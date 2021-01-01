« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 105 106 107 108 109 [110]   Go Down

Author Topic: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread  (Read 245073 times)

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me, except perhaps PeterTheRed...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,627
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4360 on: Today at 10:37:51 am »
Quote from: KalantaScouser on Today at 10:09:26 am
It'd be genuinely interesting to see how it does work in other countries. From a fairly quick YouTube search it looks like Kompany is fairly often accompanied by their DoF, but Hansi Flick does his own and isn't accompanied by Deco (for example). So it doesn't look as simple as if you're a DoF you do press conferences with/in place of the head coach. Some do, some don't.

What I'm pretty certain of is that there'd be very little appetite for it in this country currently. Our press are far too sensationalist and single minded to make any sort of use of having a DoF sitting there to answer questions, and we're still at a point where the manager/head coach is very much viewed as the authority at the club (rightly or wrongly). And I'm also pretty certain that the answers we'd currently be getting from Richard Hughes in response to the questions people would like him to be asked would be so inane and generic that it'd just piss people off even more and they'd still be saying he's not being accountable and should be saying more.

And lets be real, Arne isn't 'getting grilled'. He's asked about them every week, and every time he gives the same boring answer. It ticks a box, usually takes thirty seconds out of a 20 minute press conference. I'm not sure we need to give people any more ammunition around Richard Hughes by sitting him in front of a camera next to Arne Slot for twenty minutes for the grand total of one question and one stock answer when there's better stuff he could be doing (hopefully).

Which is all very boring but I guess changed the subject for a day away from 'why havent they signed yet'.

This is a good post. Im not really worried about now. Im more concerned about the heat that Slot may get if we dont resign one of these 3. It wont be his fault, ie it wont be his decision (although obviously hell have been consulted) and yet hell be carrying the can for the call. It may be the right call, I think its very complicated, but he shouldnt be the one fielding the questions on it and taking the heat. Head coaches have enough pressure and stress without having to explain very unpopular calls made by others.
Logged

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,574
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4361 on: Today at 10:39:28 am »
I do wonder how much of it is about 'money' , as opposed to their worth. Just a few random examples, maybe Salah would value being captain. Maybe the club want him to retire from international tournaments. A statue..  I know I am verging in the ridiculous there. If it is purely a fairly large gap in pay and how much is bonus, then there probably is a point they'll meet , but it will be long and drawn out negotiations.

How far behind the top salary is Salah?  Would be interesting if the offer on the table was the highest paid player in world football for a year.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,914
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4362 on: Today at 10:40:37 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:37:51 am
This is a good post. Im not really worried about now. Im more concerned about the heat that Slot may get if we dont resign one of these 3. It wont be his fault, ie it wont be his decision (although obviously hell have been consulted) and yet hell be carrying the can for the call. It may be the right call, I think its very complicated, but he shouldnt be the one fielding the questions on it and taking the heat. Head coaches have enough pressure and stress without having to explain very unpopular calls made by others.

Surely that's one of the key reasons he was titled as a head coach though, rather than the manager? This way it's clear it won't be his decision or fault if none of three sign, or if we don't make transfers etc.

He might have to handle the questions, but they're quite easy to bat away when it's not your call.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me, except perhaps PeterTheRed...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,627
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4363 on: Today at 10:44:03 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 10:40:37 am
Surely that's one of the key reasons he was titled as a head coach though, rather than the manager? This way it's clear it won't be his decision or fault if none of three sign, or if we don't make transfers etc.

He might have to handle the questions, but they're quite easy to bat away when it's not your call.

At which point were back to there being accountability (in the sense of explaining decisions) from the club. Its reasonable for there to be questions asked and answered about this hypothetical but if only Slot speaks publicly who else is going to do it?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 105 106 107 108 109 [110]   Go Up
« previous next »
 