Author Topic: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread  (Read 253625 times)

Offline SamLad

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4560 on: Yesterday at 09:09:03 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 08:57:42 pm
When we sign all 3 of them and win the treble also you'll all have to pick up sticks and move over to the transfer thread to have a great big pissy moan about how badly we've done things that haven't happened yet.   #successionplanning

None of these guys are going anywhere. We are too good to walk away from esp after many years of service and a new era on the up dawning. Every englishman ever went to madrid regretted it terribly.
Including Macmanaman?
Offline Always in a pub barney on christmas eve

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4561 on: Yesterday at 09:17:55 pm »
https://xcancel.com/HaythamFarouk/status/1864418606483706134?t=A-B-qwZMaDR4Np62pPlx4Q&s=19

‏مبروك عليهم تجديد عقدك بالرقم الذي تحبه
والمدة التى تريدها
الملك المصري يحكم بأحكامه

"Congratulations to them for renewing your contract with the number you like and the duration you want.
The Egyptian king rules according to his rulings. "


No idea who he is, but I like the cut of his jib.
Offline A Complete Flop

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4562 on: Yesterday at 09:18:26 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 08:21:25 pm
I would love to see what data he was looking at when we signed Chiesa.

Since he came back from his ACL two years ago he has had 13 separate injuries. Compare that to Mo's availability through his career.

He's just what we needed, another injury prone player.

#forwardplanning
Offline smicer claus is coming to town

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4563 on: Yesterday at 09:19:40 pm »
Quote from: Always in a pub barney on christmas eve on Yesterday at 09:17:55 pm
https://xcancel.com/HaythamFarouk/status/1864418606483706134?t=A-B-qwZMaDR4Np62pPlx4Q&s=19

‏مبروك عليهم تجديد عقدك بالرقم الذي تحبه
والمدة التى تريدها
الملك المصري يحكم بأحكامه

"Congratulations to them for renewing your contract with the number you like and the duration you want.
The Egyptian king rules according to his rulings. "


No idea who he is, but I like the cut of his jib.

Google translate disagrees with your translation. "They should renew your contract..."
Offline Always in a pub barney on christmas eve

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4564 on: Yesterday at 09:20:24 pm »
Quote from: smicer claus is coming to town on Yesterday at 09:19:40 pm
Google translate disagrees with your translation. "They should renew your contract..."

That's not my translation. It's the translation provided on Twitter
Offline SamLad

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4565 on: Yesterday at 09:24:27 pm »
Quote from: Always in a pub barney on christmas eve on Yesterday at 09:17:55 pm
https://xcancel.com/HaythamFarouk/status/1864418606483706134?t=A-B-qwZMaDR4Np62pPlx4Q&s=19

‏مبروك عليهم تجديد عقدك بالرقم الذي تحبه
والمدة التى تريدها
الملك المصري يحكم بأحكامه

"Congratulations to them for renewing your contract with the number you like and the duration you want.
The Egyptian king rules according to his rulings. "


No idea who he is, but I like the cut of his jib.

who's he talking about?  :)
Offline A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4566 on: Yesterday at 09:36:26 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 09:24:27 pm
who's he talking about?  :)

Endo, hes getting a new contract.
Offline amir87

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4567 on: Yesterday at 09:37:48 pm »
Quote from: Always in a pub barney on christmas eve on Yesterday at 09:17:55 pm
https://xcancel.com/HaythamFarouk/status/1864418606483706134?t=A-B-qwZMaDR4Np62pPlx4Q&s=19

‏مبروك عليهم تجديد عقدك بالرقم الذي تحبه
والمدة التى تريدها
الملك المصري يحكم بأحكامه

"Congratulations to them for renewing your contract with the number you like and the duration you want.
The Egyptian king rules according to his rulings. "


No idea who he is, but I like the cut of his jib.

Thats Egyptian36.

They didnt translate the full thing for some reason. Here you go.

"Congratulations to them for renewing your contract with the number you like and the duration you want.
The Egyptian king rules according to his rulings. Dominik Szoboszlai misplaced a pass 4 games ago.
Offline SamLad

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4568 on: Yesterday at 09:42:23 pm »
Quote from: A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas on Yesterday at 09:36:26 pm
Endo, hes getting a new contract.
I should damn well think so!
Offline amir87

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4569 on: Yesterday at 09:43:38 pm »
Quote from: A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas on Yesterday at 09:36:26 pm
Endo, hes getting a new contract.

Pay as you play deal. Another cost cutting exercise from FSG.
Online Ah Fruck Christmas

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4570 on: Yesterday at 10:05:04 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 09:37:48 pm
Thats Egyptian36.

They didnt translate the full thing for some reason. Here you go.

"Congratulations to them for renewing your contract with the number you like and the duration you want.
The Egyptian king rules according to his rulings. Dominik Szoboszlai misplaced a pass 4 games ago.


 :lmao
Offline Samie

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4571 on: Yesterday at 10:05:45 pm »
Virj and Mo deals to be confirmed by Christmas with them under the Christmas Tree.  :D
Offline RedG13

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4572 on: Yesterday at 10:06:08 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 10:00:30 am
Give him a very high offer for one year, with an option for a second.
I would think there would good amount of incentives in any deal for Mo But yea 1+1 type of contact would be make tons of sense
Offline A weatherfield winter wonderland

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4573 on: Yesterday at 10:08:17 pm »
Offline Samie

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4574 on: Yesterday at 10:14:18 pm »
That journo who posted about Mo, they follow each other on social media.  :D
Offline Jm55

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4575 on: Yesterday at 10:19:47 pm »
Im fairly sure that what he means is that hes playing so well hes forcing FSG into paying him what he wants, not that he has any inside knowledge of them actually having agreed a contract.
Online Eeyore

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4576 on: Yesterday at 10:35:11 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:05:45 pm
Virj and Mo deals to be confirmed by Christmas with them under the Christmas Tree.  :D

Is Christmas a reliable source though Samie?
Offline Rudolph the red nose griffin

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4577 on: Yesterday at 10:36:19 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 09:37:48 pm
Thats Egyptian36.

They didnt translate the full thing for some reason. Here you go.

"Congratulations to them for renewing your contract with the number you like and the duration you want.
The Egyptian king rules according to his rulings. Dominik Szoboszlai misplaced a pass 4 games ago.


;D
Offline disgraced cake

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4578 on: Yesterday at 10:40:59 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 09:37:48 pm
Thats Egyptian36.

They didnt translate the full thing for some reason. Here you go.

"Congratulations to them for renewing your contract with the number you like and the duration you want.
The Egyptian king rules according to his rulings. Dominik Szoboszlai misplaced a pass 4 games ago.

 :lmao
Offline Samie

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4579 on: Yesterday at 10:43:17 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 10:35:11 pm
Is Christmas a reliable source though Samie?

Mary believed mate.  :D
Offline Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4580 on: Yesterday at 10:43:43 pm »
Hey is apparently an ex footballer for Egypt and presenter for Bien sport
Offline A weatherfield winter wonderland

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4581 on: Yesterday at 11:06:24 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 10:35:11 pm
Is Christmas a reliable source though Samie?

Ill let you be the judge.


Offline Bobinhood

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4582 on: Yesterday at 11:35:34 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 09:09:03 pm
Including Macmanaman?

and Bellingham  ;D I thought of those two as soon as i posted.  But look at Mcmanaman now.  :lmao  The taint ruined him hes a bitter old man who talks rubbish with great zeal. Even Bellingham is kinda stuck in a plateau.

My real point we've done so well im pretty sure the players are liking what they see which was a very big open question in June. I think they will all stay. they would be nuts not too really. Mo's kids a scouser Trents a scouser and Virgils the captain and a perfect fit. The agents and the team will knock heads over everything for as long as anyone sees an advantage to be had but at this point im way more comfortable with it than i was in the summer. I think the team performance and prospects going forward was the main variable and its blown away expectations, so they can win everrything here. Mo doesnt want to go to SA at this point thats later on, Real we just trashed easily and often destroys players and virgil fits like a comfy pair of slippers. I like our odds.
Offline classycarra

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4583 on: Yesterday at 11:36:54 pm »
Don't forget Beckham too
Offline Bobinhood

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4584 on: Yesterday at 11:40:16 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 11:36:54 pm
Don't forget Beckham too

Who?

edit:  Ahh jk  some of the kicks on beckham were unbelievable, although frankly most of rest of the team was even better.

https://youtu.be/gJLIiF15wjQ?t=47

Online Luvva bevvy on Chrimbo day

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4585 on: Yesterday at 11:40:34 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 09:37:48 pm
Thats Egyptian36.

They didnt translate the full thing for some reason. Here you go.

"Congratulations to them for renewing your contract with the number you like and the duration you want.
The Egyptian king rules according to his rulings. Dominik Szoboszlai misplaced a pass 4 games ago.

😂
Online Eeyore

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4586 on: Yesterday at 11:49:13 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 11:36:54 pm
Don't forget Beckham too

And Laurie Cunningham.
Offline A weatherfield winter wonderland

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4587 on: Today at 12:39:03 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:49:13 pm
And Laurie Cunningham.

And Jonathan Woodgate.
Offline Red-Dread

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4588 on: Today at 01:05:48 am »
I dedicate this page to Abu Dhabi
Online rscanderlech

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4589 on: Today at 02:14:33 am »
Quote from: Always in a pub barney on christmas eve on Yesterday at 09:17:55 pm
https://xcancel.com/HaythamFarouk/status/1864418606483706134?t=A-B-qwZMaDR4Np62pPlx4Q&s=19

‏مبروك عليهم تجديد عقدك بالرقم الذي تحبه
والمدة التى تريدها
الملك المصري يحكم بأحكامه

"Congratulations to them for renewing your contract with the number you like and the duration you want.
The Egyptian king rules according to his rulings. "


No idea who he is, but I like the cut of his jib.
As an Arabic reader I am sorry to inform you that the confusion in translation is being caused by the sloppy grammar of the original message.

It really says Congratulations. They surely have to renew your contract
