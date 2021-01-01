« previous next »
Author Topic: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread

Eeyore

  Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #4160 on: Today at 05:08:57 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:03:10 pm
Yes! Because a 4 year deal for a player in his 20's is standard and if he gets back to anywhere near his best form he's worth upwards of 80 million.  :D

I am confused Samie. Chiesa is potentially worth £80m+ but not capable of being our first choice RW?
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Hazell

  Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #4161 on: Today at 05:10:35 pm
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 05:08:39 pm
How can you use Firmino as a stick against the owners/ management?
They made exactly the right decision, when lots of fans wanted to extend for sentimental reasons.
Very weird choice of example.

In fact, when did we ever let go of a player too soon?

Anthony Gordon?
mattD

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #4162 on: Today at 05:11:56 pm
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 05:08:39 pm
How can you use Firmino as a stick against the owners/ management?
They made exactly the right decision, when lots of fans wanted to extend for sentimental reasons.
Very weird choice of example.

In fact, when did we ever let go of a player too soon?

Yep, Firmino's time had come sadly. Not as drastic a drop off like Hendo or Fabinho but file alongside. It was absolutely the right decision to let him go, anyone suggesting otherwise is deluded. Generally I am in favour of letting players go when their performances decline quite significantly.

But Virgil and Mo are still at their peaks - they are the exception to the rule.

Is anyone else getting a bit squeeky bum time with these contracts? Any idea what the Hughes and co are up to at the moment? They surely cannot be sitting around wasting time?
Samie

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #4163 on: Today at 05:12:54 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 05:08:57 pm
I am confused Samie. Chiesa is potentially worth £80m+ but not capable of being our first choice RW?

Squad game my friend, squad game. And I didn't say he wasn;t capable but he won't be getting anywhere near Mo's numbers. That level of quality comes to us once a generation.    :D
Hazell

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #4164 on: Today at 05:16:07 pm
Quote from: mattD on Today at 05:11:56 pm
Is anyone else getting a bit squeeky bum time with these contracts? Any idea what the Hughes and co are up to at the moment? They surely cannot be sitting around wasting time?

I know it's fun to bash Hughes but they're obviously not sitting round doing nothing, even the latest Hughes piece says that.

I get the club's position in terms of committing a significant amount of money to players in their 30's. But both Van Dijk and Salah's form is making it increasingly difficult to accept we might not be agreeing new deals for them. Hope it works out but it feels like it's drawing to an end and only going one way.
rscanderlech

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #4165 on: Today at 05:19:07 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 05:06:47 pm
We signed Chiesa on a four-year deal on big wages. As it stands next season he will be one of our highest-paid players. Do you think we gave him a four-year deal to play in the early cup games and act as a squad player?

So we have to be careful with our money but are prepared to give Chiesa big wages to act as a 6th choice forward until he is 30?
Chiesa can play in multiple positions and is probably earning something similar to all of our forwards except Salah. None of our other forwards is a nailed starter. Chiesa has never shown himself to be capable of scoring like Salah. If we were to sign a replacement, it would be a goalscorer.

Yes, he is obviously there with some long term planning in mind, but he could just equally be sold in one or two years time. He was obviously a low risk, high reward opportunistic signing at £10m for a player who had serious injury problems and hasnt recovered his form, since. Yes, Salah is getting older and his future is uncertain. But its also true that we just havent had a proper backup for him in that position, and, given that he is ageing, might have wanted that to extend Salahs career here

 Squads have to be built with multiple scenarios accounted for. Using Chiesa to make very firm statements on FSGs plans for Salah is not wise. I would agree with you if we had signed Lamine Yamal, but not Chiesa.
Schmidt

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #4166 on: Today at 05:19:51 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:16:07 pm
I know it's fun to bash Hughes but they're obviously not sitting round doing nothing, even the latest Hughes piece says that.

I get the club's position in terms of committing a significant amount of money to players in their 30's. But both Van Dijk and Salah's form is making it increasingly difficult to accept we might not be agreeing new deals for them. Hope it works out but it feels like it's drawing to an end and only going one way.

If anything van Dijk is only getting better, likely a result of him slowly recovering from his injury but still he's been imperious. He's the kind of defender that could still be playing at a high level 4 years from now.

Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 04:19:51 pm
"Mo Salah is still waiting for Liverpool to reveal its position in relation to the length and terms of any potential deal"

Oof.

Hope we can sort something before January, as we know from summer that contracts and transfers can't be handled at the same time.

We won't be buying anyone in January so that should free Hughes up.
Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #4167 on: Today at 05:20:50 pm
Quote from: mattD on Today at 05:11:56 pm
Yep, Firmino's time had come sadly. Not as drastic a drop off like Hendo or Fabinho but file alongside. It was absolutely the right decision to let him go, anyone suggesting otherwise is deluded. Generally I am in favour of letting players go when their performances decline quite significantly.

But Virgil and Mo are still at their peaks - they are the exception to the rule.

Is anyone else getting a bit squeeky bum time with these contracts? Any idea what the Hughes and co are up to at the moment? They surely cannot be sitting around wasting time?

No one is suggesting that not extending Firmino's deal didn't prove to be the right decision. The point is that the club was quite happy to go through the charade of negotiations when they had no intention of giving him a new deal. We already had Jota and Nunez as 9's. For me it was all about PR.

For me if you want to keep players you don't let them go into the final year of their deal without starting negotiations. You don't bring in players who play in the same positions on big money and then renew deals for players in their 30's. That is the comparison with Salah.

I think the form of Salah especially has caught the club off-guard. He has essentially re-invented himself. We are now in the position of having two RW's on big money and the potential of Doak. Both Salah and VVD didn't finish last season particularly well but have been rejuvenated this season. 
Knight

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #4168 on: Today at 05:31:07 pm
I think you absolutely do try and get quality backup for your best player whos entering his mid 30s and needs resting more. You especially try and do it when that backup might well massively increase his sell on value if he can get back to something approaching his best. It was the classic opportunistic money ball signing with added benefit of genuinely filling a hole. Absolutely no need for it to be interpreted as a Salah succession plan. Unless of course it works out incredibly and he turns out to be able to do that job.
Hazell

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #4169 on: Today at 05:32:51 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 05:19:51 pm
If anything van Dijk is only getting better, likely a result of him slowly recovering from his injury but still he's been imperious. He's the kind of defender that could still be playing at a high level 4 years from now.

Feels like that. He clearly wants to stay too so hopefully the club and him can agree a new deal. Same for Salah.
mattD

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #4170 on: Today at 05:35:37 pm
Maybe Hughes and Edwards are looking at the markets, seeing better value with younger players with high metrics and confident of replacing them? I'd hope this is the case if worst comes to worst. And yet wouldn't that inflate the price of potential replacements knowing we'd be desperate? How confident can we be here? They are so heavily wedded to the data that it rules our contract negotiations, which is fine - it was Edwards who suggested to Klopp that Henderson was not worth a contract renewal, something that you can't really argue against given how his performances dropped off a cliff. But there has also been a tendency to do absolutely nothing to correct some glaring gaps in transfer windows (see post-title).
Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #4171 on: Today at 05:40:09 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 05:31:07 pm
I think you absolutely do try and get quality backup for your best player whos entering his mid 30s and needs resting more. You especially try and do it when that backup might well massively increase his sell on value if he can get back to something approaching his best. It was the classic opportunistic money ball signing with added benefit of genuinely filling a hole. Absolutely no need for it to be interpreted as a Salah succession plan. Unless of course it works out incredibly and he turns out to be able to do that job.

Ian Graham talking about it.

"The owners were happy to spend but they wanted evidence that money would lead to better performances. So, the first rule was if we are going to spend on a player, they have to play, they have to be on the pitch in order for them to make a difference."

Chiesa is a player who desperately needs minutes and a run in the team. Salah is a player who hates to come off and wants to play every minute of every game. Chiesa isn't a young player with time on his side who is happy to wait for opportunities to arise.

I think the club were expecting Salah to decline and to start getting more injuries like he did last season. Salah and Chiesa to share minutes this season. Doak to get experience on loan and the 9's to become our main goal threat.

It hasn't worked out like that and hopefully the club sees the value in giving Salah and especially VVD new deals.
Schmidt

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #4172 on: Today at 05:42:21 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 05:40:09 pm
Ian Graham talking about it.

"The owners were happy to spend but they wanted evidence that money would lead to better performances. So, the first rule was if we are going to spend on a player, they have to play, they have to be on the pitch in order for them to make a difference."

Chiesa is a player who desperately needs minutes and a run in the team. Salah is a player who hates to come off and wants to play every minute of every game. Chiesa isn't a young player with time on his side who is happy to wait for opportunities to arise.

I think the club were expecting Salah to decline and to start getting more injuries like he did last season. Salah and Chiesa to share minutes this season. Doak to get experience on loan and the 9's to become our main goal threat.

It hasn't worked out like that and hopefully the club sees the value in giving Salah and especially VVD new deals.

Bold of you to think there was a plan with Chiesa.
lionel_messias

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #4173 on: Today at 05:43:35 pm
<<< There was always a significant to high chance Chiesa would not be able to perform on the field much due to his persistent injury problems in the last 2 years. That's a first layer before you get to his adaptation to the Premier League.

I think Chiesa is part of no planning, just an opportunistic punt on a player who once was excellent and could be again.


Surely Mo Salah gets a one or two year deal? Anything else would be worse than the Madness of King George.
Knight

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #4174 on: Today at 05:44:55 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 05:40:09 pm
Ian Graham talking about it.

"The owners were happy to spend but they wanted evidence that money would lead to better performances. So, the first rule was if we are going to spend on a player, they have to play, they have to be on the pitch in order for them to make a difference."

Chiesa is a player who desperately needs minutes and a run in the team. Salah is a player who hates to come off and wants to play every minute of every game. Chiesa isn't a young player with time on his side who is happy to wait for opportunities to arise.

I think the club were expecting Salah to decline and to start getting more injuries like he did last season. Salah and Chiesa to share minutes this season. Doak to get experience on loan and the 9's to become our main goal threat.

It hasn't worked out like that and hopefully the club sees the value in giving Salah and especially VVD new deals.

Hehe. AL I like you but I aint getting into this. Ive seen what engaging with you does to others. I know you know that has to play doesnt necessarily mean, when you buy a right forward the plan is for them to take over from Salah. After all youre the one who has spent years trotting out the the club are happy to stockpile attackers because of resale value line. But as I say, no more from me.
Samie

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #4175 on: Today at 05:51:03 pm
Eeyore

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #4176 on: Today at 05:57:59 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 05:44:55 pm
Hehe. AL I like you but I aint getting into this. Ive seen what engaging with you does to others. I know you know that has to play doesnt necessarily mean, when you buy a right forward the plan is for them to take over from Salah. After all youre the one who has spent years trotting out the the club are happy to stockpile attackers because of resale value line. But as I say, no more from me.

Just a correction.

The club like stockpiling young attacking talent because they are on low wages and have a massive upside in terms of risk/reward. The likes of Brewster, Solanke, Carvalho, Doak and Elliott fall into that category. Chiesa doesn't. He is on big wages and we are paying those big wages for 4 years up until the age of 30.
Fromola

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #4177 on: Today at 06:02:04 pm
Quote from: mattD on Today at 05:35:37 pm
Maybe Hughes and Edwards are looking at the markets, seeing better value with younger players with high metrics and confident of replacing them? I'd hope this is the case if worst comes to worst. And yet wouldn't that inflate the price of potential replacements knowing we'd be desperate? How confident can we be here? They are so heavily wedded to the data that it rules our contract negotiations, which is fine - it was Edwards who suggested to Klopp that Henderson was not worth a contract renewal, something that you can't really argue against given how his performances dropped off a cliff. But there has also been a tendency to do absolutely nothing to correct some glaring gaps in transfer windows (see post-title).

We can identify who we want but it's no good if we can't get the deals done: Zubimendi, Tchouameni, Caicedo, Lavia.

Knight

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #4178 on: Today at 06:03:24 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 05:57:59 pm
Just a correction.

The club like stockpiling young attacking talent because they are on low wages and have a massive upside in terms of risk/reward. The likes of Brewster, Solanke, Carvalho, Doak and Elliott fall into that category. Chiesa doesn't. He is on big wages and we are paying those big wages for 4 years up until the age of 30.

Ah but you so loved that argument when we bought Gakpo not a CM in January 23.
A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion threado
Reply #4179 on: Today at 06:08:14 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:02:04 pm
We can identify who we want but it's no good if we can't get the deals done: Zubimendi, Tchouameni, Caicedo, Lavia.

Could you post the players we do sign to counter your miserable outlook on everything?
Piggies in Blankies

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #4180 on: Today at 06:08:34 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 03:21:54 pm
Looks like Si Hughes is the vehicle of choice for Ramy Abbas:

@Simon_Hughes__
Mohamed Salah would accept a new one-year contract at Liverpool but is growing increasingly exasperated at the clubs handling of negotiations.
Well

The first break in the negotiations I would suggest. The club have forced Mos hand.  Suspect it gets done now
Eeyore

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #4181 on: Today at 06:12:33 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 06:03:24 pm
Ah but you so loved that argument when we bought Gakpo not a CM in January 23.

Gakpo was 23 and fitted within our profile of signing young players who have the best years of their careers ahead of them. Chiesa doesn't fit that profile.
Fromola

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #4182 on: Today at 06:12:34 pm
If he signed a one year deal we'd have to ho through the same thing all over again next year. I'd take that though.
Garlicbread

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #4183 on: Today at 06:13:57 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:12:34 pm
If he signed a one year deal we'd have to ho through the same thing all over again next year. I'd take that though.

Imagine if he plays this well next year as well trying to earn another contract.  ;D
TAA66

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #4184 on: Today at 06:21:28 pm
Quote from: Piggies in Blankies on Today at 06:08:34 pm
Well

The first break in the negotiations I would suggest. The club have forced Mos hand.  Suspect it gets done now

Yep I think it will get done too. 1 year deal on relatively high wages, and the club can re-evaluate next season if he maintains his levels.  Not a bad result for the club, as we are protected if his legs go.
Coolie High

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #4185 on: Today at 06:28:43 pm
People are more preoccupied with players legs going than they are winning trophies.
MonsLibpool

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #4186 on: Today at 06:30:32 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 03:21:54 pm
Looks like Si Hughes is the vehicle of choice for Ramy Abbas:

@Simon_Hughes__
Mohamed Salah would accept a new one-year contract at Liverpool but is growing increasingly exasperated at the clubs handling of negotiations.
Seems a compromise is closer.
na fir dearg

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #4187 on: Today at 06:32:00 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 06:28:43 pm
People are more preoccupied with players legs going than they are winning trophies.

yeah, very strange, we have an opportunity here to do something special, I think people have forgotten how infrequently these opportunities arise, it's also why we should be signing players in January
Kongegaard

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #4188 on: Today at 06:48:18 pm
Virgil and Mo I cant believe we havent given them a new contract yet :butt

We should do whatever it takes to have them for as long as possible. They are delivering week in and week out at the very highest level. We cant deny class. Just like Messi - Just like Robaldo, I see that they can keep it coming for many more years.
koptommy93

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #4189 on: Today at 06:49:31 pm
2 years would be ideal for mo
Garlicbread

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #4190 on: Today at 06:52:49 pm
Wonder if the club wants to avoid all the contracts expiring the same summer again.
Hazell

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #4191 on: Today at 06:54:43 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 06:30:32 pm
Seems a compromise is closer.

Funny, I didn't get that impression at all from reading that tweet. But I'm not good at reading these kinds of things. Hope you're right though, it's frustrating to read and hear about these negotiations dragging on forever.
A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #4192 on: Today at 06:59:15 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:54:43 pm
Funny, I didn't get that impression at all from reading that tweet. But I'm not good at reading these kinds of things. Hope you're right though, it's frustrating to read and hear about these negotiations dragging on forever.

Would be rather funny if the club wants him to sign a 3 year one and Mo only wants 1 year and that's the impass.
Mighty_Red

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #4193 on: Today at 07:01:03 pm
to be honest a 1 year contract would be silly as we just repeat the same shit next year. A 1+1 would be an ok compromise as the club could decide to make a break if they want, or sell for a fee if Mo wants out.

I think we should offer 2 years, I think the risk is fairly low knowing we can sell next year if we really wanted.
Samie

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
Reply #4194 on: Today at 07:01:17 pm
Quote from: A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas on Today at 06:59:15 pm
Would be rather funny if the club wants him to sign a 3 year one and Mo only wants 1 year and that's the impass.

I would love to see how Al would spin that.  :D
