We didn't let them go on a free though apart from McManaman who we tried to sell to Barca before he went to Madrid.



Trent if he leaves will leave for nothing. Keegan was a good example sold him for £500k and bought the king for £440k. For me there is a massive difference selling a player for a big fee and being able to invest that money in the squad and just letting a player like Trent walk away for nothing.