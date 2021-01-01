Last season? What do you reckon?



The lack of CL football will have lowered our revenues compared to qualifying for the CL. However, we signed more commercial deals, we will have a significant uplift from the Corporate facilities of the ARE, we should have lower interest payments because the Dynasty money was supposedly used to pay down debt.Plus the wage bill should be significantly lower considering the players we have offloaded and having lower bonus payments to players.My guess would be another marginal loss. Something that shows the importance of investing in the playing squad and qualifying for the CL.