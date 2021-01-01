« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 109 110 111 112 113 [114]   Go Down

Author Topic: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread  (Read 252059 times)

Offline na fir dearg

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,685
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4520 on: Yesterday at 05:58:35 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 01:47:19 pm
"If I have to actually go and offer a contract I've already made a mistake."

R.Hughes 2024

 ;D
Logged

Offline jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,701
  • Meh sd f
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4521 on: Yesterday at 05:59:26 pm »
Quote from: Rhingle Bells on Yesterday at 05:50:50 pm
All three are still Liverpool players and all three deserve our respect.
I think we also have to remember that its not in their interest right now to express infinite loyalty, in the midst of a negotiation.

I like my job and Im not gonna change jobs to make a little bit more, but thats sure as hell not what Im telling my boss.
Logged

Offline eyescream

  • ewes'cream
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 604
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4522 on: Yesterday at 06:01:24 pm »
Re Trent - a few months ago he said that the previous negotiations with the team were not public and that is the case now. In my opinion, this means that there are talks at the moment and we will know the result when everything is clear, whether he stays or goes to Madrid.
Logged

Online smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,478
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4523 on: Yesterday at 06:20:32 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Yesterday at 05:01:13 pm
Why isn't he signing then?

Go back and read all 114 pages of the thread. Consider it a punishment.
Logged

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,585
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4524 on: Yesterday at 06:50:59 pm »
Are we also fighting against the type of game and the weather.  I can imagine playing in a warmer country where the game is slower prolongs your career.  This is pure speculation mind. I'm hoping someone has the average number of minutes played by players in the top leagues at their fingertips.
Ps not suggesting this affects the negotiations as such, but might be something that turns players heads more than the per week number. (As in they might expect more weeks albeit at a lower number if they move).  Weirdly Salah might be holding out for a rotation option to come in!
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Caligula?

  • Most Negative poster on site, Moan, Moan, Moan, Liverpool are shite... Does he ever stop
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,266
  • SPQR
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4525 on: Yesterday at 09:28:27 pm »
Are a bunch of nerdy finance guys with spreadsheets really about to let one of our greatest ever players leave by offering him no contract?
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,069
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4526 on: Yesterday at 09:39:06 pm »
Fucking give Salah what he wants you tight c*nts.
Logged

Offline rscanderlech

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,351
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4527 on: Yesterday at 09:59:18 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 09:28:27 pm
Are a bunch of nerdy finance guys with spreadsheets really about to let one of our greatest ever players leave by offering him no contract?
He's the best player in the world. Actually, if you remember when he signed his last contract, we were all saying the same thing. His form was Ballon D'Or level, although in that case he did not continue it through to the end of the season.
Logged

Online Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,639
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4528 on: Today at 04:34:19 am »
Quote from: Once in Royal Craigy DS on Yesterday at 01:33:04 am
Fairly sure no one at the club is anywhere near what he is on from what is being reported. Not even close.

I meant in world football.
Logged

Offline him_15

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,920
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4529 on: Today at 05:15:38 am »
The Newcastle match clearly showed how important are Virg, Trent and Mo. They make us a title challenging team.
Logged
Believer

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,451
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4530 on: Today at 05:20:02 am »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Yesterday at 04:24:51 pm
Couldn't care less about Trent though, recently when he was injured I didn't even notice it tbf, we're fine without him.
did you notice him against Newcastle?

been quite noticeable in the 90 minutes over two games since he came back
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,069
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4531 on: Today at 05:20:15 am »
Quote from: him_15 on Today at 05:15:38 am
The Newcastle match clearly showed how important are Virg, Trent and Mo. They make us a title challenging team.

Yep. They are our best players, which is why its so frustrating that we run the risk of losing them. Its just so massively infuriating by the club and by the faceless nerds and Sporting Directors.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,069
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4532 on: Today at 05:21:31 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 05:20:02 am
did you notice him against Newcastle?

Its such a laughable comment. Losing one of these players is a disaster, but instead the club is deciding to dance with the possibility of losing all 3.

Trent is amazing.
Logged

Offline xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,592
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4533 on: Today at 05:24:30 am »
but those tight c*nts dont care. how long can they last at the top level they are at?

financially i do think that it costs less to keep them here.

we do have to move them along at some stage and i not sure the data nerds can find what those 3 bring on and off the pitch at whatever financial cost they think they can.

Logged

Offline Avens Calendar

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,214
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4534 on: Today at 05:53:45 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 05:20:02 am
did you notice him against Newcastle?

been quite noticeable in the 90 minutes over two games since he came back

Gonna preface this by agreeing with the actual point of your post  which is Trent is ace, and I hope he stays  but Newcastle isn't a fair game to use in response to the previous post. I think it's pretty reasonable to think Bradley deputised for him very well, and I could understand the argument that he's ready to step up (again, doesn't mean I want Trent to go). Whereas the Newcastle game showed the difference between Quansah at RB and Trent  which was quite dramatic.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline KalantaScouser

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 487
  • The secret ingredient is crime
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4535 on: Today at 09:19:01 am »
Its been said on probably every page...

But my word, the fucking optics of this just look worse every game for the guys in charge of sorting these out. For all of them of course, Virg still looks like the best CB in the league and Trent has the ability to do what he did last night to change a game the way no other fullback would be able to.

But Salah. Fucking hell. 15 goals and 12 assists in 21 games. You can count on one hand the amount of games in all comps that he's not scored or assisted, he's pretty clearly right now the best player in the world so stop fucking fannying about.
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,344
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4536 on: Today at 09:33:15 am »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 09:28:27 pm
Are a bunch of nerdy finance guys with spreadsheets really about to let one of our greatest ever players leave by offering him no contract?
You also you be smart about how try and sign mid 30s forward. He turns 33 next season, he in a great shape, plays  a lot of minutes which he can handle. You want to pay for their current value not what they done. Father time is undefeated.
He going decline at some point it just when and you dont want that be huge long term money.
Also player has be willing to accept less years which Mo has done before.
Logged

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,572
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4537 on: Today at 09:52:20 am »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on Yesterday at 05:35:22 pm
Just one more thing and I won't annoy anyone on this subject.

Talk about love for the club?

Look at the stark difference between Mo and Trent.

Mo looks like somebody who absolutely loves everything about this club. He's absolutely desperate, he doesn't care about Madrid or about anyone. 'Give me one year give me anything, I love it here and wanna keep scoring goals'. So many players in his position would have been - fine, I'll just go an play for someone else. Virgil is also very similar. Mo can't hide his frustration and exasperation at the club for not getting this done. He's going out of his way to put pressure on them.

Where's Trent in all this? Exactly.


Did Trent say he was going to talk about his contract with the media ?  or do it behind the scenes like the last few ?  Exactly



Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,292
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4538 on: Today at 10:00:30 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 09:33:15 am
You also you be smart about how try and sign mid 30s forward. He turns 33 next season, he in a great shape, plays  a lot of minutes which he can handle. You want to pay for their current value not what they done. Father time is undefeated.
He going decline at some point it just when and you dont want that be huge long term money.
Also player has be willing to accept less years which Mo has done before.

Give him a very high offer for one year, with an option for a second.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline alonsoisared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,954
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4539 on: Today at 10:35:41 am »
Quote from: KalantaScouser on Today at 09:19:01 am
Its been said on probably every page...

But my word, the fucking optics of this just look worse every game for the guys in charge of sorting these out. For all of them of course, Virg still looks like the best CB in the league and Trent has the ability to do what he did last night to change a game the way no other fullback would be able to.

But Salah. Fucking hell. 15 goals and 12 assists in 21 games. You can count on one hand the amount of games in all comps that he's not scored or assisted, he's pretty clearly right now the best player in the world so stop fucking fannying about.
the optics are going to be even worse if their form drops off and we start dropping points. The talk will be of players being distracted by off the field matters that shouldve been sorted.

It's a pretty ludicrous situation and a distraction we could do without. Just get them signed up.
Logged

Offline rhysd

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 625
  • Igor
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4540 on: Today at 10:35:46 am »
Still confident Mo and Virg sign. 1 or 2 year extensions.

Trent, not sure at all. Madrid is a big draw for any player.
Logged
20 and 7

Offline Buster Gonad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 899
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4541 on: Today at 10:40:08 am »
Quote from: rhysd on Today at 10:35:46 am
Still confident Mo and Virg sign. 1 or 2 year extensions.

Trent, not sure at all. Madrid is a big draw for any player.

Except Conor Bradley.  He thinks they're a bunch of fannies.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,374
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4542 on: Today at 10:49:10 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 05:21:31 am
Its such a laughable comment. Losing one of these players is a disaster, but instead the club is deciding to dance with the possibility of losing all 3.

Trent is amazing.

They are clearly great players and it would be a disaster for the club, to lose them, for nothing!

It's a total clusterfuck that we've got to this position, in the first place.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,069
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4543 on: Today at 10:59:19 am »
Also important to note that don't Konate and Diaz have contracts expiring in Summer 2026? Doesn't seem anything about them signing, we did hear some stuff around Konate.

So far Hughes biggest achievement is getting Quansah to sign up, following a few months of intense work with him and his camp. Well done, Dick.
Logged

Offline Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,213
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4544 on: Today at 11:00:54 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 09:33:15 am
You also you be smart about how try and sign mid 30s forward. He turns 33 next season, he in a great shape, plays  a lot of minutes which he can handle. You want to pay for their current value not what they done. Father time is undefeated.
He going decline at some point it just when and you dont want that be huge long term money.
Also player has be willing to accept less years which Mo has done before.
The problem for Hughes and Edwards if that this is bringing to focus that Salah is bringing 5-6x the output than the so called younger members of the squad. Same with VVD. We are not in a position where we can replace either without a significant drop in performance.

Look at it another way, we are currently paying a lot of money for players who are injured (Jota/Chiesa) or not performing (Darwin), should we paralyse ourselves thinking about if and when Salah is going to decline when he is producing the numbers now?

The club fucked up massively over these 3 contracts, by either not getting them done early, or not getting replacements ahead of time. We are in such a weak position now that you have to accept that it will cost more now.
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Offline alonsoisared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,954
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4545 on: Today at 11:09:46 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:59:19 am
Also important to note that don't Konate and Diaz have contracts expiring in Summer 2026? Doesn't seem anything about them signing, we did hear some stuff around Konate.

So far Hughes biggest achievement is getting Quansah to sign up, following a few months of intense work with him and his camp. Well done, Dick.
We'll start thinking about those in Spring 2026 I imagine
Logged

Offline danm77

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 475
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4546 on: Today at 11:53:22 am »
Ornstein speaking to NBC about the contract we offered to VVD and Salah being offered something soon, starts at 2:40: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1hQd21Fox9M&ab_channel=NBCSports
« Last Edit: Today at 03:00:05 pm by Claire's Christmas Ornament Large Bauble Necklace - 50% off »
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,817
  • JFT 97
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4547 on: Today at 12:23:02 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:59:19 am
Also important to note that don't Konate and Diaz have contracts expiring in Summer 2026? Doesn't seem anything about them signing, we did hear some stuff around Konate.

So far Hughes biggest achievement is getting Quansah to sign up, following a few months of intense work with him and his camp. Well done, Dick.

We have already signed their replacements in Nallo and Nguhoma. We simply cannot afford to be giving big contracts to players in their 20s anymore. Teenagers is where it is at now.

Give Ibou and Diaz a new deal and before you know it. You will have players like Bradley and Gravenberch wanting to extend. There is a chance that revenues may start slowing down at some point in the future. So the only sensible thing to do is cut costs now.

We aren't owned by a state or an oligarch. So I suggest if you want to watch top players winning things in the future then you go and start supporting someone else. Leave the usual suspects to salivate about how we'll run and profitable we are. We have already Signed Edwards, Ward, Hughes and Marques what more do people want?

We've got Mickey Edwards, Julien Ward, Hughes and Marrrquessss. The best recruitment team in the World.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:25:40 pm by Eeyore »
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,516
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4548 on: Today at 12:57:02 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:23:02 pm
We have already signed their replacements in Nallo and Nguhoma. We simply cannot afford to be giving big contracts to players in their 20s anymore. Teenagers is where it is at now.

Give Ibou and Diaz a new deal and before you know it. You will have players like Bradley and Gravenberch wanting to extend. There is a chance that revenues may start slowing down at some point in the future. So the only sensible thing to do is cut costs now.

We aren't owned by a state or an oligarch. So I suggest if you want to watch top players winning things in the future then you go and start supporting someone else. Leave the usual suspects to salivate about how we'll run and profitable we are. We have already Signed Edwards, Ward, Hughes and Marques what more do people want?

We've got Mickey Edwards, Julien Ward, Hughes and Marrrquessss. The best recruitment team in the World.

 ;D
 
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,401
  • Seis Veces
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4549 on: Today at 01:34:39 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:23:02 pm
We have already signed their replacements in Nallo and Nguhoma. We simply cannot afford to be giving big contracts to players in their 20s anymore. Teenagers is where it is at now.

Give Ibou and Diaz a new deal and before you know it. You will have players like Bradley and Gravenberch wanting to extend. There is a chance that revenues may start slowing down at some point in the future. So the only sensible thing to do is cut costs now.

We aren't owned by a state or an oligarch. So I suggest if you want to watch top players winning things in the future then you go and start supporting someone else. Leave the usual suspects to salivate about how we'll run and profitable we are. We have already Signed Edwards, Ward, Hughes and Marques what more do people want?

We've got Mickey Edwards, Julien Ward, Hughes and Marrrquessss. The best recruitment team in the World.

THIS!!!

And you have to remember they're looking at bringing a new club into the 'portfolio' too. I'm happy with more lean years and heavily reduced costs to ensure they can buy a French club playing in the 3rd tier. Really exciting times ahead!
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,069
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4550 on: Today at 01:37:23 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 01:34:39 pm
THIS!!!

And you have to remember they're looking at bringing a new club into the 'portfolio' too. I'm happy with more lean years and heavily reduced costs to ensure they can buy a French club playing in the 3rd tier. Really exciting times ahead!

The new club situation is quite funny because in the last presser Slot said he talks to Hughes and Edwards constantly about this. Brought in specifically to sort out the football structure at FSG, we havent acquired anyone so Edwards is probably bored and decided to get involved with Sporting Director stuff and transfers for players we wont ever sign.
Logged

Offline fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,667
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4551 on: Today at 01:57:34 pm »
Mo n Virgil want a minimum of 2 years at the current salary n there shouldn't be a flicker of doubt they deserve that at least. They probably deserve three years and if there's a downturn in form then it's still worth it just based on the form they have shown over the duration they have been here as we had them pretty cheap (in hindsight) at the start of their Liverpool careers.
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,817
  • JFT 97
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4552 on: Today at 02:02:08 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:37:23 pm
The new club situation is quite funny because in the last presser Slot said he talks to Hughes and Edwards constantly about this. Brought in specifically to sort out the football structure at FSG, we havent acquired anyone so Edwards is probably bored and decided to get involved with Sporting Director stuff and transfers for players we wont ever sign.

On a serious note. Graham stated that Edwards saw his value to a club as the same as an elite manager. So he is likely to be on £8-10m a year. Add in Ward, Hughes and Marques and the rest of the FSG soccer staff and you are probably going to be into £20m a season.

I find it highly doubtful that JWH is going to put his hand into his pocket for those costs. So for me the likelihood is that LFC will be paying those wages in the form of consultancy fees. As it stands the best-paid individual by the club next season is likely to be Michael Edwards.

For me the likes of Edwards have been brought back to the club to raise funds through player sales and to lower the wage bill. If they are costing the club £20m per season then they have to generate more than that for it to be profitable.

The likes of Edwards, Ward, and Hughes aren't here to just renew 100's of millions of pounds of players' contracts. Their remit will be to try and offload wages whilst trying to find the next VVD, Salah and Trent. 
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,736
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4553 on: Today at 02:05:02 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 02:02:08 pm
On a serious note. Graham stated that Edwards saw his value to a club as the same as an elite manager. So he is likely to be on £8-10m a year. Add in Ward, Hughes and Marques and the rest of the FSG soccer staff and you are probably going to be into £20m a season.

I find it highly doubtful that JWH is going to put his hand into his pocket for those costs. So for me the likelihood is that LFC will be paying those wages in the form of consultancy fees. As it stands the best-paid individual by the club next season is likely to be Michael Edwards.

For me the likes of Edwards have been brought back to the club to raise funds through player sales and to lower the wage bill. If they are costing the club £20m per season then they have to generate more than that for it to be profitable.

The likes of Edwards, Ward, and Hughes aren't here to just renew 100's of millions of pounds of players' contracts. Their remit will be to try and offload wages whilst trying to find the next VVD, Salah and Trent. 

Their remit will be to maintain the best squad.

Mo and VVD will sign.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,069
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4554 on: Today at 02:06:19 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 02:05:02 pm
Their remit will be to maintain the best squad.

Mo and VVD will sign.

Despite me taking great delight in taking the piss out of Hughes, yeah I think they will sign as well for us.
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Most Negative poster on site, Moan, Moan, Moan, Liverpool are shite... Does he ever stop
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,266
  • SPQR
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4555 on: Today at 08:13:14 pm »
I can just picture Edwards with his goofy smile saying "But, but the data says..." in regards to offering Mo a new contract.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 109 110 111 112 113 [114]   Go Up
« previous next »
 