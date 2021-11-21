At this point in a city which prides itself on loyalty he is rapidly becoming an embaressment, as soon as Connor is fit Trent needs to be shown the door, in fact show him the door now, its january in a few days, someone at the club needs to help him pack his bags drive him down to speke and stick him on a plane.There will be people up and down this country loving this, boardroom types, Kelvin McKenzie types, golf club bore from the shires types who see their @rses every time we put two fingers up to the royals or boo their national anthem. He's embaressing us now, get shut.