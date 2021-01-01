I understand that Klopp leaving changed things slightly but even with that in mind we'd left these three contracts late to renew. Salah and Virgil are perhaps more understandable in that there was no guarantee of their level at their respective ages but by the time you're into the last two years of a player like Trent's contract it's absolutely time to start thinking about renewing. Of course there's conversations behind the scenes we don't know about but to have not put anything at all in front of him til now is ridiculous. I don't know whether we took it for granted as a local lad that he wouldn't have his head turned or if it's just incompetence, either way it's left everyone in this shit position.



I've always been of the mindset that I wouldn't blame Trent for leaving if its Madrid he wants. Lots of people are talking about how good we are this season compared to them and how he'd be daft to leave, but Madrid are never that far away from leagues and European cups. Probably over the next five years they'll win more titles than the vast majority of clubs. They're the biggest club in the world and they'll always be a major pull to any player.



What I would say is the timing now is horrendous. Again, it's not really his fault timing wise, we could've been fourth or fourteenth at this stage under a new manager, but if he announces his departure on a free in the middle of a season where we're challenging for a title it's a recipe for disaster. If we falter the blame will be put on him, and its a distraction that nobody needs. There's also no doubt that his legacy would be affected by leaving but then that's for him to worry about rather than us. He could well be happy in the knowledge that he's lived the dream, won all there is to win with us and go on to enjoy his absolute peak years in Madrid, free of the pressures that come with being the scouser in our team.



I would be more willing to give the club a pass on this if it wasn't for the total incompetence they've shown since the league title win in 2020 in terms of forward planning. Seasons wasted because of gaping holes in the team, multiple players contracts being ran down with no action, it's not exactly out of character for them to have ballsed this process up.