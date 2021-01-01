The point is that you see the actual wage bill of all clubs in their accounts not those websites that make our wages look low. Ours was the 2nd highest the last time I checked. Every other thing is noise.



Or do the actual accounts which have been independently verified lie? This conversation has been had a million times here.



Our wage bill wasn't the 2nd highest in the last set of accounts. Man City had a wage bill of £423m, Chelsea's was £404m and ours was £373m. Those are the figures from the latest published accounts for all three clubs. That was for the year up to June 23.Since then though we have offloaded a lot of of our big earners. The likes of Thiago, Matip, Milner, Henderson, Fabinho, Firmino, Oxlade, Keita, Klopp. We have then replaced those players with players on lower wages.So our wage bill has almost certainly been reduced significantly. In United's latest accounts, their wage bill to summer 24 was £365m. So we are almost certainly now 4th in terms of wages. Crucially everyone else wage bill is going upwards whilst ours is heading down.Man United's revenue forecast from their latest quarterly results estimates Revenue this season of £650m to £670m. That is without CL Football so for me Liverpool having revenues of around £700m is entirely reasonable. So given how many high earners we have offloaded already I think it isn't outlandish to suggest that we are looking at Revenues of around £700m and a wage bill of around £350m. So wages to turnover should be around 50%.That is before we possibly lose the wages of Trent, VVD and Salah. Losing those three would be another £40m-£45m per season. The idea that we are somehow skint and can't afford to pay Trent, VVD and Salah the going rate is ludicrous.