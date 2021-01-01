« previous next »
Author Topic: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread  (Read 326847 times)

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5400 on: Today at 11:01:50 am »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 10:57:35 am
That the only date thats relevant with Mo and Virgil is July when their contracts expire. People flapping that a contract wasnt done in June 2024 are just that  flapping.
I think theres a middle ground here. While we dont have to be hysterical, I think some genuine anxiety about the situation is justified at this point. I was confident it would have been sorted in the autumn but were still guessing and wonderingand lamenting.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5401 on: Today at 11:02:46 am »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 10:57:35 am
That the only date thats relevant with Mo and Virgil is July when their contracts expire. People flapping that a contract wasnt done in June 2024 are just that  flapping.

When can we start flapping in your opinion. July 2025? If you get a work project assignment do you leave it to the last day due?
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5402 on: Today at 11:02:47 am »
Quote from: Digger John Lewis Xmas Advert dodgy low tempo cover version on Today at 10:43:42 am
I would love to know how  the contract process works behind the scenes

I'm only guessing but I would like to think it works with in June meeting the player and the agent.

Mo we want you to stay. So how does 1yr 150k sound? Mo agent not great 3yrs 350k please. Would it take 6 months back and forth until a compromise is reached. Is that what other clubs do? I genuinely don't know. Anyone on Rawk involved in big contract negotiations?
It's like a really long and expensive game of chicken.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5403 on: Today at 11:05:32 am »
I understand that Klopp leaving changed things slightly but even with that in mind we'd left these three contracts late to renew. Salah and Virgil are perhaps more understandable in that there was no guarantee of their level at their respective ages but by the time you're into the last two years of a player like Trent's contract it's absolutely time to start thinking about renewing. Of course there's conversations behind the scenes we don't know about but to have not put anything at all in front of him til now is ridiculous. I don't know whether we took it for granted as a local lad that he wouldn't have his head turned or if it's just incompetence, either way it's left everyone in this shit position.

I've always been of the mindset that I wouldn't blame Trent for leaving if its Madrid he wants. Lots of people are talking about how good we are this season compared to them and how he'd be daft to leave, but Madrid are never that far away from leagues and European cups. Probably over the next five years they'll win more titles than the vast majority of clubs. They're the biggest club in the world and they'll always be a major pull to any player.

What I would say is the timing now is horrendous. Again, it's not really his fault timing wise, we could've been fourth or fourteenth at this stage under a new manager, but if he announces his departure on a free in the middle of a season where we're challenging for a title it's a recipe for disaster. If we falter the blame will be put on him, and its a distraction that nobody needs. There's also no doubt that his legacy would be affected by leaving but then that's for him to worry about rather than us. He could well be happy in the knowledge that he's lived the dream, won all there is to win with us and go on to enjoy his absolute peak years in Madrid, free of the pressures that come with being the scouser in our team.

I would be more willing to give the club a pass on this if it wasn't for the total incompetence they've shown since the league title win in 2020 in terms of forward planning. Seasons wasted because of gaping holes in the team, multiple players contracts being ran down with no action, it's not exactly out of character for them to have ballsed this process up.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5404 on: Today at 11:12:32 am »
Quote from: Digger John Lewis Xmas Advert dodgy low tempo cover version on Today at 10:43:42 am
I would love to know how  the contract process works behind the scenes

I'm only guessing but I would like to think it works with in June meeting the player and the agent.

Mo we want you to stay. So how does 1yr 150k sound? Mo agent not great 3yrs 350k please. Would it take 6 months back and forth until a compromise is reached. Is that what other clubs do? I genuinely don't know. Anyone on Rawk involved in big contract negotiations?
I don't think there's a set timescale as every club, player and contract will be different. Even if someone on here has negotiated contracts at other clubs, every scenario will be unique.

I think the main question for anyone on here is: What would you do if you were 6 months away from the last year of your contract and Jurgen called a meeting to say he was leaving?

Would you be keen to negotiate and sign a new contract, or would you hold fire until you've seen how things pan out and assess your options elsewhere first? I know exactly what I'd do, and I think that is why we have a protracted timeline. It's not necessarily the club's fault and not necessarily the player's fault - it's just where we are.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5405 on: Today at 11:14:47 am »
So Trent was going on about wanting to be challenging for all trophies at the start of the season and were top of the league and top of the CL group. What more does he want? Think this is all coming down to money at the end of the day. You dont fuck over your boyhood club like this to leave on a free when you are worth 75-100 million. He wants £350k a week and I dont think the club will match that
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5406 on: Today at 11:18:27 am »
Quote from: Digger John Lewis Xmas Advert dodgy low tempo cover version on Today at 11:02:46 am
When can we start flapping in your opinion. July 2025? If you get a work project assignment do you leave it to the last day due?

It depends what the assignment is and the urgency it demands. It would also depend on the expectations set out by my bosses, this is a financial negotiation so its not a case of handing a spreadsheet in or completing a project. Theres a value assigned to it, something the club (FSG, Edwards) will be putting a huge emphasis on; are the club more bothered about a swift resolution or the best solution? Id probably argue with two players in their mid 30s, its the latter. For Hughes this is his first huge negotiation, he has to prove himself both to the club and the agents of players. Its far from simple, I just think the process needs to be respected and our anxieties as supporters wont be being felt by the club.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5407 on: Today at 11:20:48 am »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 11:12:32 am
I don't think there's a set timescale as every club, player and contract will be different. Even if someone on here has negotiated contracts at other clubs, every scenario will be unique.

I think the main question for anyone on here is: What would you do if you were 6 months away from the last year of your contract and Jurgen called a meeting to say he was leaving?

Would you be keen to negotiate and sign a new contract, or would you hold fire until you've seen how things pan out and assess your options elsewhere first? I know exactly what I'd do, and I think that is why we have a protracted timeline. It's not necessarily the club's fault and not necessarily the player's fault - it's just where we are.

If it was me, I would hold off for a while to see what the new coach was like. How the team were doing, see if I still have it. Then tell the club let's do it. If offered 1 year on similar wages would say OK fine. I would be confident to get a renewal or a big sign on in the USA or Saudi Arabia if money was a motivation
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5408 on: Today at 11:26:25 am »
Quote from: Digger John Lewis Xmas Advert dodgy low tempo cover version on Today at 11:20:48 am
If it was me, I would hold off for a while to see what the new coach was like. How the team were doing, see if I still have it. Then tell the club let's do it. If offered 1 year on similar wages would say OK fine. I would be confident to get a renewal or a big sign on in the USA or Saudi Arabia if money was a motivation

This assumes that offers have been made for consideration, which may or may not be the case.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5409 on: Today at 11:27:47 am »
Hes our vice captain, fully aware that hes out of contract in 6 months and theres growing noise about Madrid. If he wanted to - hed set things straight.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5410 on: Today at 11:35:11 am »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 11:27:47 am
Hes our vice captain, fully aware that hes out of contract in 6 months and theres growing noise about Madrid. If he wanted to - hed set things straight.

To be fair, he did say he has never carried out his contract negotiations and this will be the same. That said, I think hes gone. Start thinking about life beyond Trent. The upside is Slot has ensured there isnt the reliance on the fullbacks to create that we had under Klopp.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5411 on: Today at 11:38:24 am »
Poor by Trent this.. costing the club at least 80 -100m.

Honestly, I see this totally different to Owen, Macca and even bloody David Beckham. This is worse in my mind.

We sit top of the league, top of the CL and have a new manager thats working wonders. Not been forced out and hes fucking his boyhood club over like no other.

He can be replaced by Bradley but recently he talked about staying with us for life & being captain etc now a few years later he wants to move to be with his bum maté Bellingham. Its disgusting.

Its poor by the club also to let its 3 best out field players to be in this contract situation also. Extremely poor.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5412 on: Today at 11:41:56 am »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 11:38:24 am
Poor by Trent this.. costing the club at least 80 -100m.

Honestly, I see this totally different to Owen, Macca and even bloody David Beckham. This is worse in my mind.

We sit top of the league, top of the CL and have a new manager thats working wonders. Not been forced out and hes fucking his boyhood club over like no other.

He can be replaced by Bradley but recently he talked about staying with us for life & being captain etc now a few years later he wants to move to be with his bum maté Bellingham. Its disgusting.

Its poor by the club also to let its 3 best out field players to be in this contract situation also. Extremely poor.

In Trents mind hes fulfilled his ambition of being captain. Just this month he captained Liverpool against Southampton.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5413 on: Today at 11:43:16 am »
Its worse than Owen, Torres, Coutinho etc. They left us when we were relatively crap. Maybe the fan base has become soft but we have no obligation to protect Trents feelings if this is what he decides.

Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 11:35:11 am
To be fair, he did say he has never carried out his contract negotiations and this will be the same. That said, I think hes gone. Start thinking about life beyond Trent. The upside is Slot has ensured there isnt the reliance on the fullbacks to create that we had under Klopp.

Some people will clap their hands around their ears until they literally cant anymore.

The line about not carrying out negotiations in the press is straight from his PR advisor. The media will carry it out for him.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5414 on: Today at 11:46:31 am »
Absolute thread full of cryarses this. Should just be locked and fucked off. Nobody knows anything, and nothing is achieved by slagging off players who might well stay anyway. What do you get out of it, the opportunity to say "I told you so"?  Great stuff, totally worth it.

"Bench him til the end of the season"  :lmao talk about cutting your nose to spite your face.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5415 on: Today at 11:47:37 am »
I'll be fucking disgusted with Trent if he walks on a free. He's playing for his boyhood club and flying high at the moment. Surely he can't want any more money. He'll earn more in 6 months than I will in a lifetime. Let that sink in
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5416 on: Today at 11:53:59 am »
I was pilloried on here for saying this around the time he signed his last contract, but Liverpool is only Trents boyhood club in the sense that he has been at the club since he was a boy. Growing up, he supported Everton.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5417 on: Today at 11:54:01 am »
From Theo Squires at the Echo:

[🚨] NEW: The ECHO understands that Trent Alexander-Arnold has NOT communicated to Liverpool that he wishes to join Real Madrid.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5418 on: Today at 11:54:41 am »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 11:05:32 am
I understand that Klopp leaving changed things slightly but even with that in mind we'd left these three contracts late to renew.
I think slightly is an understatement! We can all remember how gutted we were at Jurgen's announcement - imagine if you were signed by him (or given your debut), you played for him every week, saw him every day in training, and had spent the best days of your career being managed by him. He was a unique force of nature - in the same league as Ferguson in terms of strength of personality, will to win, and his influence on players. I wonder how quickly 3 of Utd's best players would've signed new new contracts in summer 2013?

I'm amazed at how some are playing down the role of Jurgen's announcement in the timescales. For me its without doubt the key factor, and we'd have had more clarity by now without all the changes at the club between January and June.

There's also not much recognition that contracts involve 2 parties (3 if you count the agents). Some are making out as if its as easy as just presenting a contract and getting it signed, but there's a multitude of factors that affect contract negotiations - even without a change of Manager/Football CEO/Director of Football.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5419 on: Today at 11:54:48 am »
Quote from: NickoH on Today at 11:47:37 am
I'll be fucking disgusted with Trent if he walks on a free. He's playing for his boyhood club and flying high at the moment. Surely he can't want any more money. He'll earn more in 6 months than I will in a lifetime. Let that sink in


As a local lad, Trent knows we reinvest sales so him leaving on a free is fucked up.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5420 on: Today at 11:55:53 am »
Losing your shit over a Marca article  ;D
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5421 on: Today at 11:55:56 am »
Quote from: Bring us some Fitzy pudding on Today at 10:14:55 am
So we do sign players but your issue is with individuals whose main priority was to recruit a new manager? They got Slot but aren’t astute enough to get a player like Grav?

I’m lost here.
yeah that much is clear :)

you referred to a period of 'personnel related flux' (ie one man - Ward - handed in his regignation, continuing to working through over 6 months notice period) as a cause of the club being unable to make difficult decisions (in the context of key contract extensions). and then you tried to suggest that the guys who were so seriously affected by that flux should be credited for the signing of Gravenberch by the temp when the bosses were (in your opinion) unable to make key decisions.

you seem to want to have your cake (crediting the positive transfers by Klopp and Schmadke to FSG's structure despite being in 'flux' - because of one resignation) and eat it (fighting against discredit to FSG and their structure for getting into such 'flux' - because of one resignation - that it was impossible for them to extend essential contracts of our world class players)

still, at least you're not just blaming Klopp like Keyop has again, or 'old man shouting at clouds'-ing like Avens is at people with the temerity to joke!
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5422 on: Today at 11:56:10 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 11:54:48 am

As a local lad, Trent knows we reinvest sales so him leaving on a free is fucked up.

Why would he give a shit about that ?

If he leaves then he leaves but it needs to be announced so it doesnt fuck up our season.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5423 on: Today at 11:56:27 am »

Tremt going (if he goes) is on him.  Trent going on a free is 100% on the club. 

All this talk about the club being relaxed about all three not having signed yet is mind boggling. Once other clubs are able to make offers, well have to pay more to keep them. Really dumb planning.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5424 on: Today at 11:58:16 am »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 11:56:27 am
Tremt going (if he goes) is on him.  Trent going on a free is 100% on the club. 

All this talk about the club being relaxed about all three not having signed yet is mind boggling. Once other clubs are able to make offers, well have to pay more to keep them. Really dumb planning.

Its not like the club is going to send out a brief saying We havent agreed any contract extensions yet and now were panicking
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5425 on: Today at 11:58:20 am »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 09:24:42 am
But it is very much being played out in public and its being played out in a negative narrative.

VVD and Salahs situations are also playing out in public but the difference is we are very hopeful they stay, as they have said they want to.

It appears (and I accept this is just opinion) that Trents doesnt want this to be played out in public line was to buy himself more time to consider his options - thats why he didnt come out and commit like Mo or Virg. And for that reason, Marca/Madrid are able to spin this and apply pressure on the situation. So Trents this wont be played out in public line is actually a load of shit, as his silence is allowing the exact opposite. He can stop all the noise - which is possibly in danger of becoming a big distraction to a title charge (especially when Mo and VVD sign) - if he wanted to but so far he is opting not to.

I was convinced all 3 would stay but Trents moving like a lad who knows he is leaving but doesnt know how to manage it.

Trent said exactly the same last time his contract was up for renewal. And he was true to his word.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5426 on: Today at 11:58:22 am »
Quote from: KalantaScouser on Today at 11:55:53 am
Losing your shit over a Marca article  ;D

Precisely. People on here having a collective meltdown.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5427 on: Today at 11:58:24 am »
I honestly think for Trent it will be the signing on fee, thats whats always being left out of the discussions. He will get 350k/week at Madrid, but they will probably pay him 50-70 million up front aswell, as they won't have to pay a transfer fee.

I don't think he will get anything close to that with us.

I will not say a bad word about Trent until him signing with Madrid is confirmed. If he leaves i will be insanely disappointed though and i hope Barcelona destroy those fuckers in La Liga for the next 10 years.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5428 on: Today at 12:00:14 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 11:56:10 am
Why would he give a shit about that ?

If he leaves then he leaves but it needs to be announced so it doesnt fuck up our season.

My point is Trent is a local lad and a supporter and his opportunities and wealth were given to him by the club. Him wanting to leave is fair enough but allow the club to earn some money from a sale.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5429 on: Today at 12:01:29 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 11:56:10 am
Why would he give a shit about that ?

If he leaves then he leaves but it needs to be announced so it doesnt fuck up our season.

If he leaves it won't be announced until the end of the season so that he doesn't receive any vitriol from fans at games and so that it doesn't become a distraction for the rest of the squad. 
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5430 on: Today at 12:02:23 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 11:56:27 am
Tremt going (if he goes) is on him.  Trent going on a free is 100% on the club. 

All this talk about the club being relaxed about all three not having signed yet is mind boggling. Once other clubs are able to make offers, well have to pay more to keep them. Really dumb planning.

What do you want the club to say, that they all are panicking? 
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5431 on: Today at 12:03:05 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 12:02:23 pm
What do you want the club to say, that they all are panicking?



Hughes and Edwards?
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5432 on: Today at 12:03:14 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 12:00:14 pm
My point is Trent is a local lad and a supporter and his opportunities and wealth were given to him by the club. Him wanting to leave is fair enough but allow the club to earn some money from a sale.

He isnt going to sign a contract so we receive a fee as he will get that fee as part of signing on.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5433 on: Today at 12:03:57 pm »
There is 0 excuse for the club to be in this position arguably its 3 best players 4 days from being able to sign pre contracts for other clubs is a joke how anyone cant agree its a massive cluster fuck is beyond me. Also with regard Trent hes playing arguably for the current best club side in the world leaving the club your supposed to love for Real Madrid a club we comfortably spanked last month is purely financial and it will change the way hes thought of by fans it did with macca and Owen neither of who will ever be seen in the same light as other players purely because they left for free.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5434 on: Today at 12:04:02 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 12:01:29 pm
If he leaves it won't be announced until the end of the season so that he doesn't receive any vitriol from fans at games and so that it doesn't become a distraction for the rest of the squad.
That's not going to stop Madrid leaking it to Marca/Romano if they want though
« Reply #5435 on: Today at 12:04:22 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 12:02:23 pm
What do you want the club to say, that they all are panicking?

Id settle for planning ahead. Works in most walks of life.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5436 on: Today at 12:04:37 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 12:04:02 pm
That's not going to stop Madrid leaking it to Marca/Romano if they want though

Obviously. 
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5437 on: Today at 12:08:33 pm »
Ridiculous some of the shit being slung at Trent. People doing it need fucking off. He's our vice captain and he's our player until the end of the season. If you want to whinge at him and his career decisions, wait until you've learned what they are.

If you're upset with him for not being sold by the club for a fee then you're frankly stupid - that's a criticism of the club not the player. If you, as a rule, want our best players to only leave for fees then you need to hold things against the club for not giving Trent (and others) ultimatums in 2022 that you have a year to sign an extension or we sell you in 2023.

Personally, while I have plenty of cirticism for the club being asleep at the wheel because the owners weren't too arsed about their 'oldest soccer asset' for an extended spell, I'm not going to criticise them (and definitely not an innocent party like the loyal local player) for not forcing Trent (and maybe Mo and VVD) out of the club last year - I'm pleased they're still here and performing at the level that sees us at the top of the league at christmas
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5438 on: Today at 12:10:16 pm »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 12:03:57 pm
There is 0 excuse for the club to be in this position arguably its 3 best players 4 days from being able to sign pre contracts for other clubs is a joke how anyone cant agree its a massive cluster fuck is beyond me. Also with regard Trent hes playing arguably for the current best club side in the world leaving the club your supposed to love for Real Madrid a club we comfortably spanked last month is purely financial and it will change the way hes thought of by fans it did with macca and Owen neither of who will ever be seen in the same light as other players purely because they left for free.


There has been a lot of upheaval behind the scenes with multiple sporting directors coming and going plus the manager leaving and the hiring of a new manager.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5439 on: Today at 12:11:47 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 12:00:14 pm
My point is Trent is a local lad and a supporter and his opportunities and wealth were given to him by the club. Him wanting to leave is fair enough but allow the club to earn some money from a sale.

The problem is though, the only way he will ever join Madrid is by going on a free. Their aim with older players like Trent and Mbappe is getting them for free, which is also a good indicator that the player 100% wants to join them. It's different for the younger ones like Vinicius and Bellingham who have 15 years ahead of them making their transfer fees look more modest.

I'm sure Trent personally is a bit down on the fact we'll make no money on him, he knows better than anyone the club are cheapskates - but if he stays based on that fact then he's ruling himself out of his dream move forever. It is what it is for Liverpool but he backs himself to succeed with Madrid hence why he'll be making the move. The blame lies with nobody but the club unfortunately, even though I can sympathise with the fact his mind is (probably) made up about leaving, regardless of what Marca say or not.

Again, as for his contract here - I've never believed in job loyalty myself and would never expect a footballer to do so either. I'm gutted about it myself, have zero confidence he'll be adequately replaced ... but we'll probably get over it.

In terms of vice captaincy/benching him ... I'd rather Salah have got it in the first place, therefore I'd be taking it off him. Obviously he shouldn't be benched though. Only thing I'll really say against Trent is I think it's dead weird that at his age his best mate is 5 years younger than him. Does he want to fucking rattle him or something?
