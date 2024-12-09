« previous next »
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4840 on: December 9, 2024, 03:34:10 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on December  9, 2024, 03:25:26 pm
she's not reporting this as a journalist (as Ornstein did). she's being a commentator on that topic for Sky Sports News (and has added it in tweet form). [can get the full transcript here]

she is, in her own words, basing it on her "feeling" and "sense" not on sources - repacking this update she gave SSN:

All three would be able to speak to overseas clubs from 1 January. The feeling, the sense I get from Salah and Virgil is that they have no intention to do that.

into this more sensational tweet:

"[] NEW: The Anticipation is that both Virgil Van Dijk and Mohamed Salah will stay at Liverpool."

there are times she's a useful source - this isn't one of those. she's just being a talking head for SSN, discussing Ornstein's story. she has nothing to offer that Ornstein hasn't already said

Yeah for me Ornstein is the one who gets the briefings. It must also be from someone high up in the organisation. He was the one who broke the FSG are selling up/looking for investment. He also broke the Zubimendi story and was all over the Edwards story. It wouldn't surprise me if Mike Gordon briefs him.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4841 on: December 9, 2024, 03:37:56 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on December  9, 2024, 03:34:10 pm
Yeah for me Ornstein is the one who gets the briefings. It must also be from someone high up in the organisation. He was the one who broke the FSG are selling up/looking for investment. He also broke the Zubimendi story and was all over the Edwards story. It wouldn't surprise me if Mike Gordon briefs him.

I can't remember Reddy being first on anything for years.

Even Joyce these days seems to be behind Ornstein but at least when Joyce says it you know it's come from the club, everything Reddy says about us these days has an air of educated guess about it.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4842 on: December 9, 2024, 03:41:03 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on December  9, 2024, 03:37:56 pm
I can't remember Reddy being first on anything for years.

Even Joyce these days seems to be behind Ornstein but at least when Joyce says it you know it's come from the club, everything Reddy says about us these days has an air of educated guess about it.

Reddy is connected to that Athletic group of reporters who get all the news.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4843 on: December 9, 2024, 03:45:59 pm »
Based on the mess we got ourselves in Id say Salah and Van Dijk renewing would probably be a decent rescue job.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4844 on: December 9, 2024, 03:57:08 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on December  9, 2024, 03:34:10 pm
Yeah for me Ornstein is the one who gets the briefings. It must also be from someone high up in the organisation. He was the one who broke the FSG are selling up/looking for investment. He also broke the Zubimendi story and was all over the Edwards story. It wouldn't surprise me if Mike Gordon briefs him.

Ornstein gets the club briefs but Reddy has been close to Edwards/nerds for years.

She has done hatchet jobs on behalf of them in the past. 
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4845 on: December 9, 2024, 03:59:58 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on December  9, 2024, 09:51:12 am
Continuing on this theme, he might be thinking there's nothing more special than winning the Champions League with Liverpool, and as crazy as it is to say, the players were not able to win the Premier League in front of our fans.


You counter all of that: he's 26. Does he fancy experiencing Madrid for a few years? He's not married yet, I think they have females over there, with the tapas and that.
If he wants an adventure, different food and better weather, there's not much to negotiate about.
But of course Trent could have his mind set on Real and he's using LFC to get a better deal from them (rather than the opposite).
If he's wants to collect titles, I'm not sure Real would be better than Liverpool the next few years (other than la liga, there they admittedly have an edge).
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4846 on: December 9, 2024, 04:06:11 pm »
very good news seems like VVD & Salah will stay
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4847 on: December 9, 2024, 04:26:04 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on December  9, 2024, 03:11:24 pm
Not quite. This thread is filled with speculation of every garden variety with added notes of pessimism and anger.

Reddy is a well-linked journo who gets actual briefings - like Ornstein. The fact many have guessed that 2/3 contracts are pretty straightforward isnt the same as being told by a club rep.

Notes?

Sheaves, really...
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4848 on: December 9, 2024, 04:32:24 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on December  9, 2024, 03:59:58 pm
If he wants an adventure, different food and better weather, there's not much to negotiate about.
But of course Trent could have his mind set on Real and he's using LFC to get a better deal from them (rather than the opposite).
If he's wants to collect titles, I'm not sure Real would be better than Liverpool the next few years (other than la liga, there they admittedly have an edge).

I agree with you.

Interesting question, if they had to pay a transfer fee for him, I wonder how much Real Madrid would pay for a very talented attacking right back?

I bet not more than £50 million.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4849 on: December 9, 2024, 04:48:56 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on December  9, 2024, 03:59:58 pm
If he wants an adventure, different food and better weather, there's not much to negotiate about.
But of course Trent could have his mind set on Real and he's using LFC to get a better deal from them (rather than the opposite).
If he's wants to collect titles, I'm not sure Real would be better than Liverpool the next few years (other than la liga, there they admittedly have an edge).

For the sums we are talking about, we could fly him in from Madrid every day. Even do the team briefing on the flight.
That would show brexit jim why working from home can be a good thing :)
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4850 on: December 9, 2024, 04:49:26 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on December  9, 2024, 04:32:24 pm
I agree with you.

Interesting question, if they had to pay a transfer fee for him, I wonder how much Real Madrid would pay for a very talented attacking right back?

I bet not more than £50 million.
Yeah, I dont think he would get substantially more money from Real.
But I also dont think he would move for the money, if he moves.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4851 on: December 9, 2024, 04:51:24 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on December  9, 2024, 04:48:56 pm
For the sums we are talking about, we could fly him in from Madrid every day. Even do the team briefing on the flight.
That would show brexit jim why working from home can be a good thing :)
Great idea! Ryanair has a direct flight, only 14.99 right now :-)
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4852 on: December 9, 2024, 05:13:16 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on December  9, 2024, 04:51:24 pm
Great idea! Ryanair has a direct flight, only 14.99 right now :-)

Fuck that. The last time I flew to Madrid with ryanair, I booked a different flight to return. We had some trainee pilot that had everyone cheering when we landed in Madrid, we were so grateful to be alive.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4853 on: December 9, 2024, 05:14:06 pm »
Quote from: Preabee crarrotsbee spoutsbee trurkeybee on December  9, 2024, 05:13:16 pm
Fuck that. The last time I flew to Madrid with ryanair, I booked a different flight to return. We had some trainee pilot that had everyone cheering when we landed in Madrid, we were so grateful to be alive.

Was it Rob's son?
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4854 on: December 9, 2024, 05:18:27 pm »
Quote from: A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas on December  9, 2024, 05:14:06 pm
Was it Rob's son?

That would explain it. Rob probably had him taking photos from the cockpit of vans leaving the airport to check if Trent was there.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4855 on: December 10, 2024, 10:55:44 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on December  9, 2024, 03:37:56 pm
I can't remember Reddy being first on anything for years.

Even Joyce these days seems to be behind Ornstein but at least when Joyce says it you know it's come from the club, everything Reddy says about us these days has an air of educated guess about it.

Really? She doesn't break anything but I also can't remember her being wrong on anything club related? - unlike Joyce for example
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4856 on: December 10, 2024, 12:42:47 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on December 10, 2024, 10:55:44 am
Really? She doesn't break anything but I also can't remember her being wrong on anything club related? - unlike Joyce for example
Joyce will report what hes briefed. This might not come to fruition as events happen, which can make the journo look daft. Fans then jump on a journo.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4857 on: December 10, 2024, 01:40:51 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on December  9, 2024, 10:53:08 am
You think that's a lot, Juan Soto just signed for $765 million over 15 years with the NY Mets.  That's $51 million a year. 
For playing rounders!
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4858 on: December 11, 2024, 10:35:41 pm »
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4859 on: December 11, 2024, 11:28:39 pm »
Quote from: Always in a pub barney on christmas eve on December 11, 2024, 10:35:41 pm
Admin are dickheads  ;D

https://xcancel.com/LFC/status/1866962412772962331?t=hL3bazL0Pd1krKJ1Un7ckQ&s=19

Didnt expect such a low key announcement but very happy with this. Glad to have them on board past this season.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4860 on: Yesterday at 04:35:58 pm »
Fully expecting this to all be sorted in the January transfer window. That way it will feel like 3 new signings, just in case we want anymore.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4861 on: Yesterday at 04:51:50 pm »
Quote from: Fruity on Yesterday at 04:35:58 pm
Fully expecting this to all be sorted in the January transfer window. That way it will feel like 3 new signings, just in case we want anymore.
Chiesa being back makes it like 4 new signings. Cant ask for more than that?
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4862 on: Yesterday at 05:06:07 pm »
Quote from: Luvva bevvy on Chrimbo day on Yesterday at 04:51:50 pm
Chiesa being back makes it like 4 new signings. Cant ask for more than that?

Plus Jota, Elliott and Tsimikas. It's like the best Xmas ever.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4863 on: Yesterday at 05:26:15 pm »
Blueshite Vinny O'Connor asking Slot about the contracts again in the Fulham press conference. Can't the press officer just tell him to piss off and say to all the journalists to not ask as he won't answer. It's annoying as fuck.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4864 on: Yesterday at 05:26:57 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 05:06:07 pm
Plus Jota, Elliott and Tsimikas. It's like the best Xmas ever.
This is the way
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4865 on: Yesterday at 05:31:16 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 05:26:15 pm
Blueshite Vinny O'Connor asking Slot about the contracts again in the Fulham press conference. Can't the press officer just tell him to piss off and say to all the journalists to not ask as he won't answer. It's annoying as fuck.

That is why Richard Hughes should be answering those questions on teams from a cruise ship in the Caribbean.  ;)
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4866 on: Yesterday at 05:54:39 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 05:26:15 pm
Blueshite Vinny O'Connor asking Slot about the contracts again in the Fulham press conference. Can't the press officer just tell him to piss off and say to all the journalists to not ask as he won't answer. It's annoying as fuck.

It feels like its a running joke between them now - Arne keeps taking the piss about Vinnys bosses involvement.*



Vinny did say its his boss making him ask them the other week
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4867 on: Yesterday at 06:09:46 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 05:06:07 pm
Plus Jota, Elliott and Tsimikas. It's like the best Xmas ever.

crikey if it's going to be that good a window then probably we should look to sell a few.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4868 on: Today at 10:23:39 am »
Trent Alexander-Arnold on Arne Slot: I could tell from the first time I met him that I was going to enjoy playing under him and being a part of this.

"I'm feeling like I'm going to get better and improve I could tell he was football obsessed and the level of detail was incredible." (
@SkySportsPL
)

very encouraging quotes from Trent imo
