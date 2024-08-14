Nope thats Ornsteins tweet, here you go in full;



David Ornstein @David_Ornstein · 45m

🚨 EXCL: Liverpool have made a contract offer to Virgil van Dijk. Opening proposal some time ago - no breakthrough yet on deal value or length but talks continue. Salah offer anticipated soon. #LFC dialogue also ongoing with Alexander-Arnold

@TheAthleticFC



The other parts were directly from his article, hope that helps.



The full stop would indicate two seperate offers have been made, but maybe he's made a mistake in the tweet but why call one an opening proposal and one a contract offer?



I read that slightly differently - to me, it's saying that the club have (at some unspecified point in the recent past) tabled a formal offer but it was pushed back and the finer details are still being discussed. I don't think he's saying there have been multiple offers.The positive to take from this is that it's the first definitive statement from a reasonably reliable source (or "FSG shill" if you prefer) that the club want to extend Virg's contract. Seeing as he also wants to stay, we have to assume a compromise will be possible. And the fact that it has been leaked now suggests it is close to happening (reckon they'll be very cagey about letting stuff like this out after getting their fingers burnt by Zubimendi).It also sounds like confirmation that they do want to extend Mo and Trent as well, and not - as some of us have feared - decided to let them all leave for nothing.Anyway, that's just how I've interpreted the article. But I'm not an expert in negotiating multi-million pound contracts so feel free to shoot me down, I don't mind.