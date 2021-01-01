« previous next »
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2640 on: Today at 02:10:51 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 01:09:14 pm
I'm going to ignore your continued nonsense about injuries because I've literally given you the numbers to show that you're wrong.

On Zubimendi being a Slot signing because we'd never have gone for him with Klopp. Does that mean it's driven by Slot, or does it not just show that the recruitment team are going to now sign players to suit Slot rather than Klopp? That's their job.

You then insisting that we on the one hand are signing players for Slot, whilst on the other signing players regardless of Slot is just classic Al. Anything positive that happens is despite the "men in suits", whilst anything potentially negative is because of them.

I hate to break it to you mate. We didn't sign the player that Slot wanted. We signed a keeper who doesn't play for us and a winger who can't even train with us on a 4 year deal. Slot must have real confidence in the recruitment team replacing Trent, VVD and Salah as well as signing a six and another left back/centre back.

As for the injuries. No you haven't shown anything. A change in training and playing style should lead to fewer soft tissue injuries that occur in pre-season and during the season. It hasn't. The craziest thing was posters suggesting we could manage with a smaller squad because Slot's methods 'may' mean less injuries.

Again you are conveniently ignoring that the three players we stand to lose VVD, Trent and Salah have shown an ability to play huge numbers of games at a high level season in season out.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2641 on: Today at 02:14:08 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 12:45:29 pm
I wish youd stop saying this. Its just wrong.

You should say weve had *fewer* injuries  :P
Glorious... ;D
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2642 on: Today at 02:17:41 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 02:10:51 pm
The craziest thing was posters suggesting we could manage with a smaller squad because Slot's methods 'may' mean less injuries.

Well call me crazy but I I feel as though as we are managing rather well to be honest.

Fingers crossed it turns to shit for you though.
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2643 on: Today at 02:30:19 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 02:17:41 pm
Well call me crazy but I I feel as though as we are managing rather well to be honest.

Fingers crossed it turns to shit for you though.

The table never lies from 4 years ago.

The funniest part though is the three players who are due to leave at the end of the season have been a massive part of our success up to now. On the bright side at least we have been pre-emptive and brought in another keeper because the options in goal with Ali, Kelleher and Jaros look terrible. The real positive is bringing in Mo's replacement if he ever trains again. ;D ;D
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2644 on: Today at 02:35:57 pm »
The issue with predicting a downturn in fortunes is that youre always going to be proven correct at some point given the cyclical nature of success and failure in elite sport. As a result, youre technically never wrong about the fact that events will - at some point - go against you.

So even in the midst of an outstanding few months of results, one can simply wait and wait and wait and then sayI told you!!!
Re: Virg, Trent & Mo contracts discussion thread
« Reply #2645 on: Today at 02:36:46 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 02:30:19 pm
The table never lies from 4 years ago.

What the fuck are you doing? Look, I really hope it all falls apart this season so you can say "I told you so", but unfortunately we were also top of the league at this stage in 19/20 too so I'm going to choose to believe we could repeat that rather than your doom mongering.

Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 02:30:19 pm
The funniest part though is the three players who are due to leave at the end of the season have been a massive part of our success up to now. On the bright side at least we have been pre-emptive and brought in another keeper because the options in goal with Ali, Kelleher and Jaros look terrible. The real positive is bringing in Mo's replacement if he ever trains again. ;D ;D

In two years time if Chiesa ends up being success here and our new goalkeeper adequately replaces Alisson, you'll no doubt be on here talking about how thankful you are that Slot pushed through their signings ;D
