Offline classycarra

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4760 on: Yesterday at 08:27:57 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Yesterday at 08:25:29 pm
Mo staying would be equivalent to Suarez staying beyond 13/14.
Mario Balotelli, come on down!
Offline Samie

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4761 on: Yesterday at 08:36:08 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 08:23:47 pm
Ornstein said so

Orny isn;t invovled with negotations, he has no way of knowing unless someone tells him.  :D
Offline Fordy

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4762 on: Yesterday at 08:40:37 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 07:47:42 pm
Being totally honest reading the article its not necessarily indicative that anything is going to happen any time soon - you wonder what the fuck Hughes has been doing for 8 months but here it is:



That article is done for hits.

If we have offered them contracts we will have done most of the negotiations before hand.

It will be written details of what we are willing for offer.

Its no shock that many are reporting Salah is going to stay for 2 seasons and if he signs I bet its 2 seasons.
Offline Jm55

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4763 on: Yesterday at 08:42:03 pm »
Reading between the lines Ornsteins tweet probably means one of two things -

1. Weve made an offer which is close to what the player wants and it will get done reasonably swiftly.

2. Were no where near what the player wants and have made an offer/leaked it to Ornstein so that the club can say theyve made an offer and that the ball is in the players court.

Hopefully its the first one.
Offline Never liked a girl well enough to give her 12 sharp knives

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4764 on: Yesterday at 09:02:58 pm »
The xBe will being going up soon in here I reckon.
Offline classycarra

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4765 on: Yesterday at 09:07:13 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 08:42:03 pm
Reading between the lines Ornsteins tweet probably means one of two things -

1. Weve made an offer which is close to what the player wants and it will get done reasonably swiftly.

2. Were no where near what the player wants and have made an offer/leaked it to Ornstein so that the club can say theyve made an offer and that the ball is in the players court.

Hopefully its the first one.

narrows it down ;D
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:36:08 pm
Orny isn;t invovled with negotations, he has no way of knowing unless someone tells him.  :D
agreed mate, but he says multiple people have told him that!
Offline Samie

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4766 on: Yesterday at 09:10:19 pm »
Maybe for the other two but not for Mo. His agent keeps repeating only He, Mo and the club i.e.  FSG, Hughes/Edwards know what's happening.
Offline Agent99

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4767 on: Yesterday at 09:24:08 pm »
Didn't Ornstein put out pretty much the same report for Virgil the other day?

I don't think any get done. They tried though.
Offline koptommy93

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4768 on: Yesterday at 09:27:51 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 09:24:08 pm
Didn't Ornstein put out pretty much the same report for Virgil the other day?

I don't think any get done. They tried though.
Mo and virgil are staying
Offline Dench57

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4769 on: Yesterday at 09:37:35 pm »
Feels unthinkable that Salah doesn't get renewed at this point. His form has made it pretty much impossible for them to let him go. I've always been confident that Virg gets done. Made my peace with Trent leaving.
Offline classycarra

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4770 on: Yesterday at 09:41:46 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 09:24:08 pm
Didn't Ornstein put out pretty much the same report for Virgil the other day?

I don't think any get done. They tried though.
yeah v close. difference this time is that Mo and Trent have now also received their first formal offer.

and also this time he's been extra clear/less ambiguous that this doesnt mean its close and any resolution (if there is one) would take some time still
Offline JackWard33

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4771 on: Yesterday at 09:52:04 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 09:41:46 pm
yeah v close. difference this time is that Mo and Trent have now also received their first formal offer.

and also this time he's been extra clear/less ambiguous that this doesnt mean its close and any resolution (if there is one) would take some time still

The issue is it wouldnt take any time at all if they were acceptable contract offers
Good luck to them but theyre trying to negotiate with players who can field and accept other offers in 3 weeks
It is a bit mad its got this late
Offline Bobinhood

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4772 on: Yesterday at 09:54:20 pm »
Well if that leaves Trent i honestly dont think a Scouser who played for the team for his whole life who dreams of being Captain is going to leave a team playing at the very top of the ladder with a coach whose tactics "blow him away" that looks poised to be a keeper powerhouse team going forward to go to that actual shithole edition of real madrid  we just pasted, to win copa del rays and watch the snobs parade about in every aspect of the team , if he can possible help it.

Seriously. I mean we'll have to pay him pretty big, obviously. We get these renewals done and then add wisely for a few windows we are going to be pretty damn good.
Offline Garlic Red

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4773 on: Yesterday at 09:56:35 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 09:52:04 pm
The issue is it wouldnt take any time at all if they were acceptable contract offers
Good luck to them but theyre trying to negotiate with players who can field and accept other offers in 3 weeks

Lets be serious, the dates mean nothing. Players and agents looking for moves will be speaking to clubs year-round. The key part of that is looking to move. We know two want to stay, Trent is less clear.
Offline classycarra

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4774 on: Yesterday at 09:57:11 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 09:52:04 pm
The issue is it wouldn’t take any time at all if they were acceptable contract offers
Good luck to them but they’re trying to negotiate with players who can field and accept other offers in 3 weeks
speculating obviously, but i'd imagine that's part of the motivation of getting a contract offer to Trent (the one they've not headlined) now - because in 3 weeks they aren't in control of the news story. they could wake up to a bad news story any time from then onwards, so before then they want to at least demonstrate efforts were made

Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 09:56:35 pm
Let’s be serious, the dates mean nothing.
not nothing - the dates allow other clubs to announce signing one of the players (if that were to happen) without the club necessarily knowing. and as we saw that time when Bellingham news broke, the club don't like that helplessness (in terms of losing control of the PR narrative)
Offline newterp

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4775 on: Yesterday at 09:58:03 pm »
I hope there are no charm offensives and missing of mountains!!!


Oh wait .... they are own players. Crap.
Offline smicer claus is coming to town

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4776 on: Yesterday at 09:59:05 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 09:54:20 pm
Well if that leaves Trent i honestly dont think a Scouser who played for the team for his whole life who dreams of being Captain is going to leave a team playing at the very top of the ladder with a coach whose tactics "blow him away" that looks poised to be a keeper powerhouse team going forward to go to that actual shithole edition of real madrid  we just pasted, to win copa del rays and watch the snobs parade about in every aspect of the team , if he can possible help it.

Seriously. I mean we'll have to pay him pretty big, obviously. We get these renewals done and then add wisely for a few windows we are going to be pretty damn good.

It's mad that the born and bred Scouser who has spent his whole life at the club is the most likely to leave out of the 3. You could maybe understand Virgil or Mo wanting to go somewhere else to finish their career, but Trent's just throwing it all away potentially.
Offline newterp

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4777 on: Yesterday at 09:59:10 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 09:57:11 pm
speculating obviously, but i'd imagine that's part of the motivation of getting a contract offer to Trent (the one they've not headlined) now - because in 3 weeks they aren't in control of the news story. they could wake up to a bad news story any time from then onwards, so before then they want to at least demonstrate efforts were made

I realize it's your words - but demonstrating an effort was made starts screaming - "look we tried, but nothing we could do".
Offline newterp

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4778 on: Yesterday at 10:00:30 pm »
Quote from: smicer claus is coming to town on Yesterday at 09:59:05 pm
It's mad that the born and bred Scouser who has spent his whole life at the club is the most likely to leave out of the 3. You could maybe understand Virgil or Mo wanting to go somewhere else to finish their career, but Trent's just throwing it all away potentially.


Klopp told Coutinho - a Brazilian - to say so we could build a statute for him. He didn't listen.

You would hope that Stevie, Kenny and even Klopp - would be contacting him and saying "lad - thing about your Liverpool legacy".
Offline Claire's Christmas Ornament Large Bauble Necklace - 50% off

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4779 on: Yesterday at 10:01:15 pm »
Offline Too early for flapjacks?

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4780 on: Yesterday at 10:02:03 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 09:52:04 pm
The issue is it wouldnt take any time at all if they were acceptable contract offers
Good luck to them but theyre trying to negotiate with players who can field and accept other offers in 3 weeks
It is a bit mad its got this late

Completely irrelevant to be honest. We know players/agents talk to clubs when they aren't officially supposed to. So if for example Trent really is interested in a move to Real Madrid, he isn't waiting until 1 January to speak to them and hear what they are offering.
Offline Passmaster Molby

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4781 on: Yesterday at 10:02:12 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 09:24:08 pm
Didn't Ornstein put out pretty much the same report for Virgil the other day?

I don't think any get done. They tried though.

I think all 3 stay, and sign new deals before Christmas.
Offline smicer claus is coming to town

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4782 on: Yesterday at 10:03:30 pm »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Yesterday at 10:02:12 pm
I think all 3 stay, and sign new deals before Christmas.

Christmas Day, "Three Kings" photo. It's written.
Offline Samie

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4783 on: Yesterday at 10:03:53 pm »
Some of you obviously don't understand what the white smoke pic Mo posted is about.  :D
Offline Bincey

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4784 on: Yesterday at 10:07:32 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:03:53 pm
Some of you obviously don't understand what the white smoke pic Mo posted is about.  :D

A new Pope has been elected?
Offline Samie

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4785 on: Yesterday at 10:11:03 pm »
Quote from: Bincey on Yesterday at 10:07:32 pm
A new Pope has been elected?

Yes, Mohammed Salah I.
Offline JackWard33

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4786 on: Yesterday at 10:18:38 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Yesterday at 10:02:03 pm
Completely irrelevant to be honest. We know players/agents talk to clubs when they aren't officially supposed to. So if for example Trent really is interested in a move to Real Madrid, he isn't waiting until 1 January to speak to them and hear what they are offering.

Yes  I mean the reality is worse than I typed youre right - he can sign in 3 weeks
Offline Garlic Red

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4787 on: Yesterday at 10:35:01 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 09:57:11 pm
speculating obviously, but i'd imagine that's part of the motivation of getting a contract offer to Trent (the one they've not headlined) now - because in 3 weeks they aren't in control of the news story. they could wake up to a bad news story any time from then onwards, so before then they want to at least demonstrate efforts were made
not nothing - the dates allow other clubs to announce signing one of the players (if that were to happen) without the club necessarily knowing. and as we saw that time when Bellingham news broke, the club don't like that helplessness (in terms of losing control of the PR narrative)

Not sure theres a PR narrative to be won, if were honest, we lose the player for free, theres nothing to clutch at after that. The club can do their best to put it out there that they did what they could but it becomes irrelevant if you lose a world class player from your own books. Bellingham was different, a lot of clubs pursued him but it was pretty much always Madrid after the World Cup and our season falling to bits. The club may have felt better by putting it out there the sums were too big etc its probably true, but they gained very little credibility amongst our supporters or others by not getting that deal done after allowing our name to be in the hat for months and our players add to the circus on international duty.
Offline Ah Fruck Christmas

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4788 on: Yesterday at 10:36:49 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 09:58:03 pm
I hope there are no charm offensives and missing of mountains!!!


Oh wait .... they are own players. Crap.

Power of flour by the hour...
Offline classycarra

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4789 on: Yesterday at 10:39:07 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 10:35:01 pm
Not sure theres a PR narrative to be won, if were honest, we lose the player for free, theres nothing to clutch at after that. The club can do their best to put it out there that they did what they could but it becomes irrelevant if you lose a world class player from your own books.
I didn't mention winning a PR narrative. I was talking about being in control of the narrative. Noone at the club is going to be daft enough to think they can control whether they 'win'/'lose'

also the idea that it would be an 'irrelevance' if the club "did what they could" or not to retain these three players feels pretty strongly at odds with the last six months of discussions people have had here and elsewhere about these contracts!
Offline The G in Gin&Tonic

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4790 on: Yesterday at 10:52:53 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:03:53 pm
Some of you obviously don't understand what the white smoke pic Mo posted is about.  :D
Go on?
Offline classycarra

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4791 on: Yesterday at 10:54:22 pm »
Offline JasonF

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4792 on: Yesterday at 11:07:37 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gin&Tonic on Yesterday at 10:52:53 pm
Go on?

He means this I guess



Mo does love his cryptic posts so wouldn't rule it out.
Offline The G in Gin&Tonic

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4793 on: Yesterday at 11:08:52 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on Yesterday at 11:07:37 pm
He means this I guess



Mo does love his cryptic posts so wouldn't rule it out.
Mind games Mo. Hopefully this is true!
Offline kvarmeismydad

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4794 on: Yesterday at 11:10:39 pm »
So it's fairly common for Egyptians to use smoke cleansing and generally burn incense. If you wanted to read anything into it at all, it's kind of thought of as a ritual to cleanse the house and sleep well. So if anything is being said here in cryptic terms at all, it's - sleep well.
Offline My little Pony Tony

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4795 on: Yesterday at 11:11:15 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:03:53 pm
Some of you obviously don't understand what the white smoke pic Mo posted is about.  :D

Mo is Bryanod and he's on his way to Gävle...
Offline danm77

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4796 on: Yesterday at 11:13:19 pm »
https://www.thetimes.com/sport/football/article/mo-salah-is-still-a-superman-so-why-try-to-replace-him-3vmnq8z6s

Quote

Mo Salah is still a Superman for Liverpool  so why try to replace him?
Egyptians statistics are better than ever but his real worth to Anfield club  like Steven Gerrard before him  cannot be defined by data

Jonathan Northcroft
Sunday December 08 2024, 12.01am, The Sunday Times

Over time, Steven Gerrard came to appreciate the contrast between him and Rafa Benítez. In Liverpools famous Istanbul era he was the fire, Benítez the ice.

This was never more evident than 20 years ago  December 8, 2004  on one of Anfields most famous nights. From 25 yards, Gerrard screamed home a late goal against Olympiacos that changed the history of his club. And Benítez celebrated in the low key style of a librarian satisfied to have finished indexing a set of books.

In their last game of an unconvincing Champions League group stage Liverpool trailed 1-0, leaving them needing to win by two clear goals to reach the knockout stage. Gerrard had given a controversial press conference suggesting he would leave if his club kept falling short in the biggest competitions. The pressure was on him, but also his manager.

At half-time, Benítez sacrificed Djimi Traoré for another forward, Florent Sinama-Pongolle, switching to 3-4-3, and the forward scored two minutes into the second half before another inspired Benítez substitution as Neil Mellor replaced Milan Baros and almost immediately scored.

Then, the 86th minute, Liverpool so desperate that Jamie Carragher dribbled forward, conjured a Cruyff turn, and crossed. Gerrard yelled set it, set it! and Mellor nodded back for him to meet the ball as it bounced and launch a missile of a shot into the corner. He ran to the Kop and lunged over an advertising board into the crowd.

It was a screamer. It was an absolute wonder of a strike that would change my life forever, Gerrard wrote in his book My Story. Everything flowed from there  Liverpool reaching the Champions League final, him producing an even more incredible performance to lead them to glory in Istanbul, him renewing his contract and going on to further feats.

It was the night he went into the phone booth and re-emerged in a Superman cape, the night his status as Anfields difference-making superhero was cemented once-and-for-all.

But, watch as the camera pans to Benítez. With his tactical change, substitutions and half-time speech (Be brave. No mistakes. Go and show me how much you want to stay in Europe. Go and show the fans.) he was as much an author of the win as Gerrard.

Yet, amid pandemonium after the goal goes in, he is not even smiling. A steward in an orange viz jacket tries to hug him and Benítez dismisses the guy with a cursory pat on the back. In his mind, there are still four minutes plus stoppages, new dynamics to manage, no point getting emotional when the job now is to see out the game.

The Spaniards frostiness was a struggle for Gerrard initially, but in My Story, published at the end of his Liverpool career, he admitted an emotionless and distant relationship with the likes of Rafa Benítez can sometimes produce more success.

At Anfield, the S on the Superman costume stands an Egyptians surname now. Mohamed Salah is the Gerrard of these times, the rallying figure, the difference-maker  and the controversialist, whose pronouncements on his contract situation caused Carragher to criticise him as selfish. It is the same charge that was levelled at Gerrard when he threatened to leave pre-Olympiacos.

However what you have to accept  and, indeed, should perhaps cherish  is that ego is a big part of the superhero complex. That sense of being different, that feeling of being able to save everyone and beat the world, is a major element in the psychology of those special sportspeople who we see, time and again, transforming their teams.

If Salah sat meekly and mutely waiting for Liverpool to offer a new deal he would not be Salah. Just like Gerrard (Steven Gerrard M.B.E., opposition fans carped) would not have been the remarkable force he was without his reserves of aggressive and sometimes individual-focused ambition.

Just show him the money, said Daniel Sturridge, speaking for the millions of Liverpool supporters impatient for Salah to re-sign. However, they need to recognise that their football club is in the Benítez role here.

It has been successful in modern times, despite underspending rivals like Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea and, lately, Arsenal, because of an ability to be emotionless. In decisions of recruitment and retention its chief executive of football, Michael Edwards, has a track record of being as stony as was Benítez when grabbed by that steward.

Edwards and his sporting director, Richard Hughes, have to be calculating. Salah is 33 in June and incentives built into his existing deal may push his pay beyond the oft-quoted figures of £350,000-£400,000 a week. Extending on similar terms could cost Liverpool north of £21 million per year of any new contract.

Liverpool want to retain him but a complication is that they are in the same situations with Virgil van Dijk, below, and Trent Alexander-Arnold, who are both likely to want terms not far off Salahs. Extending all three for another three seasons would be a £150million-plus commitment at the end of which Salah and Van Dijk, certainly, will have to be replaced.

But how often do you find a Superman? Liverpool are extraordinary lucky to have had two, just a generation apart. Edwards and Hughes will run all the analytics trying to project possible decline, but Salahs output is incredibly strong. In seven completed campaigns his minimum return is 36 goal involvements and the only time he dropped below 4,000 minutes on the pitch (for reference the supposedly overworked Bukayo Saka has never completed that number) was in the 2023-24 season, when the African Nations Cup followed by a muscle injury led to his campaign uncharacteristically tailing off.

Perhaps that has been in Edwardss mind but Salahs 2024-25 has, so far, been astonishing: 27 goal involvements at a rate of one per 63 minutes, even better than his incredible, 59 goal-involvements of 2017-18. Salah has played in 98 per cent of Liverpools Premier League minutes, too.

But what Salah really has is elusive to the data. It is what Arne Slot talked about after his assist and two goals in Liverpools midweek draw away to Newcastle United. At moments of greatest need, he is the one who steps forward. An incredible 14 of his 21 top-flight goal involvements this season came when Liverpool were behind or level. For all the succession planning of bringing Luis Díaz, Darwin Núñez, Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota in, and grooming such as Ben Doak and Harvey Elliott, nobody in the squad is remotely capable of that.

The bigger the game, the better Salah gets. The teams which he has scored most against in his career are, in order, Manchester United, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United and Arsenal. The teams that he has most assisted against are City, Brighton & Hove Albion and Newcastle.

Liverpool can not just show him the money  this is business  but Salah still seems so irreplaceable, so super in his powers, that the emotionless brush off may have to involve other players.

Offline rushyman

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4797 on: Yesterday at 11:23:48 pm »
A Muslim posting a cryptic visual message based on the head of the Catholic Church would be a departure I feel
Offline Simplexity

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4798 on: Yesterday at 11:25:05 pm »
Salah is about as risk free as you get.. even if he magically goes to shit immediately after signing the contract you can still easily sell him for mega money to a lot of clubs.
Online smurfinaus

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4799 on: Today at 06:34:45 am »
Like others have mentioned, i think Virgil and Mo stays. Trent probably is gone.
