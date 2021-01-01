« previous next »
Author Topic: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread  (Read 219199 times)

All the best to Trent if he leaves. I'll bear no grudge. He's been at the club for 20 years.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Quote from: Peabee carrotsbee spoutsbee turkeybee on Today at 07:00:25 pm
All the best to Trent if he leaves. I'll bear no grudge. He's been at the club for 20 years.

I don`t understand that mentality.
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 07:01:03 pm
I don`t understand that mentality.

Some of us likely don't pin our emotions on if a grown man decides to work for the football club we support for fun or not.

If he goes we move on, just as we have when every other player has moved or retired. Unless he starts acting like a bad twat, which he hasn't, then I won't bear a grudge.
Quote from: Once in Royal Craigy DS on Today at 07:03:57 pm
Some of us likely don't pin our emotions on if a grown man decides to work for the football club we support for fun or not.

If he goes we move on, just as we have when every other player has moved or retired. Unless he starts acting like a bad twat, which he hasn't, then I won't bear a grudge.

I think that's the line Sterling and his agent crossed.
Quote from: Once in Royal Craigy DS on Today at 07:03:57 pm
Some of us likely don't pin our emotions on if a grown man decides to work for the football club we support for fun or not.

If he goes we move on, just as we have when every other player has moved or retired. Unless he starts acting like a bad twat, which he hasn't, then I won't bear a grudge.

This is the crux of it. Want him to stay but if he doesn't, we just move on.
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

I dont think most would begrudge Trent leaving if thats what he wants. Its the fact he is going for fk all that is utter incompetence.
LFC a bastion of invincibility.

Quote from: Once in Royal Craigy DS on Today at 07:03:57 pm
Some of us likely don't pin our emotions on if a grown man decides to work for the football club we support for fun or not.

If he goes we move on, just as we have when every other player has moved or retired. Unless he starts acting like a bad twat, which he hasn't, then I won't bear a grudge.

Yeah, that's how I feel pretty much. Of course, I'd love him to stay.

But it's like when a relationship ends, you've got to accept their feelings rather than wanting them to stay with you because of how you feel.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Today at 07:13:32 pm
I dont think most would begrudge Trent leaving if thats what he wants. Its the fact he is going for fk all that is utter incompetence.

How is it incompetence? He would have made that decision.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Today at 07:13:32 pm
I dont think most would begrudge Trent leaving if thats what he wants. Its the fact he is going for fk all that is utter incompetence.
I don't get this - who's been incompetent?  the club can't force a player to sign if they're determined not to can they?

edit: beaten to it  :)
Quote from: Peabee carrotsbee spoutsbee turkeybee on Today at 07:14:28 pm
How is it incompetence? He would have made that decision.
To let him leave on a free. Incompetence by the management of the club not Trent.
LFC a bastion of invincibility.

Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Today at 07:17:15 pm
To let him leave on a free. Incompetence by the management of the club not Trent.
how could they make him sign?
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 07:15:21 pm
I don't get this - who's been incompetent?  the club can't force a player to sign if they're determined not to can they?

edit: beaten to it  :)
If they cant get him to sign then they sell the player.
LFC a bastion of invincibility.

Quote from: Once in Royal Craigy DS on Today at 07:03:57 pm
Some of us likely don't pin our emotions on if a grown man decides to work for the football club we support for fun or not.

If he goes we move on, just as we have when every other player has moved or retired. Unless he starts acting like a bad twat, which he hasn't, then I won't bear a grudge.

Did you feel the same when Raheem Sterling left?
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Today at 07:13:32 pm
I dont think most would begrudge Trent leaving if thats what he wants. Its the fact he is going for fk all that is utter incompetence.

Yeah bet PSG got the guillotine out for their sporting directorr for letting Mbappe leave on a free, this statement which is repeated ad nauseam is just stupid, if a player wants to leave and run down his contract they will, no club in the world stops them.
I think any player who wants to leave with the club currently playing as it is, is a mentalist.
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Today at 07:18:17 pm
If they cant get him to sign then they sell the player.

They also can't force a sale for a player with a contract. You're being too simplistic.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Quote from: smicer claus is coming to town on Today at 07:38:24 pm
I think any player who wants to leave with the club currently playing as it is, is a mentalist.

You might call them incompetent..
Quote from: Peabee carrotsbee spoutsbee turkeybee on Today at 07:14:28 pm
How is it incompetence? He would have made that decision.

Its bad for business when you lose an asset worth c.£100m
You guys are discussing Trent's situation as if a decision has already been made. Gerard almost signed for Chelsea too. I'm sure the matter is much more complicated in Trent's brain and, yes, he will make a decision soon, but I don't think it is clear which factors weigh on him most heavily. He certainly didn't expect us to be where we are in Slot's first season, and if he was more intent on leaving at the beginning of the season, perhaps some doubts may have creeped in by now.

You can't blame him for trying to make the best decision for his career and life. Perhaps he sees a better future elsewhere. Many did but didn't find it. Others found it. I'd be very happy if he signs a new contract, but if he decides to leave, so be it. I'd see him more like McManaman than Owen, but not like Gerrard in any case.
Why can`t you blame him? It`s his life and his choice, but why can`t you blame him?

As for Stevie G-thinking about going to Chelsea after we had won the CL is also mental and one of the reasons he`s not even in my top 5 of Liverpool players through history.
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 07:56:26 pm
Why can`t you blame him? It`s his life and his choice, but why can`t you blame him?

As for Stevie G-thinking about going to Chelsea after we had won the CL is also mental and one of the reasons he`s not even in my top 5 of Liverpool players through history.
Blame him all you want, but after the decision is made. Doesn't that make sense?
Alex Crook said, Madrid have informed us about their intention to sign him (probably at the game?). If it's true then it points to a sale in January because why would they inform us if they wanted to sign him for free.

My own opinion is that no rightback is integral to the extent that he's irreplaceable. He's a rightback, it's not the end of the world of he leaves but that's my opinion. Good luck to him if that's his choice.
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 07:59:54 pm
Blame him all you want, but after the decision is made. Doesn't that make sense?

Yeah, like when Michael Owen went to Man Utd.

I think there are way to many who seem to enable Trent that this is "ok". "We  understand".  It`s not and no, I don`t understand.

I think it`s totally unacceptable for us as a fanbase to not slaughter him if he goes on a free to RM.
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 08:02:19 pm
Yeah, like when Michael Owen went to Man Utd.

I think there are way to many who seem to enable Trent that this is "ok". "We  understand".  It`s not an no, I don`t understand.
I get your frustration. We care what Trent thinks, but he doesn't even know who we are. He, like each one of us, has the right to pursue the best future for himself. Realistically, he is likely to win more trophies with Real than with Liverpool. If he wants more silverware to fill his home museum, I can see why he'd want to go there. Conversely, if he wants the trophies to mean more... We all know the answer to that.
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 08:02:19 pm
Yeah, like when Michael Owen went to Man Utd.

I think there are way to many who seem to enable Trent that this is "ok". "We  understand".  It`s not and no, I don`t understand.

I think it`s totally unacceptable for us as a fanbase to not slaughter him if he goes on a free to RM.

What I would say about Owen is that within 12 months or him leaving he missed one of the clubs greatest ever moments and still says he regrets it to this day.

Id personally rather make Trent regret it by the club doing brilliantly and him missing that than booing him or whatever.
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 07:41:41 pm
Its bad for business when you lose an asset worth c.£100m

An asset has no choice. A person with a contract can let that contract expire and stay until it does so.

I'm not sure if some of you are being disingenuous or just stupid.
Quote from: Peabee carrotsbee spoutsbee turkeybee on Today at 08:15:40 pm
An asset has no choice. A person with a contract can let that contract expire and stay until it does so.

I'm not sure if some of you are being disingenuous or just stupid.

If the suits have left it till this season to discuss an extension, that's incompetence. If they were told by TAA last season he wanted to leave then they should have negotiated with TAA an exit that protects the club.  If they did that and TAA'S attitude was fuck that, ill have the transfer fee not my local boy hood club. Then TAA comes out of it badly, if he didn't say that the club come out of it badly.
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 08:25:41 pm
If the suits have left it till this season to discuss an extension, that's incompetence. If they were told by TAA last season he wanted to leave then they should have negotiated with TAA an exit that protects the club.  If they did that and TAA'S attitude was fuck that, ill have the transfer fee not my local boy hood club. Then TAA comes out of it badly, if he didn't say that the club come out of it badly.
Given they love a leak that paints them in any kind of good light, I'd have guessed that if Trent had told us at any point that he wasn't going to sign a contract we'd have 100% known about it by now.
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 08:28:30 pm
Given they love a leak that paints them in any kind of good light, I'd have guessed that if Trent had told us at any point that he wasn't going to sign a contract we'd have 100% known about it by now.

If thats the case, what do you think the hold up is?
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 08:02:19 pm
Yeah, like when Michael Owen went to Man Utd.

I think there are way to many who seem to enable Trent that this is "ok". "We  understand".  It`s not and no, I don`t understand.

I think it`s totally unacceptable for us as a fanbase to not slaughter him if he goes on a free to RM.

But he hasn't.
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 08:28:30 pm
Given they love a leak that paints them in any kind of good light, I'd have guessed that if Trent had told us at any point that he wasn't going to sign a contract we'd have 100% known about it by now.
Trent is playing a blinder.
Quote from: Avens Calendar on Today at 08:37:56 pm
But he hasn't.

He hasn`t signed a new deal either.
Quote from: Raaphael on Today at 08:39:45 pm
He hasn`t signed a new deal either.

So the default setting is anger towards players until they sign a new contract?
Yes
Quote from: Avens Calendar on Today at 08:44:58 pm
So the default setting is anger towards players until they sign a new contract?
plus insults and name-calling.
