If anyone wants to leave LFC at this point in time, they would be stupid (or greedy), it's downhill from us at the moment (to anyone)



It makes the situation even more bewildering, and its obvious that Mo and VVD want to stay the only real sticking points will be the length oncontract and the money on offer. Whatever happens with them, their legacies are secure (assuming they don't rock up at Utd/City).With Trent, he will be pissing on that legacy. The club are at fault for allowing him to run his contract down but everything else is on him.Marca are shit stirring but the truth is probably not a million miles away.