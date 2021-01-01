« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 96 97 98 99 100 [101]   Go Down

Author Topic: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread  (Read 229231 times)

Online Lidls Christmas Reserve Port

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,100
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4000 on: Today at 09:46:53 am »
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Today at 08:48:30 am
And the season after and the season after? That's the issue with "just give them a 3 year contract", how many 36/37 yr olds are still good enough to play PL level?. And that's how the club has to look at things, the contracts they offer have to protect the club from being tied into two contracts at £50 mill a season.


Salah will always be in demand by the oil dictatorships for sportwashing reasons, given he's the supreme sporting icon in the Middle East. If you give him 3 years but his game goes in 2, then we move him on (he'd know the time had come - if he wanted to stay in Europe, then Qatar-SG would still want him, even if just for PR reasons)

Virg has such a supreme footballing brain that, coupled with his experience and physical presence, will always mitigate a lot of any decline in pace.

But, as has been said, even if they both declined after 2 more seasons and were on our books for a third, they've really earned that.

Logged
UNICEF: Without UNRWA, we cannot distribute life-saving supplies, and banning this is a new way of killing children.

Online Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,877
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #4001 on: Today at 09:49:10 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 08:41:32 am
Im guessing VVD and Salah get done on similar terms and 2 year contracts. If theyre demanding 3 years and better terms Im not surprised its proving difficult. Because then were not talking about their levels this time next season. Were talking about their levels in 2028.

That sounds about right to me.
Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock
Pages: 1 ... 96 97 98 99 100 [101]   Go Up
« previous next »
 