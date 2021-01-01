You guys are discussing Trent's situation as if a decision has already been made. Gerard almost signed for Chelsea too. I'm sure the matter is much more complicated in Trent's brain and, yes, he will make a decision soon, but I don't think it is clear which factors weigh on him most heavily. He certainly didn't expect us to be where we are in Slot's first season, and if he was more intent on leaving at the beginning of the season, perhaps some doubts may have creeped in by now.



You can't blame him for trying to make the best decision for his career and life. Perhaps he sees a better future elsewhere. Many did but didn't find it. Others found it. I'd be very happy if he signs a new contract, but if he decides to leave, so be it. I'd see him more like McManaman than Owen, but not like Gerrard in any case.