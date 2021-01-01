« previous next »
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Today at 04:09:30 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 04:05:54 pm
https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/conor-bradley/verletzungen/spieler/624258

41 games in a season and a half and he still isn't back from injury. I think that is why new deals for Trent, Virg and Salah. All three are available for an incredible number of games especially the latter two.

Like I said, I'll hold fire for a while before thinking he's capable of playing consistently for us or whether he's injury prone. 3 separate injuries (including one which skews the number of games he's missed in total) in 2 years isn't much of a barometer.
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Today at 04:10:07 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 03:43:06 pm
No player is bigger than the Club.

We will survive if he leaves.

You haven't answered the question.

You stated that Madrid will pay Trent a £30m signing-on fee have you any evidence for that?
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Today at 04:11:08 pm
Quote from: Avens Calendar on Today at 09:12:30 am
I think it's impossible to say with any certainty. If all three sign next week we'll probably have to acknowledge he was working pretty hard behind the scenes. If all three leave, then yeah, whatever work he did on this task ultimately failed.

I just don't get the mindset of those who choose to fill in the gaps in knowledge we have about the inner workings of the club, with negativity.

Well so far hes had a  window where he failed to strengthen the first team, and has not got the 3 guys in the thread title to sign contracts

Im not saying he isnt working, but he lacks output.  So far anyway

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Today at 04:24:26 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 03:42:48 pm
Have you any evidence for that?

Have you any evidence for saying Salah won't be here next season? It's weird how you will pull up others yet claim other things which you have no evidence for, other than suspicions.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Today at 04:25:10 pm
Quote from: Shankly998 on Today at 03:59:02 pm
Life's too short to get booed by Madridistas Trent. If they booed Cristiano after all he'd done for them I don't think you'll be immune. Ps you won't win the balon d'or at any club.  Plenty of time to go and play in the sun once you've won a few more pots with us.
Their fans boo everything - they booed Bellingham and the team at the beginning of the season. They crucified Beckham for every mistake or poor performance. They gave Bale all sorts of stick for being injured and playing golf. They booed Ronaldo at times (who repaid his fee about 10 times over) and are the most entitled set of fans in Europe (although City run them close).

Real think they are god's gift to football. Even though they pretty much compete in a 2-team league each season, their fans go apeshit when things don't go their way - including regularly booing the team at half and full time at the Bernabeu. They're probably the most impatient and ungrateful fans around, and when Barca were dominating between 2008 and 2015 their supporters were insufferable.

Trent won't ever get the levels of adoration he's had with us, but then as we all know - money can't buy you love.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Today at 04:28:55 pm
Quote from: keyop on Today at 04:25:10 pm
Their fans boo everything - they booed Bellingham and the team at the beginning of the season. They crucified Beckham for every mistake or poor performance. They gave Bale all sorts of stick for being injured and playing golf. They booed Ronaldo at times (who repaid his fee about 10 times over) and are the most entitled set of fans in Europe (although City run them close).

Real think they are god's gift to football. Even though they pretty much compete in a 2-team league each season, their fans go apeshit when things don't go their way - including regularly booing the team at half and full time at the Bernabeu. They're probably the most impatient and ungrateful fans around, and when Barca were dominating between 2008 and 2015 their supporters were insufferable.

Trent won't ever get the levels of adoration he's had with us, but then as we all know - money can't buy you love.

Yup and the other thing to consider for Trent. What if it doesnt work out? Liverpool will take me back possible - but not on your salary and we certainly wont be breaking the bank to bring you home either - See Owen. He could find himself in a tricky position, as Michael did.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Today at 04:31:56 pm
Quote from: The holly and the jillc on Today at 04:24:26 pm
Have you any evidence for saying Salah won't be here next season? It's weird how you will pull up others yet claim other things which you have no evidence for, other than suspicions.

To be fair the current evidence is he doesn't have a contract to play for us next season so as it stands won't be here. Hopefully that changes of course.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Today at 04:33:35 pm
Quote from: The holly and the jillc on Today at 04:24:26 pm
Have you any evidence for saying Salah won't be here next season? It's weird how you will pull up others yet claim other things which you have no evidence for, other than suspicions.

I preface it with as it stands. That is factually correct. Mo has even said it himself.

That is very different from plucking a figure like £30m out of the air and suggesting that is what Madrid will pay as a signing-on fee and that we won't.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Today at 04:35:59 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 04:31:56 pm
To be fair the current evidence is he doesn't have a contract to play for us next season so as it stands won't be here. Hopefully that changes of course.
You think he will retire?
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Today at 04:38:11 pm
Quote from: keyop on Today at 04:25:10 pm
Their fans boo everything - they booed Bellingham and the team at the beginning of the season. They crucified Beckham for every mistake or poor performance. They gave Bale all sorts of stick for being injured and playing golf. They booed Ronaldo at times (who repaid his fee about 10 times over) and are the most entitled set of fans in Europe (although City run them close).

Real think they are god's gift to football. Even though they pretty much compete in a 2-team league each season, their fans go apeshit when things don't go their way - including regularly booing the team at half and full time at the Bernabeu. They're probably the most impatient and ungrateful fans around, and when Barca were dominating between 2008 and 2015 their supporters were insufferable.

Trent won't ever get the levels of adoration he's had with us, but then as we all know - money can't buy you love.

Is that the two-team League that Atletico is currently top of? :lmao.

Quite funny that the fella who blamed Klopp leaving through exhaustion as the reason we haven't signed Trent, Virgil and Mo is now pontificating about supporters of other clubs. When things were going wrong over the last few years you had no issue with throwing Klopp and the players under the bus.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Today at 04:43:47 pm
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 04:35:59 pm
You think he will retire?

Huh?

If he doesnt agree a contract with Liverpool FC he will leave Liverpool FC when his current contract expires and almost certainly play for someone else who is able to agree a contract with him.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Today at 04:45:53 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:38:06 am
I doubt this will be a commonly held view in the 3 years - 3 months maybe - but ultimately the key members of the team that brought the league title back will be seen as (and are) legends

Not really sure thats true.

Henderson managed to ruin his reputation here without actually fucking us over.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Today at 04:46:28 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 04:33:35 pm
I preface it with as it stands. That is factually correct. Mo has even said it himself.

That is very different from plucking a figure like £30m out of the air and suggesting that is what Madrid will pay as a signing-on fee and that we won't.

Which could as easily be tactics from him and his agent. My point is we all in the same situation with regards to this, none of us will know for sure until the end of the season.
