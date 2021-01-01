I'm going to ignore your continued nonsense about injuries because I've literally given you the numbers to show that you're wrong.



On Zubimendi being a Slot signing because we'd never have gone for him with Klopp. Does that mean it's driven by Slot, or does it not just show that the recruitment team are going to now sign players to suit Slot rather than Klopp? That's their job.



You then insisting that we on the one hand are signing players for Slot, whilst on the other signing players regardless of Slot is just classic Al. Anything positive that happens is despite the "men in suits", whilst anything potentially negative is because of them.



I hate to break it to you mate. We didn't sign the player that Slot wanted. We signed a keeper who doesn't play for us and a winger who can't even train with us on a 4 year deal. Slot must have real confidence in the recruitment team replacing Trent, VVD and Salah as well as signing a six and another left back/centre back.As for the injuries. No you haven't shown anything. A change in training and playing style should lead to fewer soft tissue injuries that occur in pre-season and during the season. It hasn't. The craziest thing was posters suggesting we could manage with a smaller squad because Slot's methods 'may' mean less injuries.Again you are conveniently ignoring that the three players we stand to lose VVD, Trent and Salah have shown an ability to play huge numbers of games at a high level season in season out.