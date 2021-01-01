I definitely think this is the case



the

yep.the other factor is that, right now, he's the absolute main man for us - our attacking strategy is heavily tilted toward utilizing his strengths, and so he sees a lot of the ball (quite appropriately!). that of course increases his chances of goals and assists. he isman.anyone bringing him in to a new club wouldn't necessarily find it easy to integrate him -- unless their style of play already suits him or can be quickly adapted to him. this is something for all clubs to consider: how much time would they be prepared to allow him/them to settle in and would other up-and-coming attackers they have be happy to take a secondary role? this delays their fee/salary payback period.plus ... his age means he is on the cusp of not being regarded as an automatic starter for another CL-level team. not sure if any other than PSG would see him that way to be honest (I could well be wrong, I don't follow other teams that closely).