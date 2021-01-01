« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 76 77 78 79 80 [81]   Go Down

Author Topic: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread  (Read 192604 times)

Online Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,006
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3200 on: Today at 01:54:45 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:45:03 pm
Mo speaking up has taken away from the brilliant start this season has been for Slot and his reign. It just adds more presure on the whole club.  He didn't need to say anything to that journo really.

He also said something a little while back I think. He's always been very outspoken and if there are a lot of fans digging him out, calling him greedy, saying he wants 3 year deals, etc, and putting the blame on him rather than the club, I'd be pretty motivated to speak out myself. Especially if I felt the club are not willing to meet within a reasonable range for the best striker in the PL.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,435
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3201 on: Today at 01:54:54 pm »
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,412
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3202 on: Today at 01:55:28 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 01:54:02 pm
How can VVD and Salah stay if the club hasn't offered them deals. It isn't as if the deals just roll over if nothing is agreed. As it stands all 3 will leave. Salah has even said at this stage he is more out than in.

Give it a couple of weeks and it will be a case of 'well we are preparing for the January window' so talks have been placed on hold.

How do you know the Club haven't offered them deals?
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online A Complete Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,889
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3203 on: Today at 01:56:05 pm »
The boost it would give the squad seeing both Mo and Virgil signing in the next few weeks as we build a title challenge would be immense.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Online GreekScouser

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 333
  • The secret ingredient is crime
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3204 on: Today at 01:57:07 pm »
Quote from: nash_av on Today at 01:52:40 pm
We didnt have the structure under which usually operate since i think middle of 2022-start of 2023. Then Kloppo announced he wants to leave.
We changed how we work and then had go back to it again, probably these renegotiations got underway later than how it would have been dealt with otherwise.

Changing how we do things and the manager announcing he wants to leave are not reasons to just leave contracts expiring, I've got a lot of time for the job the owners and staff have done but there isn't a single valid excuse to have reached this point.
Logged

Online Antonio Chigurh

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 76
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3205 on: Today at 01:58:41 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 01:51:01 pm

Salah and VVD have weakened their bargaining position by making it clear how desperate they are to stay.

A quick question on this if you don't mind, how does their desperation to stay stack up with your belief that FSG aren't arsed about winning anything? Gini wanted to stay, Firmino too, Klopp spent almost 9 years here, if the owners don't want to win why are all these proven winners so reluctant to leave? Surely they should be dying to get out.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,412
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3206 on: Today at 01:58:59 pm »
Quote from: GreekScouser on Today at 01:57:07 pm
Changing how we do things and the manager announcing he wants to leave are not reasons to just leave contracts expiring, I've got a lot of time for the job the owners and staff have done but there isn't a single valid excuse to have reached this point.

Of course there is a valid excuse.

Klopp announced he was off so if there were talks taking place around that time then the players would wait to see if they like the new Manager.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,530
  • JFT 97
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3207 on: Today at 01:59:03 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 01:55:28 pm
How do you know the Club haven't offered them deals?

Because VVD and Trent have publicly stated they haven't been offered deals.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,412
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3208 on: Today at 01:59:59 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 01:59:03 pm
Because VVD and Trent have publicly stated they haven't been offered deals.

VVD has said discussions are ongoing and it is widely reported than Mo / his reps are doing the same.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,286
  • Seis Veces
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3209 on: Today at 02:00:02 pm »
The players are fully entitled to put it out there in public. They deserve to when they've done what they have for the club. I don't care if they just want more money either, it's not like we've ever spent an excess of it in the market. Van Dijk has said on multiple occasions we need to sign more players, very good ones, and half the time he's just been completely blanked.

The only people this should reflect poorly on are the owners and recruitment people. Primarily, I'd say it's the latter of those but the buck stops with FSG ultimately. If these three (or even two of them) leave, all's I hope for is that Bournemouth's former director of football is no longer with the club before next summer, because nothing on his CV or first months with Liverpool suggests he's anywhere near the man to be handling all this. God fucking help him if he genuinely has to put real money down on multiple replacements.

I give it about 48 hours until a puff piece is written on him and Michael Edwards, feels about the right time for a new one.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,206
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3210 on: Today at 02:00:08 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 01:59:03 pm
Because VVD and Trent have publicly stated they haven't been offered deals.

I really didn't think you were this stupid Al...
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,530
  • JFT 97
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3211 on: Today at 02:04:29 pm »
Quote from: Antonio Chigurh on Today at 01:58:41 pm
A quick question on this if you don't mind, how does their desperation to stay stack up with your belief that FSG aren't arsed about winning anything? Gini wanted to stay, Firmino too, Klopp spent almost 9 years here, if the owners don't want to win why are all these proven winners so reluctant to leave? Surely they should be dying to get out.

Why have you changed from 'not arsed about winning' to the 'owners don't want to win'.

Players sign for football clubs, not owners. Liverpool are one of the biggest clubs on the planet. It is a family club with unique supporters and in Klopp we had an iconic manager. If FSG had bought Tranmere Rovers do you think players would be queuing up to sign for them?

Do kids run around the playground trying to become good enough to sign for FSG?
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online GreekScouser

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 333
  • The secret ingredient is crime
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3212 on: Today at 02:05:31 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 01:58:59 pm
Of course there is a valid excuse.

Klopp announced he was off so if there were talks taking place around that time then the players would wait to see if they like the new Manager.

Thats not a valid excuse.

And by all accounts, it doesn't sound like we tried to initiate talks before. In regards to these three, its been a shitshow. I think we can all agree on that, without sweeping statements about those in charge, considering they're all a month away from being able to sign for Real Madrid.
Logged

Online nash_av

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 129
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3213 on: Today at 02:05:51 pm »
Quote from: GreekScouser on Today at 01:57:07 pm
Changing how we do things and the manager announcing he wants to leave are not reasons to just leave contracts expiring, I've got a lot of time for the job the owners and staff have done but there isn't a single valid excuse to have reached this point.
So, would you put it on Kloppo as he was handed the responsibility after we dismantled the structure?
I think it played a part in delaying the initiation of renewal talks.
But talks are underway, lets hope they all sign.
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,530
  • JFT 97
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3214 on: Today at 02:06:37 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 01:59:59 pm
VVD has said discussions are ongoing and it is widely reported than Mo / his reps are doing the same.

Discussions were ongoing with Firmino, he reduced his wage demands and halved the contract length he was looking for. The club had no intention whatsoever of offering him a new deal. So ongoing negotiations mean nothing.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online nash_av

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 129
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3215 on: Today at 02:08:09 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 01:59:03 pm
Because VVD and Trent have publicly stated they haven't been offered deals.
VVD himself said(publicly) the discussions are ongoing.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,412
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3216 on: Today at 02:09:26 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 02:06:37 pm
Discussions were ongoing with Firmino, he reduced his wage demands and halved the contract length he was looking for. The club had no intention whatsoever of offering him a new deal. So ongoing negotiations mean nothing.

Thats his side of the story.

Negotiations clearly mean something.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online GreekScouser

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 333
  • The secret ingredient is crime
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3217 on: Today at 02:10:29 pm »
Quote from: nash_av on Today at 02:05:51 pm
So, would you put it on Kloppo as he was handed the responsibility after we dismantled the structure?
I think it played a part in delaying the initiation of renewal talks.
But talks are underway, lets hope they all sign.

Nah I'd put it on the owners, whoever they put in charge of those things, Gordon, Jorge, whoever. You can't just stop doing contracts for 18 months and then be surprised when we're rushing around looking stupid.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,412
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3218 on: Today at 02:11:37 pm »
Quote from: GreekScouser on Today at 02:10:29 pm
Nah I'd put it on the owners, whoever they put in charge of those things, Gordon, Jorge, whoever. You can't just stop doing contracts for 18 months and then be surprised when we're rushing around looking stupid.

Do you think the players would have signed a contract knowing Klopp was off ?
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online nash_av

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 129
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3219 on: Today at 02:12:54 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 02:11:37 pm
Do you think the players would have signed a contract knowing Klopp was off ?
Without knowing who the new manager is?
What are his plans? Are they part of the plans? Etc.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,335
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3220 on: Today at 02:13:48 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 02:11:37 pm
Do you think the players would have signed a contract knowing Klopp was off ?

I think you're right, the club was in a huge period of uncertainty.

What if we replaced Klopp with someone who was shit? Would Van Dijk and Salah be edging to stay? Don't think it's a coincidence that we've started like a bat out hell and both want to stay, I don't blame them.
Logged

Online Antonio Chigurh

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 76
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3221 on: Today at 02:14:26 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 02:04:29 pm
Why have you changed from 'not arsed about winning' to the 'owners don't want to win'.

Players sign for football clubs, not owners. Liverpool are one of the biggest clubs on the planet. It is a family club with unique supporters and in Klopp we had an iconic manager. If FSG had bought Tranmere Rovers do you think players would be queuing up to sign for them?

Do kids run around the playground trying to become good enough to sign for FSG?

Like it or not (I'm guessing not), FSG do own Liverpool, therefore playing for Liverpool does involve working for FSG, my question was basically how do you simultaneously hold a view that a club is not doing everything it can to win but some of the best,  players in the world are desperate to stay, when they have endless opportunities?
Logged

Online GreekScouser

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 333
  • The secret ingredient is crime
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3222 on: Today at 02:14:43 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 02:11:37 pm
Do you think the players would have signed a contract knowing Klopp was off ?

I dont know, but we should have at least asked. Trent in particular should have been done long before anyone knew Jurgen was leaving. I'd find it incredibly hard to believe if 11 months ago we started talking to the three of them and they all said 'No we'll wait until later in the year once we know how good the new manager is'
Logged

Online Kalito

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,417
  • ***JFT97***
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3223 on: Today at 02:14:54 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 10:40:46 am
You're the one who's fucking making up figures here.
It really is laughable.  :lmao
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

"be careful of media, they can make you hate the oppressed and love the oppressors." - Malcolm X

The notion that an Occupier is defending itself is as absurd as the notion that the rapist is defending itself from the victim.

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,530
  • JFT 97
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3224 on: Today at 02:15:12 pm »
Quote from: nash_av on Today at 02:12:54 pm
Without knowing who the new manager is?
What are his plans? Are they part of the plans? Etc.

Mad how clubs like Chelsea who have a revolving door, especially for managers get players to sign long deals isn't it?

Surely the idea of a Sporting Director signing the players and a coach, coaching them makes who the coach is pretty redundant. 
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,612
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3225 on: Today at 02:16:48 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 01:59:03 pm
Because VVD and Trent have publicly stated they haven't been offered deals.

Both VVD and Slot have confirmed that negotiations are going on for a contract extension. So if those negotiations result in an agreement, then a contract will be put on the table. Same goes for Trent and Salah.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,412
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3226 on: Today at 02:18:10 pm »
Quote from: GreekScouser on Today at 02:14:43 pm
I dont know, but we should have at least asked. Trent in particular should have been done long before anyone knew Jurgen was leaving. I'd find it incredibly hard to believe if 11 months ago we started talking to the three of them and they all said 'No we'll wait until later in the year once we know how good the new manager is'

You don't know and are losing your head.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,530
  • JFT 97
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3227 on: Today at 02:18:24 pm »
Quote from: Antonio Chigurh on Today at 02:14:26 pm
Like it or not (I'm guessing not), FSG do own Liverpool, therefore playing for Liverpool does involve working for FSG, my question was basically how do you simultaneously hold a view that a club is not doing everything it can to win but some of the best,  players in the world are desperate to stay, when they have endless opportunities?

Endless opportunities. Yeah, there are hundreds of clubs as big and as successful as Liverpool for them to pick from. Can you answer this if who owns or runs the club is so important to players then why do they sign for Barca when there is a presidential election coming up?
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,412
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3228 on: Today at 02:19:02 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 02:15:12 pm
Mad how clubs like Chelsea who have a revolving door, especially for managers get players to sign long deals isn't it?

Surely the idea of a Sporting Director signing the players and a coach, coaching them makes who the coach is pretty redundant. 

Chelsea are signing players on 8 year deals.

Do you think that is a good way to run a Club?
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online nash_av

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 129
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3229 on: Today at 02:19:58 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 02:15:12 pm
Mad how clubs like Chelsea who have a revolving door, especially for managers get players to sign long deals isn't it?

Surely the idea of a Sporting Director signing the players and a coach, coaching them makes who the coach is pretty redundant.
And then end up with said players with massive wages and contracts on the bench or get the players to train with the U23s because they are not in the current managers plans.
Or Loan them out to whichever team wants to take them(even if they just pay 25% of the wages) and then up with PSR issues.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,412
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3230 on: Today at 02:22:14 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 02:18:24 pm
Endless opportunities. Yeah, there are hundreds of clubs as big and as successful as Liverpool for them to pick from. Can you answer this if who owns or runs the club is so important to players then why do they sign for Barca when there is a presidential election coming up?

Money talks in a lot of cases.

However, VVD and Mo are legends here and their families are settled so why wouldn't they sign?
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.
Pages: 1 ... 76 77 78 79 80 [81]   Go Up
« previous next »
 