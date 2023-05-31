Our revenues are going up massively this season.



We have never borrowed money to buy players. The club's debt has been to fund infrastructure.



Costs are going down because we have offloaded the majority of our highest earners.



Actually the club borrows money (incurs debt) more or less every time it buys a player.In the 2023 accounts, it states we incurred £153m of payables after the end of the accounting period (post 31 May 2023 - in the 2023 summer window), to be included to May 2024. That will show up as debt on our next set of financial statements, and part of that (whatever is amortised) will be paid as administrative expenses, thus reducing our profit. This obviously relates to our summer acquisitions.We also increased our credit facility by £100m in summer 2023.It would be good to see what the likes of Gravenberch, Szobo, Mac A etc are on compared to Fabinho, Firmino, Henderson et al, and how material of a difference that would make. Not as big as youd think, although I do agree that with CL football this year, we should see healthy revenues which give us room to play with.