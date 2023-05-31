In top professional teams the value of this is close to zero or at the least very easily replicated.

This idea was trotted out relentlessly about Fabinho and Henderson when they were clearly shot. They both left and were replaced with better players with lesser reputations and of course we got significantly better



That's before you get to our specific squad which outside those two players contains national captains, premier league winners, a world cup winner etc etc

But even without that the idea that top pros who battle tooth and nail to even have a career need other pros to motivate them is way over blown - maybe in the 70s / 80s that was a thing when not going to the pub was a big sacrifice dunno...



Salah and Virgil should be given new contracts based on their production on the pitch ... focussing on the reputation, image, leadership and other intangibles of players and pretending age isn't a thing or is compensated for by this stuff is what leads clubs to make their biggest contract mistakes (carraghers last contract, hendersons last contract etc)



That's why I said senior pros 'of that quality'. Fabinho and Henderson were never in the same bracket as Virgil and Mo, who are both in the elite category and have regularly been the best in the world in their positions.Virgil and Mo both have an aura and an X factor that very few players have. Fabinho and Henderson were good players with high workrate, but us getting significantly better has nothing to do with leadership or influence and is more to with fresh legs and a whole new midfield.I'm not sure you can say with any certainty that the value of the elite pros is 'close to zero' in terms of their off the field influence. Milner was held in very high regard by Jurgen, the coaches and the players, and I think that some players are able to influence the dressing room, training sessions, and team harmony much more than others. In Milner's case it was due to his experience, and a workrate that was one of the best in the league on and off the pitch. With Virgil/Mo, they have all that, plus the elite level talent that I think makes other players better and strive for improvement. Look at how Utd have fallen apart - partly due to managers and poor player recruitment, but also due the lack of any leadership on and off the pitch, which to me has been a huge factor in their decline.