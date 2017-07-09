People are saying give Mo and Virgil two year contracts on big money... I wonder why the club hasn't thought of that yet...



Clearly, there is no contract on the table for either of them, so there is a gap between the valuations on both sides, respectively. We can speculate whether is abouth length or money, but unless these gaps narrow down, there won't be a deal. If I was in either of them shoes, I'd want a four year deal or 3+1 at best. It's likely their last contracts ever. I don't see how and why they would tend to agree on a two-year deal, unless there are insane money involved that would compensate for not getting a third year. And it's hard to see the club wanting to make a three-year obligation in either of those cases...