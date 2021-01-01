« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 81 82 83 84 85 [86]   Go Down

Author Topic: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread  (Read 197829 times)

Online keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,942
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3400 on: Today at 07:01:02 pm »
Seems to be plenty of people wound up about this. But surely Jurgen's announcement at the start of the year will have heavily influenced any negotiations and associated timescales. I think people are forgetting what a shock it was for Jurgen to hand his notice in mid-season, and the uncertainty this created for the fans, players and the club.

Despite many on here claiming that nothing's being done, I think we're all sensible enough to know that all 3 players will have had discussions, and contract negotiations are very likely ongoing. It's possible we were going to announce something in the summer, but perhaps the players wanted to see what Slot was like, what a post-Jurgen LFC was like, and how the team would respond to a new manager and methods. Trent in particlar was devastated when Jurgen announced his departure, and this will not only create uncertainty about extending their deals, but also tempt them to assess their options elsewhere. I imagine that's what any top player would do when one of the best managers in the club's history makes a shock announcement that he's leaving 2 years early. There's also a complicating factor that all 3 of them might be waiting to see which of the others will sign, and what terms they are offered.

Slot and the team have so far silenced any doubts about how we'll cope without Jurgen, and I'd be very surprised if contract offers weren't on the table for all 3 of them to consider. Whether the offer is enough for them to stay is up for debate, but the notion that the club has just sat around and let them run down their contracts is absurd.
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,665
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3401 on: Today at 07:06:12 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 07:01:02 pm
and I'd be very surprised if contract offers weren't on the table for all 3 of them to consider.

Go and let Mo know.
Logged

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,357
  • Up the Scouse Republic
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3402 on: Today at 07:09:36 pm »
Quote from: Corrie Nick on Today at 06:54:29 pm
How awful for you. Hope your captors stop forcing you to read at some point.

So you have good news for me Nick? It's been tough🤕
Logged

Online vladis voice

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 213
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3403 on: Today at 07:12:04 pm »
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Today at 06:35:00 pm
Because it hurts the negotiations to do so. Neither party want a 'Salah rejects contract offer' headline.

I fully get that, but one of the parties is more than happy to claim its out of their hands (implying they want to stay, if only they had the opportunity to do so) and they are disappointed not to have had an offer which has created lots of headlines too

I guess  the reality is that anything Mo says, and anything the club brief, is calculated to benefit them in the ongoing negotiation so we shouldnt read too much into any of it until its resolved one way or another.
Logged

Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,912
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3404 on: Today at 07:16:19 pm »
Carragher saying he's disappointed with Salah's comments on Sky is priceless considering how he got his new contract in 2010.
Logged

Offline sminp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,144
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3405 on: Today at 07:17:53 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 07:16:19 pm
Carragher saying he's disappointed with Salah's comments on Sky is priceless considering how he got his new contract in 2010.

Carra is a bitter blue bellend. Sick of hearing the shite he spouts whether its criticising Salah, defending Coote and the PGMOL or whatever other things hes being a c*nt about.
Logged
My Betfair referal code for anyone who wants it: R6K4MTAQM (You get a £25 free bet)

"Liverpool are magic, Everton are tragic."
"It was like playing in a foreign country." Ian Rush on his time with Juventus in Italy
"Don't worry Alan. At least you'll be able to play close to a great team!" Bill Shankly to A

Offline QC

  • rawks Lionel Hutz, ambulance chaser.Sucks up to the wrong type of Mod.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,891
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3406 on: Today at 07:18:47 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 07:01:02 pm
Seems to be plenty of people wound up about this. But surely Jurgen's announcement at the start of the year will have heavily influenced any negotiations and associated timescales. I think people are forgetting what a shock it was for Jurgen to hand his notice in mid-season, and the uncertainty this created for the fans, players and the club.

Despite many on here claiming that nothing's being done, I think we're all sensible enough to know that all 3 players will have had discussions, and contract negotiations are very likely ongoing. It's possible we were going to announce something in the summer, but perhaps the players wanted to see what Slot was like, what a post-Jurgen LFC was like, and how the team would respond to a new manager and methods. Trent in particlar was devastated when Jurgen announced his departure, and this will not only create uncertainty about extending their deals, but also tempt them to assess their options elsewhere. I imagine that's what any top player would do when one of the best managers in the club's history makes a shock announcement that he's leaving 2 years early. There's also a complicating factor that all 3 of them might be waiting to see which of the others will sign, and what terms they are offered.

Slot and the team have so far silenced any doubts about how we'll cope without Jurgen, and I'd be very surprised if contract offers weren't on the table for all 3 of them to consider. Whether the offer is enough for them to stay is up for debate, but the notion that the club has just sat around and let them run down their contracts is absurd.

Salah literally said yesterday (today?) he had not received an offer.
Logged

Offline please, I have my reasons for it but...

  • In the grander scheme of things, most definitely has meaning and most definitely has purpose. History Maker.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,836
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3407 on: Today at 07:23:27 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 04:47:08 pm
We signed Macca in early June, and Mount signed for United a whole month later. Not sure your timeline fits.
We were informed very early when the window opened that Mount's preference was United over us, we had to sign Macca because his release clause would have expired by the 30th of June whereas Mount didn't have a release clause and the Mancs knew that they were his preferred option so they negotiated a lower fee with Chelsea.
Logged
Quote from: Spanish Fan on February 23, 2014, 07:42:04 pm
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.

Follow me on twitter: http://twitter.com/omar_12590

Online istvan kozma

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,577
  • "We have dreams and songs to sing"
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3408 on: Today at 07:26:35 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 07:16:19 pm
Carragher saying he's disappointed with Salah's comments on Sky is priceless considering how he got his new contract in 2010.
He's right about Salah, pathetic timing. To go out of the way to whine to the media when we've got a league to win is ridiculous. Pretty tiresome him negotiating through the media. He did it with his last contract & now he's doing it again. Knowing how the media works he knows they will try & use his situation to try & distablise the team.
Logged

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,357
  • Up the Scouse Republic
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3409 on: Today at 07:28:37 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 07:16:19 pm
Carragher saying he's disappointed with Salah's comments on Sky is priceless considering how he got his new contract in 2010.


Mo should tell Carragher to meet him in the car park ;).  Tried of that prick.
Logged

Online keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,942
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3410 on: Today at 07:30:35 pm »
Quote from: QC on Today at 07:18:47 pm
Salah literally said yesterday (today?) he had not received an offer.
More likely he hasn't received an offer he's willing to accept yet.

Given his form, fitness and importance to the club in terms of contribution (and marketability), I think the chances of him not having received any sort of offer yet are zero.
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,564
  • JFT 97
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3411 on: Today at 07:55:35 pm »
He said ANY offers.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,361
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3412 on: Today at 08:00:29 pm »


Mo signed the contract..
Logged

Offline Iron and Wine

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 3
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3413 on: Today at 08:00:42 pm »
Its the clearest negotiating ploy, cooked up with his agent, that you could possibly witness.  Lots of journalists have said that they are negotiating, so lets not join the side of the pain in the arse agent just yet.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,441
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3414 on: Today at 08:07:00 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 07:26:35 pm
He's right about Salah, pathetic timing. To go out of the way to whine to the media when we've got a league to win is ridiculous. Pretty tiresome him negotiating through the media. He did it with his last contract & now he's doing it again. Knowing how the media works he knows they will try & use his situation to try & distablise the team.

It was no different to what Carragher himself did when he was a player.  ;D
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online A Complete Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,894
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3415 on: Today at 08:22:01 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 07:16:19 pm
Carragher saying he's disappointed with Salah's comments on Sky is priceless considering how he got his new contract in 2010.

Who gives a single fuck what that bluenose cockend thinks
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Online slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,549
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3416 on: Today at 08:31:05 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 07:55:35 pm
He said ANY offers.

And he probably hasn't, but I'd be fairly sure his agent has. I don't know how it all works at that level, but I would imagine his agent has told the club not to offer him a deal until x, y and z are agreed on. I personally think Keyop's post at the top of this page is pretty much spot on
Logged

Offline samifan

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 96
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3417 on: Today at 08:36:20 pm »
Absolutely, saw first hand how he patronised supporters who paid good money to see him on the chat circuit.
Lucky enough to meet a few from KKs dream team - all top blokes in comparison.
Logged

Online Garlic Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,737
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3418 on: Today at 09:07:55 pm »
Quote
PSA: No offer doesnt mean no negotiations. A formal offer is only generally made when terms have been agreed. Salah wants to stay, Liverpool want to keep him, and theres some compromising to do from both sides.

Good on Mo for throwing the arm on the club and forcing things out in the public.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,267
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3419 on: Today at 09:13:13 pm »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 07:23:27 pm
We were informed very early when the window opened that Mount's preference was United over us, we had to sign Macca because his release clause would have expired by the 30th of June whereas Mount didn't have a release clause and the Mancs knew that they were his preferred option so they negotiated a lower fee with Chelsea.

Man Utd have paid £60 million for Mount, when he had 12 months left on his contract. It was a terrible deal, even for Man Utd's standards ...
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,230
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3420 on: Today at 09:14:43 pm »
Logged

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,516
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3421 on: Today at 09:18:16 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:14:43 pm
https://xcancel.com/Carra23/status/1861148062019653743

Carra beefing with fan accounts.  ;D

Cheek of that coward. No balls to speak out against H&G and ensured his pal Purslow got him a nice new contract. Shithouse.
Logged

Offline B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,449
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3422 on: Today at 09:18:29 pm »
Most importantly Salah wants to stay

If it was up to me, I'd give the man whatever he wanted. He's deserved it.

I think what's giving the club pause is they know he wants to stay and also, I'm not sure there are too many other options for Salah. He's insanely good still but other clubs would have to make a 33 year old a main man, both in wages and on the pitch, to get the best of him. You look around the attacks of the top teams and either they have main men or you just can't really see them making that move.

I'm sure if he was seriously available there would be clubs that go for him ofc just not on "give me whatever I want" terms (apart from Saudi ofc but I don't think he wants that)
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,564
  • JFT 97
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3423 on: Today at 09:22:44 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 09:18:16 pm
Cheek of that coward. No balls to speak out against H&G and ensured his pal Purslow got him a nice new contract. Shithouse.

Whilst his family were running a Rafa out campaign.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline kvarmeismydad

  • Might regale ya with tales of footballing genitalia
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,816
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3424 on: Today at 09:24:06 pm »
Trent will be buzzing that Salah dramas will get him through to January.
Logged
@paulair

Online bornandbRED

  • ... an ESL super fan. aka physioSTALKER
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,935
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3425 on: Today at 09:32:03 pm »
Carragher being a tit is no surprise

Its the clubs fault that this noise is increasing, not Salahs. It'll only get worse as time goes on. Can only imagine the state of affairs if we were 6th instead of 8 clear.
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,564
  • JFT 97
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3426 on: Today at 09:32:34 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 08:31:05 pm
And he probably hasn't, but I'd be fairly sure his agent has. I don't know how it all works at that level, but I would imagine his agent has told the club not to offer him a deal until x, y and z are agreed on. I personally think Keyop's post at the top of this page is pretty much spot on


So his agent has put him up to making a statement to the press. A statement that implies he hasn't been telling his client what offers the club have made. Sounds plausible.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online ByrdmanLFC

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 458
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3427 on: Today at 09:44:18 pm »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 09:32:03 pm
Carragher being a tit is no surprise

Its the clubs fault that this noise is increasing, not Salahs. It'll only get worse as time goes on. Can only imagine the state of affairs if we were 6th instead of 8 clear.


If we were 6th and not 8 points clear, those players might actually would want to leave, because they would not be trusting Slot like that.
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,564
  • JFT 97
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3428 on: Today at 09:46:13 pm »
Quote from: ByrdmanLFC on Today at 09:44:18 pm

If we were 6th and not 8 points clear, those players might actually would want to leave, because they would not be trusting Slot like that.

The players were making noises about not being offered deals at the start of the season and way before we were 8 clear.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Garlic Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,737
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3429 on: Today at 09:46:42 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 09:32:34 pm
So his agent has put him up to making a statement to the press. A statement that implies he hasn't been telling his client what offers the club have made. Sounds plausible.

How many contracts for a footballer have you negotiated?

Quote
@Carra23
Cant believe how many people on here fall for this nonsense every year from players
Logged

Online istvan kozma

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,577
  • "We have dreams and songs to sing"
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3430 on: Today at 09:47:42 pm »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 09:32:03 pm
Carragher being a tit is no surprise

Its the clubs fault that this noise is increasing, not Salahs. It'll only get worse as time goes on. Can only imagine the state of affairs if we were 6th instead of 8 clear.
No it isn't, Zero speculation about Virgil and other clubs & Trent is pure speculation by the press. The sole reason the 'noise has increased' about Salah is because he decided to go to the media.
Logged

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,411
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3431 on: Today at 09:49:01 pm »
He loves us...we love him....he's boss ....get it sorted doorhinges ...
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,640
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3432 on: Today at 09:50:31 pm »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Today at 09:47:42 pm
No it isn't, Zero speculation about Virgil and other clubs & Trent is pure speculation by the press. The sole reason the 'noise has increased' about Salah is because he decided to go to the media.
Worked the last time around, so why not do it again?  ;)
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,549
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3433 on: Today at 09:52:02 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 09:32:34 pm
So his agent has put him up to making a statement to the press. A statement that implies he hasn't been telling his client what offers the club have made. Sounds plausible.

I don't know. All we know for sure is his agent will know exactly what Salah wants, he hasn't been able to agree it, yet, so no deal has been offered. Salah is lumping pressure on the club with that statement not his agent. Nothing wrong with that like
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,527
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3434 on: Today at 09:56:25 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 07:01:02 pm
Seems to be plenty of people wound up about this. But surely Jurgen's announcement at the start of the year will have heavily influenced any negotiations and associated timescales. I think people are forgetting what a shock it was for Jurgen to hand his notice in mid-season, and the uncertainty this created for the fans, players and the club.

Despite many on here claiming that nothing's being done, I think we're all sensible enough to know that all 3 players will have had discussions, and contract negotiations are very likely ongoing. It's possible we were going to announce something in the summer, but perhaps the players wanted to see what Slot was like, what a post-Jurgen LFC was like, and how the team would respond to a new manager and methods. Trent in particlar was devastated when Jurgen announced his departure, and this will not only create uncertainty about extending their deals, but also tempt them to assess their options elsewhere. I imagine that's what any top player would do when one of the best managers in the club's history makes a shock announcement that he's leaving 2 years early. There's also a complicating factor that all 3 of them might be waiting to see which of the others will sign, and what terms they are offered.

Slot and the team have so far silenced any doubts about how we'll cope without Jurgen, and I'd be very surprised if contract offers weren't on the table for all 3 of them to consider. Whether the offer is enough for them to stay is up for debate, but the notion that the club has just sat around and let them run down their contracts is absurd.

This post gets the timescale on Klopp wrong.
Logged

Online Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,175
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3435 on: Today at 09:56:29 pm »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 07:23:27 pm
We were informed very early when the window opened that Mount's preference was United over us, we had to sign Macca because his release clause would have expired by the 30th of June whereas Mount didn't have a release clause and the Mancs knew that they were his preferred option so they negotiated a lower fee with Chelsea.

Wasnt lower. We want to pay 45-50m for Mount but it was Utd or nothing for him.

Utd paid 60 -65m for him with 1 year on his contract. Awful business.
Logged

Offline Cpt_Reina

  • Vibranium goalie gloves.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,777
  • YNWA
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3436 on: Today at 09:57:12 pm »
Quote from: kvarmeismydad on Today at 09:24:06 pm
Trent will be buzzing that Salah dramas will get him through to January.

Trent was always waiting until January.

If you're his camp, it doesn't make much sense to sign again without actually leveraging the Madrid interest.

His best financial offer most likely occurs if he actually speaks to Madrid, coaxes an offer from them he can leverage against the reds AND has a Salah or Virgil benchmark to help his own negotiations.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,367
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3437 on: Today at 09:57:21 pm »
Quote from: kvarmeismydad on Today at 09:24:06 pm
Trent will be buzzing that Salah dramas will get him through to January.
we'll have to ask Keyop, as he seems to have ITK status on Trent's innermost feelings and concerns

Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 09:46:42 pm
How many contracts for a footballer have you negotiated?

i'm guessing you and Al are both on 0 or are you really (Dr) Ian Graham and not just a fan account? ;)
« Last Edit: Today at 09:59:54 pm by classycarra »
Logged

Online G Richards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,869
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3438 on: Today at 09:58:13 pm »
We dont know the nature of the negotiations so theres no point getting upset about any of it. Salah might be asking for too much and it will have ramifications for numerous other deals in the squad as it sets a benchmark. Maybe he has one more year at his current level before theres a decline. Maybe it is two or three. Maybe the club is weighing up another player who might not be as good as Mo now, but the calculus is that they will be better than Mo once he starts to decline, which will come, we just dont know when.

So many variables that we just dont know. Im chilled and what will be will be. With all of them.

With that said, I do hope they all sign new deals, as they are all world class and even for the two older ones, there appears to be plenty left in the tank.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 81 82 83 84 85 [86]   Go Up
« previous next »
 