Losing TAA for free would be disappointing. Local lad who by the sounds of things might want to win things at another club when he can win just as much here.



Could go down as that English fella that won lots in Spain or the local legend who won it all at home.



That's the thing though. He has already won everything he can with Liverpool. He has been at the club since he was a kid. Maybe it is just time for him to try and experience something new in a different place. I have no idea, what is going to happen and I still have hope that he will sign a new contract, but if he leaves to try something new then I can completely understand him.