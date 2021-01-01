« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 106 107 108 109 110 [111]   Go Down

Author Topic: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread  (Read 246276 times)

Online A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,572
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4400 on: Today at 01:37:27 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 01:33:31 pm
Some were absolutely insistent he'd received a proposal while simultaneously berating others for questioning that stance.

Crazy we haven't made any proposal to Mo ffs

No some were insistent that negotiations happen outside of offering official proposals, that still remains. It's literally how every single business negotiations happen in any industry operate.

Every single report say all three have been in talks/discussions/negotiations and within those numbers will be bandid about until they agree or don't and if they agree a formal offer/proposal is made - Not sure how this is hard to understand, its basic business 101.
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,812
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4401 on: Today at 01:39:03 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 01:33:31 pm
Some were absolutely insistent he'd received a proposal while simultaneously berating others for questioning that stance.

Crazy we haven't made any proposal to Mo ffs

Yeah some looking very daft after that now.
Logged

Online A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,572
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4402 on: Today at 01:43:05 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 01:39:03 pm
Yeah some looking very daft after that now.

Yes the people who can't seem to grasp basic business fundementals  :lmao

EXCL: Liverpool have made a contract offer to Virgil van Dijk. Opening proposal some time ago

By contrast, talks with Van Dijk have seen Liverpool table an opening bid to keep the 33-year-old beyond June  though it fell short of his expectations and so far there has been no breakthrough on the value or length of an extension.

The dialogue has taken place for some time and continues, amid all three men playing a central role in the sides fine start to the season under head coach Arne Slot.

Welcome to how negotiations go.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:45:13 pm by A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas »
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,567
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4403 on: Today at 01:46:24 pm »
People seem to be unable to grasp the obvious:

One does not simply walk into Anfield and offer contracts!
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,812
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4404 on: Today at 01:46:45 pm »
Quote from: A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas on Today at 01:43:05 pm
Yes the people who can't seem to grasp basic business fundementals  :lmao

By contrast, talks with Van Dijk have seen Liverpool table an opening bid to keep the 33-year-old beyond June  though it fell short of his expectations and so far there has been no breakthrough on the value or length of an extension.

The dialogue has taken place for some time and continues, amid all three men playing a central role in the sides fine start to the season under head coach Arne Slot.

Is Ornstein a good source now? You've regularly destroyed him on here, your constant flip flopping is so weird. As is lecturing people for not knowing all the details while claiming you do, classic Draex.
Logged

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,795
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4405 on: Today at 01:46:59 pm »
Quote from: A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas on Today at 01:43:05 pm
Yes the people who can't seem to grasp basic business fundementals  :lmao

EXCL: Liverpool have made a contract offer to Virgil van Dijk. Opening proposal some time ago

By contrast, talks with Van Dijk have seen Liverpool table an opening bid to keep the 33-year-old beyond June  though it fell short of his expectations and so far there has been no breakthrough on the value or length of an extension.

The dialogue has taken place for some time and continues, amid all three men playing a central role in the sides fine start to the season under head coach Arne Slot.

Welcome to how negotiations go.

He was referring to Salah who Ornstein states has received no offer as yet, or proposal.
Logged

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,950
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4406 on: Today at 01:47:19 pm »
"If I have to actually go and offer a contract I've already made a mistake."

R.Hughes 2024
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 106 107 108 109 110 [111]   Go Up
« previous next »
 