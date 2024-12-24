« previous next »
  Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent.
Quote from: jacobs chains on December 24, 2024, 04:59:20 pm
Are you kidding? The Athletic pays it's 'journalists' based on clicks and linked subscriptions. If you get your football info from The Athletic you might as well get your politics from The Mail.

The likes of Ornstein are quite clearly briefed by the club. I would prefer it if the club actually gave press releases. However, they rarely do. They much prefer off-the-record briefings to the usual journalists. Given it is the club's choice how things are released I find it bizarre you decide to shoot the messenger.

Surely it is the Club and its use of unofficial channels that should be condemned and not the Athletic?

It is how they have operated in Boston and it is how they have operated at LFC right from the start. When they decided to fire Hodgson they didn't issue a press release stating he was losing his job. They briefed the usual suspects and they all ran with the same story that he was a dead man walking.

The same with Rodgers. The club and the manager launched a media war with both parties briefing their friends in the media. So Yes I do get my information regarding Liverpool by reading what the favoured journalists write because it is invariably correct.

If we get a story regarding Trent, Virg or Mo then for me the sensible thing to do is to wait until the likes of Paerce or Ornstein confirms it.
Just popped in to see an updated pic of Virgil with a new Liverpool shirt next to his Christmas tree. Only found the same crazed argument over the same topics we've seen a hundred times.

Merry Christmas folks  ;D
Not me, a 52 year old grown man, constantly refreshing the clubs official Twitter feed to see if theyve removed their pinned tweet.
Quote from: Eeyore on December 24, 2024, 06:00:30 pm
The likes of Ornstein are quite clearly briefed by the club. I would prefer it if the club actually gave press releases. However, they rarely do. They much prefer off-the-record briefings to the usual journalists. Given it is the club's choice how things are released I find it bizarre you decide to shoot the messenger.

Surely it is the Club and its use of unofficial channels that should be condemned and not the Athletic?

It is how they have operated in Boston and it is how they have operated at LFC right from the start. When they decided to fire Hodgson they didn't issue a press release stating he was losing his job. They briefed the usual suspects and they all ran with the same story that he was a dead man walking.

The same with Rodgers. The club and the manager launched a media war with both parties briefing their friends in the media. So Yes I do get my information regarding Liverpool by reading what the favoured journalists write because it is invariably correct.

If we get a story regarding Trent, Virg or Mo then for me the sensible thing to do is to wait until the likes of Paerce or Ornstein confirms it.

Pearce is certainly not a reliable source nowadays!
Quote from: Mighty_Red on December 24, 2024, 06:03:09 pm
Just popped in to see an updated pic of Virgil with a new Liverpool shirt next to his Christmas tree. Only found the same crazed argument over the same topics we've seen a hundred times.

Merry Christmas folks  ;D

Me too, the Santa trackers practically over Turkey ffs.   Announce them now!
Quote from: Eeyore on December 24, 2024, 06:00:30 pm
The likes of Ornstein are quite clearly briefed by the club. I would prefer it if the club actually gave press releases. However, they rarely do. They much prefer off-the-record briefings to the usual journalists. Given it is the club's choice how things are released I find it bizarre you decide to shoot the messenger.

Surely it is the Club and its use of unofficial channels that should be condemned and not the Athletic?

It is how they have operated in Boston and it is how they have operated at LFC right from the start. When they decided to fire Hodgson they didn't issue a press release stating he was losing his job. They briefed the usual suspects and they all ran with the same story that he was a dead man walking.

The same with Rodgers. The club and the manager launched a media war with both parties briefing their friends in the media. So Yes I do get my information regarding Liverpool by reading what the favoured journalists write because it is invariably correct.

If we get a story regarding Trent, Virg or Mo then for me the sensible thing to do is to wait until the likes of Paerce or Ornstein confirms it.

In your opinion, and the way you portray it you make it sound like a conspiracy. Maybe the club throw out crumbs, journalists make a story out of it and then some readers write a fact free polemic based on nothing. I'm no arguing against you or your point but turning crumbs in to a feast satisfies no one.
Quote from: Nick110581 on December 24, 2024, 05:48:32 pm
Its like an echo in here.

Go and have an eggnog or something.

Is that you Rafa?
Hey hun, you forgot to put the gifts under the Xmas tree for the kids.

Oh shit yeah, let me go do that n wait a fucking minute hes posted again!
Quote from: Mighty_Red on December 24, 2024, 06:03:09 pm
Just popped in to see an updated pic of Virgil with a new Liverpool shirt next to his Christmas tree. Only found the same crazed argument over the same topics we've seen a hundred times by the same people who infested the thread with the same old agenda.

Merry Christmas folks  ;D
I get the feeling Mo and virg are done, and the club cant announce because Trent isnt signing.
Quote from: harleydanger on December 24, 2024, 11:48:35 pm
I get the feeling Mo and virg are done, and the club cant announce because Trent isnt signing.
Amazing thing instinct, and sometimes it works
Trent doesn't seem to be staying, you just get that feeling. While hold no ill feeling about it, I cannot see him being as successful there, maybe a season of sublime performance then gradual fade to obscurity.

It is bollox he will likely leave on a free though, that is on our owners 100%.

The other 2 have said over and over they want to stay and thus probably will.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=ToHXQVuAzuk

I've not watched it but here's some snippets from Fabrizio Romano according to the twitter aggregators:

Quote
Liverpool presented Trent the new contract proposal and it's quite a good one so the negotiations are ongoing.

Quote
I think Liverpool still have a VERY good chance to extend these contracts and they are working hard on that.

Quote
Ibrahima Konate will extend his contract really really soon.
Trent leaving is so counterintuitive to our business model. The model is supposed to be self-sustaining. We build up the turnover, make sales and in turn this money is reinvested back into the club. Making valuable assets (and Trent is a 100m player) leave for free makes no sense. Playing devil's advocate, there has been a lot of upheaval behind the scenes. Edwards leaves, Ward leaves, Klopp leaves, Edwards returns, and Hughes is hired. All of this happens in the space of a few years and in this time they took their eye off the ball.
  Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent.
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 10:19:48 am
Trent leaving is so counterintuitive to our business model. The model is supposed to be self-sustaining. We build up the turnover, make sales and in turn this money is reinvested back into the club. Making valuable assets (and Trent is a 100m player) leave for free makes no sense. Playing devil's advocate, there has been a lot of upheaval behind the scenes. Edwards leaves, Ward leaves, Klopp leaves, Edwards returns, and Hughes is hired. All of this happens in the space of a few years and in this time they took their eye off the ball.

I wouldn't say that was our business model at all. We have been quite happy to allow the likes of Can, Lallana, Gini, Origi, Keita, Ox, Firmino etc run down their contracts and leave on a free. For me, the business model has been more about bringing through and signing kids and selling them on to make player-trading profits.

If you want to sell the players who have left on free transfers then you have to be pro-active invest in the squad which then allows you to cash in on the players who ended up leaving on frees. For me there has been no inclination to make that investment. We have a sell to buy policy. To be in a position to cash in on players with a year or two left you would need a buy-to sell policy.

As for upheaval behind the scenes. If you were being cynical then you would say FSG have no problem leaving us short in the player or Sporting Director position. I cant ever recall them leaving us short in the departments that earn money. I couldn't see them leaving positions unfilled in the commercial or marketing departments.
  The next Pharaoh of Egypt.
Rumour is Virj and Mo about to sign 3 year deals.  :D

Quote
Virgil van Dijk will renew his contract with Liverpool until 2028 and Mohamed Salah is about to sign his contract extension with Liverpool that will tie him down with the Anfield club for three more years. [@JFelixDiaz] [
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:00:18 pm
Rumour is Virj and Mo about to sign 3 year deals.  :D

Is that Luis Diaz dad? Felix Diaz
Quote from: Digger John Lewis Xmas Advert dodgy low tempo cover version on Yesterday at 11:06:20 pm
Is that Luis Diaz dad? Felix Diaz

More like Felix-Navi-Diaz if true.
So if you want to be really cynical, the lovely video that the club put out yesterday featuring the kid Isaac has VVD and Salah all over it. Why would they do that unless they were confident they would be signing?

On the negative side, theres no TAA in it. It could just be because he was injured when this video was put together (week before the City game it seems).
