« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 72 73 74 75 76 [77]   Go Down

Author Topic: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread  (Read 189491 times)

Online Studgotelli

  • they have zero understanding of what Im actually talking about. Got a GCSE in Economics and thinks he knows everything.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,567
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3040 on: Today at 10:59:53 am »
Get it done dunno what the club are playing at FFS
Logged

Online Andypandimonium

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 891
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3041 on: Today at 11:00:00 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 10:54:07 am
Where is the suggestion that Salah has an offer from Saudi Arabia that hes looking for us to match? Am I living in an alternate universe here?

There's no suggestion of anything. We're all just hypothesizing. No one knows any more than the next person.

You don't think it possible that Mo knows how much he is worth to the Saudis?
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,279
  • Seis Veces
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3042 on: Today at 11:01:11 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:32:09 am
Come on, you're entering into mass hysteria mode here, nothing I repeat nothing indicates this at all.

I said the same thing before pre-season started, now it's December in a week and neither have had an offer on the table. I think that's indication that they're happy to see them go. We're about 35 days away from them officially being able to talk to clubs.

The only positive that them moving on means is that I reckon both would be more than prepared to stick the boot in at the owners/Edwards etc, especially Van Dijk. They'll want the fans to see exactly what these people are.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online nash_av

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 104
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3043 on: Today at 11:01:27 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 10:50:43 am
Firmino lowered both his wage demands and length of deal. The club point blank refused to negotiate. What should Firmino have done offered to pay the club to stay.
If club has better players in mind than extending contract of existing players (who has declined physically), then why extend his contract?We laud shanks for being ruthless and letting players legs fall off on otherss pitch but if the current leadertries it then its a problem.
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,701
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3044 on: Today at 11:02:12 am »
Quote from: nash_av on Today at 10:54:18 am
Numerous trophies?
So you think we lost out because we didnt sign more players?
We always had a strong bench never mind a very strong first 11.
You dont lose 2 champions league finals/ or league by a point becuase you didnt sign more players.

My point wasn't just the bodies - but not using the position of strenght to go after top talent we might not otherwise attract. It is the same type of 'bottom line first' mentality that would happily sabotage this season, let out best players go on a free then marvel at the wonderful drop in wage spend and average squad age, without any disregard for missed opportunities to actually win fucking trophies.

Until they prove me wrong, these owners are very much 'success second' outfit.
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,615
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3045 on: Today at 11:02:31 am »
Quote from: Andypandimonium on Today at 11:00:00 am
There's no suggestion of anything. We're all just hypothesizing. No one knows any more than the next person.

You don't think it possible that Mo knows how much he is worth to the Saudis?

If Saudi Arabia was important to Salah and he was really bothered about going there we wouldnt even be discussing him in this thread. Wed have flogged him last year.
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,436
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3046 on: Today at 11:02:32 am »
Mad that we're 8 points ahead (1st time since 93/94 this early in the season), we have a manager with one of the greatest starts at a PL club, we have a 22-year old midfielder playing out of his skin, and all the media is quoting a player who's contributed to 66% of our PL goals with the headline Im more out than in.

FFS, might as well put a fluro jacket on a deer during hunting season.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online bornandbRED

  • ... an ESL super fan. aka physioSTALKER
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,932
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3047 on: Today at 11:03:03 am »
I think all 3 are likely to leave, or it wouldnt have got to this stage, and the club are seemingly happy for this to be the case with VVD/Salah. Probably not so much with Trent.

Salah going nuclear on the pitch and then going public wasnt in the plan. Hes the best player in the league right now, and maybe in the world. You have to take the hit and sign him up.
Logged

Online Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,240
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3048 on: Today at 11:03:47 am »
Quote from: nash_av on Today at 10:54:18 am
Numerous trophies?
So you think we lost out because we didnt sign more players?
We always had a strong bench never mind a very strong first 11.
You dont lose 2 champions league finals/ or league by a point becuase you didnt sign more players.

But we did?  For years we had an incredible front 3, 2 of which would go to the AFCON every 2 years, and with no cover  meaning we couldn't rotate and rest them as much as we'd like (and thus dropped points).  Origi, much as he scored a few cult goals, was a bang average footballer for a side wanting to compete for the league title who struggled last season to get into the Notts Forest team on loan, and AC Milan have sent him to their B side as he isn't good enough for the 25 man squad.

You only have to look at Arsenal last couple of seasons, with overplaying Saka/Odegaard, and the impact that had on their title challenges and knock on effect this season - and thats *despite* them actually spending bucket loads on new players to try and give them depth.


Logged

Online mkferdy

  • "Zlat's all, folks!" (yes, that's MY joke!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,332
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3049 on: Today at 11:05:28 am »
The biggest issue I have with the club is allowing our best 3 players to get down to the last 12 months of their contracts. The suits have messed up allowing this situation to happen in the first place, we should not be in a position where we should be losing our best three players on a free.

As for Salah given it wont be a long contract I lean towards giving him what he wants but there are things that they will be considering. Is it an african nations season next year? His form always falls off a cliff after his been away and given his age will that have an effect.

Salah's numbers are incredible but they are in part down to the system we play that I feel utilises him to the best of his abilities whist masking some of his decline. Nunez does a lot of tracking back off the ball leaving Salah forward for example.

When is comes down to it I have no confidence in the recruitment team in finding suitable replacements so if it was me I would certainly renew all three but would prioritize Salah and VVD, they are leaders and our most two important players. Trent for me is a bit more tricky, he's the youngest of the three and local so we really don't want to be losing him but in the way Slot want's to play prob the easiest of the three to replace. Without knowing what he wants financially he shouldn't be earning the same as Salah for example. 

As for the nerds not everything should be done from a spreadsheet but as much as they are getting flack the overall budget is set from above and they are the ones who should be getting more grief for me. I'm not having this skit bollocks we play every transfer window, having to rely on "opportunistic signings". We are one of the biggest clubs in world football and need to start acting like it. This summer will show a lot on the ambition or lack of it from the owners.

Lets see how things go and hope the contract situation doesn't effect performances on the pitch negatively.
Logged

Online nash_av

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 104
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3050 on: Today at 11:06:04 am »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 11:02:12 am
My point wasn't just the bodies - but not using the position of strenght to go after top talent we might not otherwise attract. It is the same type of 'bottom line first' mentality that would happily sabotage this season, let out best players go on a free then marvel at the wonderful drop in wage spend and average squad age, without any disregard for missed opportunities to actually win fucking trophies.

Until they prove me wrong, these owners are very much 'success second' outfit.
We wouldnt have tried keep Coutinho and then after his sale, go all out to sign Virgil, Ali and Fab; if the owners were of success second mentality.
Logged

Online Andypandimonium

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 891
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3051 on: Today at 11:06:07 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 11:02:31 am
If Saudi Arabia was important to Salah and he was really bothered about going there we wouldnt even be discussing him in this thread. Wed have flogged him last year.

Well, if you're sure Saudi is off the table then there isn't going to be a problem reaching a compromise, is there?
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,648
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3052 on: Today at 11:07:09 am »
Quote from: Andypandimonium on Today at 11:06:07 am
Well, if you're sure Saudi is off the table then there isn't going to be a problem reaching a compromise, is there?
We have to offer something for there to be a compromise.
Logged

Online Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,176
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3053 on: Today at 11:08:12 am »
Quote from: PhilV on Today at 10:34:07 am
Supporters really are funny types.

People here telling the club to give Mo any money he wishes for what he's done, I wonder if any of these posters were on the Standard Corrupted protests at all when the club was in fucking in dire situation.

Salah deserves a contract offer, no doubt, but how much money is Abbas asking for him, no one here knows, maybe it's 500k a week, would that still be okay with some of you, same for VVD? Finances need to be handled carefully lest we fuck ourselves again. The clubs welfare is always paramount, again, I want Mo to get an offer and stay but it has to be a contract that is both good for him AND Liverpool Football Club.

Don't be simpletons and just say PAY ANYTHING YOU INCOMPETENT DICKS to the people at the club working within budgets etc. We literally don't know what's going on.

Spot on.

Another layer of complexity regarding Virgil and Mo is when people say 'it'll cost us more to replace them', unfortunately we will have to replace them in any case in the next couple of years anyway. Re-signing the kicks the can down the road, but we still have a major outlay due at some point in our near future. I'd love them to stay but we have to plan for life after them.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,615
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3054 on: Today at 11:08:22 am »
Quote from: Andypandimonium on Today at 11:06:07 am
Well, if you're sure Saudi is off the table then there isn't going to be a problem reaching a compromise, is there?

Jesus Christ, what is this? If we dont give Salah a contract, of course hell probably look there for something. If youre in a job, they want to head hunt you but you prefer your current job and then get made redundant of course you would look more closely afterwards.
Logged

Online GreekScouser

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 324
  • The secret ingredient is crime
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3055 on: Today at 11:08:42 am »
Quote from: Andypandimonium on Today at 11:00:00 am
There's no suggestion of anything. We're all just hypothesizing. No one knows any more than the next person.

You don't think it possible that Mo knows how much he is worth to the Saudis?

Its a ridiculous argument

If money is his prime motivator, he'll go and play in Saudi Arabia. If he wants to carry on playing at the top level, he knows he's not going to get that sort of money. That's just a fact, they're not paying a 33 year old Koulibaly over half a million a week because they know they're a top league. That's the trade off. You can go and get a nice four bedroomed detached house for £100k in some shithole town if you want but you know...its in a shithole town and there's no jobs, so not really much point. If Kim Jong Un offers him a million a week to go and play in North Korea, again good luck using it as a negotiating tactic.
Logged

Online Andypandimonium

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 891
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3056 on: Today at 11:09:22 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 11:07:09 am
We have to offer something for there to be a compromise.

You really think there has been no discussion?
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,701
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3057 on: Today at 11:09:42 am »
Quote from: nash_av on Today at 11:06:04 am
We wouldnt have tried keep Coutinho and then after his sale, go all out to sign Virgil, Ali and Fab; if the owners were of success second mentality.

You are literally making my point for me. Only time during their tenure they went balls out to buy top players was after Barcelona idiotically spent half a GDP on Coutinho - in effect funding our one and only established world class talent spending spree. Ask yourself would we have bought not three, but even one of those - had we not sold Coutinho for such a crazy fee. Yeah, didn't think so.
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,648
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3058 on: Today at 11:10:51 am »
Quote from: Andypandimonium on Today at 11:09:22 am
You really think there has been no discussion?

I'm sure there's been plenty of nice hi, how are you discussions. Offers I'm not so sure, the player has had to resort to publically begging for a new deal after all so discussions can't be that great. But hey, let's shit on the player and pretend it's because he wants 1 million a week on a 4 year deal or something.

I'd much prefer some action over club mouthpieces saying how positive it's all going like.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,325
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3059 on: Today at 11:11:01 am »
Melissa Reddy
@MelissaReddy_
Mohamed Salah cant be replaced in the algorithm. There is no younger version of him. He is HIM.

What he has done and continues to do cant be filtered down to a shot map, goal contributions or such. His availability, his appetite to better and challenge himself, his physical conditioning and mental fortitude What would all of that cost in the market?

This is not sentiment, its reality. Liverpool rely on Salah, he is their banker, he remains the reference point

Liverpool have to be financially savvy, consider future squad planning and the age profile of the team, but if youre going to bet on anyone, bet on the man who has done it over and over and over again. Who prides himself on making extraordinary the norm.

PSA: No offer doesnt mean no negotiations. A formal offer is only generally made when terms have been agreed. Salah wants to stay, Liverpool want to keep him, and theres some compromising to do from both sides.

Maybe read the bit in bold before continuing to say the club haven't offered him a deal yet, it's not true and you know it.

Mel is spot on.
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,648
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3060 on: Today at 11:13:42 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 11:11:01 am


Maybe read the bit in bold before continuing to say the club haven't offered him a deal yet, it's not true and you know it.

Mel is spot on.

Don't forget to tell Mo as well, he hasn't heard of the offer either.

Also funny how you relentlessly shit on journalists but happily take their word as gospel when it suits
Logged

Offline deanloco9

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 472
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3061 on: Today at 11:13:48 am »
This Richard Hughes is showing us why he was at Bournemouth so far then. Shambolic.
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,510
  • JFT 97
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3062 on: Today at 11:14:10 am »
Quote from: nash_av on Today at 11:01:27 am
If club has better players in mind than extending contract of existing players (who has declined physically), then why extend his contract?We laud shanks for being ruthless and letting players legs fall off on otherss pitch but if the current leadertries it then its a problem.

Errrm no that was Paisley not Shankly.

The massive difference is that we brought their replacements in, bedded them in and the let players leave.

That is a bit different to letting players go and then pissing about for years looking for the perfect player.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online kasperoff

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,613
  • What happened to Sabu?
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3063 on: Today at 11:14:55 am »
Who would replace his guaranteed 20 goals per season? Because I'm not seeing it in the current squad. Nunez isn't going to turn into what we hoped he would, and looks more out of place with each game. Gakpo and Diaz are great support acts, but I don't see either bringing the main goal scorers. Jota could perhaps, but can't stay fit.

Brining in guaranteed goals is nigh-on impossible. Salah needs to stay at the club until we have a succession plan in place. We certainly don't have one at the moment.

I understand the club have a strategy regarding older players, but every now and again there is a special case.
Logged
Quote from: jaybeezay on June  6, 2011, 09:18:42 pm
I think the same, can't stand him, but if you could have a £1million pound cheque or steve bruces head hollowed out and filled with pound coins which would you have?

Online A Complete Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,887
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3064 on: Today at 11:15:34 am »
Needs to be sorted soon as this is the type of stuff that snowballs and could derail the season. The questions will get relentless the longer it goes on. Trent im resigned to leaving but we must get the others sorted before the turn of the year so we can concentrate on winning the league.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,325
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3065 on: Today at 11:15:51 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 11:13:42 am
Don't forget to tell Mo as well, he hasn't heard of the offer either.

Also funny how you relentlessly shit on journalists but happily take their word as gospel when it suits

If you can't understand the difference between a formal offer and an informal one during negotiations you have the IQ of an amoeba.
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,648
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3066 on: Today at 11:17:05 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 11:15:51 am
If you can't understand the difference between a formal offer and an informal one during negotiations you have the IQ of an amoeba.

And you keep telling us that everything is all fine when the months keep ticking by and fuck all is happening. Absolutely delusional as usual.
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,510
  • JFT 97
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3067 on: Today at 11:17:07 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 11:11:01 am
Melissa Reddy
@MelissaReddy_
Mohamed Salah cant be replaced in the algorithm. There is no younger version of him. He is HIM.

What he has done and continues to do cant be filtered down to a shot map, goal contributions or such. His availability, his appetite to better and challenge himself, his physical conditioning and mental fortitude What would all of that cost in the market?

This is not sentiment, its reality. Liverpool rely on Salah, he is their banker, he remains the reference point

Liverpool have to be financially savvy, consider future squad planning and the age profile of the team, but if youre going to bet on anyone, bet on the man who has done it over and over and over again. Who prides himself on making extraordinary the norm.

PSA: No offer doesnt mean no negotiations. A formal offer is only generally made when terms have been agreed. Salah wants to stay, Liverpool want to keep him, and theres some compromising to do from both sides.

Maybe read the bit in bold before continuing to say the club haven't offered him a deal yet, it's not true and you know it.

Mel is spot on.

Mel, first name terms now eh😂😂
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,611
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3068 on: Today at 11:17:37 am »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 11:09:42 am
You are literally making my point for me. Only time during their tenure they went balls out to buy top players was after Barcelona idiotically spent half a GDP on Coutinho - in effect funding our one and only established world class talent spending spree. Ask yourself would we have bought not three, but even one of those - had we not sold Coutinho for such a crazy fee. Yeah, didn't think so.


Literally bid 110m for a player a year ago
Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Online harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,611
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3069 on: Today at 11:19:02 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 11:14:10 am
Errrm no that was Paisley not Shankly.

The massive difference is that we brought their replacements in, bedded them in and the let players leave.

That is a bit different to letting players go and then pissing about for years looking for the perfect player.

Not saying Mo is replaceable but weve got the best forward group in the country by a mile.
Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Online nash_av

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 104
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3070 on: Today at 11:19:52 am »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 11:03:47 am
But we did?  For years we had an incredible front 3, 2 of which would go to the AFCON every 2 years, and with no cover  meaning we couldn't rotate and rest them as much as we'd like (and thus dropped points).  Origi, much as he scored a few cult goals, was a bang average footballer for a side wanting to compete for the league title who struggled last season to get into the Notts Forest team on loan, and AC Milan have sent him to their B side as he isn't good enough for the 25 man squad.

You only have to look at Arsenal last couple of seasons, with overplaying Saka/Odegaard, and the impact that had on their title challenges and knock on effect this season - and thats *despite* them actually spending bucket loads on new players to try and give them depth.
Origi was good when we called upon him.
He was shit after leaving LFC is a different matter.
Torres was shit after ge LFC as well, dies that mean he didnt do well for us.
Apart from the front 3, Lallana, Shaq and Origi played there when we had players missing.
You lose or draw an odd game here and there and with Man city on cheat code you always have to win almost every game. We had enough player last season, were there in the mix, but we lost.
We reached 97 points and still lost but won the CL.
Then we again lost PL by a point and CL final.
We had Jota, Diaz, Taki and origi then to call upon.
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,510
  • JFT 97
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #3071 on: Today at 11:19:53 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 11:15:51 am
If you can't understand the difference between a formal offer and an informal one during negotiations you have the IQ of an amoeba.

Salah didn't say a formal contract offer though did he. He said no offers at all. That means verbal or formal.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"
Pages: 1 ... 72 73 74 75 76 [77]   Go Up
« previous next »
 