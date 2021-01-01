Life's too short to get booed by Madridistas Trent. If they booed Cristiano after all he'd done for them I don't think you'll be immune. Ps you won't win the balon d'or at any club. Plenty of time to go and play in the sun once you've won a few more pots with us.



Their fans boo everything - they booed Bellingham and the team at the beginning of the season. They crucified Beckham for every mistake or poor performance. They gave Bale all sorts of stick for being injured and playing golf. They booed Ronaldo at times (who repaid his fee about 10 times over) and are the most entitled set of fans in Europe (although City run them close).Real think they are god's gift to football. Even though they pretty much compete in a 2-team league each season, their fans go apeshit when things don't go their way - including regularly booing the team at half and full time at the Bernabeu. They're probably the most impatient and ungrateful fans around, and when Barca were dominating between 2008 and 2015 their supporters were insufferable.Trent won't ever get the levels of adoration he's had with us, but then as we all know - money can't buy you love.