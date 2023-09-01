« previous next »
Author Topic: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread  (Read 194014 times)

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3280 on: Today at 03:33:48 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:02:23 pm
I feel sorry for Slot. Edwards and to a lesser extent Hughes have thrown him under a bus right from his first day here.

oh come on, how dramatic is that- Slot knows how the club runs.

The brilliant start hes had, coupled with what must be an utter thrill to be working at one of the greatest clubs in European football, looking forward to the lastest European night under the Anfield lights, hell be in his element.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3281 on: Today at 03:33:53 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:30:39 pm
Hughes started in June but Edwards started around the same time we lost to the mancs in the FA Cup.

According to Edwards he started in June - https://www.linkedin.com/in/michael-edwards-47889b17/?originalSubdomain=uk
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3282 on: Today at 03:34:10 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 03:31:43 pm
If the club offered Salah 2 years (with the option of a third) at £300k and he turned it down, how would people feel?

I wouldnt blame the club in that scenario. Seems a fair deal. More complex than that I know but that feels like a solid offer.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3283 on: Today at 03:34:20 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 03:31:43 pm
If the club offered Salah 2 years (with the option of a third) at £300k and he turned it down, how would people feel?

I'd put my limit closer to 400k, if he rejects then he's asking for too much and can go.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3284 on: Today at 03:35:57 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 03:09:40 pm
Theres a strange subtle argument emerging amongst some Liverpool fans (not many) that is looking to find fault with the side as outright praise would possibly undermine their stance on FSG and the contract situation. Its rumbling under the surface of a lot of discussion and its actually quite miserable. Obviously vent about contracts - it is annoying how its unfolding - but also find it in you to enjoy the moment. This season has been outrageously good so far.

Its been great so far, on Saturday 9th November I had a day ill remember for the rest of my life.  That in no way exonerates the owners from criticism., They do appear to have recruited a very good manager, but the player transfers part  remains below standard.

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3285 on: Today at 03:36:30 pm »
Quote from: nash_av on Today at 03:29:33 pm
One didnt want sign, the other two s wages we couldnt match.
It is so simple yet the cryarsing over not signing certain players still continues to this day.
Kloppo also wrestled control regarding contract extension of Virgil, Mo and Trent or was it left to someone else?

The point is that their way of working is to identify the perfect player and then if we miss out they wait a year for the next perfect player. It is all about being risk-averse. Klopp nailed it when he said we needed to take more risks. When Klopp wrestled control if we couldn't sign a player then we moved onto the next one.

That enabled us to bring in the likes of Macca, Szobo, Gravenberch, Endo etc. 
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3286 on: Today at 03:37:04 pm »
Imagine looking at the state of our team and feel sorry for Slot. I consider myself pretty negative, but how negative can you possibly be?
The guy is clearly living a dream
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3287 on: Today at 03:37:31 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 03:33:48 pm
oh come on, how dramatic is that- Slot knows how the club runs.

The brilliant start hes had, coupled with what must be an utter thrill to be working at one of the greatest clubs in European football, looking forward to the lastest European night under the Anfield lights, hell be in his element.

The situation hasn;t been resolved and we're in December nearly for fucks sakes.

Added to that is only buying a keeper for 2 years down the line and a lad from Italy who's played a grand total of half hour footie because he's not had a pre season.  So, while he maybe in his element and not kicking up a fuss for now it's not doing him or the club any favours with all this shit lingering on.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3288 on: Today at 03:37:39 pm »
Saw a rumour the club offered Salah £300k a week for 2 years with the option of a 3rd and he's turned it down.

That's a miserable offer from the club. FSG have to go. Hughes should be sacked.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3289 on: Today at 03:38:24 pm »
The Salah quotes are odd too.

He said hes more out than in but then basically says he wants to stay. He also says hes focused on winning things.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3290 on: Today at 03:38:45 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 03:37:39 pm
Saw a rumour the club offered Salah £300k a week for 2 years with the option of a 3rd and he's turned it down.

That's a miserable offer from the club. FSG have to go. Hughes should be sacked.

what would you consider to be a fair offer?
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3291 on: Today at 03:38:52 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 03:33:53 pm
According to Edwards he started in June - https://www.linkedin.com/in/michael-edwards-47889b17/?originalSubdomain=uk

Mate, he was pictured in Anfield and at Old Trafford boardroom back then while we were playing the mancs.  He was back unofficially then.  :D
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3292 on: Today at 03:38:53 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 03:31:43 pm
If the club offered Salah 2 years (with the option of a third) at £300k and he turned it down, how would people feel?

I think we need to get to the point of the club offering Salah any deal first. Don't you?
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3293 on: Today at 03:39:06 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 03:37:39 pm
Saw a rumour the club offered Salah £300k a week for 2 years with the option of a 3rd and he's turned it down.

That's a miserable offer from the club. FSG have to go. Hughes should be sacked.

Whats the source ?

Isnt that a fair offer ?
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3294 on: Today at 03:39:30 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 03:39:06 pm
Whats the source ?

Isnt that a fair offer ?

Tubby is the source  ;D
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3295 on: Today at 03:40:02 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 03:39:06 pm
Whats the source ?

Isnt that a fair offer ?

Is that a pay cut?
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3296 on: Today at 03:41:14 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:40:02 pm
Is that a pay cut?

Hes allegedly on 375k a week.

Hes not getting a payrise to extend.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3297 on: Today at 03:41:17 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 03:31:43 pm
If the club offered Salah 2 years (with the option of a third) at £300k and he turned it down, how would people feel?

I might be remembering this wrong, but I think at the time Salah signed his extension, it was estimated that it made him around the 6th highest player in the world. So £300k would likely represent a pay cut. Since he signed his extension, I would think he has dropped down that list. It wouldn't surprise me if he is looking for a small uplift.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3298 on: Today at 03:41:33 pm »
Quote from: ... on Today at 03:38:45 pm
what would you consider to be a fair offer?

I'm not arsed what the offer is in all honestly. Just throwing my toys out of the pram over something I can't control and someone getting paid obscene amounts of money regardless of what the offer is.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3299 on: Today at 03:43:18 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 03:39:30 pm
Tubby is the source  ;D

More updates at 10pm, tune into my YouTube channel for exclusive news.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3300 on: Today at 03:44:05 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 03:43:18 pm
More updates at 10pm, tune into my YouTube channel for exclusive news.

Once indykaila confirms it, then I'll start to beileve.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3301 on: Today at 03:44:18 pm »
Quote from: Corrie Nick on Today at 03:34:10 pm
I wouldnt blame the club in that scenario. Seems a fair deal. More complex than that I know but that feels like a solid offer.

Definitely. It would be more than fair under the circumstances if that third year was a player option
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3302 on: Today at 03:44:58 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 03:43:18 pm
More updates at 10pm, tune into my YouTube channel for exclusive news.

Fatso, you giving away free Mars bars?
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3303 on: Today at 03:45:41 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:44:58 pm
Fatso, you giving away free Mars bars?

First one is free, after that you have to do things for me.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3304 on: Today at 03:47:11 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 03:45:41 pm
First one is free, after that you have to do things for me.

You're on Youtube not Only Fans you fat tub of lard.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3305 on: Today at 03:47:34 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 03:41:14 pm
Hes allegedly on 375k a week.

Hes not getting a payrise to extend.

Mo is on £350K per week with another 50K per week for bonuses, which he tends to meet as it's goals related. So he is earning 400K at the moment.

https://www.capology.com/player/mohamed-salah-33770/

I think given age etc, £300K per week is fair and then use the existing incentive bonus system to offer him higher bonus for goals etc.

We cannot offer 500-600K base salary, that is insane, people are losing grasp of how much money that is, most people won't earn that in 5 years let alone per week. Back to reality chaps.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3306 on: Today at 03:47:54 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:37:31 pm
The situation hasn;t been resolved and we're in December nearly for fucks sakes.

Added to that is only buying a keeper for 2 years down the line and a lad from Italy who's played a grand total of half hour footie because he's not had a pre season.  So, while he maybe in his element and not kicking up a fuss for now it's not doing him or the club any favours with all this shit lingering on.


Feeling sorry for Slot is just bizarre lol.

Theres a reason hes the head coach and gladly took that job. Yes, press conferences are a pain in the arse - but he deals with them well from what I hear.

Otherwise he does his job, and is thriving, as is the wonderful team he was handed.

This will be resolved one way or another (stating the obvious I know).
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3307 on: Today at 03:49:24 pm »
Quote from: PhilV on Today at 03:47:34 pm
Mo is on £350K per week with another 50K per week for bonuses, which he tends to meet as it's goals related. So he is earning 400K at the moment.

https://www.capology.com/player/mohamed-salah-33770/

I think given age etc, £300K per week is fair and then use the existing incentive bonus system to offer him higher bonus for goals etc.

We cannot offer 500-600K base salary, that is insane, people are losing grasp of how much money that is, most people won't earn that in 5 years let alone per week. Back to reality chaps.

He's on £1mil per week

https://www.thisisanfield.com/2023/09/mo-salahs-true-earnings-revealed-around-1-million-per-week/
« Reply #3308 on: Today at 03:50:34 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 03:47:54 pm

Feeling sorry for Slot is just bizarre lol.

Theres a reason hes the head coach and gladly took that job. Yes, press conferences are a pain in the arse - but he deals with them well from what I hear.

Otherwise he does his job, and is thriving, as is the wonderful team he was handed.

This will be resolved one way or another (stating the obvious I know).

Exactly! But this is what I'm pissed off by. The players or club should let us know they are going or staying. Not this shit dance.

We have a title we could win and shit like this carrying on adds more unneeded pressure.


Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3309 on: Today at 03:51:06 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 03:44:05 pm
Once indykaila confirms it, then I'll start to beileve.

Grizz Khan is our canary in the mines
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3310 on: Today at 03:51:24 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:50:34 pm
Exactly! But this is what I'm pissed off by. The players or club should let us know they are going or staying. Not this shit dance.

We have a title we could win and shit like this carrying on adds more unneeded pressure.




No it doesnt.

Fans over reacting to contradictory interviews by Mo are the issue.
« Reply #3311 on: Today at 03:51:37 pm »
Quote from: GreekScouser on Today at 03:51:06 pm
Grizz Khan is our canary in the mines

Who?  ???
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3312 on: Today at 03:51:54 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 03:49:24 pm
He's on £1mil per week

https://www.thisisanfield.com/2023/09/mo-salahs-true-earnings-revealed-around-1-million-per-week/

I believe that is inclusive of image deals etc, I am only talking about LFC contract here.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3313 on: Today at 03:52:06 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 03:49:24 pm
He's on £1mil per week

https://www.thisisanfield.com/2023/09/mo-salahs-true-earnings-revealed-around-1-million-per-week/

That isn't from Liverpool though. The majority of that is from sponsorship and image rights.
« Reply #3314 on: Today at 03:52:52 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 03:51:24 pm
No it doesnt.

Fans over reacting to contradictory interviews by Mo are the issue.


If you think Slot is happy with this current status quo then there;s a bridge in San Francisco I'd like to sell you.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3315 on: Today at 03:53:23 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:50:34 pm
Exactly! But this is what I'm pissed off by. The players or club should let us know they are going or staying. Not this shit dance.

We have a title we could win and shit like this carrying on adds more unneeded pressure.

2 of those players have said they want to stay - Not much more they can say.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3316 on: Today at 03:54:14 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:50:34 pm
Exactly! But this is what I'm pissed off by. The players or club should let us know they are going or staying. Not this shit dance.

We have a title we could win and shit like this carrying on adds more unneeded pressure.

they dont need to let us know anything do they. Thats just the tedium of social media and forums these days, too many places to get wound up on.  It is what it is.

Yes, its mad that this is such a long drawn out thing, I mean, look at how long it takes them to get a normal player contract sorted - thinking someone like Quansah here. Its a months long process. Its mad, but Im sure Liverpool arent the only club that work like that.

Yes, this should not have dragged on from the summer though, that I very much agree with, but here we are.

Im over getting too wound up by shit like this to be honest, there is no guarantee, and there is no obligation, its fun to just be able to enjoy the games, then come on here and enjoy the drama some of you create  :P
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3317 on: Today at 03:54:43 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 03:37:39 pm
Saw a rumour the club offered Salah £300k a week for 2 years with the option of a 3rd and he's turned it down.

That's a miserable offer from the club. FSG have to go. Hughes should be sacked.

Mo says that he hasn't been offered a deal. I would rather go with what he says than some rumour.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3318 on: Today at 03:54:48 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 03:53:23 pm
2 of those players have said they want to stay - Not much more they can say.

Wanting to stay and Staying are two different things.

Staying means contracts are signed not this limbo we're currently in.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3319 on: Today at 03:55:35 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:52:52 pm

If you think Slot is happy with this current status quo then there;s a bridge in San Francisco I'd like to sell you.

Slot will know more than us.

And hes probably pissed off at the players mouthing off.
