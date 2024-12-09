Continuing on this theme, he might be thinking there's nothing more special than winning the Champions League with Liverpool, and as crazy as it is to say, the players were not able to win the Premier League in front of our fans.





You counter all of that: he's 26. Does he fancy experiencing Madrid for a few years? He's not married yet, I think they have females over there, with the tapas and that.



If he wants an adventure, different food and better weather, there's not much to negotiate about.But of course Trent could have his mind set on Real and he's using LFC to get a better deal from them (rather than the opposite).If he's wants to collect titles, I'm not sure Real would be better than Liverpool the next few years (other than la liga, there they admittedly have an edge).