And the season after and the season after? That's the issue with "just give them a 3 year contract", how many 36/37 yr olds are still good enough to play PL level?. And that's how the club has to look at things, the contracts they offer have to protect the club from being tied into two contracts at £50 mill a season.



Salah will always be in demand by the oil dictatorships for sportwashing reasons, given he's the supreme sporting icon in the Middle East. If you give him 3 years but his game goes in 2, then we move him on (he'd know the time had come - if he wanted to stay in Europe, then Qatar-SG would still want him, even if just for PR reasons)Virg has such a supreme footballing brain that, coupled with his experience and physical presence, will always mitigate a lot of any decline in pace.But, as has been said, even if they both declined after 2 more seasons and were on our books for a third, they've really earned that.