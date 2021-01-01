Melissa Reddy
@MelissaReddy_
Mohamed Salah cant be replaced in the algorithm. There is no younger version of him. He is HIM.
What he has done and continues to do cant be filtered down to a shot map, goal contributions or such. His availability, his appetite to better and challenge himself, his physical conditioning and mental fortitude
What would all of that cost in the market?
This is not sentiment, its reality. Liverpool rely on Salah, he is their banker, he remains the reference point
Liverpool have to be financially savvy, consider future squad planning and the age profile of the team, but if youre going to bet on anyone, bet on the man who has done it over and over and over again. Who prides himself on making extraordinary the norm.
PSA: No offer doesnt mean no negotiations. A formal offer is only generally made when terms have been agreed. Salah wants to stay, Liverpool want to keep him, and theres some compromising to do from both sides.
Maybe read the bit in bold before continuing to say the club haven't offered him a deal yet, it's not true and you know it.
Mel is spot on.