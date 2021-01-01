We signed Chiesa on a four-year deal on big wages. As it stands next season he will be one of our highest-paid players. Do you think we gave him a four-year deal to play in the early cup games and act as a squad player?



So we have to be careful with our money but are prepared to give Chiesa big wages to act as a 6th choice forward until he is 30?



Chiesa can play in multiple positions and is probably earning something similar to all of our forwards except Salah. None of our other forwards is a nailed starter. Chiesa has never shown himself to be capable of scoring like Salah. If we were to sign a replacement, it would be a goalscorer.Yes, he is obviously there with some long term planning in mind, but he could just equally be sold in one or two years time. He was obviously a low risk, high reward opportunistic signing at £10m for a player who had serious injury problems and hasnt recovered his form, since. Yes, Salah is getting older and his future is uncertain. But its also true that we just havent had a proper backup for him in that position, and, given that he is ageing, might have wanted that to extend Salahs career hereSquads have to be built with multiple scenarios accounted for. Using Chiesa to make very firm statements on FSGs plans for Salah is not wise. I would agree with you if we had signed Lamine Yamal, but not Chiesa.