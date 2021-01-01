« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 95 96 97 98 99 [100]   Go Down

Author Topic: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread  (Read 228427 times)

Online Santas robbed me shorts

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,564
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3960 on: Today at 08:01:22 am »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 07:32:42 am
Watching the ManC game you can see why Trent, Mo and VVD want the big bucks and the long contracts. Top players.

At the same time, when you see ManC's group of former greats huffing and strolling around the pitch, I can see why LFC would hesitate on giving huge money to ageing players.

And that is the dilemma in a nutshell, KDB is done, Walker is declining rapidly. Unlike them, we can't get a Sheik to pay their wages out of the loose millions down the back of the couch, so we have to make sound financial decisions for the club, not the players.

3 years for VVD and Mo are nuts contracts, Virg will be 34, Mo 33 (same ages as KDB and Walker) next summer, both will start to drop over off the next couple of seasons. People are talking of committing a MINIMUM of £50 million in wages a season for these two players on the gamble that both do what no other footballers do and beat father time. Trent we can look at 5 or 6 years at the top level, so that's just money and does he see his future here as captain, but the other two is a massive conundrum. We'd go fucking mad if the club signed a 34 yr old CB and a 33 yr old winger on frees on £500k a week salaries, we rip the piss out of the Mancs for doing that and look at the damage it did to them, so the club needs to do whats right for the club, not us as fans or the players.
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,493
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3961 on: Today at 08:14:46 am »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 07:32:42 am
Watching the ManC game you can see why Trent, Mo and VVD want the big bucks and the long contracts. Top players.

At the same time, when you see ManC's group of former greats huffing and strolling around the pitch, I can see why LFC would hesitate on giving huge money to ageing players.

And what damage has that done? Theyve won 4 leagues in a row, theyre due a bad season. You take everything by a case to case basis De Bruyne injuries have ruined him our older players havent had niggling injuries every season and I can bet you a Salah who doesnt drink or smoke has a much better lifestyle than Walker.

Also is a far more rounded footballer so hun losing a yard of pace doesnt make as big as affect as someone like Walker who is only a PL footballer because of his pace and nothing else.
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,493
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3962 on: Today at 08:18:08 am »
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Today at 08:01:22 am
And that is the dilemma in a nutshell, KDB is done, Walker is declining rapidly. Unlike them, we can't get a Sheik to pay their wages out of the loose millions down the back of the couch, so we have to make sound financial decisions for the club, not the players.

3 years for VVD and Mo are nuts contracts, Virg will be 34, Mo 33 (same ages as KDB and Walker) next summer, both will start to drop over off the next couple of seasons. People are talking of committing a MINIMUM of £50 million in wages a season for these two players on the gamble that both do what no other footballers do and beat father time. Trent we can look at 5 or 6 years at the top level, so that's just money and does he see his future here as captain, but the other two is a massive conundrum. We'd go fucking mad if the club signed a 34 yr old CB and a 33 yr old winger on frees on £500k a week salaries, we rip the piss out of the Mancs for doing that and look at the damage it did to them, so the club needs to do whats right for the club, not us as fans or the players.


Im willing to be Salah and VVD are still two of the best players in the world next season.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 95 96 97 98 99 [100]   Go Up
« previous next »
 