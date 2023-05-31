That is a bizarre way of looking at things. Players are ultimately paid for using the clubs revenues and not debt.
Debt is by definition classified as a liability (payables). Its money that is owed, of which we incurred £153m more from our acquisitions in summer 2023. Its paid down through amortization which is charged to the income statement (minused from revenue) across the length of players contracts.
Of course its ultimately paid down by the club; the same way FSG paid down the money the club owed to RBS when they bought us. But until its paid - its debt, just like your mortgage. And the more debt you have, the more itll eat into your income.
Id love to know what your perceived definition of debt is, if not this?
Only if you completely ignore the fact that the post-balance sheet events also led to a player trading profit of £19.3m.
Increasing our credit facility by activating the accordion facility means absolutely nothing. It is akin to increasing your overdraft facility. It is irrelevant unless you actually use that facility.
Do you know the difference between a balance sheet and income statement? Debt isnt reflected in our income statement - it just shows money in vs money out for the year, of which the £19.3m profit you pointed out was added into (in laymans terms) money in as profit we made those on specific players or player contracts i.e the Fabinho fee vs what was left to amortize of his contract = profit. It has no relation to the extra debt the club took on.
The revolving credit facility will attract interest if we do use a portion of it, and will have an associated fee although it is likely to be negligible.
I guess the key point is that the club use debt and financing extensively, and managing it is a difficult balancing act.