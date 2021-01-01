The new club situation is quite funny because in the last presser Slot said he talks to Hughes and Edwards constantly about this. Brought in specifically to sort out the football structure at FSG, we havent acquired anyone so Edwards is probably bored and decided to get involved with Sporting Director stuff and transfers for players we wont ever sign.



On a serious note. Graham stated that Edwards saw his value to a club as the same as an elite manager. So he is likely to be on £8-10m a year. Add in Ward, Hughes and Marques and the rest of the FSG soccer staff and you are probably going to be into £20m a season.I find it highly doubtful that JWH is going to put his hand into his pocket for those costs. So for me the likelihood is that LFC will be paying those wages in the form of consultancy fees. As it stands the best-paid individual by the club next season is likely to be Michael Edwards.For me the likes of Edwards have been brought back to the club to raise funds through player sales and to lower the wage bill. If they are costing the club £20m per season then they have to generate more than that for it to be profitable.The likes of Edwards, Ward, and Hughes aren't here to just renew 100's of millions of pounds of players' contracts. Their remit will be to try and offload wages whilst trying to find the next VVD, Salah and Trent.