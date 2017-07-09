« previous next »
Author Topic: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread  (Read 228048 times)

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3920 on: November 30, 2024, 03:44:43 pm »
Another terrible take Samie, Raphael was the best.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3921 on: November 30, 2024, 03:45:05 pm »
Quote from: Raaphael on November 30, 2024, 02:32:49 pm
oooh, you`re hard.

Hard for finding something funny?

Really?  I give up!!
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3922 on: November 30, 2024, 03:45:21 pm »
Quote from: A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas on November 30, 2024, 03:44:43 pm
Another terrible take Samie, Raphael was the best.

True.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3923 on: November 30, 2024, 03:45:45 pm »
Quote from: Samie on November 30, 2024, 03:43:47 pm
Leonardo was the best

Donatello the cleverest

Michalangelo was the kid amongst them

Raphael just gruffed

Cartoon draft next?
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3924 on: November 30, 2024, 03:46:47 pm »
Quote from: A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas on November 30, 2024, 03:44:43 pm
Another terrible take Samie, Raphael was the best.

Another? How many things have you disagreed with me?>  ;D
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3925 on: November 30, 2024, 03:48:21 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on November 30, 2024, 03:45:45 pm
Cartoon draft next?

I wanted to do a 80/90's one but not enough wanted it.  :D
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3926 on: November 30, 2024, 04:26:21 pm »
Raphael is cool but rude, that much is obvious
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3927 on: November 30, 2024, 04:29:20 pm »
Quote from: Samie on November 30, 2024, 03:48:21 pm
I wanted to do a 80/90's one but not enough wanted it.  :D

Bunch of saddos.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3928 on: November 30, 2024, 04:38:58 pm »
Quote from: Samie on November 30, 2024, 03:14:34 pm
Raphael was a shit turtle.

I think we should be more worried that April was into bestiality.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3929 on: November 30, 2024, 05:21:43 pm »
Quote from: KalantaScouser on November 30, 2024, 04:26:21 pm
Raphael is cool but rude, that much is obvious

Fair enough.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3930 on: Yesterday at 02:31:57 pm »
Not a great update from Paul Gorst on Bluesky.....

Quote
Virgil van Dijk on rumours he has agreed a new deal at #LFC: "Honestly, no. There is no change at all, there is no update at all, there is no news for the outside world. So I have nothing to share. There is nothing at all, it is all untrue."

https://bsky.app/profile/ptgorst.bsky.social/post/3lcaqv44aa22p
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3931 on: Yesterday at 02:35:40 pm »
Hopefully Hughes gets round to it eventually, probably knackered after doing the Quansah deal to be fair.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3932 on: Yesterday at 06:10:03 pm »
Just give Salah what he wants ffs
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3933 on: Yesterday at 06:40:32 pm »
Hughes back from his holiday yet???
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3934 on: Yesterday at 07:33:38 pm »
Will Mo be playing in the 2025 ACN? I wonder if this is a problem in the negotiations.


The ACN starts Dec 15 or so. We will be without him for all those Christmas season fixtures in late december and early January. Those ACN matches are physical and played on so-so surfaces. Didn't he get injured in the last one and came back a slightly diminished player?
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3935 on: Yesterday at 07:34:00 pm »
Stop trying to be the smartest c*nts in the room and get it boxed off doorhinges...
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3936 on: Yesterday at 07:56:10 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Yesterday at 02:35:40 pm
Hopefully Hughes gets round to it eventually, probably knackered after doing the Quansah deal to be fair.
;D

might be burnt out!
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3937 on: Yesterday at 08:01:19 pm »
Quote from: Simplexity on Yesterday at 06:40:32 pm
Hughes back from his holiday yet???
oh god, he's not in Ibiza is he?
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3938 on: Yesterday at 08:24:26 pm »
Lost count of how many times this season you could say they've ultimately been the three outstanding players. Trent was a bit sloppy at times but his pass for the first goal was out of this world, and he produced another even better one shortly after it that nearly got us through again. Salah with an outrageous assist and then the penalty to wrap it up. And Van Dijk absolutely imperious, man of the match and almost a couple of goals.

Maybe there's something to be said for the three of them being extra hungry with a point to prove having not been offered contracts yet. Thankfully it doesn't seem to be affecting performances negatively anyway. Surely movement has to come soon though.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3939 on: Yesterday at 08:28:39 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 07:56:10 pm
;D

might be burnt out!


Give him a break, bloke has been worked to the bone with the Zubimendi contact and Chiesa deal, and let's not forget 4 months at the coalface for the Quansah contract.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3940 on: Yesterday at 08:58:50 pm »
Watching the telly and them saying give them 2 years is all a bit daft. If Virgil and Salah want same money for an extra 2 years I think the club would shake hands.

So, ask yourself this, if both players want a 25 grand uplift for 4 years and aren't budging, what would you do?
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3941 on: Yesterday at 09:00:24 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on Yesterday at 07:34:00 pm
Stop trying to be the smartest c*nts in the room and get it boxed off doorhinges...

This. VVD and Salah have been our 2 best players. So frustrating.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3942 on: Yesterday at 09:00:29 pm »
Quote from: Giono on Yesterday at 07:33:38 pm
Will Mo be playing in the 2025 ACN? I wonder if this is a problem in the negotiations.


The ACN starts Dec 15 or so. We will be without him for all those Christmas season fixtures in late december and early January. Those ACN matches are physical and played on so-so surfaces. Didn't he get injured in the last one and came back a slightly diminished player?

There cant be another Afcon? Its not an annual thing surely

Edit: Its in December 2025. Why do they do it every 2 years FFS
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3943 on: Yesterday at 09:00:38 pm »
Quote from: kvarmeismydad on Yesterday at 08:58:50 pm
Watching the telly and them saying give them 2 years is all a bit daft. If Virgil and Salah want same money for an extra 2 years I think the club would shake hands.

So, ask yourself this, if both players want a 25 grand uplift for 4 years and aren't budging, what would you do?

Give it to them. The extra cost would be less than trying to replace these players.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3944 on: Yesterday at 09:01:14 pm »
Quote from: danm77 on Yesterday at 09:00:29 pm
There cant be another Afcon? Its not an annual thing surely

Yeah AFCON is Dec 2025.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3945 on: Yesterday at 09:07:10 pm »
I know Arne very much sees himself as the head coach but I think when they keep performing in his team at this level hes going to be making calls saying look we need these guys for at least another year. If we have to take a risk on where they are in year 2 and 3 then I think its worth taking. With Mo, I find it hard to believe we will have any regrets giving him 3 years and probably same with Virg.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3946 on: Yesterday at 09:08:14 pm »
Quote from: kvarmeismydad on Yesterday at 08:58:50 pm
Watching the telly and them saying give them 2 years is all a bit daft. If Virgil and Salah want same money for an extra 2 years I think the club would shake hands.

So, ask yourself this, if both players want a 25 grand uplift for 4 years and aren't budging, what would you do?

They wont want four year deals.

Offer both a 2 year deal with option of a third.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3947 on: Yesterday at 09:14:16 pm »
People are saying give Mo and Virgil two year contracts on big money... I wonder why the club hasn't thought of that yet...

Clearly, there is no contract on the table for either of them, so there is a gap between the valuations on both sides, respectively. We can speculate whether is abouth length or money, but unless these gaps narrow down, there won't be a deal. If I was in either of them shoes, I'd want a four year deal or 3+1 at best. It's likely their last contracts ever. I don't see how and why they would tend to agree on a two-year deal, unless there are insane money involved that would compensate for not getting a third year. And it's hard to see the club wanting to make a three-year obligation in either of those cases...
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3948 on: Yesterday at 11:11:39 pm »
3 years makes the most sense all around for VVD/Salah. I suspect if they drop drastically both players would be happy to take the big bucks in the Middle East.

Lequipe running with Salah talking to PSG.

It would be truly horrible to see the three win stuff this season and then don alternative shirts next year.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3949 on: Yesterday at 11:35:54 pm »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 11:11:39 pm
3 years makes the most sense all around for VVD/Salah. I suspect if they drop drastically both players would be happy to take the big bucks in the Middle East.

Lequipe running with Salah talking to PSG.

It would be truly horrible to see the three win stuff this season and then don alternative shirts next year.

Id prefer that to not winning stuff and then donning alternative shirts next year. But I know what you mean, hard to imagine any of them playing anywhere else.

Would PSG really appeal? Feels
Like agent talk to try and put more pressure on. But who knows.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3950 on: Today at 01:25:26 am »
Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland on Yesterday at 11:35:54 pm
Id prefer that to not winning stuff and then donning alternative shirts next year. But I know what you mean, hard to imagine any of them playing anywhere else.

Would PSG really appeal? Feels
Like agent talk to try and put more pressure on. But who knows.

Ya. Plus we funnel a lot of attack through Mo. Would other teams offer the same service?

Also he is close to some lofty LFC and English top flight scoring marks. If he wants 3 years at apSG rather than 2 years with us, that all goes out the window.

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3951 on: Today at 01:57:50 am »
I am curious as to how far apart the valuations are, or whether it's more about contract length. This probably doesn't get sorted until other clubs start talks next month and are used as bargaining chips.

Trent though, he's gone.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3952 on: Today at 04:32:03 am »
The differences may also be in the level of ambition. Slot's first summer window didn't exactly breathe confidence; he is doing the impossible with players that were already at the club. If Salah wants to win titles and break records in the next 2-4 years, he'd want to know that the club shares that ambition. This is one way to interpret his words:
The atmosphere was incredible, so Im enjoying every second here. Hopefully we just win the league and see what could happen.
Maybe he'll stay if we win the league? (straw-clutching)

The other, of course, is that the two parts of the bolded scentence are totally independent...
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3953 on: Today at 06:01:02 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on November 30, 2024, 11:58:12 am
What evidence do you have that he is holding out for a better deal?

What do you mean "what evidence do you have"?... How about the evidence that he has yet to agree a deal.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3954 on: Today at 06:07:10 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 01:57:50 am
I am curious as to how far apart the valuations are, or whether it's more about contract length. This probably doesn't get sorted until other clubs start talks next month and are used as bargaining chips.

Trent though, he's gone.

Yeah that's a good point. At this stage, Salah can wait for the Saudi contract offer to come in and use that as a barometer of his value. Lets say Saudi offer 350k for him to leave, Salah can demand 325K from Liverpool in order to stay and come out of the whole thing smelling like roses 
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3955 on: Today at 06:34:53 am »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 11:11:39 pm
3 years makes the most sense all around for VVD/Salah. I suspect if they drop drastically both players would be happy to take the big bucks in the Middle East.

Lequipe running with Salah talking to PSG.

It would be truly horrible to see the three win stuff this season and then don alternative shirts next year.

Interesting, because clubs arent allowed to speak to him yet.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3956 on: Today at 06:37:58 am »
At the end of the day the club is going to have to give the manager a side capable of challenging for the league. Any situation that results in it being a fallow, rebuilding season is a complete fuck up and not acceptable. Thats going to result in a lot of money being spent.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3957 on: Today at 06:39:04 am »
Quote from: A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas on Today at 06:34:53 am
Interesting, because clubs arent allowed to speak to him yet.

Everyone knows thats bull shit. All three will have been contacted.
