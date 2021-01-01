I dont care about what Carragher said. Hes a pundit, a talking head, paid to talk. It fills the 24/7 space but it is easy to ignore his comment. If I allowed myself to get wound up by that, it would show little awareness of what the game, and the surrounding circus, has become.



As a player he maximized his talent to play a lot more Liverpool games than I thought he would. He gave his all on the pitch, so at that point, well done that lad.



As for Mo, his statement set the cat among the pigeons, as intended. Its all part of the negotiation. Its hard to get flustered about any of it, because we dont know the sort of terms being discussed. Are we willing to do two more years on the same terms for Mo? Is he insisting on four years on much higher terms? Its all a guessing game, so for me its very much wait and see what happens.



Also, to answer the hypothetical posed a bit earlier, if we could do just one renewal, which one would I have? Very tough question. Trent has the most value and most years left, so probably him. Mo scores the most goals so probably him. Virg holds the defence together, which is the bedrock of any team that wants to win anything big, so probably him.



If forced and could only choose one (and its only hypothetical) I would keep VVD over the others.



