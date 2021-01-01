« previous next »
Author Topic: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread  (Read 203761 times)

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3560 on: Today at 02:52:25 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 02:49:06 pm
Why is this even relevant Sami, it's an agent for starters laughable when they go on about "empathy."

It's connected here because we're all saying "give these 3 new contracts" and here is someone saying that he doesn't deal with emotions.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3561 on: Today at 02:54:08 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:42:24 pm
Heitinga's agent on Richard Hughes:

Quote
"One thing Richard Hughes doesnt have is any sense of empathy. Zero. Hes a robot. I know that because I negotiated with him, for Heitinga. Theres zero feelings in him."

Well, that is amazing, if true. It means that he will always make the best decision, with a cold head. All the best executives in the World are like this ...
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3562 on: Today at 02:54:25 pm »
Who is his agent, Jerry Maguire FFS?
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3563 on: Today at 02:54:45 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 02:23:27 pm
For those of you who are hanging onto the "I haven't been offered a contract" statement from Salah, what do you think the state of play is? Do you think that we haven't spoken to Salah's reps about what we are prepared to do money wise, and length of contract?
Of course the club talked to them informally. What Mo means is the club hasn't given him an official offer he'd accept.

Why would the club give him an official offer when they know he'd turn it down? Given how desperate Mo is to keep playing for us I reckon there may be potential for a compromised pay as you play kind of deal. One can hope.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3564 on: Today at 02:56:19 pm »
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 02:50:09 pm
It's his job to get the best deal for the club FSG, am I missing something?
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3565 on: Today at 02:57:13 pm »
Quote from: Jean Girard on Today at 02:54:25 pm
Who is his agent, Jerry Maguire FFS?

He is represented by Wasserman, who have quite a long list of clients ...

https://www.transfermarkt.com/wasserman/beraterfirma/berater/440
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3566 on: Today at 02:59:14 pm »
I dont care about what Carragher said. Hes a pundit, a talking head, paid to talk. It fills the 24/7 space but it is easy to ignore his comment. If I allowed myself to get wound up by that, it would show little awareness of what the game, and the surrounding circus, has become.

As a player he maximized his talent to play a lot more Liverpool games than I thought he would. He gave his all on the pitch, so at that point, well done that lad.

As for Mo, his statement set the cat among the pigeons, as intended. Its all part of the negotiation. Its hard to get flustered about any of it, because we dont know the sort of terms being discussed. Are we willing to do two more years on the same terms for Mo? Is he insisting on four years on much higher terms? Its all a guessing game, so for me its very much wait and see what happens.

Also, to answer the hypothetical posed a bit earlier, if we could do just one renewal, which one would I have? Very tough question. Trent has the most value and most years left, so probably him. Mo scores the most goals so probably him. Virg holds the defence together, which is the bedrock of any team that wants to win anything big, so probably him.

If forced and could only choose one (and its only hypothetical) I would keep VVD over the others.

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3567 on: Today at 03:08:25 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 02:56:19 pm


Haha ok so you think we should've paid Johnny Heitinga loads of money so as to not upset him or his agent? And you think it is in some way questionable or wrong for the club (or FSG) to employ an individual who is good at negotiating and will get the best deal for the club/him/FSG?

The individuals working obo Salah, VVD & Trent have one job, that is to get the best possible deal for their individual. They have little interest in making a good deal for Liverpool. The people who work for Liverpool and FSG have the same job but their responsibility is to get the best deal for LFC (and yes, FSG as our owners).

How else should this work? Even the oil clubs have men negotiating deals for them to get the best deal. Do you think all of these highly successful people have just become successful by simply paying loads of money to whomever they negotiate with?
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3568 on: Today at 03:09:04 pm »
Just another standard negotiating tactic. Have absolutely no problem with it. Mo clearly wants to stay and hes possibly trying to force the club to compromise more to his demands by putting pressure on them in showing his willingness to stay.

Or if hes to be completely believed and theres no offer, to push them into making one.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3569 on: Today at 03:13:46 pm »
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 03:08:25 pm
Haha ok so you think we should've paid Johnny Heitinga loads of money so as to not upset him or his agent? And you think it is in some way questionable or wrong for the club (or FSG) to employ an individual who is good at negotiating and will get the best deal for the club/him/FSG?

The individuals working obo Salah, VVD & Trent have one job, that is to get the best possible deal for their individual. They have little interest in making a good deal for Liverpool. The people who work for Liverpool and FSG have the same job but their responsibility is to get the best deal for LFC (and yes, FSG as our owners).

How else should this work? Even the oil clubs have men negotiating deals for them to get the best deal. Do you think all of these highly successful people have just become successful by simply paying loads of money to whomever they negotiate with?

Honestly, I don't care.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3570 on: Today at 03:14:11 pm »
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3571 on: Today at 03:18:12 pm »
I can forgive the lack of summer transfer activity, I can forgive not getting the contracts wrapped up yet, but I won't forgive him showing no empathy when trying to sign John Heitinga.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3572 on: Today at 03:22:39 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:51:48 am
I loved him as a player.  But, why does he act the way he does, towards the club?  He talks so much shit and then (as pointed out), he'll be jumping around and celebrating, when we win 20.
Exactly.

Look at Rush, Fowler ... they were big Everton fans growing up ... then played for the Club and you'd struggle to find bigger Reds than them ... their behaviour and the way they speak is exemplary.

They won multiple trophies with the Club but don't act like a snide prick on social media/punditry ...

Fuck Carra the Manc loving Bluenose gobshite.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3573 on: Today at 03:28:24 pm »
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 02:46:52 pm
Haha what the fuck does that even mean? Must be a cracking agent, willing to burn his bridges with one of the biggest sporting directors in the world because he played hardball for the contract of some journeyman coach  ;D

He's not there to be empathetic, he's there to get the best deal for his client (the club).

That isn't really true though, is it?

The best deal is one in which both parties think they have got a fair deal. One that leaves employees happy, valued and able to do their job to the best of their ability. 
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3574 on: Today at 03:29:39 pm »
Al pretending he gives a fuck about Johnny Heitinga and his agent now... ;D
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3575 on: Today at 03:33:51 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:42:24 pm
Heitinga's agent on Richard Hughes:
Quote
Richard Hughes is said to be angry as he thought Zubimendi had given his word to join the Anfield club. Liverpool have not completely ruled out signing a No 6 this summer but it is now seen as unlikely given the time left in the transfer window and also the clubs desire to not sign players for the sake of it.
Robot with no emotions, my arse ;)
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3576 on: Today at 03:39:13 pm »
Quote from: daveymac_4 on Today at 10:16:35 am
I don't get the Carragher hate. He ain't no Nelsen Mandela, but he's a scouser who spent his life bleeding for us in the trenches. He's done more for Liverpool than anybody on here.

He said he was disappointed in Mo's statement because this week shouldn't be about Mo Salah's contract. Is that really such a "rotten", "snide" "cretin" thing to say? You may disagree with him, and I don't think Salah did anything wrong, but the disrespect people give a local lad who played for this club over 700 times just because they don't agree with him is shocking.

He's paid to give his opinion, not be an LFC statesman. How many opinions have we all shared down the pub that were controversial? I'm fortunate, grateful and privileged that Jamie Carragher fought for me not just every Saturday, but everyday in training. He's spoke about the mental problems he had because he believed that every single mistake he made in a Liverpool shirt could potentially ruin our season.

People were having a pop at him for critisizing Konate last weekend. Like he's jealous and bitter. Konate had an absolute nightmare first half! It's his job to "commentate" that. He gets annoyed when a Liverpool player does something stupid; just like us!  Just because he's a red and your a red, he doesn't need to agree with you. Club Fucking Legend.

This ^^^ 100%, will never understand the stick Carra gets from our own fanbase.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3577 on: Today at 03:39:28 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:29:39 pm
Al pretending he gives a fuck about Johnny Heitinga and his agent now... ;D

A happy workforce is a productive workforce.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3578 on: Today at 03:47:03 pm »
Quote from: Some Guy on Today at 03:39:13 pm
This ^^^ 100%, will never understand the stick Carra gets from our own fanbase.

So you were fine with him trying to injure a team mate. Refusing to play at full back in a crucial match during a title run-in. Defended his family's right to launch a campaign to get Benitez sacked. Attacking someone outside a school when he was a Liverpool player. Getting himself a new deal hours before the club was taken over. Telling our fans to fuck off and defending Roy Hodgson. Stating how nice it was that the club was more English and that it meant his wife found it easier to converse with other players wives at team meals.

Yeah, sounds like a top bloke. 
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3579 on: Today at 03:49:58 pm »
From his Presser via BBC - Liverpool manager Arne Slot on Mohamed Salah's quotes and where the club are at with contract talks: "We don't share this over here, at least I don't. The only thing I can say is, if I look at my line-ups, Mo is more in than out."
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3580 on: Today at 03:50:43 pm »
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Today at 03:49:58 pm
From his Presser via BBC - Liverpool manager Arne Slot on Mohamed Salah's quotes and where the club are at with contract talks: "We don't share this over here, at least I don't. The only thing I can say is, if I look at my line-ups, Mo is more in than out."

 ;D ;D
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3581 on: Today at 03:51:11 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 03:33:51 pm
Quote
Richard Hughes is said to be angry as he thought Zubimendi had given his word to join the Anfield club. Liverpool have not completely ruled out signing a No 6 this summer but it is now seen as unlikely given the time left in the transfer window and also the clubs desire to not sign players for the sake of it.

Robot with no emotions, my arse ;)

That only shows he is indeed cold blooded. Instead of going for another No.6 in order to please the fans, he has decided to go with Gravenberch as our new starter ...
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3582 on: Today at 03:54:39 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 03:51:11 pm
Robot with no emotions, my arse ;)


That only shows he is indeed cold blooded. Instead of going for another No.6 in order to please the fans, he has decided to go with Gravenberch as our new starter ...

Wow, he picks the team now. It must be like being run by a chameleon. Cold-blooded and able to turn into Arne Slot at will.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3583 on: Today at 03:55:01 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 03:28:24 pm
That isn't really true though, is it?

The best deal is one in which both parties think they have got a fair deal. One that leaves employees happy, valued and able to do their job to the best of their ability. 

These are not normal employment contracts. it's an entirely false equivalency.


Your perspective on deal making is very, very simplistic. Yes I'm sure the objective for Hughes is to keep all parties happy and ensure a smooth process so as to not risk the relationship or the motivation of the other party, but that works both ways. He's also paid a lot of money by Liverpool (not the players or Johnny Heitinga) and his purpose is not entirely altruistic. He is there to get the best deal for Liverpool, though I"m sure it's a bonus for him and the club for the player to walk away thinking they've got the best deal too. He has budgets to meet and he has to go and sit in a big room in Boston every year and explain his decisions to grown ups. I think he'd get pretty short shrift if he said "sorry Mr Henry, Johnny Heitinga cried so I gave him £10k more per week".
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3584 on: Today at 03:55:05 pm »
FWIW i think carra (and neville) talk a lot of sense, not sure what that says about me.

His comments on Mo have really really pissed me off though - Carra is the one who has made a decision to say what hes said in his prime time moment and make this a circus - there are reels on social media by Sky with him attacking Mo, its absolutely uncalled for and he's way out of pocket disrespecting Mo for "not putting the club first" .. especially given his dodgy Purslow contract where he hardly thought about anyone but himself.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3585 on: Today at 03:56:17 pm »
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Today at 03:49:58 pm
From his Presser via BBC - Liverpool manager Arne Slot on Mohamed Salah's quotes and where the club are at with contract talks: "We don't share this over here, at least I don't. The only thing I can say is, if I look at my line-ups, Mo is more in than out."
Nicely handled Arne
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3586 on: Today at 03:58:08 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 01:06:43 pm
Screaming at Smicer not to shoot is a particular highlight of my support.

lol I probably did the same.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3587 on: Today at 03:59:07 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 03:54:39 pm
Wow, he picks the team now. It must be like being run by a chameleon. Cold-blooded and able to turn into Arne Slot at will.

He picks the overall squad. The specific match day squads are picked by the head coach (not the manager, and you understand the difference), but the ins and outs are decided by the sporting director. Of course, you already know this, you just want to argue for the sake of it ...
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3588 on: Today at 04:01:11 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 03:59:07 pm
He picks the overall squad. The specific match day squads are picked by the head coach (not the manager, and you understand the difference), but the ins and outs are decided by the sporting director. Of course, you already know this, you just want to argue for the sake of it ...

Wash your mouth out with soap😜
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3589 on: Today at 04:03:02 pm »
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Today at 03:49:58 pm
From his Presser via BBC - Liverpool manager Arne Slot on Mohamed Salah's quotes and where the club are at with contract talks: "We don't share this over here, at least I don't. The only thing I can say is, if I look at my line-ups, Mo is more in than out."

Damn, thats a quote right there. I think he does press conferences better than Klopp to be fair. Klopp loathed them and it showed quite often.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3590 on: Today at 04:03:58 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 04:01:11 pm
Wash your mouth out with soap😜

Come on, it is Al, you know that I am speaking the truth ;D
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3591 on: Today at 04:10:40 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 03:59:07 pm
He picks the overall squad. The specific match day squads are picked by the head coach (not the manager, and you understand the difference), but the ins and outs are decided by the sporting director. Of course, you already know this, you just want to argue for the sake of it ...

Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 03:51:11 pm
Robot with no emotions, my arse ;)


That only shows he is indeed cold blooded. Instead of going for another No.6 in order to please the fans, he has decided to go with Gravenberch as our new starter ...


:lmao
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3592 on: Today at 04:14:21 pm »
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Today at 03:49:58 pm
From his Presser via BBC - Liverpool manager Arne Slot on Mohamed Salah's quotes and where the club are at with contract talks: "We don't share this over here, at least I don't. The only thing I can say is, if I look at my line-ups, Mo is more in than out."

:lmao. That's pretty good.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3593 on: Today at 04:14:44 pm »
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Today at 03:49:58 pm
From his Presser via BBC - Liverpool manager Arne Slot on Mohamed Salah's quotes and where the club are at with contract talks: "We don't share this over here, at least I don't. The only thing I can say is, if I look at my line-ups, Mo is more in than out."
:D
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3594 on: Today at 04:15:21 pm »
*Knock, knock*

"Hey Richard it's me Ramy Abbas, can I come in so we can get this Salah contract sorted?"

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3595 on: Today at 04:16:28 pm »
The Hughesinator, he'll be back.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3596 on: Today at 04:17:52 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 04:03:02 pm
Damn, thats a quote right there. I think he does press conferences better than Klopp to be fair. Klopp loathed them and it showed quite often.
You're comparing the old Klopp with the fresh Slot. Let's see how slot does in 7 years or so  :D. But yeah , great response.

Slot knows that it's all part of the drama of having superstars in your team. Without them you cant be 8 points clear in the table, so you just have to accept it. No need to add to the drama.

Carra though makes a living off drama.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3597 on: Today at 04:20:35 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 04:15:21 pm
*Knock, knock*

"Hey Richard it's me Ramy Abbas, can I come in so we can get this Salah contract sorted?"

Spoiler
[close]


Wait until he asks Ian Ayre for his boots, clothes and motorcycle.
