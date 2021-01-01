Figure of speech. He can go on a free when his deal runs out.



VVD and Salah aren`t in their mid twenties either. They have spent their peak years here.



I just haven`t liked Trent`s interviews lately either. Talking about ultimate goal winning an ballon d` having "already" captained Liverpool.



I don`t get why some of you are so apologetic towards him.



What has Trent said in interviews that's irritated you then ? Not being fecicious here, just cant think of anything which was disrespectful or anythingAs for being apologetic towards him, I just think he's been world class for us and won everything and hasn't done a thing that I can think of to justify any heavy criticism. He's the best right back in the world, supremely talented player. I myself think all 3 will stay and we're going to announce all 3 together. I reckon Van Dijks is done and the other 2 are close