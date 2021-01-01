Seems to be plenty of people wound up about this. But surely Jurgen's announcement at the start of the year will have heavily influenced any negotiations and associated timescales. I think people are forgetting what a shock it was for Jurgen to hand his notice in mid-season, and the uncertainty this created for the fans, players and the club.



Despite many on here claiming that nothing's being done, I think we're all sensible enough to know that all 3 players will have had discussions, and contract negotiations are very likely ongoing. It's possible we were going to announce something in the summer, but perhaps the players wanted to see what Slot was like, what a post-Jurgen LFC was like, and how the team would respond to a new manager and methods. Trent in particlar was devastated when Jurgen announced his departure, and this will not only create uncertainty about extending their deals, but also tempt them to assess their options elsewhere. I imagine that's what any top player would do when one of the best managers in the club's history makes a shock announcement that he's leaving 2 years early. There's also a complicating factor that all 3 of them might be waiting to see which of the others will sign, and what terms they are offered.



Slot and the team have so far silenced any doubts about how we'll cope without Jurgen, and I'd be very surprised if contract offers weren't on the table for all 3 of them to consider. Whether the offer is enough for them to stay is up for debate, but the notion that the club has just sat around and let them run down their contracts is absurd.