LovelyCushionedHeader

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #4320 on: Today at 06:11:50 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 05:58:07 pm
you are wrong

Looks like someone asking a question to me ;D


rafathegaffa83

  
  
  
  
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #4321 on: Today at 06:14:02 pm
Reading between the lines of what Simon Hughes was saying on the Walk On podcast, I'm wondering whether Salah may have initially been seeking a pay top-up plus a multi-year extension and he's now willing to compromise because the club weren't prepared to offer both.
The holly and the jillc

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #4322 on: Today at 06:17:48 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 06:10:54 pm
They don't seem to have an issue feeding things to the usual journalists though. Something that you commented on yourself a couple of weeks ago.

Yes, I know Al. But I would prefer them to go on negotiating rather than stop and give press conferences and to stop leaking completely to various journalists. I wouldn't want to hear anyway, as we know how protracted negotiations can be.


Chris~

  
  
  
  
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #4323 on: Today at 06:22:30 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 06:14:02 pm
Reading between the lines of what Simon Hughes was saying on the Walk On podcast, I'm wondering whether Salah may have initially been seeking a pay top-up plus a multi-year extension and he's now willing to compromise because the club weren't prepared to offer both.
I think his non-Saudi options are a lot more limited than last time his deal was up
Dim Glas

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #4324 on: Today at 06:23:05 pm
The whole thing about should a sporting director speak with the press or not comes down to this:

Sporting directors in the PL are actually a reasonably new thing. Only the last few years has it become a common practice.

But its been the way of doing things in other European leagues for a lot longer.

So to say it isnt done in England - regards them doing press conferences - is fine. BUT they havent been part of the footy furniture in england that long either.

Not long ago a lot of managers/media/pundits/fans here where a bit dead against them, but that changed, now its normal to have sporting directors.

So that changed, so the way they communicate publicly can change too.

Nothing to stop them being more public and doing some press conferences.
rafathegaffa83

  
  
  
  
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #4325 on: Today at 06:26:02 pm
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 06:22:30 pm
I think his non-Saudi options are a lot more limited than last time his deal was up

I definitely think this is the case
classycarra

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #4326 on: Today at 06:33:04 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 06:11:50 pm
Looks like someone asking a question to me ;D
so you've managed to miss it and now when it's been pointed at - and you have a nice easy link to click - you've still managed to get it wrong! definitely a skill issue at this point

"Which other clubs have their owners/sporting directors explaining their decisions to fans? Unless it's a clear misstep (e.g. ticketing) that merits a club statement, then they'll always be behind the scenes. "

oops ;D

I know you like to regularly bemoan being 'dragged into circular arguments', but you might want to look closer to home than externalise it all - if you were less intellectually dishonest, discussions would conclude sooner!
classycarra

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #4327 on: Today at 06:37:49 pm
Quote from: The holly and the jillc on Today at 06:08:28 pm
I really don't get what it is you want to find out, they will talk until there is a breakthrough or one side or the other breaks it off.
if you look back at my earlier post you'll see that I have no expectations (or even desire) to be given a literal and straight answer relating to these contracts - that would be insanely naive to expect! my posts have been about the distribution of journalist responsibilities between Hughes as a sporting director and Slot as a head coach

Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 06:23:05 pm
The whole thing about should a sporting director speak with the press or not comes down to this:

Sporting directors in the PL are actually a reasonably new thing. Only the last few years has it become a common practice.

But its been the way of doing things in other European leagues for a lot longer.

So to say it isnt done in England - regards them doing press conferences - is fine. BUT they havent been part of the footy furniture in england that long either.

Not long ago a lot of managers/media/pundits/fans here where a bit dead against them, but that changed, now its normal to have sporting directors.

So that changed, so the way they communicate publicly can change too.

Nothing to stop them being more public and doing some press conferences.
exactly this - the last couple of pages are littered with people making all kinds of strange contortions about the suggestion that a sporting director may openly speak with the media in the same way that their counterparts do in other countries (and occasionally here too) is some form of witchcraft or heresy
Once in Royal Craigy DS

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #4328 on: Today at 06:39:07 pm
Someone is verging on becoming an Al clone, which is an impressive feat.
SamLad

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #4329 on: Today at 06:39:33 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 06:26:02 pm
I definitely think this is the case
yep.

the other factor is that, right now, he's the absolute main man for us - our attacking strategy is heavily tilted toward utilizing his strengths, and so he sees a lot of the ball (quite appropriately!).  that of course increases his chances of goals and assists.  he is the man.

anyone bringing him in to a new club wouldn't necessarily find it easy to integrate him -- unless their style of play already suits him or can be quickly adapted to him.  this is something for all clubs to consider: how much time would they be prepared to allow him/them to settle in and would other up-and-coming attackers they have be happy to take a secondary role?  this delays their fee/salary payback period.

plus ... his age means he is on the cusp of not being regarded as an automatic starter for another CL-level team.  not sure if any other than PSG would see him that way to be honest (I could well be wrong, I don't follow other teams that closely).
Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #4330 on: Today at 06:41:16 pm
Quote from: Once in Royal Craigy DS on Today at 06:39:07 pm
Someone is verging on becoming an Al clone, which is an impressive feat.

I don't think we have the technology for that yet mate.
classycarra

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #4331 on: Today at 06:42:56 pm
Quote from: Once in Royal Craigy DS on Today at 06:39:07 pm
Someone is verging on becoming an Al clone, which is an impressive feat.
always doing this when you've started arguing a nothing point (based on losing control of your senses seeing a poster) and realise you have fuck all left to argue ;D
The G in Gin&Tonic

  
  
  
  
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #4332 on: Today at 06:50:21 pm
Any developments on the contracts?
A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #4333 on: Today at 06:50:55 pm
Quote from: The holly and the jillc on Today at 06:17:48 pm
Yes, I know Al. But I would prefer them to go on negotiating rather than stop and give press conferences and to stop leaking completely to various journalists. I wouldn't want to hear anyway, as we know how protracted negotiations can be.

Thing is jill, the club aren't briefing anyone, this is just all made up in someones mind because it suited another agenda stream in the summer.

Here's the Simon Hughes article which clearly states Liverpool declined to comment;

The Athletic has spoken to multiple sources with knowledge of the current situation, who spoke on the condition of anonymity owing to the confidentiality of the talks. Liverpool declined to comment.

If they were continually leaking to their "shill" friends, surely they'd have responded here to get more of their agenda into the open..
Eeyore

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #4334 on: Today at 06:54:20 pm
Quote from: A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas on Today at 06:50:55 pm
Thing is jill, the club aren't briefing anyone, this is just all made up in someones mind because it suited another agenda stream in the summer.

Here's the Simon Hughes article which clearly states Liverpool declined to comment;

The Athletic has spoken to multiple sources with knowledge of the current situation, who spoke on the condition of anonymity owing to the confidentiality of the talks. Liverpool declined to comment.

If they were continually leaking to their "shill" friends, surely they'd have responded here to get more of their agenda into the open..

That means Liverpool declined to comment on the record.

The likelihood is that some of the multiple sources with knowledge of the current situation, who spoke on the condition of anonymity owing to the confidentiality of the talks are employed by Liverpool.


Eeyore

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #4335 on: Today at 06:59:48 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 06:23:05 pm
The whole thing about should a sporting director speak with the press or not comes down to this:

Sporting directors in the PL are actually a reasonably new thing. Only the last few years has it become a common practice.

But its been the way of doing things in other European leagues for a lot longer.

So to say it isnt done in England - regards them doing press conferences - is fine. BUT they havent been part of the footy furniture in england that long either.

Not long ago a lot of managers/media/pundits/fans here where a bit dead against them, but that changed, now its normal to have sporting directors.

So that changed, so the way they communicate publicly can change too.

Nothing to stop them being more public and doing some press conferences.

Agree completely.

At the start of the season Slot and Hughes did a joint press conference and it worked really well. For me it is similar to having the Coach and a senior player doing a joint press conference.


Suareznumber7

  
  
  
  
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #4336 on: Today at 07:06:52 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 04:59:29 pm
That would be like Klopp meeting Virg in Blackpool. Klopp and Ljinders talking with Lucho or Klopp face-timing Grav's Dad. Or Klopp consulting Rangnick to ask who was better out of Ibou or Upamecano.

I would think it's fairly standard, regardless of club, for players to talk with the manager/head coach before making a decision on a transfer.  It's a big decision and, I would think, the player would want to at least meet the guy he's going to be playing for before making it. 
Once in Royal Craigy DS

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #4337 on: Today at 07:16:03 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 06:42:56 pm
always doing this when you've started arguing a nothing point (based on losing control of your senses seeing a poster) and realise you have fuck all left to argue ;D

Given you said yourself you didnt know what my point was (despite spelling it out quite clearly a few posts above you saying that) it doesnt surprise me you flipflop around. After all, its the way of your idol.
LovelyCushionedHeader

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #4338 on: Today at 07:18:31 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 06:33:04 pm
so you've managed to miss it and now when it's been pointed at - and you have a nice easy link to click - you've still managed to get it wrong! definitely a skill issue at this point

"Which other clubs have their owners/sporting directors explaining their decisions to fans? Unless it's a clear misstep (e.g. ticketing) that merits a club statement, then they'll always be behind the scenes. "

oops ;D

I know you like to regularly bemoan being 'dragged into circular arguments', but you might want to look closer to home than externalise it all - if you were less intellectually dishonest, discussions would conclude sooner!

Fucking hell mate, I see your argumentative style hasn't changed. I thought the emoji would make it obvious that I was joking but alas!


Eeyore

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #4339 on: Today at 07:26:46 pm
Quote from: Once in Royal Craigy DS on Today at 06:39:07 pm
Someone is verging on becoming an Al clone, which is an impressive feat.

Quote from: Once in Royal Craigy DS on Today at 07:16:03 pm
Given you said yourself you didnt know what my point was (despite spelling it out quite clearly a few posts above you saying that) it doesnt surprise me you flipflop around. After all, its the way of your idol.

I see I am still living rent free in your head mate.:lmao

