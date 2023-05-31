« previous next »
Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread

Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2760 on: Yesterday at 01:33:19 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 01:28:53 pm
You are ignoring the point. Since we made a marginal loss our revenues have gone up by around £100m and our wage bill has come down. This season I think it is not unrealistic to expect a £100m+ profit.
So you can't answer the specific questions then? Says it all :D

Go on.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2761 on: Yesterday at 01:37:02 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 01:28:53 pm
You are ignoring the point. Since we made a marginal loss our revenues have gone up by around £100m and our wage bill has come down. This season I think it is not unrealistic to expect a £100m+ profit.
You factored no CL football last season into that??
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2762 on: Yesterday at 01:38:02 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 01:37:02 pm
You factored no CL football last season into that??

I am talking about this season.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2763 on: Yesterday at 01:39:41 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 01:38:02 pm
I am talking about this season.
Last season? What do you reckon?



Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2764 on: Yesterday at 01:39:48 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 01:33:19 pm
So you can't answer the specific questions then? Says it all :D

Go on.

What specific ❓
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2765 on: Yesterday at 01:42:19 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 01:37:02 pm
You factored no CL football last season into that??
Bonuses will rise.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2766 on: Yesterday at 01:52:28 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 01:39:41 pm
Last season? What do you reckon?

The lack of CL football will have lowered our revenues compared to qualifying for the CL. However, we signed more commercial deals, we will have a significant uplift from the Corporate facilities of the ARE, we should have lower interest payments because the Dynasty money was supposedly used to pay down debt.

Plus the wage bill should be significantly lower considering the players we have offloaded and having lower bonus payments to players.

My guess would be another marginal loss. Something that shows the importance of investing in the playing squad and qualifying for the CL.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2767 on: Yesterday at 02:10:35 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 01:52:28 pm
My guess would be another marginal loss. Something that shows the importance of investing in the playing squad and qualifying for the CL.

That was only because of Klopp though I believe.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2768 on: Yesterday at 02:24:27 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 02:10:35 pm
That was only because of Klopp though I believe.

Bit harsh on his mate Jorge that. ;D

I think rebuilding a whole midfield and then getting a CL place was a monumental achievement don't you?
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2769 on: Yesterday at 02:43:33 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 02:24:27 pm
Bit harsh on his mate Jorge that. ;D

I think rebuilding a whole midfield and then getting a CL place was a monumental achievement don't you?


Of course.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2770 on: Yesterday at 06:36:13 pm »
Anyone have a link to the contract thread?

Looking for info about Virg, Trent & Mo.

Thanks in advance.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2771 on: Yesterday at 07:09:46 pm »
Quote from: scutty on Yesterday at 06:36:13 pm
Anyone have a link to the contract thread?

Looking for info about Virg, Trent & Mo.

Thanks in advance.

Maybe we should use the fsg thread.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2772 on: Yesterday at 07:46:27 pm »
Quote from: scutty on Yesterday at 06:36:13 pm
Anyone have a link to the contract thread?

Looking for info about Virg, Trent & Mo.

Thanks in advance.

Thanks for asking.

We are in rude health financially and can afford to offer Virg, Trent & Mo very good renewal terms.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2773 on: Yesterday at 08:05:38 pm »
Getting worried that they will move to a more challenging league...
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2774 on: Yesterday at 09:39:14 pm »
Need all 3 to be honest. Just pay them. Trent is the most expendable in the immediate future but the least expendable long term.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2775 on: Yesterday at 10:29:43 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 08:05:38 pm
Getting worried that they will move to a more challenging league...
Yep. Picking the low hanging fruit can get boring...
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2776 on: Yesterday at 10:36:58 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 08:05:38 pm
Getting worried that they will move to a more challenging league...
haha
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2777 on: Yesterday at 11:59:21 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 01:39:48 pm
What specific ❓

These three they posted earlier I reckon.

1. Do you think we should spend more? If yes, which "revenue" considering the fact that we make marginal profits at best.

2. Should we borrow more given? If not, what's the way forward? We don't need to go round in circles.

3. Are you assuming costs don't rise as revenues rise? I really want to know before I respond.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2778 on: Today at 12:23:10 am »
Quote from: Sonofthewind on Yesterday at 11:59:21 pm
These three they posted earlier I reckon.

1. Do you think we should spend more? If yes, which "revenue" considering the fact that we make marginal profits at best.

2. Should we borrow more given? If not, what's the way forward? We don't need to go round in circles.

3. Are you assuming costs don't rise as revenues rise? I really want to know before I respond.

Our revenues are going up massively this season.

We have never borrowed money to buy players. The club's debt has been to fund infrastructure.

Costs are going down because we have offloaded the majority of our highest earners.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2779 on: Today at 01:36:28 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:23:10 am
Our revenues are going up massively this season.

We have never borrowed money to buy players. The club's debt has been to fund infrastructure.

Costs are going down because we have offloaded the majority of our highest earners.

Actually the club borrows money (incurs debt) more or less every time it buys a player.

In the 2023 accounts, it states we incurred £153m of payables after the end of the accounting period (post 31 May 2023 - in the 2023 summer window), to be included to May 2024. That will show up as debt on our next set of financial statements, and part of that (whatever is amortised) will be paid as administrative expenses, thus reducing our profit. This obviously relates to our summer acquisitions.

We also increased our credit facility by £100m in summer 2023.

It would be good to see what the likes of Gravenberch, Szobo, Mac A etc are on compared to Fabinho, Firmino, Henderson et al, and how material of a difference that would make. Not as big as youd think, although I do agree that with CL football this year, we should see healthy revenues which give us room to play with. 
