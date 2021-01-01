Watching the ManC game you can see why Trent, Mo and VVD want the big bucks and the long contracts. Top players.



At the same time, when you see ManC's group of former greats huffing and strolling around the pitch, I can see why LFC would hesitate on giving huge money to ageing players.



And that is the dilemma in a nutshell, KDB is done, Walker is declining rapidly. Unlike them, we can't get a Sheik to pay their wages out of the loose millions down the back of the couch, so we have to make sound financial decisions for the club, not the players.3 years for VVD and Mo are nuts contracts, Virg will be 34, Mo 33 (same ages as KDB and Walker) next summer, both will start to drop over off the next couple of seasons. People are talking of committing a MINIMUM of £50 million in wages a season for these two players on the gamble that both do what no other footballers do and beat father time. Trent we can look at 5 or 6 years at the top level, so that's just money and does he see his future here as captain, but the other two is a massive conundrum. We'd go fucking mad if the club signed a 34 yr old CB and a 33 yr old winger on frees on £500k a week salaries, we rip the piss out of the Mancs for doing that and look at the damage it did to them, so the club needs to do whats right for the club, not us as fans or the players.