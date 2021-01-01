« previous next »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 02:48:43 pm
Only because there was no permanent Sporting Director in place for 18 months. I love the way Klopp leaving because he was worn out is somehow spun around as a defence for the club and the owners. For me, the lack of a Sporting Director and Gordon stepping back was almost certainly a major contributing factor in Klopp burning out.


This is an absolute joke and the exact reason why it's pointless trying to engage with you. A man who constantly asks for sources and argues against any minor opinion that is in any way, shape or form not anti-FSG is okay with making assertions like this.

It's laughable it really is.

Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 02:52:27 pm
So what if Edwards had kept to his word and refused to come back?

Would you have been happy with another 18 month wait for the right candidate? You know a Touchameni-Bellingham-Caicedo situation. Would you be happy not to start negotiations with the likes of Ibou and Lucho whilst the situation panned out?

Depends how we were performing on the pitch.
Quote from: Bring us some Fitzy pudding on Today at 02:52:20 pm
Its not an excuse, its a reasonable assumption that negotiations werent productive when Klopp announced his departure. Im not defending anybody, just asserting a logical argument as to why the contracts werent sorted in the spring.

As LCH points out, appointing a temporary SD was better than getting a permanent one in if something better was available down the road.




What negotiations?

Again and again we get the absolute bollocks that somehow negotiations were put on the back burner because Klopp left. Negotiations hadn't started.
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 02:54:16 pm
What negotiations?

Again and again we get the absolute bollocks that somehow negotiations were put on the back burner because Klopp left. Negotiations hadn't started.
Semantics. Negotiations may not have started. See my previous posts for the most probable explanation why they wont have started.
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 02:54:08 pm
This is an absolute joke and the exact reason why it's pointless trying to engage with you. A man who constantly asks for sources and argues against any minor opinion that is in any way, shape or form not anti-FSG is okay with making assertions like this.

It's laughable it really is.

Depends how we were performing on the pitch.

Klopp himself stated that he ended up with too much power and responsibility. That withstanding starting my point with 'for me' clearly indicates that it is my opinion and not an assertion.
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 02:58:47 pm
Klopp himself stated that he ended up with too much power and responsibility.

Klopp also stated that FSG are great owners.
Its almost as if Edwards wouldnt mind two of the three leaving so him and the nerds can prove how good they are by replacing them?
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 03:00:57 pm
Klopp also stated that FSG are great owners.
Yeah but he only said this because he was trying to please his paymasters at the time. He secretly hated them, never forgiving them for terrible squad of footballers he had to work with every day.
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 03:01:34 pm
Its almost as if Edwards wouldnt mind two of the three leaving so him and the nerds can prove how good they are by replacing them?

Exactly you don't spend tens of millions bringing in the likes of Edwards, Ward, Marques etc, look to create a multi club operation and then just renew really expensive contracts. The clue is in the title we have a recruitment team not a renewal team.

FSG is a partnership with dozens of investors. Their USP is bringing in undervalued talent and generating player trading profits.
