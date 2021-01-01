« previous next »
If he's not his agent needs firing. Madrid are interested and reportedly  pay that for players like Alaba.
His agent is his brother so I can't see that happening :D

The thing with leaving on a free is Trent will get a huge signing on fee so RM could offer him less wages than us but financially it's still better for him.

The Anfield Wrap had the best idea. Stick Mo, Virgil and Trent in a room with a million quid and tell them to distribute it between them. There's your weekly wage. Sorted.
he's a right back

who thinks he's a midfielder.

which probably informs the decisions of his demands to the club.
Could you imagine if in their era - the likes of Roberto Carlos or Cafu were available on a free?😮

They too would have a host of clubs wanting to speak with them.

Im pretty sure whilst well paid, there would have been a significant difference between what the likes of Zidane, Ronaldo, Totti, Batistuta, Raul, Figo etc were paid as a comparison (welcome to be proven wrong!)

Cafu moved on a free from Roma to Milan.

He was 32 and no idea what wages he got.

I doubt theres very few instances where elite teams have a full back as one of its highest paid players. Carlos, Cafu and Alves might be the only potential examples.


I just dont think youve seen a full back being paid an elite wage very often. The challenge here though is that Trent is a relatively unique talent. Hes a bit of a unicorn in how effective he can play the position and how systems can and have been adapted to get the best of him.


Trent is an elite midfielder, and has elite midfielder qualities,  without really proving he can play in midfield. Thats been fine previously given the emphasis on our full back positions. If we want a more traditional fullback, no matter how good they are how do you justify them being your highest paid player?

Its a massive conundrum for the club and player. A conundrum that I think has got harder given the way Slot has set us up in the 1st few months of his tenure.
The three of them will be announced on Christmas morning.

Gold, Frankincense and Mo.
Gold, Frankincense and Mo.

Not bad... ;)
Cafu moved on a free from Roma to Milan.

He was 32 and no idea what wages he got.

I doubt theres very few instances where elite teams have a full back as one of its highest paid players. Carlos, Cafu and Alves might be the only potential examples.


I just dont think youve seen a full back being paid an elite wage very often. The challenge here though is that Trent is a relatively unique talent. Hes a bit of a unicorn in how effective he can play the position and how systems can and have been adapted to get the best of him.


Trent is an elite midfielder, and has elite midfielder qualities,  without really proving he can play in midfield. Thats been fine previously given the emphasis on our full back positions. If we want a more traditional fullback, no matter how good they are how do you justify them being your highest paid player?

Its a massive conundrum for the club and player. A conundrum that I think has got harder given the way Slot has set us up in the 1st few months of his tenure.

Isn't that indicative of a race to the bottom though?

Trent's wages would only look high because we probably won't have any other players on elite wages at all. As it stands next year are highest earner would probably be Ali unless we offload him as well. What we should be doing is comparing Trent's salary to players at our rivals.

Compare Trent to Rodri, Phil Foden, Ilkay Gundogan, John Stones, Jack Grealish or Bernardo Silva at City. Compare him to Havertz, Jesus, Rice, Odegaard, Partey or Saka. At United compare him to Casemiro, Fernandes, Rashford or Mount.

That is that is the going rate for players at the top clubs.
Using Man City, who are bank rolled by a nation state and break every financial rule possible, and Man United, who have completely fucked up their wage structure, as examples to follow is quite a move but I'm here for it.

Genuine question but are any full backs at any of our rivals earning more than Trent currently is? Kyle Walker is the only one who I guess could be? Luke Shaw? Reece James? Chilwell?

I mean a lot of the names mentioned are reasons not to "pay him what he wants" as much as to argue that we should.
Fucking hell, using what the two fucked up Manc clubs pay as the going rate, seriously? :lmao
This is getting hilarious now. It is as if a whole section of our fan base has been brainwashed.

This season we will be looking at Revenues around the £700m mark. We will have similar revenues to City and United. So please explain why we wouldn't be able to pay similar wages to those two.

Revenue is revenue so why have a section of our fan base been convinced that we can't compete with City, United and Arsenal in term of transfer fees and wages?

Given we have a new training ground and a ground that has been redeveloped what exactly do you lot propose we spend the surplus revenues on?

This is getting hilarious now. It is as if a whole section of our fan base has been brainwashed.

This season we will be looking at Revenues around the £700m mark. We will have similar revenues to City and United. So please explain why we wouldn't be able to pay similar wages to those two.

Revenue is revenue so why have a section of our fan base been convinced that we can't compete with City, United and Arsenal in term of transfer fees and wages?

Given we have a new training ground and a ground that has been redeveloped what exactly do you lot propose we spend the surplus revenues on?

Literally no one has said anything close to what you're implying.

Saying Trent might not be worth X amount a week* isn't the same as saying we shouldn't pay anyone X amount a week. It's like someone saying I wouldn't spend £100 million on Adama Traore and you losing your shit because you somehow think it means we shouldn't spend £100 million full stop.

*I haven't said anything like this and remain of the opinion that Trent will leave regardless of how much we chuck at him.
This is getting hilarious now. It is as if a whole section of our fan base has been brainwashed.

This season we will be looking at Revenues around the £700m mark. We will have similar revenues to City and United. So please explain why we wouldn't be able to pay similar wages to those two.

Revenue is revenue so why have a section of our fan base been convinced that we can't compete with City, United and Arsenal in term of transfer fees and wages?

Given we have a new training ground and a ground that has been redeveloped what exactly do you lot propose we spend the surplus revenues on?
It's really circular. Like I said in the contracts thread:
1. Our wage bill is up there with the highest. Publicly available wages are underestimated.

2. The revenue is already maxed out with most of it going towards the squad. That's why we don't make a lot of profit. We lose money in some years.

If we were to spend more and make large losses that the club needs loans to fund, I know some will still point it out and say the club is borrowing too much.

Imagine meeting John Henry in the boardroom and telling him that we need to spend more despite maxing out our revenue. He'd give you a puzzled look. Anyone that's engaged in any form of business would understand.
It's really circular. Like I said in the contracts thread:
1. Our wage bill is up there with the highest. Publicly available wages are underestimated.

2. The revenue is already maxed out with most of it going towards the squad. That's why we don't make a lot of profit. We lose money in some years.

If we were to spend more and make large losses that the club needs loans to funds, I know some will still point it out and say the club is borrowing too much.

Imagine meeting John Henry in the boardroom and telling him that we need to spend more despite maxing out our revenue. He'd give you a puzzled look. Anyone that's engaged in any form of business would understand.

Our revenues are going up massively. The Dynasty investment paid down debt. As it stands we will have removed pretty much every high earner of the books. As for debt you do realise that the debt is what has been loaded onto the club to pay for one-off infrastructure costs.

As for maxing out our revenues, are you kidding?

We have the ARE corporate seats increasing match day revenues, higher commercial revenues, a bigger TV deal, a massive uplift for qualifying for an extended CL and the Premier League are looking to bring future media rights in-house. Then on the horizon you have the potential of live streaming of games.
Our revenues are going up massively. The Dynasty investment paid down debt. As it stands we will have removed pretty much every high earner of the books. As for debt you do realise that the debt is what has been loaded onto the club to pay for one-off infrastructure costs.

As for maxing out our revenues, are you kidding?

We have the ARE corporate seats increasing match day revenues, higher commercial revenues, a bigger TV deal, a massive uplift for qualifying for an extended CL and the Premier League are looking to bring future media rights in-house. Then on the horizon you have the potential of live streaming of games.
Refer to the contracts thread LOL.

I remember you using the Coutinho as evidence that we make big profits :D. That's not even mentioning the squad cost rule. Anyway, I hope nobody runs their business with this mindset.
Using Man City, who are bank rolled by a nation state and break every financial rule possible, and Man United, who have completely fucked up their wage structure, as examples to follow is quite a move but I'm here for it.

Genuine question but are any full backs at any of our rivals earning more than Trent currently is? Kyle Walker is the only one who I guess could be? Luke Shaw? Reece James? Chilwell?

I mean a lot of the names mentioned are reasons not to "pay him what he wants" as much as to argue that we should.

Think Reece James is on around £250k pw, unsure on Walker and whether he taken less to stay when he remained after the U-turn on the Bayern move.

Reece James is an interesting yardstick to use, IMO hes as talented as any full back in the world but cant stay fit, hasnt achieved what Trent has and probably isnt as gifted as an offensive player. Trent could (probably rightly) look at that and say hes worth far more than Reece James. It becomes even more problematic if you look at what a number of England internationals are earning as well, some of them arent even guaranteed to get picked (Grealish, Sancho, Sterling, Rashford), admittedly a lot of them play further up the pitch but Id argue none of those players have ever been as pivotal to their team as Trent is for us. The club can stick to their guns over salaries and deal with all the heat that brings if they allow him to walk, IMO Trents within his rights to ask for more money than any of those players Ive listed.
https://xcancel.com/ptgorst/status/1859601128595304504

Quote
Former Liverpool CEO Peter Moore has claimed club owners Fenway Sports Group are "working feverishly" to secure Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk to new contracts at Anfield.

I doubt this. Chris Bascombe has said otherwise ...
I really hope FSG isnt using the incentive laden clauses in the negotiations the way a lot of American owners use with aging stars. On one hand the base salary is lower and the player knows production is necessary to collect on a portion of their salary which in theory helps the team. But I have also seen athletes in the States become selfish in order to collect. Ive always been in the mindset that incentive clauses should be a teams production and standing. In other words the more wins a team gets the more money collected by the player.
I really hope FSG isnt using the incentive laden clauses in the negotiations the way a lot of American owners use with aging stars. On one hand the base salary is lower and the player knows production is necessary to collect on a portion of their salary which in theory helps the team. But I have also seen athletes in the States become selfish in order to collect. Ive always been in the mindset that incentive clauses should be a teams production and standing. In other words the more wins a team gets the more money collected by the player.
Are the incentives not team based too? I don't know what's been negotiated between the club and given players.

Also, there is the point of image rights, which can be huge for some players. I think that started with Beckham when he went to Real - his earnings from football were less than his image rights and commercial deals. I could be wrong but the reason I remember that was because I was asking myself whether Beckham at that moment was a footballer or a model.

In the end, it all has to work for both parties. Neither the player nor the club should bully the other side into submission, no good will come out of it either way.
I really hope FSG isnt using the incentive laden clauses in the negotiations the way a lot of American owners use with aging stars. On one hand the base salary is lower and the player knows production is necessary to collect on a portion of their salary which in theory helps the team. But I have also seen athletes in the States become selfish in order to collect. Ive always been in the mindset that incentive clauses should be a teams production and standing. In other words the more wins a team gets the more money collected by the player.

Well, most of the reports I have seen suggest that bonuses of our players are mostly dependant on our results, the trophies won, and availability (player not being injured), and not on individual stats.

Anyway, we are not losing all 3 of Trent, Mo and Virgil. In fact, I think there is a very good chance of all 3 staying ...
I think with Virgil and Mo it comes down to money. But with Trent, I think its the prestige. Real Madrid is where the elite of the elite go to play now. Real Madrid is where he could put himself in the conversation with Cafu, Alves and Carlos for the best attacking full-back in the history of football.

Dalglish, Rush, Souness, Gerrard, Hansen, Barnes are all seen by Liverpool fans as some of the greatest players of their generation. But if any of these played for today's Real Madrid then they'd POTENTIALLY be acknowledged more on the world stage (if they hit the heights that they did wearing a Liverpool shirt). It didn't work for Coutinho and Owen, but it elevated Suarez, Beckham, Ronaldo and Alonso to another level of greatness.
Cafu moved on a free from Roma to Milan.

He was 32 and no idea what wages he got.

I doubt theres very few instances where elite teams have a full back as one of its highest paid players. Carlos, Cafu and Alves might be the only potential examples.


I just dont think youve seen a full back being paid an elite wage very often. The challenge here though is that Trent is a relatively unique talent. Hes a bit of a unicorn in how effective he can play the position and how systems can and have been adapted to get the best of him.


Trent is an elite midfielder, and has elite midfielder qualities,  without really proving he can play in midfield. Thats been fine previously given the emphasis on our full back positions. If we want a more traditional fullback, no matter how good they are how do you justify them being your highest paid player?

Its a massive conundrum for the club and player. A conundrum that I think has got harder given the way Slot has set us up in the 1st few months of his tenure.


You be paying a high fee for a brilliant player who happens to play at right back. If you were to name the top 5 difference makers in the entire squad, for me, Trent is among them.
I think with Virgil and Mo it comes down to money. But with Trent, I think its the prestige. Real Madrid is where the elite of the elite go to play now. Real Madrid is where he could put himself in the conversation with Cafu, Alves and Carlos for the best attacking full-back in the history of football.

Dalglish, Rush, Souness, Gerrard, Hansen, Barnes are all seen by Liverpool fans as some of the greatest players of their generation. But if any of these played for today's Real Madrid then they'd POTENTIALLY be acknowledged more on the world stage (if they hit the heights that they did wearing a Liverpool shirt). It didn't work for Coutinho and Owen, but it elevated Suarez, Beckham, Ronaldo and Alonso to another level of greatness.


That is a great PR speech for Real Madrid I hope they paid you for that.
Cafu moved on a free from Roma to Milan.

He was 32 and no idea what wages he got.

I doubt theres very few instances where elite teams have a full back as one of its highest paid players. Carlos, Cafu and Alves might be the only potential examples.


I just dont think youve seen a full back being paid an elite wage very often. The challenge here though is that Trent is a relatively unique talent. Hes a bit of a unicorn in how effective he can play the position and how systems can and have been adapted to get the best of him.


Trent is an elite midfielder, and has elite midfielder qualities,  without really proving he can play in midfield. Thats been fine previously given the emphasis on our full back positions. If we want a more traditional fullback, no matter how good they are how do you justify them being your highest paid player?

Its a massive conundrum for the club and player. A conundrum that I think has got harder given the way Slot has set us up in the 1st few months of his tenure.

You had me thinking 🤔  Maldini surely was on wages reflecting his status within Milan. Lahm too with Bayern. Both were club captain too. Won't Trents standing not be more similar to them as a local lad too.
Well, most of the reports I have seen suggest that bonuses of our players are mostly dependant on our results, the trophies won, and availability (player not being injured), and not on individual stats.

Anyway, we are not losing all 3 of Trent, Mo and Virgil. In fact, I think there is a very good chance of all 3 staying ...

Love the confidence what is it based on Peter?
It's really circular. Like I said in the contracts thread:
1. Our wage bill is up there with the highest. Publicly available wages are underestimated.

2. The revenue is already maxed out with most of it going towards the squad. That's why we don't make a lot of profit. We lose money in some years.

If we were to spend more and make large losses that the club needs loans to fund, I know some will still point it out and say the club is borrowing too much.

Imagine meeting John Henry in the boardroom and telling him that we need to spend more despite maxing out our revenue. He'd give you a puzzled look. Anyone that's engaged in any form of business would understand.

This doesn't really make much sense. From the publicly available information Liverpool's wage bill is in no way "up there with the highest".  If you wish to claim that publicly available wages are underestimated, with the true number being higher, then you have to then apply the same consideratio to all of the teams. So although the numbers will increase the discrepancy will still remain.
This doesn't really make much sense. From the publicly available information Liverpool's wage bill is in no way "up there with the highest".  If you wish to claim that publicly available wages are underestimated, with the true number being higher, then you have to then apply the same addition to compensate for that underestimation to all of the teams. So although the numbers will increase the discrepancy will still remain.
The point is that you see the actual wage bill of all clubs in their accounts not those websites that make our wages look low. Ours was the 2nd highest the last time I checked. Every other thing is noise.

Or do the actual accounts which have been independently verified lie? This conversation has been had a million times here.
This doesn't really make much sense. From the publicly available information Liverpool's wage bill is in no way "up there with the highest".  If you wish to claim that publicly available wages are underestimated, with the true number being higher, then you have to then apply the same addition to compensate for that underestimation to all of the teams. So although the numbers will increase the discrepancy will still remain.

Its around 60% of revenue? Which is up there with the highest.

We should have wages available around £700k a week has gone off the weekly budget, I dont think its not having the money its rather value of the contract including length etc.
I dont see why the wage bill is a problem when;
a) its linked to how successful we are and bonuses
b) the more influential players are on the higher wages

The majority of players that were on wages and not contributing have left.
Its around 60% of revenue? Which is up there with the highest.

We should have wages available around £700k a week has gone off the weekly budget, I dont think its not having the money its rather value of the contract including length etc.

Our wages are 60% of our revenue? How are you getting those figures?

Our wages are 60% of our revenue? How are you getting those figures?

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/feb/29/liverpool-report-9m-pre-tax-loss-debt-increase-amid-new-stand-development#:~:text=Liverpool's%20wage%20bill%20accounts%20for,to%20%C2%A3373m%20since%202018.

Liverpools wage bill accounts for almost 63% of turnover and continues an upward trend that has seen staff costs rise by 79% from £208m to £373m since 2018.

Sorry turnover not revenue, my understanding is 60-65% is a sustainable ratio.

We've lost Thiago, Matip, Milner, Henderson, Fabinho, Firmino, Oxlade, Keita, Klopp as big earners off the books, some will be offset by incoming players but we've certainly got some flexibility in our wage bill, especially now with CL revenue back.
I would say about £100k-150k a week.

Then you add in the fact that he takes our set pieces, is vice-captain, inverts, is a creative force, and is one of the best passers in World Football. That is why he gets paid more than a right back and why there is a queue of clubs wanting to sign him.
Trent is on around £180-200k pw right now, plus bonuses (nearly all sources agree on that).

Trouble is, hes not just a right back.  Hes one of the top few most influential players in the league.
Hard to value that I guess
Trent is on around £180-200k pw right now, plus bonuses (nearly all sources agree on that).

Trouble is, hes not just a right back.  Hes one of the top few most influential players in the league.
Hard to value that I guess

Yeah this right back stuff is nonsense, he is one of the most creative and influential members of the side. People just assume that if we sell him someone else picks up the slack. There is zero evidence that someone will, particularly when you consider our strikers are not scoring regularly and attacking midfield hardly are very creative.
Mind has run away with me, and I've imagined George announcing a new deal for Virgil at 19.45 on Wednesday, and both Mo & Trent at 15:45 next Sunday  ;D
The point is that you see the actual wage bill of all clubs in their accounts not those websites that make our wages look low. Ours was the 2nd highest the last time I checked. Every other thing is noise.

Or do the actual accounts which have been independently verified lie? This conversation has been had a million times here.

Our wage bill wasn't the 2nd highest in the last set of accounts. Man City had a wage bill of £423m, Chelsea's was £404m and ours was £373m. Those are the figures from the latest published accounts for all three clubs. That was for the year up to June 23.

Since then though we have offloaded a lot of of our big earners. The likes of Thiago, Matip, Milner, Henderson, Fabinho, Firmino, Oxlade, Keita, Klopp. We have then replaced those players with players on lower wages.

So our wage bill has almost certainly been reduced significantly. In United's latest accounts, their wage bill to summer 24 was £365m. So we are almost certainly now 4th in terms of wages. Crucially everyone else wage bill is going upwards whilst ours is heading down.

Man United's revenue forecast from their latest quarterly results estimates Revenue this season of £650m to £670m. That is without CL Football so for me Liverpool having revenues of around £700m is entirely reasonable. So given how many high earners we have offloaded already I think it isn't outlandish to suggest that we are looking at Revenues of around £700m and a wage bill of around £350m. So wages to turnover should be around 50%.

That is before we possibly lose the wages of Trent, VVD and Salah. Losing those three would be another £40m-£45m per season. The idea that we are somehow skint and can't afford to pay Trent, VVD and Salah the going rate is ludicrous.
