On footballing and legacy reasons, for Trent specifically, going to Real is a bad move.



If he want to big time Charlie it in the sun, fair enough, but hes got the best environment here to reach his goals.



Totally agree.I don't know for 100% certain what Trent's thoughts are, but my feeling is, he's using the words "legacy" and "medals" interchangeably. Being another fella on a Madrid team who wins a couple of CLs won't do that much more for his legacy, and will mean a lot less overall than him winning another PL or CL here.He'd also be more the main man here than he could ever be at Madrid. It will always, always be the goalscorers and number 10s, who rule the roost at that club - no way he'll be seen as being on the same level as Vinicius, Bellingham or Mbappe (assuming the latter gets his act together). He'll probably win more, sure. But there's more to building a legacy than just winning stuff - there's how beloved you are by the fans, how valuable you are to the club, how you carry yourself as a player and a man etc.Also, as gifted as he is, I also think he's playing worse now than he has done since 2017, so I personally think the talk of building legacies, Ballon d'Ors etc feels mistimed and hubristic.