agreement then, it's certainly an interesting point.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #5853 on: Today at 01:58:09 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 01:53:46 pm
Main worry for Trent is how fickle much of their fanbase is. If his performances aren't up to scratch, they'll quickly turn on him. He'll never get the level of support he gets here. Hopefully he can deal with those expectations and everything that comes with it, if he goes.

Why hopefully? I hope he fails miserably if he goes there.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #5854 on: Today at 01:59:56 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 01:57:46 pm
That was largely down to how we spent the money, and our recruitment hit rate has improved massively since then.

It's always a risk when a key player or manager leaves, but we're in great shape to keep being successful regardless of the outcome of these contracts.

We're top of the PL, top of the CL, in the semis of the LC, and have a young squad full of potential - that's all before Arne has even bought players or had a full season under his belt.. I can only imagine the state of this thread if Arne had had a difficult start to his tenure. It all seems like a bit of a storm in teacup to me. We'll be fine.

Im sure we will be issue is this time we dont have any money to reinvest. This transfer team has it all to prove when its not had big sales in which to help the side.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #5855 on: Today at 02:00:57 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 01:18:42 pm
The same as they were for this season.  That the club will put out a competitive team and the manager and players will do what they can to try and win every game.  I can't imagine anyone thought we'd be as good as we are coming into this season with a new manager.  We don't need to panic about everything that happens with the club.  People panicked when Coutinho left, they panicked when Suarez left, and when Klopp left.  Things seem to be going pretty good so far.  Players and managers come and go, it's not the end of the world. 

But, we're not talking about all 3 of them leaving.  Mo and VVD have both clearly said they want to stay and all indications are that they will sign.  Trent is the only one who hasn't publicly said he wants to stay which is why there is speculation that he'll be going to Madrid. 

There are a few things though. When Coutinho left and when Suarez left we received astronomical transfer fees and had the funds to replace those players. As for Klopp leaving. Yes it was a blow but it wasn't similar to Ferguson leaving United. Ferguson ran that team into the ground as his last hurrah.

Klopp didn't he had rebuilt the attack. He had rebuilt the majority of the midfield and he had blooded a whole host of youngsters. He was well on the way to his Liverpool 2.0. This season has been a continuation of that. We haven't added any first 11 players and our success has come from Slot tweaking and excellent first 11.

A better comparison would be losing three Coutinhos, 3 Suarezs or losing Klopp at the same time as losing multiple players. Even worse we could lose three world class players without receiving a penny in transfer fees to replace them.

Then you have to look at the background. This is happening at a time when FSG have already slashed the wage bill. We have offloaded big earners like Thiago, Henderson, Fabinho, Firmino, Klopp, Matip as well as the likes of Keita, Ox and Milner. At the same time Edwards has comeback and announced that the only way we can be competitive is through a multi club operation.

That to me suggests we are looking at a long term aim of growing our own players through the MCO. So without transfer fees how do we fund replacements for Trent, Virgil and Mo at the same time as FSG Football needs to fund Edwards, Ward, Marques and the acquisition of additional Football clubs.

The biggest issue for me is fielding a competitive side good enough. Shouldn't we striving to be the best we can be. Shouldn't we be striving to win trophies not merely being competitive. Fielding a competitive team is what the Red Sox have done for the last three or four years. Slashed the payroll and generally been in with a shout of the players offs before ending up at the bottom of the AL East. They have had their fair share of Zubimendis talking the talk but not being able to get players across the line.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #5856 on: Today at 02:00:58 pm »
IMO if there's no announcement by the end of this week for any of the three then it's quite likely they are all getting off.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #5857 on: Today at 02:02:32 pm »
Quote from: Claire's Christmas Ornament Large Bauble Necklace - 50% off on Today at 01:58:05 pm
I've heard plenty of comments about Trent in the stands recently, there are people who are pissed off with the situation and it will turn and I think it'll be worse than McManaman if it goes that way. BUT, I don't believe he's going. I reckon this legacy and ballon d'or stuff has come from our side - the news from Curtis this week that Jurgen regularly texts made it even more so, cos we know what he's like!

It's always that way when you're going to the game, I guess. I remember when I was going people would still mutter about Gerrard if he suddenly didn't have his normal game. Sadly, it's human nature with some people. It would surprise me if the ballon d'or had come from our side though, as few teams win them unless you are playing for RM anyway. Let's face it Salah should have won it that season when he was competing for it. I have had a feeling about Trent for a while since Klopp left that the idea of playing abroad might have been attractive to him. I obviously hope you are right about him not going.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #5858 on: Today at 02:03:10 pm »
Quote from: The holly and the jillc on Today at 01:58:09 pm
It might be that was always the agreement then, it's certainly an interesting point.

Yes. I'm just surprised he or the club wouldn't want to extend by 5 years. Very interesting indeed
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #5859 on: Today at 02:04:20 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 01:28:18 pm
Fair enough. I dont see much in terms of inaccuracy personally. He does play right back for England, and he did set up two goals in the comeback against Barcelona.

He's right back when Kyle Walker doesn't play. Even then they try to shoe horn him out of that role

2 assists v Barca doesn't even begin to tell the story of that comeback. It was a team effort, we swamped them

To suggest Trent destroyed Barca on his own, well it's just not right is it

And that's my point. But it's not to say I know what's going on, just that taking these articles as gospel and to come on having a dig at Trent over them is madness
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #5860 on: Today at 02:06:29 pm »
He's going to get booed out of the ground at Anfield it's ineviteble. 

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #5861 on: Today at 02:07:51 pm »
Quote from: WorldChampions on Today at 02:00:58 pm
IMO if there's no announcement by the end of this week for any of the three then it's quite likely they are all getting off.

Mo and VVD have publicly stated they want to stay.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #5862 on: Today at 02:08:46 pm »
Thread needs locking

The only place players can see or hear about this shit from fans is online

Obviously rawk is only one facet of the internet but we could at least not engage
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #5863 on: Today at 02:09:31 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:06:29 pm
He's going to get booed out of the ground at Anfield it's ineviteble.

I hope this doesn't happen but I sense it may very well be the case.

I know Marca and other Spanish outlets talk nonsense half of the time but would they be releasing articles with this level of confidence if Trent had told them he isn't interested in joining them? I'm not so sure they would imo.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #5864 on: Today at 02:10:52 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:59:56 pm
Im sure we will be issue is this time we dont have any money to reinvest. This transfer team has it all to prove when its not had big sales in which to help the side.

We haven't had a big sale for about 6 years and have, for the most part, been absolutely fine.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #5865 on: Today
Quote from: Fed up with rushing round on christmas eve man on Today at 02:08:46 pm
Thread needs locking

The only place players can see or hear about this shit from fans is online

Obviously rawk is only one facet of the internet but we could at least not engage

Just dont click the thread if you know you wont like the content, its not that difficult.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #5866 on: Today at 02:11:41 pm »
Quote from: Fed up with rushing round on christmas eve man on Today at 02:08:46 pm
Thread needs locking

The only place players can see or hear about this shit from fans is online

Obviously rawk is only one facet of the internet but we could at least not engage

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #5867 on: Today at 02:11:43 pm »
Quote from: Fed up with rushing round on christmas eve man on Today at 02:08:46 pm
Thread needs locking

The only place players can see or hear about this shit from fans is online

Obviously rawk is only one facet of the internet but we could at least not engage

It doesn't need locking at all. It's a discussion forum with people expressing their views/opinion. If people don't want to read it, there are plenty of other threads to engage in.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #5868 on: Today at 02:11:50 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 02:09:31 pm
I hope this doesn't happen but I sense it may very well be the case.

I know Marca and other Spanish outlets talk nonsense half of the time but would they be releasing articles with this level of confidence if Trent had told them he isn't interested in joining them? I'm not so sure they would imo.

Of course they would.

They want to unsettle him and wouldnt care about his relationship with our supporters.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #5869 on: Today at 02:12:04 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 02:11:07 pm
Just dont click the thread if you know you wont like the content, its not that difficult.

Exactly.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #5870 on: Today at 02:12:31 pm »
Quote from: The holly and the jillc on Today at 02:02:32 pm
It's always that way when you're going to the game, I guess. I remember when I was going people would still mutter about Gerrard if he suddenly didn't have his normal game. Sadly, it's human nature with some people. It would surprise me if the ballon d'or had come from our side though, as few teams win them unless you are playing for RM anyway. Let's face it Salah should have won it that season when he was competing for it. I have had a feeling about Trent for a while since Klopp left that the idea of playing abroad might have been attractive to him. I obviously hope you are right about him not going.

He's got more chance of winning it for us than he has for them. Rodri won it because the vote was split and with all the love in the world for the lad, he's not going to go there and play a bigger part than Vini Jr, Bellingham or fucking Mbappe - he's more likely to make them look better and lead to them winning it, if anything, and there's the fact that they're all also younger than him... in a Liverpool team, as a captain, though? Maybe.

I remember all the 'Stevie M e .' shit very well, unfortunately, and I think that's why everything is so quiet on Trent's side but it does go two fold as it's been pretty deafening.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #5871 on: Today at 02:14:08 pm »
A message for people who put others on ignore. Putting people on ignore means you choose not to read their posts. It does not mean it somehow gives you the right to post falsehoods, propaganda and above all constantly attack and abuse fellow fans without reply.

There is a concept called free speech. All you are doing is putting your fingers in your ears whilst constantly shouting abuse at people. If you don't want to listen to alternative points of view then fine. However that doesn't mean it somehow gives you the right to spout your opinion without reply.

The funniest bit is seeing being intolerant of other views as a badge of honour.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread*
« Reply #5872 on: Today at 02:14:28 pm »
Quote from: Fed up with rushing round on christmas eve man on Today at 02:08:46 pm
Thread needs locking

The only place players can see or hear about this shit from fans is online

Obviously rawk is only one facet of the internet but we could at least not engage

Nah, I hope Trent reads this:

Know that you will be hated if you join Real Madrid. There will be no understanding.
