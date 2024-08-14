« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 107 108 109 110 111 [112]   Go Down

Author Topic: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread  (Read 247522 times)

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,543
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4440 on: Today at 02:12:11 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 01:47:19 pm
"If I have to actually go and offer a contract I've already made a mistake."

R.Hughes 2024
;D ;D ;D
Logged

Online A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,583
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4441 on: Today at 02:13:57 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 02:08:53 pm
eh?! what are you on? ;D we were just taking the piss out of you for your your cherry picking, and you've come out with the same weird sanctimony again on cue when I haven't even appraised Joyce haha;D


Yet here you are doing exactly that, I posted the full Ornstein tweet to clarify my earlier ones, you've ignored that and continued to troll with your little toxic buddy, I'm out.
Logged

Offline Claire's Christmas Ornament Large Bauble Necklace - 50% off

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,242
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4442 on: Today at 02:14:08 pm »
just got a notification off livescore via the athletic saying we've made an offer to Virg! Mo's is 'imminent' and Trent ongoing.

if it's already posted well I don't care I was too fucking excited.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,543
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4443 on: Today at 02:15:57 pm »
Quote from: Claire's Christmas Ornament Large Bauble Necklace - 50% off on Today at 02:14:08 pm
just got a notification off livescore via the athletic saying we've made an offer to Virg! Mo's is 'imminent' and Trent ongoing.

if it's already posted well I don't care I was too fucking excited.

whatever you do, don't read back on the past 2 pages here.  :)
Logged

Online A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,583
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4444 on: Today at 02:17:32 pm »
Quote from: Claire's Christmas Ornament Large Bauble Necklace - 50% off on Today at 02:14:08 pm
just got a notification off livescore via the athletic saying we've made an offer to Virg! Mo's is 'imminent' and Trent ongoing.

if it's already posted well I don't care I was too fucking excited.

Just waiting Joyce confirming it Claire ;D
Logged

Online crewlove

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 167
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4445 on: Today at 02:18:35 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 01:51:10 pm
In other news I thought we only actually offered a contract when its going to be accepted? On both sides the RAWK experts need to be a little slower to make confident assertions I suspect!

I've always thought that this is more of a wishful thinking.
Logged

Offline Claire's Christmas Ornament Large Bauble Necklace - 50% off

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,242
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4446 on: Today at 02:18:56 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:15:57 pm
whatever you do, don't read back on the past 2 pages here.  :)

I've seen who's been posting in here, no chance ;D
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,543
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4447 on: Today at 02:20:31 pm »
 
Quote from: Claire's Christmas Ornament Large Bauble Necklace - 50% off on Today at 02:18:56 pm
I've seen who's been posting in here, no chance ;D

wise woman.  :thumbup
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,962
  • The first five yards........
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4448 on: Today at 02:20:59 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 01:47:19 pm
"If I have to actually go and offer a contract I've already made a mistake."

R.Hughes 2024

Droll!
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online The holly and the jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,709
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4449 on: Today at 02:28:08 pm »
Quote from: Claire's Christmas Ornament Large Bauble Necklace - 50% off on Today at 02:14:08 pm
just got a notification off livescore via the athletic saying we've made an offer to Virg! Mo's is 'imminent' and Trent ongoing.

if it's already posted well I don't care I was too fucking excited.

Expect to be shot down immediately for displaying such optimism. 😂
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,728
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4450 on: Today at 02:28:33 pm »
What happens if they fall off a cliff performance wise once they sign the dotted line?
Logged

Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,094
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4451 on: Today at 02:29:18 pm »
Quote from: Claire's Christmas Ornament Large Bauble Necklace - 50% off on Today at 02:14:08 pm
just got a notification off livescore via the athletic saying we've made an offer to Virg!
Quote
...talks with Van Dijk have seen Liverpool table an opening bid to keep the 33-year-old beyond June  though it fell short of his expectations and so far there has been no breakthrough on the value or length of an extension.

Quote from: Claire's Christmas Ornament Large Bauble Necklace - 50% off on Today at 02:14:08 pm
Mo's is 'imminent'
Quote
Their situations have become a subject of intense discussion and Salah, 32, recently said he has not yet received any proposals to prolong his Anfield career. That remained accurate as of Sundays 2-0 win over Manchester City, however, the anticipation is it will change soon.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline Once in Royal Craigy DS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,333
  • YNWA
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4452 on: Today at 02:31:18 pm »
Quote from: Claire's Christmas Ornament Large Bauble Necklace - 50% off on Today at 02:14:08 pm
if it's already posted well I don't care I was too fucking excited.

Nah, being excited about such things is not allowed here. Give yourself a timeout.
Logged

Offline kavah's christmas Cava palava

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,300
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4453 on: Today at 02:34:03 pm »
Quote from: Claire's Christmas Ornament Large Bauble Necklace - 50% off on Today at 02:14:08 pm
just got a notification off livescore via the athletic saying we've made an offer to Virg! Mo's is 'imminent' and Trent ongoing.

if it's already posted well I don't care I was too fucking excited.

Love it  :scarf :scarf :scarf
Logged

Online Luvva bevvy on Chrimbo day

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,720
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4454 on: Today at 02:35:32 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 02:28:33 pm
What happens if they fall off a cliff performance wise once they sign the dotted line?
We blame you
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,437
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4455 on: Today at 02:37:47 pm »
Quote from: Once in Royal Craigy DS on Today at 02:31:18 pm
Nah, being excited about such things is not allowed here. Give yourself a timeout.
'in the red corner, shining beacon of excitement CraigDS..!
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,759
  • JFT 97
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4456 on: Today at 02:41:06 pm »
Quote from: A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas on Today at 02:05:36 pm
No I called out Al for calling joyce a shill, which is a bit insulting, but you keep trolling kiddo.

Except I didn't call Joyce a shill. That was garlic red.

Quote from: Garlic Red on August 14, 2024, 04:50:26 pm
The money was never there. Joyce is an FSG shill. The reason the deal didnt go through is because the club didnt have the money and dragged the deal out for weeks.!You can only disprove this by providing proof of funds btw. Joyce is no longer a credible sauce.


I called Joyce a favoured journalist. Which for me is accurate.

You replied with this incredible over reaction.

Quote from: A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas on August 14, 2024, 05:11:49 pm
This is really a new low for you Al, you're shit talking one of the best and fair local journalists whose just doing their honest job, because of your toxic fantasy agenda. Really poor.


Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online rscanderlech

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,329
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4457 on: Today at 02:43:09 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 01:47:19 pm
"If I have to actually go and offer a contract I've already made a mistake."

R.Hughes 2024
While nearly else everyone continues arguing ferociously about things they have minimal information on, what is missed is easily the best post in this thread for several pages.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,574
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4458 on: Today at 02:45:04 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 02:28:33 pm
What happens if they fall off a cliff performance wise once they sign the dotted line?

What happens if they continue to do well over the course of the contract?
Logged

Online smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,462
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4459 on: Today at 02:50:09 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 01:47:19 pm
"If I have to actually go and offer a contract I've already made a mistake."

R.Hughes 2024

:lmao
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,728
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4460 on: Today at 02:50:20 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:45:04 pm
What happens if they continue to do well over the course of the contract?

Touche.
Logged

Online Walshy nMe®

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,509
  • Legend
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4461 on: Today at 02:50:25 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 02:28:33 pm
What happens if they fall off a cliff performance wise once they sign the dotted line?
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:45:04 pm
What happens if they continue to do well over the course of the contract?

..... like a sneak peek inside the Liverpool boardroom over the past few months this
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,437
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4462 on: Today at 02:51:14 pm »
Quote from: A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas on Today at 02:13:57 pm
Yet here you are doing exactly that, I posted the full Ornstein tweet to clarify my earlier ones, you've ignored that and continued to troll with your little toxic buddy, I'm out.
you're right that i mistook ornstein's tweet as the reddit title (from googling the quote) - my bad.

but you were quoting and bolding the text to disagree with the suggestion that this was the first offer - which was wrong. thought that was clear and that you knew that, so that's why I ignored it (as I didn't expect you'd come round to owning that)
Logged

Online stewy17

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,902
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4463 on: Today at 02:58:36 pm »
Logged

Online Tiz Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,329
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4464 on: Today at 03:01:13 pm »
The article does actually say he turned the offer down in June and there has been no breakthrough
Logged

Online smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,462
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4465 on: Today at 03:01:59 pm »
Quote from: A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas on Today at 02:02:24 pm
Nope thats Ornsteins tweet, here you go in full;

David Ornstein @David_Ornstein · 45m
🚨 EXCL: Liverpool have made a contract offer to Virgil van Dijk. Opening proposal some time ago - no breakthrough yet on deal value or length but talks continue. Salah offer anticipated soon. #LFC dialogue also ongoing with Alexander-Arnold
@TheAthleticFC

The other parts were directly from his article, hope that helps.

The full stop would indicate two seperate offers have been made, but maybe he's made a mistake in the tweet but why call one an opening proposal and one a contract offer?

I read that slightly differently - to me, it's saying that the club have (at some unspecified point in the recent past) tabled a formal offer but it was pushed back and the finer details are still being discussed. I don't think he's saying there have been multiple offers.

The positive to take from this is that it's the first definitive statement from a reasonably reliable source (or "FSG shill" if you prefer) that the club want to extend Virg's contract. Seeing as he also wants to stay, we have to assume a compromise will be possible. And the fact that it has been leaked now suggests it is close to happening (reckon they'll be very cagey about letting stuff like this out after getting their fingers burnt by Zubimendi).

It also sounds like confirmation that they do want to extend Mo and Trent as well, and not - as some of us have feared - decided to let them all leave for nothing.

Anyway, that's just how I've interpreted the article. But I'm not an expert in negotiating multi-million pound contracts so feel free to shoot me down, I don't mind.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:05:30 pm by smutchin »
Logged

Online BBS

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 198
  • Big Black Sock
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4466 on: Today at 03:07:32 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 03:01:59 pm
But I'm not an expert in negotiating multi-million pound contracts

Not even in Football Manager like the rest of us? Pathetic  ;)
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,543
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4467 on: Today at 03:10:57 pm »
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Today at 02:50:25 pm
..... like a sneak peek inside the Liverpool boardroom over the past few months this
plus an insight on what's taped to the bathroom mirror in Mo, Virgil, Trent and Hughes's houses.
Logged

Online stewy17

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,902
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4468 on: Today at 03:14:18 pm »
Quote from: Tiz Lad on Today at 03:01:13 pm
The article does actually say he turned the offer down in June and there has been no breakthrough

Actually says "By contrast, talks with Van Dijk have seen Liverpool table an opening bid to keep the 33-year-old beyond June  though it fell short of his expectations and so far there has been no breakthrough on the value or length of an extension."

So we don't know when it was sent.
Logged

Online lindylou100

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,782
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4469 on: Today at 03:15:07 pm »
Its going to be a Xmas Eve double signing spectacular to boost the fans. This speculation is all just theatre.
Logged

Online A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,583
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4470 on: Today at 03:16:04 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 03:01:59 pm
I read that slightly differently - to me, it's saying that the club have (at some unspecified point in the recent past) tabled a formal offer but it was pushed back and the finer details are still being discussed. I don't think he's saying there have been multiple offers.

The positive to take from this is that it's the first definitive statement from a reasonably reliable source (or "FSG shill" if you prefer) that the club want to extend Virg's contract. Seeing as he also wants to stay, we have to assume a compromise will be possible. And the fact that it has been leaked now suggests it is close to happening (reckon they'll be very cagey about letting stuff like this out after getting their fingers burnt by Zubimendi).

It also sounds like confirmation that they do want to extend Mo and Trent as well, and not - as some of us have feared - decided to let them all leave for nothing.

Anyway, that's just how I've interpreted the article. But I'm not an expert in negotiating multi-million pound contracts so feel free to shoot me down, I don't mind.

Yeah it could be read that way for sure, the only reason I read it as two distinct offers were because a) Ornstein uses a full stop between the two, normally you'd just continue the sentence if they are singular, b) he uses different words i.e. Contract Offer and Opening proposal and c) why release an exclusive to say Van Dijk rejected an offer in June.

Could also be d) I want good news so I read it as such :)
Logged

Online Ah Fruck Christmas

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,330
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4471 on: Today at 03:17:23 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 01:47:19 pm
"If I have to actually go and offer a contract I've already made a mistake."

R.Hughes 2024

Balon D'Or worthy...
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,574
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4472 on: Today at 03:18:14 pm »
Quote from: Ah Fruck Christmas on Today at 03:17:23 pm
Balon D'Or worthy...
Balloon oD'Or, I'd say.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 107 108 109 110 111 [112]   Go Up
« previous next »
 