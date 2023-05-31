« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 65 66 67 68 69 [70]   Go Down

Author Topic: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread  (Read 184797 times)

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,732
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2760 on: Yesterday at 01:33:19 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 01:28:53 pm
You are ignoring the point. Since we made a marginal loss our revenues have gone up by around £100m and our wage bill has come down. This season I think it is not unrealistic to expect a £100m+ profit.
So you can't answer the specific questions then? Says it all :D

Go on.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,403
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2761 on: Yesterday at 01:37:02 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 01:28:53 pm
You are ignoring the point. Since we made a marginal loss our revenues have gone up by around £100m and our wage bill has come down. This season I think it is not unrealistic to expect a £100m+ profit.
You factored no CL football last season into that??
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,474
  • JFT 97
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2762 on: Yesterday at 01:38:02 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 01:37:02 pm
You factored no CL football last season into that??

I am talking about this season.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,403
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2763 on: Yesterday at 01:39:41 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 01:38:02 pm
I am talking about this season.
Last season? What do you reckon?



Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,474
  • JFT 97
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2764 on: Yesterday at 01:39:48 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 01:33:19 pm
So you can't answer the specific questions then? Says it all :D

Go on.

What specific ❓
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,732
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2765 on: Yesterday at 01:42:19 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 01:37:02 pm
You factored no CL football last season into that??
Bonuses will rise.
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,474
  • JFT 97
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2766 on: Yesterday at 01:52:28 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 01:39:41 pm
Last season? What do you reckon?

The lack of CL football will have lowered our revenues compared to qualifying for the CL. However, we signed more commercial deals, we will have a significant uplift from the Corporate facilities of the ARE, we should have lower interest payments because the Dynasty money was supposedly used to pay down debt.

Plus the wage bill should be significantly lower considering the players we have offloaded and having lower bonus payments to players.

My guess would be another marginal loss. Something that shows the importance of investing in the playing squad and qualifying for the CL.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,731
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2767 on: Yesterday at 02:10:35 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 01:52:28 pm
My guess would be another marginal loss. Something that shows the importance of investing in the playing squad and qualifying for the CL.

That was only because of Klopp though I believe.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,474
  • JFT 97
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2768 on: Yesterday at 02:24:27 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 02:10:35 pm
That was only because of Klopp though I believe.

Bit harsh on his mate Jorge that. ;D

I think rebuilding a whole midfield and then getting a CL place was a monumental achievement don't you?
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,731
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2769 on: Yesterday at 02:43:33 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 02:24:27 pm
Bit harsh on his mate Jorge that. ;D

I think rebuilding a whole midfield and then getting a CL place was a monumental achievement don't you?


Of course.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline scutty

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 885
  • Know nothing.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2770 on: Yesterday at 06:36:13 pm »
Anyone have a link to the contract thread?

Looking for info about Virg, Trent & Mo.

Thanks in advance.
Logged
Why was my post deleted?

Offline mickeydocs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,530
  • Jurgen Klopp - best Liverpool coach since Paisley
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2771 on: Yesterday at 07:09:46 pm »
Quote from: scutty on Yesterday at 06:36:13 pm
Anyone have a link to the contract thread?

Looking for info about Virg, Trent & Mo.

Thanks in advance.

Maybe we should use the fsg thread.
Logged
Its easy to believe when its going well.

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,474
  • JFT 97
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2772 on: Yesterday at 07:46:27 pm »
Quote from: scutty on Yesterday at 06:36:13 pm
Anyone have a link to the contract thread?

Looking for info about Virg, Trent & Mo.

Thanks in advance.

Thanks for asking.

We are in rude health financially and can afford to offer Virg, Trent & Mo very good renewal terms.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,616
  • Meh sd f
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2773 on: Yesterday at 08:05:38 pm »
Getting worried that they will move to a more challenging league...
Logged

Offline Heritage

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 207
  • Boot Room Fanatic
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2774 on: Yesterday at 09:39:14 pm »
Need all 3 to be honest. Just pay them. Trent is the most expendable in the immediate future but the least expendable long term.
Logged
🔥97🔥

🏆 x 43

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,613
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2775 on: Yesterday at 10:29:43 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 08:05:38 pm
Getting worried that they will move to a more challenging league...
Yep. Picking the low hanging fruit can get boring...
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,744
  • Indefatigability
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2776 on: Yesterday at 10:36:58 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 08:05:38 pm
Getting worried that they will move to a more challenging league...
haha
Logged

Online Sonofthewind

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 588
  • Cheers like
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2777 on: Yesterday at 11:59:21 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 01:39:48 pm
What specific ❓

These three they posted earlier I reckon.

1. Do you think we should spend more? If yes, which "revenue" considering the fact that we make marginal profits at best.

2. Should we borrow more given? If not, what's the way forward? We don't need to go round in circles.

3. Are you assuming costs don't rise as revenues rise? I really want to know before I respond.
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,474
  • JFT 97
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2778 on: Today at 12:23:10 am »
Quote from: Sonofthewind on Yesterday at 11:59:21 pm
These three they posted earlier I reckon.

1. Do you think we should spend more? If yes, which "revenue" considering the fact that we make marginal profits at best.

2. Should we borrow more given? If not, what's the way forward? We don't need to go round in circles.

3. Are you assuming costs don't rise as revenues rise? I really want to know before I respond.

Our revenues are going up massively this season.

We have never borrowed money to buy players. The club's debt has been to fund infrastructure.

Costs are going down because we have offloaded the majority of our highest earners.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline bornandbRED

  • ... an ESL super fan. aka physioSTALKER
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,923
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2779 on: Today at 01:36:28 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:23:10 am
Our revenues are going up massively this season.

We have never borrowed money to buy players. The club's debt has been to fund infrastructure.

Costs are going down because we have offloaded the majority of our highest earners.

Actually the club borrows money (incurs debt) more or less every time it buys a player.

In the 2023 accounts, it states we incurred £153m of payables after the end of the accounting period (post 31 May 2023 - in the 2023 summer window), to be included to May 2024. That will show up as debt on our next set of financial statements, and part of that (whatever is amortised) will be paid as administrative expenses, thus reducing our profit. This obviously relates to our summer acquisitions.

We also increased our credit facility by £100m in summer 2023.

It would be good to see what the likes of Gravenberch, Szobo, Mac A etc are on compared to Fabinho, Firmino, Henderson et al, and how material of a difference that would make. Not as big as youd think, although I do agree that with CL football this year, we should see healthy revenues which give us room to play with. 
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,474
  • JFT 97
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2780 on: Today at 02:10:36 am »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 01:36:28 am
Actually the club borrows money (incurs debt) more or less every time it buys a player.

That is a bizarre way of looking at things. Players are ultimately paid for using the clubs revenues and not debt.



Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 01:36:28 am
In the 2023 accounts, it states we incurred £153m of payables after the end of the accounting period (post 31 May 2023 - in the 2023 summer window), to be included to May 2024. That will show up as debt on our next set of financial statements, and part of that (whatever is amortised) will be paid as administrative expenses, thus reducing our profit. This obviously relates to our summer acquisitions.

Only if you completely ignore the fact that the post-balance sheet events also led to a player trading profit of £19.3m. 
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 01:36:28 am
We also increased our credit facility by £100m in summer 2023.

Increasing our credit facility by activating the accordion facility means absolutely nothing. It is akin to increasing your overdraft facility. It is irrelevant unless you actually use that facility. 

Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 01:36:28 am
It would be good to see what the likes of Gravenberch, Szobo, Mac A etc are on compared to Fabinho, Firmino, Henderson et al, and how material of a difference that would make. Not as big as youd think, although I do agree that with CL football this year, we should see healthy revenues which give us room to play with. 

The club has tended to offer low initial contracts and then quickly increase salaries when players are successful. So I expect the wage savings to be quite significant. The wage bill will also have decreased because we will have paid less in bonuses.

The main thing for me is that we are already paying VVD, Trent and Salah to play for us so it is not as if we need to find a huge amount of extra money to pay them. The vast majority of any wages we pay them next season if they sign is what we were already paying them this season.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:21:48 am by Eeyore »
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline bornandbRED

  • ... an ESL super fan. aka physioSTALKER
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,923
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2781 on: Today at 03:15:42 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 02:10:36 am
That is a bizarre way of looking at things. Players are ultimately paid for using the clubs revenues and not debt.


Debt is by definition classified as a liability (payables). Its money that is owed, of which we incurred £153m more from our acquisitions in summer 2023. Its paid down through amortization which is charged to the income statement (minused from revenue) across the length of players contracts.

Of course its ultimately paid down by the club; the same way FSG paid down the money the club owed to RBS when they bought us. But until its paid - its debt, just like your mortgage. And the more debt you have, the more itll eat into your income.

Id love to know what your perceived definition of debt is, if not this?

Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 02:10:36 am
Only if you completely ignore the fact that the post-balance sheet events also led to a player trading profit of £19.3m. 
Increasing our credit facility by activating the accordion facility means absolutely nothing. It is akin to increasing your overdraft facility. It is irrelevant unless you actually use that facility. 

Do you know the difference between a balance sheet and income statement? Debt isnt reflected in our income statement - it just shows money in vs money out for the year, of which the £19.3m profit you pointed out was added into (in laymans terms) money in as profit we made those on specific players or player contracts i.e the Fabinho fee vs what was left to amortize of his contract = profit. It has no relation to the extra debt the club took on.

The revolving credit facility will attract interest if we do use a portion of it, and will have an associated fee although it is likely to be negligible.

I guess the key point is that the club use debt and financing extensively, and managing it is a difficult balancing act.


Logged

Offline harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,607
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2782 on: Today at 07:01:28 am »
Quote from: daveymac_4 on Yesterday at 03:45:27 am
I think with Virgil and Mo it comes down to money. But with Trent, I think its the prestige. Real Madrid is where the elite of the elite go to play now. Real Madrid is where he could put himself in the conversation with Cafu, Alves and Carlos for the best attacking full-back in the history of football.

Dalglish, Rush, Souness, Gerrard, Hansen, Barnes are all seen by Liverpool fans as some of the greatest players of their generation. But if any of these played for today's Real Madrid then they'd POTENTIALLY be acknowledged more on the world stage (if they hit the heights that they did wearing a Liverpool shirt). It didn't work for Coutinho and Owen, but it elevated Suarez, Beckham, Ronaldo and Alonso to another level of greatness.


Thats all marketing bullshit that started with Perez. And I dont think itll last much longer.


Premier league is the elite.
Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Offline mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,367
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2783 on: Today at 08:35:57 am »
they will sign
Logged

Offline Cpt_Reina

  • Vibranium goalie gloves.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,767
  • YNWA
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2784 on: Today at 08:54:33 am »
Kyle Walker showing this season how quickly a players physical attributes can desert them and exactly why Hughes and team need to be wary about the length and amount of money they're willing to commit to two lads in their mid 30s.
Logged

Offline mullyred94

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,367
  • Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2785 on: Today at 08:57:13 am »
Quote from: Cpt_Reina on Today at 08:54:33 am
Kyle Walker showing this season how quickly a players physical attributes can desert them and exactly why Hughes and team need to be wary about the length and amount of money they're willing to commit to two lads in their mid 30s.

Walker has been cooked for a lot longer then just this season mate.
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,593
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2786 on: Today at 09:02:16 am »
Quote from: Cpt_Reina on Today at 08:54:33 am
Kyle Walker showing this season how quickly a players physical attributes can desert them and exactly why Hughes and team need to be wary about the length and amount of money they're willing to commit to two lads in their mid 30s.

Not really the best example, been a gradual decline for years, had the same stuff about him being finished when St Maximum destroyed him at St James's 2 years ago.

Also probably best not to compare model pros to that bellend either.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:06:24 am by DelTrotter »
Logged

Offline Cpt_Reina

  • Vibranium goalie gloves.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,767
  • YNWA
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2787 on: Today at 09:18:51 am »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 08:57:13 am
Walker has been cooked for a lot longer then just this season mate.

OK what about De Bruyne? Gundogan? Both shadows of who they were even last season.

Or maybe we can look at how many top players in the PL are 34 or over?

How's Trippier looking? Washed up?

Now Salah and Virgil are exceptionally talented, model professionals and at this moment in time don't look like they're slowing down. But they're not impervious to basic human biology.

It *will* come for them too. And it *could* come as soon as next season.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,859
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2788 on: Today at 09:26:18 am »
Quote from: Cpt_Reina on Today at 09:18:51 am
OK what about De Bruyne? Gundogan? Both shadows of who they were even last season.

Or maybe we can look at how many top players in the PL are 34 or over?

How's Trippier looking? Washed up?

Now Salah and Virgil are exceptionally talented, model professionals and at this moment in time don't look like they're slowing down. But they're not impervious to basic human biology.

It *will* come for them too. And it *could* come as soon as next season.

I think the issue isnt the fact that they could drop off and for that reason we may not want to extend, its the influence they currently have and who can pick up the slack.

If we take the City example, then yes the dropping off of the likes of De Bruyne, Walker etc. has affected them massively. But they still would have had Haaland, Foden and Rodri, three of their most influential players still young and/or in their prime.

The problem is with Salah, Van Dijk you are talking about our best defender and best attacker, as well as our most creative 2 players when you bring in Trent as well. I dont see players capable of picking up that slack in the side as much, bar maybe Konate.

Our drop off potential is higher than City just because of the influence of those players. Thats without factoring the amount of money the club can spend to replace them all in one summer.
Logged

Offline daveymac_4

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 44
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2789 on: Today at 09:39:34 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 05:22:28 am

That is a great PR speech for Real Madrid I hope they paid you for that.

I guess thats the benefit of PR. It doesn't matter if its true, it matters if its perceived to be true. Ian Rush doesn't become a better player if he scored 350 for Real Madrid, but worldwide he would have been perceived as one.  If Trent replicates his Liverpool form for Real Madrid then suddenly he becomes an automatic pick in every kids "World 11" that they scribble down in the back of their geography text books.  In five years time people in Asian, South America and Europe would be arguing if he was the best right back of all time. 

In my opinion he's our fourth best player, and is some distance behind the other three, but perhaps he is the most "Galactico" out of them all. Two years ago they signed Mbappe after he was told to run his contract down, one year ago it was Bellingham, this year they've chosen Trent.

Obviously I'd love him to stay. Failing that I'd hope to get the 100 million transfer fee that he's worth. But, we all know by now that this only ends one way. This will be FSG's "the one that got away". Losing out on a potential 100 million transfer fee will make ten years of clever, prudent and sound work in the transfer market count for zip.  All of Micheal Edward's good work getting inflated fees for Brewster, Ibe, Solanke, Williams, Smith, Wilson etc will have all been for nothing because we let our most valuable asset go on a free.
Logged

Online Garlic Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,732
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2790 on: Today at 09:54:12 am »
Quote from: daveymac_4 on Today at 09:39:34 am

Obviously I'd love him to stay. Failing that I'd hope to get the 100 million transfer fee that he's worth. But, we all know by now that this only ends one way. This will be FSG's "the one that got away". Losing out on a potential 100 million transfer fee will make ten years of clever, prudent and sound work in the transfer market count for zip.  All of Micheal Edward's good work getting inflated fees for Brewster, Ibe, Solanke, Williams, Smith, Wilson etc will have all been for nothing because we let our most valuable asset go on a free.

Easy now, Trents not our most valuable asset. If every player was on the same length of contract and they were all up for sale this summer, wed get larger fees for Konate, Mac Allister and Gravenberch, if Jota wasnt so injury prone I imagine wed get a better fee for him and Diaz too.

Regardless of how highly we all rate Trent, no club in the world is paying £100m for a right back, there are simply too many good alternatives that you can pay less than half of that for and still get a brilliant player in. Full backs the least valuable outfield position on the field, so many clubs stumble upon different solutions at the position, although Trent is undoubtedly a great full back and transcends the position in terms of his skill set, he doesnt transcend it to the point youd spend £100m on him.

As for the stuff about all of that work being for nothing. Give your head a wobble for crying out loud, most of those sales funded/supplemented the greatest side of my lifetime, none of that changes if Trent walks. Losing Trent wont set us back years, losing all three at once might as its a tall order trying to replace all three at once. Trent will be the cheapest and easiest player to replace.
Logged

Offline na fir dearg

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,675
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2791 on: Today at 10:35:58 am »
These contracts need to be viewed in the light of where we are in the table and where our main rival is (or rivals) - keeping these players keeps us in line to do something special this season

Don't really want to hear about what Virgil or Salah's form will be like in 2 years time, the time is now
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,474
  • JFT 97
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2792 on: Today at 10:36:10 am »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 03:15:42 am
Debt is by definition classified as a liability (payables). Its money that is owed, of which we incurred £153m more from our acquisitions in summer 2023. Its paid down through amortization which is charged to the income statement (minused from revenue) across the length of players contracts.

Of course its ultimately paid down by the club; the same way FSG paid down the money the club owed to RBS when they bought us. But until its paid - its debt, just like your mortgage. And the more debt you have, the more itll eat into your income.

Id love to know what your perceived definition of debt is, if not this?

Do you know the difference between a balance sheet and income statement? Debt isnt reflected in our income statement - it just shows money in vs money out for the year, of which the £19.3m profit you pointed out was added into (in laymans terms) money in as profit we made those on specific players or player contracts i.e the Fabinho fee vs what was left to amortize of his contract = profit. It has no relation to the extra debt the club took on.

The revolving credit facility will attract interest if we do use a portion of it, and will have an associated fee although it is likely to be negligible.

I guess the key point is that the club use debt and financing extensively, and managing it is a difficult balancing act.




Debt for me is something that needs to be serviced. Something that has a cost to the club. Amortisation isn't how you pay for something it is how you account for it on your profit and loss. Zubimendi is an example say we signed him for £60m. We give him a 5 year deal so the amortisation cost is £12m per year. We wouldn't be paying RS £12m per season though we would be paying the full amount upfront.

If we use the TV money to pay for Zubi or some of the Dynasty investment company for players as the club said they would then whilst on the balance sheet we would still owe £38m. I. In reality the cash would already have been paid.

I think we need to separate accounting practices from cashflow. As for the revolving credit facility. Having a £300m revolver doesn't mean we are £300m in debt it is just the nature of the business. Income is paid in tranches at different times and the revolver is used to smooth that irregular pattern out receiving income.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,771
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2793 on: Today at 10:42:22 am »
Quote from: Cpt_Reina on Today at 08:54:33 am
Kyle Walker showing this season how quickly a players physical attributes can desert them and exactly why Hughes and team need to be wary about the length and amount of money they're willing to commit to two lads in their mid 30s.

That is true and one can never tell how any player is going to react or last.

One thing in your example is Van Djik / Salah are complete professionals & you compare that to Walker he seems a complete prick with questionable life choices.
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,474
  • JFT 97
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2794 on: Today at 10:53:36 am »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 09:54:12 am
Easy now, Trents not our most valuable asset. If every player was on the same length of contract and they were all up for sale this summer, wed get larger fees for Konate, Mac Allister and Gravenberch, if Jota wasnt so injury prone I imagine wed get a better fee for him and Diaz too.

Regardless of how highly we all rate Trent, no club in the world is paying £100m for a right back, there are simply too many good alternatives that you can pay less than half of that for and still get a brilliant player in. Full backs the least valuable outfield position on the field, so many clubs stumble upon different solutions at the position, although Trent is undoubtedly a great full back and transcends the position in terms of his skill set, he doesnt transcend it to the point youd spend £100m on him.

As for the stuff about all of that work being for nothing. Give your head a wobble for crying out loud, most of those sales funded/supplemented the greatest side of my lifetime, none of that changes if Trent walks. Losing Trent wont set us back years, losing all three at once might as its a tall order trying to replace all three at once. Trent will be the cheapest and easiest player to replace.

City signed Cancelo for £60m in £2019 , United paid £50m for Wan Bissaka in 2019 , Chelsea paid £45m for Chilwell in 2020. Man City paid £77m for Gvardiol. With Football inflation what would Trent with 5 years left on his deal be worth?
« Last Edit: Today at 11:07:18 am by Eeyore »
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,933
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2795 on: Today at 10:59:58 am »
Quote from: Cpt_Reina on Today at 09:18:51 am
OK what about De Bruyne? Gundogan? Both shadows of who they were even last season.

Or maybe we can look at how many top players in the PL are 34 or over?

How's Trippier looking? Washed up?

Now Salah and Virgil are exceptionally talented, model professionals and at this moment in time don't look like they're slowing down. But they're not impervious to basic human biology.

It *will* come for them too. And it *could* come as soon as next season.
De Bruyne has had a lot of injuries down the years, plus tons of miles in his legs when he does play. Gundogan is simply out of form, after leaving and then returning to a squad that is older and not functioning at its best.

Not allowing a player to 'leave their legs on our pitch' is a tricky balance, and many have cited examples of past greats that were moved on swiftly. But I think Mo and Virgil are exceptions to the rule - partly due to their talent, but also their durability. Other than Mo losing a bit of pace, they're both still at the top of their game and I think it's a risk worth taking. Virgil deserves huge credit for returning to this form after his ACL injury, and he seems as dedicated to his fitness and longevity as Mo.

There's also the impact they have on other players around them, which can't be underestimated and is hard to put a value on. I think senior pros of that quality are essential to have around whilst a new manager introduces his methods, as their attitude, leadership, dedication and workrate make them perfect role models - especially for younger players. They will be very influential in the dressing room and on the training pitch, and I imagine Slot would love to have them around beyond his first season. Tying them down to 2-year contracts plus an option for a 3rd would be a sensible approach - giving us enough time to benefit from their continued impact, plus time to plan for their replacements.
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,779
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2796 on: Today at 11:08:21 am »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 10:59:58 am


There's also the impact they have on other players around them, which can't be underestimated and is hard to put a value on. I think senior pros of that quality are essential to have around whilst a new manager introduces his methods, as their attitude, leadership, dedication and workrate make them perfect role models - especially for younger players.

In top professional teams the value of this is close to zero or at the least very easily replicated.
This idea was trotted out relentlessly about Fabinho and Henderson when they were clearly shot. They both left and were replaced with better players with lesser reputations and of course we got significantly better

That's before you get to our specific squad which outside those two players contains national captains, premier league winners, a world cup winner etc etc
But even without that the idea that top pros who battle tooth and nail to even have a career need other pros to motivate them is way over blown - maybe in the 70s / 80s that was a thing when not going to the pub was a big sacrifice dunno...

Salah and Virgil should be given new contracts based on their production on the pitch ... focussing on the reputation, image, leadership and other intangibles of players and pretending age isn't a thing or is compensated for by this stuff is what leads clubs to make their biggest contract mistakes (carraghers last contract, hendersons last contract etc)

« Last Edit: Today at 11:11:12 am by JackWard33 »
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,474
  • JFT 97
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2797 on: Today at 11:19:38 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:08:21 am
In top professional teams the value of this is close to zero or at the least very easily replicated.
This idea was trotted out relentlessly about Fabinho and Henderson when they were clearly shot. They both left and were replaced with better players with lesser reputations and of course we got significantly better

That's before you get to our specific squad which outside those two players contains national captains, premier league winners, a world cup winner etc etc
But even without that the idea that top pros who battle tooth and nail to even have a career need other pros to motivate them is way over blown - maybe in the 70s / 80s that was a thing when not going to the pub was a big sacrifice dunno...

Salah and Virgil should be given new contracts based on their production on the pitch ... focussing on the reputation, image, leadership and other intangibles of players and pretending age isn't a thing or is compensated for by this stuff is what leads clubs to make their biggest contract mistakes (carraghers last contract, hendersons last contract etc)



You only have to listen to the other players though. VVDs organisational skills are off the charts he basically talks Grav and Ibou through games. Then you get Salah and the standards he sets in training.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,933
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2798 on: Today at 12:17:44 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:08:21 am
In top professional teams the value of this is close to zero or at the least very easily replicated.
This idea was trotted out relentlessly about Fabinho and Henderson when they were clearly shot. They both left and were replaced with better players with lesser reputations and of course we got significantly better

That's before you get to our specific squad which outside those two players contains national captains, premier league winners, a world cup winner etc etc
But even without that the idea that top pros who battle tooth and nail to even have a career need other pros to motivate them is way over blown - maybe in the 70s / 80s that was a thing when not going to the pub was a big sacrifice dunno...

Salah and Virgil should be given new contracts based on their production on the pitch ... focussing on the reputation, image, leadership and other intangibles of players and pretending age isn't a thing or is compensated for by this stuff is what leads clubs to make their biggest contract mistakes (carraghers last contract, hendersons last contract etc)
That's why I said senior pros 'of that quality'. Fabinho and Henderson were never in the same bracket as Virgil and Mo, who are both in the elite category and have regularly been the best in the world in their positions.

Virgil and Mo both have an aura and an X factor that very few players have. Fabinho and Henderson were good players with high workrate, but us getting significantly better has nothing to do with leadership or influence and is more to with fresh legs and a whole new midfield.

I'm not sure you can say with any certainty that the value of the elite pros is 'close to zero' in terms of their off the field influence. Milner was held in very high regard by Jurgen, the coaches and the players, and I think that some players are able to influence the dressing room, training sessions, and team harmony much more than others. In Milner's case it was due to his experience, and a workrate that was one of the best in the league on and off the pitch. With Virgil/Mo, they have all that, plus the elite level talent that I think makes other players better and strive for improvement. Look at how Utd have fallen apart - partly due to managers and poor player recruitment, but also due the lack of any leadership on and off the pitch, which to me has been a huge factor in their decline.
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.
Pages: 1 ... 65 66 67 68 69 [70]   Go Up
« previous next »
 