Author Topic: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread  (Read 301511 times)

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5040 on: Today at 10:36:58 am »
Quote from: Ernie Clicker on Yesterday at 09:16:42 pm
Hang on Tep, you can't say you see it different, then use an entirely unanalogous situation, then agree with me in your conclusion. Ye mad get  ;D
;D

Yeah, but apart form that
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5041 on: Today at 11:13:08 am »
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 06:54:00 am
On footballing and legacy reasons, for Trent specifically, going to Real is a bad move.

If he want to big time Charlie it in the sun, fair enough, but hes got the best environment here to reach his goals.

Going to Madrid for football reasons is not a bad move.  I mean, look at their squad.  With how bad they've been this year, they're still towards the top of the table with a game in hand over everyone but Atletico.

For legacy reasons, yeah, agreed.  But, does he care about his legacy at Liverpool or does he just want to make as much money as possible and win as many trophies as possible?  Madrid probably gives him the best chance for both. 
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5042 on: Today at 11:20:54 am »
Quote from: theshirtmyfatherwore on Today at 10:34:09 am
To name a few that have left and weve been ok…

Nobody knows how it will go when players leave but of the current three, salah and VVD are the most important 2 we keep, ideally all 3 but this notion that trent is the best RB in the world is so overhyped , he gets beaten 1v1 way to often, he hasnt looked the same since being best mates with bellingham. 

McMannaman
Torres
suarez
Coutinho
Owen
Sterling
Keegan




Coutinho definitely and Owen. I guess you could class Sterling in there but we had big rebuilds after each of those sales you listed. If we are saying as a club we survived oblivion then yes, as a club like any side we can react after a few years. But the point is for most of those selling those players led to a team who dropped in their level considerably.

Would you class us losing Trent and maybe not competing for a couple of years as success?
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5043 on: Today at 11:22:56 am »
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5044 on: Today at 11:28:55 am »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 08:50:06 am
I don't know for 100% certain what Trent's thoughts are

Understated Post Of The Year.  :)
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5045 on: Today at 11:43:57 am »
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 11:22:56 am


Instinctive finishing, as always.  ;D

He's icecold in front of goal, but he also seems ice cold emotion wise, his answers are always so blunt, showing no emotions haha
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5046 on: Today at 12:39:56 pm »
Quote from: daveymac_4 on Today at 04:46:59 am
Not if you're due a pay bump. Lets say you're two years into a 50k a week contract, with another two years left, and Liverpool offer you 120k. Are you going to say no and keep your 50k contract for the full four year cycle in the hope that you can recover that money you missed out on when you've got "all the cards in your hand". It's generally better to secure a raise as early as possible, and then secure your next raise after that as early as possible.
I suppose it depends. If you are world class, with no significant injuries.
Or someone else.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5047 on: Today at 01:37:19 pm »
If were in a hypothetical world where 1 of the 3 is agreed or 2 of the 3 are agreed, do we think the club would go ahead and announce it or would that add to the circus even more?

I cant really grasp what would be the right way to do it, announce them as and when or wait until all three are concluded? I think the manager would probably rather the latter so its not a distraction, but it feels like something you cant continue to ignore or itll dominate the business end of the season.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5048 on: Today at 04:24:37 pm »
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Today at 10:28:40 am
Should have used this approach?



Or maybe the crazy approach of sorting it with at least a couple years left so they can sell him if he doesnt want to sign.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5049 on: Today at 07:14:23 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 04:24:37 pm
Or maybe the crazy approach of sorting it with at least a couple years left so they can sell him if he doesnt want to sign.

They did, three years ago, but Trent was only willing to sign for an extra two years on top of his contract at that time so difficult to blame the club for failing to get him to sign another extension 12 months later.

If I wanted to find fault I think the club should have done more to get all three extended this time last year when they knew Jurgen was going but it hadnt been made public, but there are lots of reasons that didnt happen and once the news got out it was never going to happen until the players had a good chance to see how things panned out.if Trent doesnt want to stay given how things are looking then Im sorry but thats a him decision (one he is quite entitled to make, you only get one career etc etc although its a hard thing for us to accept from a player who was a boyhood fan) not a Liverpool mistake.

I hope he stays, he is an absolute pleasure to watch, but if he decides to go I wish him all the best and we will cope just fine Im sure - albeit Id want him levelling if we play Madrid in the future 😀.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5050 on: Today at 07:58:37 pm »
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5051 on: Today at 07:59:15 pm »
Stop celebrating Bournemouth's impressive ascent up the division and get things sorted you fucking blurt
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5052 on: Today at 08:01:06 pm »
Quote from: vladis voice on Today at 07:14:23 pm
They did, three years ago, but Trent was only willing to sign for an extra two years on top of his contract at that time so difficult to blame the club for failing to get him to sign another extension 12 months later.

If I wanted to find fault I think the club should have done more to get all three extended this time last year when they knew Jurgen was going but it hadnt been made public, but there are lots of reasons that didnt happen and once the news got out it was never going to happen until the players had a good chance to see how things panned out.if Trent doesnt want to stay given how things are looking then Im sorry but thats a him decision (one he is quite entitled to make, you only get one career etc etc although its a hard thing for us to accept from a player who was a boyhood fan) not a Liverpool mistake.

I hope he stays, he is an absolute pleasure to watch, but if he decides to go I wish him all the best and we will cope just fine Im sure - albeit Id want him levelling if we play Madrid in the future 😀.

Have you got any evidence that Trent was only willing to sign for an extra two years?
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5053 on: Today at 08:02:27 pm »
We better be getting some "Ready for a present, reds?" type stuff from the social media guys on xmas day and I don't mean to get 2% off the club store. Do some contracts.

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5054 on: Today at 08:03:28 pm »
Quote from: theshirtmyfatherwore on Today at 10:34:09 am
but this notion that trent is the best RB in the world is so overhyped , he gets beaten 1v1 way to often, he hasnt looked the same since being best mates with bellingham. 

Absolute horseshit IMO. He's not perfect defensively, but who is? He is still a good defender, and what he brings going forward more than outweighs any (usually grossly overstated) deficiencies. I would take him over any other RB in world football right now.
Quote from: Veinticinco de Mayo on June  7, 2011, 11:55:18 am
get thee to the library before the c*nts close it down

Quote from: a treeless whopper on January 14, 2019, 08:43:57 pm
we are a bunch of twats commenting on a website.

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5055 on: Today at 08:12:23 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 08:02:27 pm
We better be getting some "Ready for a present, reds?" type stuff from the social media guys on xmas day and I don't mean to get 2% off the club store. Do some contracts.



Makes sense to wait until boxing day so they can all use the pen Jota is buying Trent. The club isn't made of money.
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5056 on: Today at 08:13:30 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 08:01:06 pm
Have you got any evidence that Trent was only willing to sign for an extra two years?

Have you got any that we only offered our world class home grown 23 year old right back a two year extension during the same summer that we gave the then 30 year old Jordan Henderson a 4 year extension and 29 year old Alisson a 3 year extension?
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5057 on: Today at 08:22:15 pm »
Quote from: vladis voice on Today at 08:13:30 pm
Have you got any that we only offered our world class home grown 24 year old right back a two year extension during the same summer that we gave the then 30 year old Jordan Henderson a 4 year extension and 29 year old Alisson a 3 year extension?

I am not the one making the claims.

Plus Henderson didn't get a 4-year extension he got a two-year extension to a contract that already had two years to run. My guess would be that Trent only got a two year extension because the club felt he was a local lad and a further contract would be a formality.
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5058 on: Today at 08:28:51 pm »
Thats fine mate, you believe your evidence free guess is correct and Ill believe mine is, have a lovely evening after a great win today
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5059 on: Today at 08:40:24 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 08:22:15 pm
My guess would be that Trent only got a two year extension because the club felt he was a local lad and a further contract would be a formality.

That doesn't make sense though, why would famously mingebag owners insist  on a shorter contract, knowing that they'd be renewing at a higher price in 2 years, or losing the player for nothing? What part of that is better for the club?
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5060 on: Today at 08:49:18 pm »
More convinced than ever that Virg and Mo are signing, but the club want to announce all three, but Trent is not gonna.

Announcing the other two without Trent will give the game away and send everyone into meltdown in the press, which is all you will hear if that is the case.

All supposition and (un)educated guesses of course and hope to god that all three do sign - if that were to happen, then I actually think that will see us win the title.
The most important people at Liverpool Football Club are the people who want to be here

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5061 on: Today at 09:11:55 pm »
Quote from: Antonio Chigurh on Today at 08:40:24 pm
That doesn't make sense though, why would famously mingebag owners insist  on a shorter contract, knowing that they'd be renewing at a higher price in 2 years, or losing the player for nothing? What part of that is better for the club?

The reality is that usually, players want longer deals because of the amount of security they offer. Clubs want shorter deals because it mitigates the risk of a loss of form or a serious injury.
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5062 on: Today at 09:14:56 pm »
Hope they all sign on Xmas day
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5063 on: Today at 09:16:15 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 09:11:55 pm
The reality is that usually, players want longer deals because of the amount of security they offer. Clubs want shorter deals because it mitigates the risk of a loss of form or a serious injury.

How does that fit with the 4 year deal we've given to Chiesa?
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5064 on: Today at 09:19:35 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 09:11:55 pm
The reality is that usually, players want longer deals because of the amount of security they offer. Clubs want shorter deals because it mitigates the risk of a loss of form or a serious injury.

Come on now, theres no way we were worrying about a loss of form or injury, we gave Virgil a new deal whilst he was recovering from knee surgery, an older player with about as bad an injury you can get.

Trents played the situation well and backed himself to get a bigger contract, which makes sense given so many of his England peers have signed new deals/moved clubs since he renewed. Footballs not about what youre earning as a player, its about what other players are earning and if your pay reflects your standing compared to them. Trent is and was really well paid, but there must be about 10 England players  if not more  on more money than him, whilst hes probably one of the 5 best English players in the game and about to enter what should be his peak years for income.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5065 on: Today at 09:26:30 pm »
Quote from: vladis voice on Today at 07:14:23 pm
They did, three years ago, but Trent was only willing to sign for an extra two years on top of his contract at that time so difficult to blame the club for failing to get him to sign another extension 12 months later.
has it been reported anywhere that the club even tried since the extension? before this summer I mean. hasn't that I've seen

Quote from: Kennys from heaven on Today at 08:49:18 pm
More convinced than ever that Virg and Mo are signing, but the club want to announce all three, but Trent is not gonna.

Announcing the other two without Trent will give the game away and send everyone into meltdown in the press, which is all you will hear if that is the case.
just following this hypothetical opinion aloud, that'd mean from a PR point of view that the deadline to find out and do it (one way or another) would be before the FA cup game - as that's the least impactful game coming up (and noones worried about the result being risked by derailing media buzz).
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5066 on: Today at 09:36:33 pm »
Quote from: Antonio Chigurh on Today at 09:16:15 pm
How does that fit with the 4 year deal we've given to Chiesa?

Chiesa had other options Barca were interested. He was available on a cut-price deal so we probably had to offer that length of deal to get him. Plus Edwards has an absolute hard-on for skillful wide players. ;)

"Ohhh-kayyy"

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5067 on: Today at 09:42:35 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 09:19:35 pm
Come on now, theres no way we were worrying about a loss of form or injury, we gave Virgil a new deal whilst he was recovering from knee surgery, an older player with about as bad an injury you can get.

VVD was back playing when he signed a new deal.

Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 09:19:35 pm
Trents played the situation well and backed himself to get a bigger contract, which makes sense given so many of his England peers have signed new deals/moved clubs since he renewed. Footballs not about what youre earning as a player, its about what other players are earning and if your pay reflects your standing compared to them. Trent is and was really well paid, but there must be about 10 England players  if not more  on more money than him, whilst hes probably one of the 5 best English players in the game and about to enter what should be his peak years for income.

If that was true and Trent would only sign a 2 year extension then that reflects really badly on the Club. Refusing to sign a longer deal should have set alarm bells ringing. For me that should have meant we started negotiating when he got to two years and at the very latest with 18 months to go. Even pearce on a podcast stated that he thought we had been complacent with Trent.
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5068 on: Today at 09:46:06 pm »
Quote from: Antonio Chigurh on Today at 08:40:24 pm
That doesn't make sense though, why would famously mingebag owners insist  on a shorter contract, knowing that they'd be renewing at a higher price in 2 years, or losing the player for nothing? What part of that is better for the club?

It does in Als I hate fsg world
Jurgen YNWA

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5069 on: Today at 09:50:43 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 09:42:35 pm
Even pearce on a podcast stated that he thought we had been complacent with Trent.

So you believe Pearce in this instance? You called him a shill about 2 days ago.  :lmao
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5070 on: Today at 09:52:46 pm »
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #5071 on: Today at 09:56:56 pm »
Quote from: Antonio Chigurh on Today at 09:50:43 pm
So you believe Pearce in this instance? You called him a shill about 2 days ago.  :lmao

;D
